A Sideways Trend For Gold Ahead

Sentiment has quickly soured on gold in the month of November to date, and it’s not difficult to fathom why. Many institutional investors and hedge fund managers have turned bearish the yellow metal and have turned their attention to riskier assets. A growing number of negative forecasts from Wall Street investment banks bears further testimony to gold’s decreasing popularity. Yet a number of individual traders and investors remain stubbornly bullish on the metal’s near-term outlook. As I’ll argue in this report, this mixture of optimism and pessimism will combine to produce another lateral trading range, or “Mr. In-between” sideways market, in the coming weeks. However, gold’s longer-term rising trend should also remain safely intact.

Small investors haven’t lost their appetite for gold in recent weeks despite the November price decline. Speculative long positions in gold massively increased during the metal’s July-August rally, and there remains a speculative overhang of long positions even now. Some observers have suggested that this could serve as a handicap to gold if the bulls decide to liquidate in the coming days and weeks. From the standpoint of contrarian market psychology, this observation will likely prove to be at least somewhat correct. That is, even if the gold price doesn’t fall much further from here, gold will likely remain locked in a lateral trend for a few weeks until the stubborn bulls have capitulated and sold their long positions.

The following gold price graph also shows the commitments of traders (COTs) by way of the green, blue, and red lines. The green line represents the large speculators and suggests that this group is still net long the metal. This will likely have to change before gold is ready to commence its next extended rally phase.

In contrast to the large speculators are the commercial traders, which are reflected by the red line in the above chart. The commercials have been far less inclined to load up on gold in recent months. This is often interpreted by analysts as a bearish omen for gold, although it should be pointed out that COTs can sometimes give misleading signals and should never be taken at face value – especially when evaluating gold’s near-term (1-3 month) outlook.

It should be noted, however, that while the commitments of traders on the surface doesn’t look favorable for the gold bulls, a more encouraging development (from a contrarian’s perspective) can be seen in the ETF and institutional fronts. According to SMM News, ETF investors have reduced their gold positions of late and are positioning for gold to fall to the $1,450 level, which is a technically and psychologically significant price for many chart traders.

The SMM News article also referenced David Mazza, head of ETF products of Direxion Investments, who said that hedge funds had increased their short positions in gold in the week to Nov. 5, with $620.7 million in redemptions last Friday in the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD), which is the world's largest gold exchange-traded fund.

The move away from gold and gold-tracking vehicles is consistent with the decline in risk aversion and the return of a more “risk-on” approach among investors this month. The reported progress being made by the U.S. and China in ending their long-standing trade dispute is the main reason for this dwindling fear and reduced interest in safe havens like gold.

It’s not just retail investors who have lost their taste for gold of late, however. A growing number of institutional investors have gradually turned bearish on the metal recently. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, for instance, have said they expect gold prices to fall toward the $1,394 level in the first half of 2020 if the U.S. and China roll back their trade tariffs as expected.

J.P. Morgan, meanwhile, was one of gold’s biggest boosters among Wall Street’s major institutions until now. The investment bank recently reversed its “overweight” recommendation in gold to a “small underweight” recommendation, according to reports. Analysts at J.P. Morgan see more upside in equities than in the yellow metal at this time due to diminishing trade war threats.

One of the characteristics of a bull market is the tendency for market participants to panic quickly at the first sign of trouble for the asset in question. There’s an old saying that bear markets slide down a “slope of hope,” which is based on the tendency for investors to be slow in selling during the early stages of a developing bear market. That doesn’t appear to be the case with gold right now as ETF investors, hedge funds, and investment banks have been very quick to sell. This about-face on the part of erstwhile gold bulls therefore suggests that the metal’s long-term bull market is still intact.

Turning our attention to the trading vehicle used in this report, the sellers still have a technical advantage over the buyers in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). IAU’s price line has been trending lower in the last few weeks below the downward-sloping 15-day moving average, which confirms the immediate-term (1-4 week) weakness in gold. My trading method doesn’t deal with price objectives and instead focuses on direction. That said, my best guess is that IAU will establish a price low in the coming 1-2 weeks not far from where it closed as of this writing ($13.95). I anticipate a consolidation trading range market for IAU before it’s ready to break out to higher highs.

To summarize, the gold market is currently characterized by a split opinion among participants. Small retail traders and large speculators are still bullish on gold, while hedge funds, ETF managers, and institutional investors are turning bearish. The most likely result of this dichotomy of opinion is a lateral trading range for the gold price. A sideways trend would allow gold to further consolidate the gains it made through most of 2019, however, and would also keep its longer-term upward trend intact.

On a strategic note, while longer-term investment positions in gold are still warranted, participants should continue to avoid new commitments to the metal until short-term market conditions have shown substantial improvement. My short-term trading portfolio is currently in a cash position.

