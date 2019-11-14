Vipshop: Not Feeling Like A VIP

Vipshop (VIPS) reported a solid set of results with revenue of RMB19.6bn (+10% y/y) largely in line with consensus while non-GAAP EPS of RMB1.78 beat by RMB1.20. GMV growth of 17% to RMB31.7bn was also at the high end of the expected range with apparel-related category growing at 29%, which includes the acquired Shan Shan Outlet. When we exclude Shan Shan, apparel’s GMV only grew 20% YoY.

The stock sold off on the weak guidance in which Q4 revenue of RMB26.1bn-RMB27.4bn is below the consensus of RMB27.64bn. This struck us somewhat odd given Q4 is relatively a strong quarter with Singles' Day and the December sales events. Management pointed out that soft guidance is due to conservatism, but we suspect that the shift in consumer preference and the competitive dynamic from Alibaba (BABA) and Pinduoduo (PDD) may have a bigger impact on the revenue outlook.

We remain bearish on VIPS and $10/share target price (See: Vipshop: Going Out Of Style) as we believe the discount design trend is going out of style and that the current competitive environment could result in higher fulfillment cost or inventory write-down as consumers shift towards the more mainstream platforms such as BABA and PDD.

The current strategy of expanding its offline presence is unclear when it comes to its value proposition. Our recent visit to one of VIPS offline stores does not give us confidence in the competitiveness as it feels like a low-end Marshalls or TJ Max (NYSE:TJX), except it has a much smaller store format with inattentive staff and products of questionable authenticity. When we interviewed some shoppers in the store, many did not find the selection to be impressive. One customer pointed out that the Ralph Lauren polo shirt that he was looking at, priced at RMB500, is actually more expensive than the ones he gets from the US outlet stores.

ARPU continues to decline

Total active customers grew by 21%, a slight acceleration from the 11% growth in Q2, while total order growth of 33% implied GMV per order of RMB248, which is a 13% YoY decline. We note that average spending has been declining since Q4 of last year and management attributed to several reasons including the contribution from newer customers that are buying less than existing customers, and the higher contribution from VIPS marketplace that also dragged the overall ARPU. Finally, the recent shift towards the core deep discount items also impacted the overall ARPU profile.

We, on the other hand, believe that heavy promotion is a key driver behind the ongoing weakness in ARPU to attract new customers to the platform and also clear inventory items before they further go out of style or face the risk of the write-down.

Low-quality margin improvement

Q3 non-GAAP margin beat largely due to lower fulfillment expense (~1% lower that offset the 60bps increase in sales and marketing), so overall the beat was on cost optimization on its biggest cost item and that is fulfillment cost. We believe that cutting costs to drive earnings is a lower earnings quality, given the weakness in revenue growth and that investors should not credit the company for its earnings outperformance.

Conservative guidance or competitive risk?

Finally, management pointed out that the soft guidance is due to conservatism but we believe there are even greater fundamental challenges associated with VIPS and that is the discount designer trend is gradually losing its appeal to the e-commerce consumers, given the improving economic status is making consumers trade up to the higher quality items rather than those that are going out of style. To attract users, VIPS has been running aggressive promotional campaigns, but we caution that users that are attracted to one’s platform via promotion lack stickiness and loyalty. That said, customer churn remains the single biggest risk to VIPS' sustainability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.