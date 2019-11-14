OILU: It Is Time For Aggression

As crude inventories fall, the price of crude tends to rise, which means that OILU is poised for growth.

On a year-to-date basis, the ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (OILU) has crushed it by delivering around a 32% return. However, if you look closer at the data, you’ll see that over the last 6 months, we’ve seen a drawdown of nearly 40% in which crude prices retreated from their mid-year highs. In this piece, I will argue that I believe that crude is poised to push into fresh highs, and that in the coming days we will see much more upside for OILU.

Understanding OILU

To kick this article off, let’s have a discussion about what exactly OILU is and how it works. Put simply, OILU is a triple-leveraged ETF which follows the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. This index is a simple methodology which gives exposure to the front month of WTI futures, and as time progresses, it rolls this exposure into the second-month contract prior to expiry.

If you’re read my previous discussions regarding oil market ETPs, you’ve likely seen me talk about this, but the basic limitation in holding the front-month WTI contract is roll yield and its effects. The general idea here is that as time progresses, prices in the back of a futures curve tend to move towards the front of the curve. This means that if you’re in a market that looks like today's...

... then as time progresses, you’ll be rolling exposure into a higher-priced contract, since January is above December. The rolling process hasn’t currently started yet, so OILU is still holding December futures.

However, when the roll occurs, OILU will then be holding January futures while December is still on the board, which means that in general, you’ll see slight price declines on a relative basis until December expires. This said, however, most of the return you see will be due to the price movements of WTI crude oil. And I’m expecting much continued upside in the coming months.

Crude Markets

In this piece, I won’t have the space to dig into every major fundamental, but here’s my latest deep dive. The general theme in crude markets at this point is that we are currently sitting at one of the smallest inventory changes on a year-to-date basis in many years.

There are a few key reasons why inventories are sitting at these low levels, and the main reasons have to do with what is happening on the supply side of the balance.

For one, supply growth has started to slow, which is a problem because demand typically grows in a given year.

This drop in production is broad-based, with drilled wells dropping across most major regions.

And for another reason why inventories are dropping, OPEC cuts have been in effect this year, and they have sapped hundreds of millions of barrels from the United States.

Oil imports have been so low that the United States has even been willing to pay up to see Canadian rail enter the market - a sign that pipelines are full and yet more barrels are needed.

This slowdown in production and imports has led to a generally tighter inventory balance, as crude stocks have fallen against the levels of 2018 through most of the year.

This drop in inventories is very interesting in that it comes despite weak refining demand.

Even with most weeks of the year seeing below-average utilization across the United States, we are still seeing inventories largely decline due to issues with supply. As long as this continues, we are almost certainly going to see the trend in weakening year-over-year builds continue.

The reason why this matters is that there’s a general price trend here: as stocks fall, prices tend to rise.

Seen another way, there’s a direct correlation between inventories declining on a year-over-year basis and the change in the price of crude oil over the period of the decline.

Based on the current trajectory of tightening stocks, I estimate that we will see a drop in inventories of over 20% through the next year. Historically speaking, when we see drops of this size, the price of crude oil rallies an average of 51% during the drop (using the last 25 years of data).

It is my belief that the bottom is in for crude oil and that we have much more upside remaining for crude market ETPs. When it comes to trading OILU, it is an instrument poised to see serious upside due to the fact that it is leveraged. Naturally, though, with leverage comes all of the important risks to keep in mind.

The first risk with OILU is, of course, portfolio risk. Before putting on a trade in the instrument, factor in a volatility of perhaps 60-80% over the next year. In other words, only trade in enough size that you’d be comfortable handling a 60-80% decline if you’re holding through a year.

And secondly, remember that leveraged volatility funds don’t quite track the underlying on a 3:1 basis for long period of time. You can Google all sorts of resources on “leverage decay” (it works the other way too), and most investors get the concept by this point - but the general idea is that if you hold something which targets a 3X daily return, over periods longer than a day, simple compound interest shows that your returns won’t be 3X the return over that same time period. So, keep in mind that if crude oil increases by 50% over the next year, you won’t see a perfect 3X return in OILU over this time period.

This said, if you’re tolerant of the risk, I believe that OILU is going to provide strong returns over the next year as we see crude stocks fall and prices rise. It’s a great day to be long the fund.

Conclusion

OILU follows a methodology which is giving a negative roll yield, but price volatility is likely hiding most impacts of roll. Crude inventories have been slowly moving towards the territory of declines despite poor demand. As crude inventories fall, the price of crude tends to rise, which means that OILU is poised for growth.

