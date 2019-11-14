Santander And Autos Go Hand In Hand

I am adding Santander Consumer to my watch list for possible inclusion in the Dividend Growth portfolio.

I am one of those people that changes cars every 36-39 months. I learned long ago that you buy appreciating assets and lease depreciating assets. A car, unless it has unique characteristics that might make it more valuable over time, depreciates quite rapidly. In fact, the tongue-in-cheek saying that a car depreciates the moment you drive it off the lot is not that far from reality.

But I've now been driving my car for almost 6 years – which is a record for me – because I love the way it drives and I just got tired of paying crazy prices to get a car that has all the features I wanted. I initially leased this car during a visit to the dealership for service on my previous vehicle. While waiting for my vehicle, I had a brief conversation with a salesman, who said,

if I can get you in a new version of your model for the same monthly payment, would you be interested?

No, I said, but there is another car I might be interested in. Just an hour later, I drove off the lot with a brand new car with all the bells and whistles I wanted and for the same monthly payment of my previous car (with no money out of pocket). The price of the new car was about 20% higher than the old one, so I think I got a pretty good deal.

Fast forward three years and instead of leasing another new car, when I looked at my option to lease a new car or buy out the lease in my current car, I decided the best deal was to buy out my lease - and I took out a loan to do so.

I tell you this story because auto financing and leasing is big business for lenders and despite a flattening in auto sales, lending has continued to increase due to higher prices and more lenient underwriting that oftentimes requires no money down. That was certainly the case with me. My lender financed 100% of the buyout price – minus taxes. And if you think about it, one car generated two financing agreements in a span of three years.

Santander Consumer Holding Company

A relative newcomer to the US auto lending market, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) has performed well. Its dividend is in the mid-3% range but is expected to grow 8% in 2020 and another 11% in 2021. It was this potential dividend growth that prompted me to take a closer look.

Santander has a close relationship with Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), the Spanish bank with international operations. This relationship has resulted in expansion of its loan originations through the bank, which has better margins than loan originations through the Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) dealership program (Fiat is SC's largest customer).

Its auto lending business focuses on the North American market and is highly concentrated in subprime borrowers. Santander's borrowers with FICO scores below 640 stood at 59% in Q3. This figure was down from 69% in Q1 but the fact remains that the core of its borrower base has lower credit scores than traditional banks might have.

Source: Company Q3 Presentation

That was part of the reason for the decline in margins this quarter, with the rise in provisions for credit losses and one-time charges adding to operating expenses.

New Car Loans More Profitable

The company has also been increasing its share of new car financing versus that of used car financing. Its portfolio mix of new car loan origination has been rising to 61% in Q319 from 57% a year ago, which is a positive development in light of higher margins on new car loans relative to used car loans.

Source: Supermoney.com

Auto loan delinquencies are declining

SC’s 59% of loan portfolio consists of consumers with <640 category, citing higher risk of delinquency ratio. However, the company’s delinquency trend improved in Q319. The 30-59 days delinquency ratio was 9.5%, 1% lower YoY whereas 59-plus delinquency ratio stood at 4.7%, down 80 basis points YoY.

That is good news for the company considering the industry has reported an increase in delinquencies within the same group of borrowers.

Source: Supermoney.com

Auto loan volumes by income level: Most of the Santander customers fall into the middle-income level bracket, not the low income tax bracket, as their focus on subprime may suggest.

Source: Supermoney.com

Recent Performance

Two factors that have eroded margins: rise in provision and operating expenses

Provision for credit losses increased to $567m QoQ but declined on a year-over-year basis. More importantly, in my opinion, is that the allowance ratio continues to decline from 11.7% in Q32018 to 10.5% as of the latest quarter. Nonetheless, the stated increase from the previous quarter had a negative impact on margins.

Operating expenses rose to $329 million in Q319, due to one-time expenses. The expense ratio would have remained flat instead of an increase of 20 bps YoY in the ratio.

Source: Q3 Company Presentation

Financial Stability and Funding

Common Tangible Equity ratios remain above the minimum capital requirements for financing business even though it has slightly declined over the last few quarters.

Source: Q3 Company Presentation

The company has been generating secured funding through asset-backed securities, which uses receivables or loan assets as collateral. It also has $18.3 billion in commitments across 12 lenders and has 50% of unused capacity on revolving lines of credit.

Source: Q3 Company Presentation

Auto Financing Industry Overview

The Auto finance industry size is estimated to be $139bn in 2019 and has witnessed growth of 4.8% CAGR from 2014 and 2019. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 4.32%, during the forecast period (2019–2024), lower than the previous five-year period but still a healthy clip.

Source: Mordor Intelligence

Key players

The market is highly fragmented and dominated by various players which include Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Toyota Financial Services, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), Chrysler Capital and others. There are also much smaller players like credit unions, local and regional banks, and other sources of lending, and barriers to entry are relatively low. To gain market share, many companies are establishing partnerships, expanding their services, and offering new financing options. In the case of Santander, it has a strong partnership with Chrysler Capital.

Auto loan market share by lender type

Credit unions, captive lenders, and auto finance companies have been closing the gap on banks but banks still dominate. Most automakers decide either to start with their captive lender or tie up with financing companies. Together, these captive and finance companies are competing with the traditional banking lending system and their market share is rising, although finance companies have lagged behind captive, which now is neck and neck with banks for market share.

Source: Supermoney.com

Financing companies are yet to match the market share of other lenders but may outpace captive lenders and banks in the new car financing segment.

Historically, Banks and Credit Unions dominated the lending business, but the newly formed finance companies, both local and foreign, have started to gain momentum.

Source: Supermoney.com

Auto loan growth slowing

The total automotive loan balance was higher at $1.178 trillion in 2018. This represents a 4.4% growth since last year, half the year-over-year growth of 2016 (8.6%). So while the overall balance outstanding is higher, the rate of growth has slowed. With such a strong job market, this might come as a surprise, but trends like ride-sharing, urban (live-work-play) lifestyles, and other factors might be contributing to fewer car sales and slower growth in auto loans.

Source: Supermoney.com

Average auto loan rates have grown by 25% in the last 2 years

The average interest rate for an auto loan with a commercial bank is rising but still historically low when comparing current rates with 20 years back when the average 48-month auto loan was 10%. I was one of those borrowers.

The average rates for four- and five-year auto loans today are still “low” compared to the rates of 2006, but it has been climbing in recent years.

The average loan amount for new and used cars has never been higher

On average, Americans borrow $30.5k for new cars and $18.4k for used cars. That represents a 22% hike in the last 10 years mainly due to rise in car prices and shift in trends towards 100% LTV car financing from a previous limit of 80% LTV.

Source: Supermoney.com

77% of auto debt is attached to prime borrowers, who are less likely to default on loans

However, Santander has a large exposure to subprime borrowers. The caveat in my opinion is that Santander's borrowers are likely to be middle income borrowers that may have had one-time events that have lowered their credit scores. A very different demographic from lower income borrowers who might not be as financially stable and/or have a persistent history of credit issues.

Source: Supermoney.com

Key Catalysts for the Stock

Santander Consumer USA Holding company continued its uptrend in top-line growth (4.7% YoY to $1198m) in Q319, backed by moderate long-term Industry growth and expansion of Net Interest Margins (31.7%, up +1.7% YoY). The operating matrix remained favourable with lower delinquency YoY. Earnings, however, remained lower YoY and declined QoQ due to higher one-time operating expenses.

Total auto origination was up 11% YoY to $8.4bn with Chrysler Capital loan and lease originations up 52% and 23%, respectively, YoY. The growth coming through Fiat Chrysler (72% of total $8.4bn auto loan origination) and other internal SNBA sales programs is likely to be sustainable, if not expand, throughout 2020 and likely to be driven by the merger of Fiat with Peugeot (OTCPK:PEUGF).

Management did state that it is gaining market share but at a slower pace. SC's market share is in an uptrend but its $42bn portfolio size is small compared with the total market potential of the $1.3tn auto loan financing market (2018) – so upside potential is huge. At least for the moment, the car financing industry trend remains healthy and poised to benefit from the Fed rate cut announced in Oct 2019.

As I mentioned before, the consolidation between the French player, PSA, to roll out its model in the USA market with Fiat Chrysler, the key customer of SC, could spur new horizontal growth for the company although the deal terms and the timeline for roll-out have yet to be announced. PSA has not been successful selling its French style autos in the US in the past, but if this time is different, there could be additional volumes of financing opportunities.

Risks

The company’s customer concentration risk with 70% business coming from FCA is a major risk, especially considering the merger with Peugeot and the possibility that executives from the latter would be in charge of running the company.

There is also the risk of an economic downturn, and while the Fed's recent rate cut will help in keeping the economy treading along, there has been a higher proportion of negative economic indicators recently than we have witnessed in quite some time.

Santander's clients will likely be some of the first to be affected in the event of a downturn which could cause defaults to rise, provisions for credit losses to increase, and the stock to sell off.

Dividend And Valuation Analysis

At a payout ratio of just 30%, it seems probable that the company will continue to raise its dividend aggressively, which is consistent with analyst estimates for dividend growth over the next two years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

From a valuation perspective, the stock has performed well but analysts' price targets are roughly 11.6% higher than the current price of $24.90, despite a recent downgrade from UBS to Neutral. I believe there could be an opportunity in the stock, so I am adding it to my watch list for consideration into the Dividend Growth portfolio.

Generate Better Returns with my Five Income Strategies

Get access to my 5 Unique Income Portfolios or use my Model Portfolio that combines four out of the five income objectives listed below and includes recommended allocations. Stable Monthly Income

Income Dividend Growth

High Income

Tax-Exempt Income

Income Income Safety

My name is Arturo Neto, a CFA charterholder and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor, and I put together a team of Chartered Financial Analysts and seasoned investment professionals to guide you with your income investing. As a member, you also get 20% discounts on Financial Planning and Portfolio Guidance offered through NFG Wealth. Join Now



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.