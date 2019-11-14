Wolff: Stay Away From Uber And Lyft

The bloom is off the rose for tech companies like Uber and Lyft, trading on optimism and hope rather than on their valuation, says Max Wolff of Multivariate.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft’s (NASDAQ:LYFT) limited earnings histories and lack of profitability should make investors wary of buying their stock, Max Wolff of Multivariate told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

The problem with the Uber and Lyft business model is threefold: the core business doesn’t make money, brand loyalty is questionable, and there will always be competition in the market that weakens pricing pressure.

On top of that, Uber and Lyft may soon have to re-classify contractors as employees, which will raise costs in an already non-profitable environment. And if fears about the economy prompt consumers to tighten their belts, ride-sharing companies are likely casualties.

“My fear for them is as growth forecasts have fallen, equity markets have not sold off except for these names,” he said. “When the equity market comes to the idea that the economic growth might be disappointing, they tend to beat up these names, so I wouldn't short them, but I wouldn't race for exposure.”

Wolff is bearish on Uber and Lyft. He discourages shorting the stock, and says that while Lyft is the better bet, investors would do well to watch from the sidelines for now.

