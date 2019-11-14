Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Churchill Downs Incorporated

Gambling is a profitable business, and Churchill Downs has seen its margins expand over the years. As the US opens up to sports betting, there is more opportunity for the company.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an entertainment company that owns and operates the Churchill Downs racetrack, as well as casinos, hotels, and online gambling businesses.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today, we look at a gambling/entertainment company, Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN). The company is profitable and has exhibited strong top line growth over the past decade. While the balance sheet needs to be monitored, there is still a lot to like at the fundamental level. Unfortunately, the stock's valuation is a problem, and that leaves us waiting on the sidelines for better entry points to present themselves.

Overview

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an entertainment company that operates a variety of horse racing, gaming, and gambling operations. This is one of those "sin stocks", as gambling has been around for centuries. Specifically, the origins of Churchill Downs go back to 1875 - the year of the first Kentucky Derby. The company's operating segments include:

Churchill Downs - Racetrack most famous for The Kentucky Derby

Online Wagering - TwinSpires (online horse race wagering site)

Gaming - Seven casinos and three hotels.

Corporate/Other - Arlington, United Tote, misc.

It generates more than $1 billion in annual revenues and more than $300 million in EBITDA. The majority of the profits are generated from the company's operations at the Churchill Downs racetrack, as well as its collection of hotels and casinos (gaming segment).

Over the past decade, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 11.15%, while EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 17.60% over the same time period. It turns out that gambling is a very lucrative business.

Fundamentals

To gain a better sense of how Churchill Downs can be expected to perform as an investment, we will need to dive deeper into the business model. To do this, we will begin by looking at a few key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

We see that the company has managed to expand its operating margin over the course of the past decade, going from a single-digit margin to more than 18% over that time. The company's FCF conversion rate is inconsistent, but that is because it has fluctuating CAPEX requirements (for example, a capital improvement to the racetrack). When CAPEX is not required, the business generates FCF at a strong rate (between 15-25%). Overall, Churchill Downs is a strong cash flow generator.

We can see the impact that occasional CAPEX increases have had on the company's cash flow streams. It's also important to note that the business is sensitive to the economic environment. While a minority of customers develop gambling problems, the majority will at least cut back their spending during recessionary times.

The other aspect of a company's fundamental strength/weakness is the balance sheet. A company that borrows too heavily will not only weaken its own cash streams as interest payments pile up, but will expose investors to risk should the company face an unexpected downturn.

Churchill Downs is currently holding $190 million in cash against $1.47 billion in total debt, for a debt-to-cash ratio of 7.7X. Unfortunately, we have seen debt levels climb considerably, and leverage is now a bit high at 3.97X EBITDA. This exceeds our cautionary threshold of 2.5X. We would want to see the company deleverage its balance sheet, and below we will review where its cash streams do, in fact, go.

Dividend and Buybacks

Churchill Downs has paid a dividend for many years but just started growing the payout consistently over the past 8 years. Unlike most other stocks, it only pays a single annual dividend. This currently stands at $1.63 for each share. The dividend's yield of 1.28% makes it a poor instrument for income-focused investors.

The dividend has partially made up for the low yield with double-digit growth. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 13.4%. Churchill Downs spends a very small portion of its cash flow on the payout - just over 12%. This means a lot of leftover cash for the company to deleverage the balance sheet - or buy back shares of its stock. While there is a need to deleverage, we see continued growth potential ahead for the dividend. An ongoing growth rate in the high single digits should be financially feasible and still provide inflation-beating dividend expansion.

The company's number of outstanding shares has been a very volatile figure over the years. With a float that has grown considerably at times, management has spent heavily on occasion to rein that share count back in. Shares are now roughly in line with where they were a decade prior, dropping from 42 million to just under 40 million.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Churchill Downs is poised to grow in the coming years due to a couple of primary growth drivers. Gambling itself indulges parts of human nature, so there will likely continue to be a general demand for it for the foreseeable future. The company's opportunities for growth stem from how it can capture that demand.

One such way is for Churchill Downs to continue expanding its primary "spider web", that being its horse racing track Churchill Downs. The largest driver of revenue from the facility is the sale of premium seating, which is often recurring because many seats are sold on a contract basis. In addition to this, the company is continually building out the facility to hold more people, improve the race day experience, and attract more/larger sponsors. Since 2010, it has spent almost $190 million in capital improvements at the facility.

(Source: Churchill Downs Incorporated)

The company is also expanding its gaming operations in the Louisville area, its Derby City Gaming facility opened just over a year ago. Here, the company is implementing new ways to promote gambling, such as its "historical horse racing" machines - where betters wager on previously recorded races instead of what is going on live at the track.

The other major operating arm of Churchill Downs is the online gambling businesses run through TwinSpires and BetAmerica. The gambling industry has been quite disrupted by the internet, with digital gambling representing an increasingly larger portion of wagers. This digitalization makes it easier for those in foreign countries and remote markets to be drawn into the Churchill Downs brand - often because of the Kentucky Derby.

(Source: Churchill Downs Incorporated)

There is also room for digital expansion as sports betting begins to gain legal traction in the United States. After the Supreme Court repealed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, sports betting has begun to pop up in numerous states. As this expansion continues, it will open the door for companies such as Churchill Downs to begin offering gaming products.

(Source: Churchill Downs Incorporated)

As we mentioned before, the economy plays a role in how Churchill Downs performs. During recessions, people typically spend less on gambling. This doesn't completely apply to everyone who bets on horse racing - some of whom are the "ultra-rich", and those with gambling addictions - but one could expect to see a downturn in business when the economy dips.

Valuation

Shares have rebounded aggressively from lows that were hit at year end. The current share price of $126 is near the top of the stock's 52-week range ($74-135).

Looking at analyst estimates, it's projected that Churchill Downs will earn approximately $3.46 for the full 2019 fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 36.38X. This is a sharp 43% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 25.44X.

If we look at valuation from a cash flow perspective, we see a similar result. The company's current FCF yield of 3.61% is near multi-year lows and well off of decade highs. From both an earnings and FCF standpoint, the stock is overvalued.

Wrapping Up

While we would recommend monitoring the company's balance sheet, Churchill Downs is ultimately a profitable, cash-generating company with an opportunity to grow further as the US market becomes more friendly towards sports betting. Still, we wouldn't want to pay past 25X earnings for the stock, which would put our cap at approximately $86 per share. Investors who are interested in this "sin stock" are better off waiting on the sidelines for a more attractive entry point.

