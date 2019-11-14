Vanguard Value ETF: 'Value' Is A Subjective Term

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSE:VTV) with $87 billion in total assets is one of the largest exchange traded funds offering investors diversified exposure to a basket of large-cap U.S. 'value' stocks with an industry low 0.04% expense ratio. Value stocks are typically defined as shares in companies that trade with lower valuation multiples relative to the market and mostly higher than average dividend yields based on a more mature business profile with a steady growth outlook. We highlight that for a large group of stocks within VTV, valuation multiples have entered ranges more associated with a 'growth' equity style which presents a higher risk profile than an investor may be aware of. This article presents the composition of VTV along with our view on where the ETF is headed next.

Source: FinViz.com

VTV Background

Vanguard as one of the largest fund managers in the world offers ETFs in covering various strategies and market exposure. We compare VTV with an inception date in 2004 next to its sister funds which we include the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) as a reference. VOO in this case tracks the S&P 500 which is recognized as a 'blended' index including value and growth. Indeed, according to Vanguard's own data, the value tilt in VTV is evident considering a lower P/E ratio at 16.3x, lower P/B ratio at 2.2x, and lower average earnings growth rate of the underlying holdings at 3.5% compared to both VUG and VOO.

Source: Vanguard

We note that the dividend yield of VTV at 2.41% is well above the S&P 500 ETF yield of 1.9% and 1.01% for the growth ETF which overall demonstrates that the fund's value profile is as advertised.

Data by YCharts

Naturally, the combination of slower growth, higher dividend-yielding companies on average results in the fund underperforming its growth and broad-market counterparts and that's the case this year as VTV is up 20.7% compared to 25.4% for the S&P 500 ETF and 30.0% for VUG. It comes down to an investor's unique circumstances if the characteristics here are attractive enough over the broad market index even as the data shows VTV does not offer superior risk-adjusted returns.

Data by YCharts

Going back 10 years, VTV is up 206% on a total return basis compared to 238% for VOO and 272% for VUG. Taking a look at the top 10 holdings, VTV includes most of the major sector leaders that are recognized as 'blue chips'. Notably, technology at an 8.35% weighting in the fund plays a smaller role compared to the S&P 500 which is 22% in tech.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Generally, the performance here is in context to the ongoing bull market which is now one of the longest in history. VTV excludes most of the high growth tech names like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), Facebook Inc. (FB), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) that led the market this decade. By this measure, the return figures for the value ETF are reasonable with the main consideration being an expectation of its lower risk profile. Clearly, anyone that had a crystal ball 10 years ago would have simply avoided VTV in favor of tech growth names, but the point is that value stocks should outperform growth to the downside with less volatility. In that regard, the data is more mixed.

Risk Metrics

VTV and VUG growth ETF both have an inception date back in 2004 which provides a good comparison as both went through the last major market cycle including the financial crisis. As is expected, VTV has a lower beta at 0.94 compared to 1.06 for VUG in the last 5 years but we note that the fund actually experienced a larger max drawdown during the financial crisis when it fell by 59.26% compared to a 50.67% in VUG to its lows in 2009. Our explanation is that VTV included a higher weighting in the financial sector and banking stocks which were particularly hard hit during that period, so the value group actually presented wider volatility. We note that during the extreme level of market volatility more recently during Q4 of 2018, VTV declined by 18.5% which was only marginally better than the 20% max drawdown of the S&P 500.

Source: YCharts/author presentation

VTV has also presented a lower risk-adjusted return over the past 10 years with a Sharpe Ratio at 1.027 compared to 1.152 for VUG and 1.12 for VOO. Again, the past 10 years were exceptionally strong for equities but there is a growing recognition that growth stocks may simply be more optimal as an investment strategy over the long run on a total return basis. Going back to the tech bubble from the early 2000s, tech growth stocks got a bad reputation for volatility and excess exuberance while we think that in today's market some of these 'value' stocks may be just as risky as the leading 'growth' stocks among mega-cap tech.

It's important for investors to recognize that value does not necessarily mean lower risk and we believe the current circumstances in the market actually present a higher risk level for the group of traditional value stocks which we explain in the section below.

Valuation

We've established above that VTV indeed offers a value equity style tilt based on the profile of more mature, steady growth companies with higher dividend yields and typically lower valuation multiples. On that last point, we think a number of the top holdings trade at relatively expensive valuations even as the fund is overall diversified with 336 holdings.

Source: Data by YCharts/table by author

The concern here is that when you take Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) which trades at 24.2x forward earnings and 4.5x sales, or even The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) trading at 24.6x forward earnings and 6.8x sales, we believe these along with other holdings with similar metrics are more consistent with 'growth' type stocks and increase the overall risk level of the fund. The idea here is that should the economic environment deteriorate, stocks trading at high valuation premiums may have more downside as the market sells them off towards long-term valuation multiples averages.

Taking just the stocks from the top 25 holdings of VTV that currently trade at above 20x forward earnings, we highlight that most are well above the 10-year average P/E levels. Separately, using the enterprise value to revenue multiple which controls for varying levels of debt, these same stocks are also commanding a significant premium to average multiples of the past decade. These nine stocks represent 16.5% of the total weighting in VTV and are about 30% overvalued relative to their historical valuation averages by these measures.

Source: Data by yCharts/table author

Cases of accelerating growth, expanding profitability margins, and improved outlooks are often valid explanations as to why some stocks trade at ever-increasing multiples. We are not suggesting any of these names are particularly good short candidates but the point here is to demonstrate how a large part of the 'value' universe has become disconnected from the traditional sense of the word.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) (BRK.B) for example does not pay a dividend and its P/E multiple above 20x is above the overall market. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) with revenue growth expected above 15% this year and trading at 25x forward earnings is also another example of what may no longer be the prototypical value stock in our opinion.

The issue as we see it is that higher multiple represents higher risk level should market conditions deteriorate. When a stock sells off, stock prices typically trend towards long-term valuation averages as the first target as an indication of fair value highlighting some of the potential downside should these stocks have if forced to adjust lower. VTV could fall 21% just to reach the low of December 2018 and in a recessionary environment, we think declines would exceed that.

Takeaway

By holding the Vanguard Value ETF, investors are making the trade-off by favoring the 2.4% yield while giving up the potential for higher upside total returns. Data shows VTV doesn't have an advantage compared to the broader S&P 500 in risk-adjusted total returns. There is enough trading history in our view to conclude that the fund's structure and methodology as implemented simply isn't the most effective investment strategy. We have a bearish view on 'value stocks' as a group in the context of current market conditions and trends in valuation. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.