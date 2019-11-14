Pool Corp.: Still A Buy After Strong Q3

Previously, I had written an article outlining the bull thesis for Pool Corp. (POOL) involving positive demographic trends and management’s strong execution. On October 17th, Pool Corp. released earnings for Q3 FY19, beating top and bottom line estimates. While the stock reached all-time highs near $218 after the report, it has since retreated to its current price of ~$205. Despite the stock surging over 40% YTD, it still looks attractive at current levels given the company’s strong financial position, attractive growth prospects, and management’s commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Review of Quarter

Source: 10-Q

For the 9 months ending with Q3 of FY19, POOL saw a net sales increase of 6.61% compared to the same time period last year. Gross margins improved by around 20 basis points, leading to pretax income growth of 8.57%. The company also repurchased around 2.4% of outstanding shares, leading to diluted EPS growth of 14.81% YoY.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Analysts are currently predicting full-year net sales of around $3.2 billion, with EPS in the range of $6.31-6.4, consistent with the YoY growth rates seen for the first 3 quarters of FY19. While this represents another strong year of growth for POOL, it’s actually on the lower end of management’s guidance for the next five years.

Source: Investor Presentation

As seen above, management is guiding for 6-8% organic growth over the next five years, with the biggest growth factor being the continuation of industry tailwinds. If management is able to achieve its guidance, shareholders can be sure that they will be rewarded handsomely through buybacks and dividend hikes.

Source: Investor Presentation

The slide above from the investor presentation illustrates the amount of capital returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividend increases during the past 12 years. In fact, since 2006, POOL has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 13.5%, while repurchasing around a quarter of its outstanding stock.

Despite this, its current dividend payout of $2.1 per share only equates to a payout ratio of 33.1%. This leaves plenty of room going forward for POOL to continue increasing its dividend at a double-digit rate, especially if management can continue growing earnings at a similar pace. While the current yield is only 1.07%, the potential for long-term dividend growth makes the company attractive from a dividend standpoint.

From a valuation perspective, POOL is currently trading at between 28 and 30 times FY 2020 earnings estimates of $6.72 and $7.07.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While Pool’s current valuation is somewhat pricey, it’s still consistent with the valuation range over the past five years. With management guiding for high-single digit organic sales growth and mid-teens diluted EPS growth over the next five years, a high 20s forward P/E ratio seems fair.

Risks

The main risk facing POOL Corp. is a prolonged recession leading to a significant drop in consumer spending.

Source: Investor Presentation

Pool Corp.’s management devoted a slide to this risk during the investor presentation, as shown above. As you can see, the company’s non-discretionary product segment comprised 50% of sales in 2019 compared to 43% in 2007.

This is significant because pool maintenance spending is recurring, making the company less susceptible to drops in discretionary spending by consumers.

Regardless, while an incoming recession would likely do less damage to the pool industry than the Financial Crisis, it would still hurt sales in the non-recurring product segments. This, in turn, would lead to a P/E multiple compression and the accompanying drop in share price.

Conclusion

Pool Corp. reported another strong quarter and is on pace to finish 2019 with mid-teens EPS growth for the year. While the valuation is somewhat pricey, management’s ability to execute and return value to shareholders makes POOL an attractive stock at the current price. With a five-year target of high-single digit sales growth and mid-teens EPS growth, the company will likely be able to sustain its current valuation so long as management is able to continue delivering results. While recession fears have subsided somewhat, the risk is still there and would pose a challenge to growth targets should the fears be realized. Despite this, Pool Corp. remains the dominant player in an industry experiencing high levels of organic growth, making it likely to outperform the broader indexes over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.