January Wabtec Guidance Should Increase The Stock Price

In 2020, Wabtec (WAB) will see earnings growth from actions begun to achieve the $250 million of synergies from the combination with GE. Growth from increased service and international may continue to be held back by a weak North American rail market. Cash flow, without the partial year of GE Transportation, $100 million of transaction costs, and synergies, will be up by about 25%. Wabtec's debt will be investment grade at 2.5 times EBITDA. Wabtec is a buy.

Market

The North American railway market continues to deteriorate. U.S. freight car loadings are down 4% year to date vs. prior year. Freight car production will be about 50,000 units, which is a year low number. While the railroads have freight cars parked, they still buy new ones because the parked cars are not the specific types needed for the mix of commodities that are currently being shipped. Wabtec does not make freight cars, it makes air brakes and a large number of items that are used to make these cars.

Sales for the legacy air brake and electronics business were down $45 million year to date. The Positive Train Control (PTC) business, which was government-mandated, is largely complete. Excluding PTC, legacy electronics sales were up slightly.

North American railroads are implementing precision railroading, which has increased railroad profits in a period of declining volume. This involves careful scheduling to minimize the time in the freight yards. It reduces the number of freight cars and locomotives needed to move freight. One customer described as “doing less with less and charging more” because railroads are demanding the quicker return of freight cars and charging higher late return fees. A large number of yards have been closed and labor reduced. Wabtec is focusing on improved products to assist the precision railroading projects. It hopes that this will increase railroad traffic long term by making transit times shorter, more reliable and lower cost. However, even if railroads build more volume, precision railroading will reduce demand in North America.

Wabtec looks to international markets for two-thirds of the locomotive sales. This year the company will sell 100 locomotives to India. It has commitments to sell 1000 locomotives at 100 per year. It got the first international contract to upgrade existing locomotives. Wabtec is aggressively promoting aftermarket service. It looks to international and service to offset the North American slowdown in the Freight segment.

The transit segment is about 35% of sales and growing about 3% per year. Wabtec expects that transit margins will gradually improve.

Third Quarter

The following table tracks the quarterly results and the change in full-year guidance. Guidance revenue declined 2% and operating income was down 9% on a GAAP basis.

Projectable Profit

The table below illustrates the difference between GAAP and adjusted income. In the third quarter, GAAP net income is only 46% of adjusted net income. This is largely due to the acquisition accounting. In 2020, transaction costs and purchase accounting will be finished. Any stray items that come up will be considered overhead, and not broken out. Policy rationalization is almost all the effect of the elimination of GE revenue recognition. This is a policy that recognized revenue when the contract was signed, rather than when the work was done. This cut third-quarter revenue by $48 million. However, in the future, revenue will increase as it is recognized when the work is complete. In 2020, the effect will be a wash, so this entry will disappear.

Synergies

Wabtec expects to achieve $250 million of synergies by 2022. The company will have net synergies of $20 million in 2019. However, that understates the actions it has taken this year. It has announced the closure of one million square feet of operational space. It has closed 84 offices this year and it will raise that total to 100 offices by year-end.

In 2020, actions, such as office closings that cost more than the company saved in 2019, will produce the full annual benefit. The 2020 synergies will be significant, but management will not discuss how significant until the guidance is released in January. Wabtec also has an aggressive continuous cost reduction program.

Expected Earnings

Guidance for the adjusted net income per share in the fourth quarter is $1.01 to 1.06, for a full year total of $4.15 to $4.20. For 2020, the North American rail market may continue to be a drag on the market. Revenue should be $8.0-8.4 billion. Adjusted 2019 net income of approximately $800 million should increase by 6% from synergies and cost reductions. The guidance for full-year 2020 in January should be a conservative reflection of these earnings increases.

Conclusions

Earnings are up 5% despite problems in the North American market that would have lowered earnings $415 without the acquisition of GE Transportation. The biggest benefits have yet to come. These benefits of $250m of synergies and the $19 billion Transportation backlog are the additional profits. Wabtec is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.