Amarin: A Strong Chance Of A Positive Vote For Vascepa

Any expanded label may come with a caution about the potential for increased risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter, but that is most relevant for only 9% of the study population.

The benefit-risk assessment was seen as favoring the use of Vascepa for CVD risk reduction.

The FDA briefing documents for the November 14 AdCom meeting are a strong positive for Amarin (AMRN). The conclusion was that "the benefit-risk assessment favors the use of Vascepa for CVD risk reduction". Mineral oil was seen as only having a 3% impact on the CVD risk in the worst-case scenario, leaving around 22% RRR attributable to Vascepa.

The only negative appears to be a potential cautionary note about the potential for increased risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter, but that appears most relevant for the 9% of the study population with a prior history of that.

AdCom Notes

I have noted before that the decision to hold an AdCom was somewhat negative for Vascepa's chances of an expanded label, as AdComs result in a positive vote around 70% of the time. However, I also believed that the chances for a positive vote for Vascepa was above 70%, and that it was likely to end up with 8 to 11 favorable votes (out of 11).

The FDA briefing documents are quite supportive of an expanded label for Vascepa and also indicate that the use of mineral oil as a placebo is not viewed as having a significant influence on REDUCE-IT's results.

Thus, I believe that Vascepa is extremely likely to receive a positive vote now, with a high chance of 11 favorable votes. This would be a significant boon for Amarin.

Mineral Oil

I had also noted that the effect of mineral oil on REDUCE-IT's results was likely too small to result in rejection of an expanded label. With a 25% RRR from the study, even if mineral oil negatively affected the control arm's results, the adjusted RRR would still be easily high enough to favor an expanded label.

The FDA's briefing documents clearly indicate that it does not consider the potential interaction between mineral and statins to be significant enough to account for REDUCE-IT's positive results. The FDA is uncertain whether mineral oil interferes with statin absorption if co-administered, but notes that there is minimal expected interaction when taken separately.

(Source: FDA briefing)

It mentioned that the worst-case scenario was that the entire difference between the treatment arms was due to mineral oil. In that case, the 10-13% median increase of LDL-C from baseline in the mineral oil group would increase cardiovascular risk by approximately 3%. The FDA noted that "this small increase of risk appears numerically small and is unlikely to change the overall treatment effect direction".

Adverse Effects

Thus, with REDUCE-IT showing a 20+% reduction in RRR even after adjusting for the potential impact of mineral oil on the control arm, the FDA briefing document concludes that "the benefit-risk assessment favors the use of Vascepa for CVD risk reduction in the intended population".

There may be a caution about the potential increase in the risk of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter though.

(Source: FDA briefing)

REDUCE-IT showed an increase in atrial fibrillation/flutter events for Vascepa versus the control arm. The potential elevated risk appears to be higher for those patients with a history of atrial fibrillation/flutter, so any potential cautionary note would be more relevant for those patients.

(Source: FDA briefing)

Around 9% of the patients enrolled in REDUCE-IT had a prior history of atrial fibrillation or flutter, so this potential cautionary note is unlikely to have a major impact on Vascepa's sales potential.

Conclusion

The FDA briefing documents are a very significant positive for Vascepa's chances of an expanded label. The conclusion was that "the benefit-risk assessment favors the use of Vascepa for CVD risk reduction", and that even if mineral oil affected the control arm, the RRR would still be over 20%.

An expanded label may come with a caution about the potential increase in risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter, although that would be most relevant for the 9% of patients with a prior history of atrial fibrillation/flutter.

While nothing is 100% certain, it seems highly likely that Vascepa will receive an expanded label now with a strong potential for a unanimous vote.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.