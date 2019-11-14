Visa: The Best Of Times

If our projections are correct, and the multiple is maintained, shares could then grow to $200 by the end of the year or into 2020.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, and investors in Visa (V) have really only experienced the former. For the last few months, action has been sideways, but this still has been one of the best stocks we have ever recommended for our followers. Our last conviction buy call came in late 2018, and the stock has rocketed higher since the call, but slowed a bit recently. As such, we started doing some buying. The fact is that the Street pushed the stock to new all-time highs here in 2019, but the stock is taking a breather.

We see the breather as an opportunity to get long as we see this stock powering higher to $200-plus this year into next, barring overall market turmoil. Pullbacks in this stock are rare, and when they occur, it has always been a buying opportunity, just like we nailed in late 2018. In this column, we examine trends in sales and earnings, and discuss our updated expectations looking ahead for Visa in fiscal 2020.

Top line growth continues

When it comes to a growth stock like Visa, every financial metric we watch begins with revenues. It seems every quarter we see exemplary growth in the top line. The just-reported quarter saw another impressive top line for Visa, with solid increases over the past few years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This trajectory is impressive and helps explain the growth we have seen. But what is driving the continued growth? First, innovation. The company is a fintech (that is 'financial technology company' for the uninitiated), and it is constantly working to offer new and exciting ways to pay and get paid. Secondly, the volume continues to grow markedly.

With more and more transactions globally moving away from cash and check to electronic means, Visa will continue to gain. Regulation can be a risk, but also a benefit if it squeezes out smaller competitors or creates barriers to pay system entry. As more credit cards can be loaded onto smartphones, Visa stands to gain. This revenue pattern is exactly what we want to see, and what we continue to expect.

The company delivered a strong report, and revenues were strong, and surpassed our expectations for $6.10 billion in revenues by $40 million. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, it can be a strong predictor. The results strongly suggest the company is continuing to execute to perfection and further suggest that Visa will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue was a 13.1% increase over Q4 2018. This was primarily due to a 9% jump in payment dollar volume and an 11% increase in processed transactions to approximately 36.4 billion, and as you can see, transaction growth continues to grow significantly:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We are approaching the end of the 2010s, and merchants and consumers are moving away from paper and cash transactions globally. Future growth is that there are many more markets, especially in 3rd world countries, that stand to benefit from Visa's technology and the services it can offer. Visa has a lot of potential for international growth to bring more electronic means to under-served countries and businesses worldwide. With such opportunity the top line continues to grow nicely on the back of transactions increasing and dollar volumes going up. Now, when revenues continue to rise, our primary concern is the degree to which expenses are rising.

Operational expenses rise

We still hate the growth in operational expenses. It is not a massive problem, as they are rising on a comparable basis less than the increase in revenues. We would like to see these expenses rise a bit more slowly, boosting margins. With the 13.1% rise in revenues, we were hoping expenses would rise no more than 15% this quarter. Operating expenses were up 18 as reported but 11% on an adjusted basis for special items:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Given that revenues were up 13.1%, we of course expected to see a rise in expenses. As reported, expenses were above our expectations but below on an adjusted basis. Of course, on an absolute dollar basis, the growth was favorable with revenues relative to expenses.

Earnings growth

While expenses are still higher than we would have liked, the higher spending is still justified by the strong pace of revenue growth. That said, the increased spending did not cause margins to decrease relative to last year on an adjusted basis. This quarter, operating margins were a solid 67%, versus 66% last year. However, thanks to our revenue expectations being surpassed, and when we factor in the many shares repurchased over the years, there was continued strong growth in earnings per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Every year, the company has been expanding its bottom line and doing so significantly, justifying the stock's premium valuation. Net income came in at $3.3 billion, up 18% from last year. Further, earnings per share were $1.47 rising 21% over last year's $1.21. This figure surpassed our estimates of $1.45 per share in earnings, mostly on the back of the higher-than-expected revenues and the fact that the company also repurchased $2.1 billion worth of stock this quarter. With our estimates surpassed, we now look for a strong 2020.

Our 2020 projections

Considering 2019 performance, share repurchases, and the current business trends, we believe 2020 revenue will approximate $25.0 billion to $26.75 billion. This assumes top line growth in the low-single digits. In addition, thanks to continued strong margins and bottom line outperformance, we are bullish on the bottom line. We see earnings rising to $6.10 to $6.50. We will be closely watching expenses in addition to payment volumes and processed transaction figures, which should both be up 11-13% in 2020.

Final thoughts

Honestly, in the long run, the stock is always a buy, but with the recent breather, you are getting a great chance to acquire shares at a discount. The stock is an incredible growth name. Although the stock is expensive at over 30 times trailing earnings, we are paying this premium to earn a 20%-plus growth in adjusted earnings each year, which in our estimation justifies the valuation. The dividend, which is a low payout, was also raised. We really can't see anything other than a broader market sell-off hitting shares. If our projections are correct, and the multiple is maintained, shares could then grow to $200 by the end of the year or into 2020. Buy Visa.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.