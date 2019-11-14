XVZ: The VIX Hot-Potato Doesn't Work

The instrument has managed to turn two strongly-losing strategies into one moderately-losing strategy – but these losses are almost certainly going to continue.

Over the last week, shares of the iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (XVZ) have declined by a negligible amount which has sadly brought all monitored time frames on Seeking Alpha’s momentum table into the red.

Unfortunately, for holders of the ETN, I believe that further downside remains in store for shares. For long traders, it is my belief that now is the time to exit the note.

Understanding The Instrument

There is a very good chance that if you’re reading an article about XVZ, you already know the methodology of the instrument as well as what it seeks to accomplish. If not, the purpose of this section is to describe the details of the instrument as well as what draws many traders to the note.

If you’re even slightly familiar with volatility exchange-traded products, then you’re almost certainly familiar with a very big problem surrounding them: they almost always drop. This reason is one which is fairly straightforward but unfortunately, it takes a bit of time to understand the key driver – and this key driver is roll yield.

To understand why most volatility ETPs drop, let’s start with a basic look at the general price trend in the S&P 500 and the general trend in volatility using the past few decades of market data.

The above chart shows the percentage of times in which the S&P 500 increased in a given day window as well as a comparison of what volatility did over the same time period using the last 27 years of data. The data is pretty straightforward and makes sense – in general, the stock market rises while volatility itself is basically unchanged over most time frames. In other words, in a hypothetical world, if you could simply earn the return of holding the VIX over the last few decades, your return would probably be around zero since it really doesn’t trend in any specific direction, and this is where problems arise.

In order to give investors the ability to invest in VIX future, S&P Global has created a number of strategies which give continuous exposure to the market. This introduces the problem of roll yield because to maintain continuous exposure in a futures market, you have to shift exposure into later months at some point because futures expire. To understand why this is a problem, here is yesterday’s VIX futures curve.

At present, the market is in what is called contango – the contracts rise through time. This is the natural state of the VIX futures market and we really only see the opposite condition (backwardation) during strong selloffs in the market.

The roll yield problem arises from the fact that the S&P Global indices which track VIX futures are rolling exposure into higher-priced contracts. There’s a general tendency in financial markets for prices in the back of the curve to move towards the front of the curve as time progresses. There are a lot of reasons for this, but in VIX futures, a good concept to hold here is the “uncertainty premium.” As time progresses, the future becomes a little more certain and if nothing is really changing, then futures prices start to generally price towards what they are today.

Since the futures contracts held by the strategies which are long volatility are holding contracts at higher prices which are generally going to fall, roll yield is negative because the contracts held in later months will be losing value through time as long as the market is in contango. To get an idea of how often the VIX market is in contango, VIX Central has great data (and the answer is almost always).

As we already discussed, the VIX basically goes nowhere over lengthy periods of time. This means that for the most part, the long-term returns of volatility strategies are almost going to be entirely dependent on roll yield. Since the market is almost always in contango, this means that basically any long volatility strategy is going to be almost always losing money. This is a simple inescapable reality of the market.

And here’s where XVZ enters the scene. It follows the S&P 500 Dynamic VIX Futures Index. This index attempts to adaptively shift exposure across both the short-term index and the medium-term index to minimize the impact of roll yield.

But here’s the problem. Here are the annualized returns of these two indexes over the last decade.

See the problem? The Dynamic index is basically just jumping between two sinking ships in the attempt of staying afloat long enough to hopefully catch a large rally in the VIX. And how is it doing? Well, unfortunately, the last decade’s annualized return is sitting at -7% per year. It eases the problem… but if you’re long XVZ, you’re still sinking basically every year. The largest rally the instrument has seen over the last 10 years occurred in the volatile days of late 2011 in which the instrument increased by 47% over a few weeks. But since then, shares have fallen by 66%. You can’t escape roll yield. The VIX hot-potato doesn't work.

If you’ve followed my writings, I’ve covered this topic in-depth for a few months. I’ve encountered a number of contrary opinions and one of the central arguments I’ve seen is that holding instruments like XVZ are hedges against a downturn. There’s a decent point in there in that there’s a direct inverse correlation between changes in the VIX and the S&P 500: if you’re long volatility when the markets fall out of bed, you’ll have a good day on your hedge.

But here’s the problem. If you’re long XVZ, you’re not actually long outright volatility. You’re long a strategy that rotates exposure across two different strategies – each of which are shifting exposure across a futures curve. In other words, you’re not actually holding what you think you’re holding with XVZ.

The direct correlation between VIX and the market movements begs the simple question: why not hold VIX futures in your own account and do your own rolling as close to expiry as possible to mitigate roll yield? Or better yet – why not simply trade less size or buy put options on the market to cover a percentage of your portfolio? There are better (and more direct) hedges than volatility ETPs and in my opinion XVZ is an inadequate hedge against price collapses due to roll yield and better options.

Based on the nature of the markets as evidenced by the last few decades of data, I believe XVZ is going to keep doing what it’s almost always been doing: it’s going to fall. It is time to sell XVZ.

Conclusion

XVZ follows a methodology which attempts to mitigate roll yield by dynamically shifting exposure across two separate strategies. The instrument has managed to turn two strongly-losing strategies into one moderately-losing strategy – but these losses are almost certainly going to continue. XVZ ultimately is not the best hedge against price declines – simply reduce exposure, hold VIX futures, or buy put options on your portfolio instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.