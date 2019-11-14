Becoming A Wise Investor Through Compass Diversified Holdings

After two key divestitures in 2019, Compass is poised with a healthy cash balance, a lower leverage ratio and additional liquidity to make more acquisitions.

The culprits contributing to the net loss were one-time events. Furthermore, one of the events, a divestiture, helped bolster the balance sheet to the "strongest" state in the company's history.

The company reported 2019 third-quarter results on October 30th. The net loss was sizeable. Yet, its share price has since jumped 10%.

Compass Diversified is in the business of acquiring and divesting mid-market businesses. Shareholders should not be getting emotionally attached to its holdings. Wise shareholders will learn to not do so.

Learning is a journey. The path to wisdom benefits from experiences. Wisdom should derive more from mistakes and failures than from success.

Not all journeys are easy. Sometimes a journey includes a loop...or two...maybe three, even more. Source

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) acquires mid-market businesses. It targets "highly defensible businesses with strong cash flows and a reason to exist". It is interested in businesses whose "absence from the market place would disrupt the category". Further, the long-term trends of a potential target's industry should be tracking positively.

Unlike a BDC (business development company), Compass does not simply passively lend to its holdings. Rather, it is both the sole lender to the business and the controlling investor who actively participates in the management of the business. The mission at Compass is to assist the management of each holding in optimizing performance, growing organically and pursuing add-on acquisitions.

Opportunistically, Compass will also divest a business or groom a business for an initial public offering with the intent of creating value for its own shareholders. Then, it looks to acquire another quality candidate. In other words, Compass operates on a loop.

Thus, shareholders should be forewarned about letting an emotional attachment to a Compass holding influence one's decision-making.

In February 2019, Compass Diversified announced it would sell one of its holdings, Manitoba Harvest, to Tilray (TLRY). Initially, I was less than thrilled with the sale. Yes, I was emotionally attached even though I, myself, had cautioned Compass shareholders in 2016.

"An investment in Compass Diversified should be based on its acquisition criteria and management capabilities."

Still, I talked myself into acceptance of the decision refocusing on my own advice. But, once again, I found my interest in Compass keying on other businesses in its portfolio - yes, directly contradicting that same advice.

The acquisition of Manitoba Harvest was sandwiched between the acquisitions of Clean Earth and Sterno in 2014 and 5.11 in 2016. Of these four acquisitions, Compass Diversified had the greatest hopes for 5.11 and Manitoba.

"We had always thought, of really kind of, the two primary businesses that were going to generate organic growth were 5.11 and Manitoba."

With the divestiture of Manitoba, Clean Earth slid into the number two spot regarding potential.

"I would say the second company, which has just done such a phenomenal job and continues to do a great job, is Clean Earth because it's able to continue to consolidate among what are a lot of one and maybe two plants, operated small mom and pops, that are out there. These are bought at really attractive valuations. And that company and the management team is so skilled at integrating these that, in many cases, we're finding these are low single-digit multiples, post-synergies that we're able to bring them. That is massively value-accretive."

Clean Earth provided "environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged materials, hazardous waste and universal and electronic waste". The law governing the disposal of solid and hazardous waste, RCRA, was passed by Congress in 1976. RCRA gave birth to the hazardous waste services industry addressing municipal and industrial wastes. The company analyzes, treats, documents, disposes and recycles waste streams generated in multiple end markets such as power, construction, oil and gas, infrastructure, industrial and dredging. Since its original acquisition, Compass Diversified added several bolt-on companies to Clean Earth, three in 2018 alone.

I was becoming as attached to Clean Earth almost as much as I was attached to Manitoba. In May, my investing lesson with Compass looped. The company announced it would be selling Clean Earth to a subsidiary of Harsco Corporation (HSC) for approximately $625 million in cash.

Once again, I was guilty of not heeding my own advice. Wise shareholders will learn from others' mistakes.

The Impact of Divestitures

So far this year, Compass Diversified has recorded approximately $330 million in gains on the sales of Manitoba Harvest and Clean Earth. The gain on the sale of Clean Earth was in the $200 million range. The gain to date on the Manitoba transaction is C$298 million. The company is receiving both cash and Tilray shares in installments. It received the second installment in September. To date, Compass has sold the Tilray shares at a loss. That loss equates to $10.2 million.

Despite the loss on the Tilray shares, Compass used the proceeds to help pay down its long-term debt and bolster the balance sheet. In the nine months of 2019, long-term debt has dropped from almost $1.1 billion to $680.5 million.

"The divestitures of both Manitoba Harvest and Clean Earth have resulted in CODI having the strongest balance sheet in our history." (emphasis added)

If certain performance milestones are achieved in 2019, Compass may still receive additional Tilray shares. When the transaction closed in late February, Tilray's shares were trading in the $80 range. Since, they have dropped approximately 70%. From the onset, the company didn't disclose its plans for the shares.

"But we're not going to give kind of any public announcement yet as to what our intentions on timing are with those shares."

As previously mentioned, it's already sold all of the shares from the previous two installments. There's no reason to believe Compass will hold any remaining shares it may receive (assuming it even receives more). But there could be grounds for it to consider holding. Currently, Tilray's one-year target of $38.42 reflects upside of nearly 65%.

With or without the disposal of Tilray shares, Compass will be in acquisition mode. Wise shareholders will stay focused on the process rather than the targets.

Third Quarter Results

Ironically, when Compass reported its "strongest balance sheet in history" on October 30th, it also reported a loss of $1.33 per share on its continuing operations. The eight remaining businesses in the Compass portfolio include four consumer brands - 5.11 Tactical, Velocity Outdoor, ERGObaby and Liberty Safe and four niche industrial - Sterno Group, Foam Fabricators, Arnold Magnetic and Advanced Circuits.

Source

Compared to a loss of $0.16 per share in the same quarter of 2018 equates to performance of -731%.

Sales on continuing operations did increase 7.8% to $388.3 million compared to $360.3 million in 2018. For the nine months, sales at $1.06 billion are showing a 3.6% improvement over 2018.

But the loss at $1.95 per share is greater than the 2018 loss of $0.45 per share.

One of the primary culprits in the third quarter loss was a $33.4 million impairment charge due to the restructuring activities at Velocity Outdoor.

"The Hunting & Outdoor channel continues to be under significant pressure, leading to reduced financial performance."

The predecessor to Velocity Outdoor was Crosman. The designer and manufacturer of airguns, archery products and accessories was reacquired in June 2017. Originally purchased by Compass in May 2006 for $72.6 million, it was sold less than a year later in January 2007 for $143 million. A decade later, Compass paid $150.4 million to acquire the company again. In August 2018, it renamed the business Velocity Outdoor. In September 2018, Compass added Ravin Crossbows to the subsidiary for $97 million.

In 2018, Velocity Outdoor generated $131.3 million in net sales. To date in 2019, net sales total $107.4 million. But the bottom line reveals a loss of $35.24 million.

Source

Compass Diversified is actively addressing and restructuring Velocity Outdoor.

"When we looked at the business and its positioning and, sort of kind of, how we felt it was operating, we thought that, one, the channels of distribution were changing really dramatically and that we needed to come up with a different approach to be able to connect to our customers and to adapt to the changing world." "Given the difficult market environment, we expect Velocity's financial performance to be subdued through 2020. As with other restructurings we have executed in the past, however, we are confident that this process will lead to value creation for all stakeholders."

The other primary culprit in the dramatic bottom line loss was the $43.3 million distribution. In addition to management fees, Compass pays certain employees and partners of its manager a profit allocation based on allocation interests.

Source

The third quarter distribution was related to the sale of Clean Earth. In the second quarter, a $7.7 million distribution was paid relative to the Manitoba Harvest sale. A second distribution of $8.6 million is expected to be paid in the fourth quarter on Manitoba.

Wise investors will recognize both cases, the restructuring costs and the divestiture costs, are actually part of the Compass business process.

Pertinent Factors

An important metric for Compass Diversified is its CAD (cash flow available for distribution). Compass has paid a distribution at the rate of $1.44 annually since 2011. On 59.9 million outstanding shares, this equates to an obligation of $86.26 million annually or $21.56 million quarterly. Through the first three quarters, Compass has distributed $64.7 million to its shareholders.

CAD in the quarter was $30.22 million compared to $26.43 million in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date, CAD in 2019 was $74.05 million compared to $70.74 million for the first nine months of 2018. In its third quarter reporting, Compass made two pertinent projections relative to the fourth quarter's CAD. First, it expects to spend more on maintenance capital expenditures. Maintenance capital expenditures are deducted from CAD.

"We expect higher maintenance capital expenditures in the fourth quarter than originally anticipated."

But it also estimates its overall performance to improve in the last quarter of the year.

"We now expect our fourth quarter results to exceed our original expectations."

When considering both, Compass projects its payout ratio for the year will improve to a range of 85% to 90%, down from 95%. Thus, its CAD for the year should range from $95.84 million to $101.48 million and, in the final quarter, should range from $21.8 million to $27.4 million.

Another contributing factor to Compass' financial improvement is a decrease in management fees. The Management Services Agreement between Compass Group Management (CGM) and Compass allows for a management fee equal to 0.5% of the company's adjusted net assets. The management fee is paid quarterly and must be paid before any distributions to shareholders. Compass' cash balance at the end of the 2019 third quarter was nearly $286 million, much higher than it typically registers. Because the divestitures resulted in an improved cash position and lower leverage, CGM is waiving its fees until Compass borrows for another acquisition.

"Compass Group Management volunteered to waive the management fee on cash balances held at CODI, commencing with the management fee due for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and continuing until the quarter during which the Company next borrows under its revolving credit facility."

For the first time in its history, Compass refinanced its debt in 2018 by issuing an unsecured bond. It also offered two issues of preferred stock (NYSE:CODI.PA) (NYSE:CODI.PB) and raised approximately $100 million. The refinancing activities extended maturity dates (2023 is now the earliest due date) and added $400 million of unsecured debt.

Its liquidity now measures approximately $850 million. As a comparison, at $400 million, 5.11 has been the largest acquisition to date for Compass Diversified. The company's ability to acquire more companies is limited only by the availability of fairly-valued options in the market.

"Debt capital remains robust with favorable terms and strategic and private equity acquirers continue to seek opportunities to deploy available capital. As a result, valuation multiples remain robust."

This type of market actually works more in favor of divestiture activity for Compass Diversified which should deliver an even better rate of return. This reinforces the advice that wise shareholders should avoid becoming emotionally attached to Compass' holdings.

Market Reaction

Manitoba was not yet turning a profit so the sale was expected to be neutral to CAD. Clean Earth, on the other hand, was profitable which meant the sale was expected to be dilutive to CAD by approximately $15 million. And, yet, Compass' CAD production for the year is "significantly ahead of expectations".

Since the report, in addition to its better performance in CAD and in spite of the steep third-quarter earnings loss, the price of Compass Diversified's shares have marched about 10% higher. This is likely based on the company's strong balance sheet and much-improved leverage position. Its NAV (net asset value), the difference between the value of its assets and the value of its liabilities edged over $18 per share as compared to $15.35 at the beginning of the year. As well, the culprits in the third quarter, the allocation distribution on Clean Earth and the impairment charge, are one-time events while the impairment is also a non-cash event.

The share price improvement results in a lower yield - below 6.5% on prices above $22.16. For the past four years, the yield has averaged well above 7.5%. Some shareholders may feel this is an opportune time for the company to hike the dividend rate. The last increase was in 2011 from $0.34 quarterly to $0.36 quarterly.

Source

Yet, because of the availability of its preferred issues, I tend to be less interested in whether Compass hikes the rate on its common distribution.

A Shareholder's Reaction

My investment club initially purchased Compass shares in July 2013. We reinvested in May 2016. The price is now within 5% of a double on our original investments. We have already voted to recoup our original investment as is our standard operating procedure.

But replacing a 6+% yield will not be easy even considering, coincidentally, we've spent 2019 learning about preferred stock investing. It would be a natural reaction to turn our attention to Compass' preferred issues. After all, our journey with Compass seems to be destined to continue to loop.

The Series A is a fixed perpetual paying a rate of 7.25%. It is not cumulative. The first call date is July 30, 2022. Of late, it has been trading below par or $25.

The Series B is a fixed-to-floating perpetual paying a rate of 7.875%. It is cumulative. The first call date is April 30, 2028. After the first call, it will pay a rate equivalent to 3 month Libor plus 4.985%.

On November 13th, Compass announced it would be offering a new fixed rate issue, the Series C.

There are attractive qualities to the Series B, but its call date is a bit lengthy for the club. Since distributions on the preferred shares will take precedence in payment to the distributions on the common shares and because of Compass' atypical cash balance, I'm much less concerned about the Series A issue being non-cumulative. As well, it's appealing to invest below par.

Redirecting our original investment dollars to Compass' preferred shares could provide the club the best of both worlds. The growth from our original investment will continue to be invested in Compass' common shares and will benefit from an above-average yield and any potential share price appreciation. At the same time, the value of the original dollars will be protected while earning an even higher yield.

And, I'll get to continue to practice being emotionally detached from Compass' subsidiaries (though, I must admit 5.11 Tactical is now my favorite). The path to wisdom does, indeed, benefit from experience.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CODI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in CODI and may shift part of the investment to CODI.PA or CODI.PB or the new preferred Series C.