Revolve: Strong Q3 Results, But No Escape From This Rotten IPO Period

My investment thesis hasn't changed: I still see Revolve as a winner in the long run and hence added to my position, with intent to add more after the lock-up crescendo.

The market, which is conceptually UBERized (we will talk about this term later), sent the stock down 16%, below the IPO price, and 65% off its 52-week high.

2019 has turned out to be a disastrous year for IPOs across sectors regardless of fundamentals, while the major benchmarks are at all-time highs.

2019: A Year To Dismember For IPOs

Now that we're nearing the end of the year, we can probably sum up and say that 2019 was a disastrous year for IPOs (of course, unless a radical change occurs in the next two months). Probably quite a few venture capital managers, private equity managers, investment bankers, and one likable Japanese billionaire will sit down at the end of this year and ponder how they got this so wrong. The famous saying, "One rotten apple will spoil all the others", probably represents well what happened in the IPOs market this year (you name the rotten apple[s]). And yet, as a long-term investor, it's important for me to focus on Revolve (NYSE:RVLV) itself and not on its bad neighborhood.

Source: YCharts. Five of the aforementioned companies (Revolve, Slack (WORK), Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER) and Smile Direct Club (SDC)) trade below their IPO price.

Gen-Z Just Wanna Have Fun, So Revolve Joins The Party

Revolve, an online fashion retailer that is utilizing the trend of fashion influencers and social media among Millennials and Gen-Z costumers, posted net sales of $154.2 million in the third quarter (including $1.5 million as a result of a change in estimate related to the recognition of store credit breakage) and net income of $9.5 million, up 22.5% and 34% YoY, respectively. The company has already stated in its prospectus that it believes that a year-over-year base of comparison is generally more meaningful than a quarter-over-quarter base due to seasonality, so I will always use a YoY base of comparison.

Furthermore, Revolve's margins were also up YoY; gross margin up by 90 bps to 53.6%, operating margin up by 70 bps to 8.3% and net margin up by 50 bps to 6.2%. But what really stands out about Revolve is the company's cash flow - the "darling" of every financial analyst. During the third quarter, Revolve generated an operating cash flow of $9.1 million and a free cash flow of $7.5 million, up 280% and 309% YoY, respectively. The company's total free cash flow YTD stands at $20.3 million. Just to remind you, the actual net proceeds Revolve generated from its IPO back in June were merely $12.4 million. These numbers only emphasis that Revolve, unlike so many other IPOs, is an efficient cash machine that operates a highly capital-efficient business.

True, these are low amounts of money relative to companies like Apple (AAPL) or Facebook (FB), but still, we are talking about a young public company that finances itself through its current operations, with zero debt and with much more room for expansion. One should note another free cash flow tailwind: During the past few quarters, the build-out of Revolve's new fulfillment facility (capex of ~$10 million) has been a headwind to free cash flow. According to its executives, these investments are now largely behind the company, so it is well positioned for cash flow generation going forward.

Company Operating Cash Flow CapEx FCF Beyond Meat (BYND) (31.7) (21.9) (53.6) Crowd Strike (OTC:CRWD) 7.4 (58.9) (51.5) Slack (WORK) (59.8) (56.8) (116.6) Pinterest (PINS) (27.7) (25) (52.7) Lyft (LYFT) (192.6) (168.7) (361.3) Uber (UBER) (3,203) (602) (3,805) Smile Direct Club (SDC) (165.2) (67.8) (233) Zoom (ZM) 87.6 (39.3) 48.3 Revolve (RVLV) 30.5 (12.8) 17.7

Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data

As you can see, a positive FCF is not self-evident among the big IPOs of 2019, and the only company that also has a positive FCF is Zoom, except that Zoom enjoys a market cap of over $18 billion, while Revolve's market cap is close to $1 billion right now. True, different industries, different business risks, but you get the point.

Revolve continues to utilize the trend of fashion influencers in order to attract costumers, and as of Sept. 30, its active customers during the trailing 12-month period had grown to 1,438,000, an increase of 33% YoY. The total orders placed in the quarter increased 26%. Interestingly, Revolve's average order value (AOV) declined by only 1.8% YoY to $275, despite the recent launch of Superdown, Revolve's new lower-price offering targeting the Gen-Z consumer, which is indicative of the company continuous pricing power.

Source: Revolve's IR

Moreover, the company has managed to increase its international sales by 14.7% YoY, with record net sales of $25.9 million. Australia, in particular, was a key sales driver in the third quarter, but as its co-CEO Mike Karanikolas stated in the conference call, the company is still in the early stages of penetrating the global market:

We localized the customer experience in the U.K. last year by providing all-inclusive pricing, free shipping and free returns. We expanded this localization to Australia earlier this year and we continue to improve the experience around the world. For instance, we now ship to most major international regions within two to three days. [ ]... we are in the early stages of penetrating a large global market opportunity.

Source: Revolve's IR

Looking forward, an interesting development occurred last week when Revolve launched the "Revolve Fitting Room Program", enabling its customers to do home try-ons of an extra size at no additional cost, an original idea that will definitely help maintain and maybe even strengthen the loyalty of the company's customers base. After watching a number of "Revolve Haul" videos on YouTube, it seems that the company's management has realized how much its customers like to try different sizes (and share it with the rest of the world!), and now will encourage them to do so even more:

I’m personally very excited about this initiative as it provides a great experience for customers and since our experience has proven that customers who order more than one size of a style have a materially higher 'Keep Rate' than customers who order just one size of a style. Mike Karanikolas, Revolve's co-CEO, Q3 Earnings Call

So What The Market Didn't Like?

Well, when trying to find a reason Revolve's stock price plunged 16% (below the final IPO price of $18 and even below the original IPO price of $17), it's worth checking what the market didn't like in the company's financial reports or the subsequent conference call. Two things have caught my attention:

1. The company has lowered its full-year net sales midpoint guidance from $603 million to $602 million, and its full-year adjusted EBITDA midpoint guidance from $53.5 million to $53 million.

2. Revolve's co-CEO Mike Karanikolas comments during the conference call in regard to the REVOLVE segment gross margin (which was down 50 bps YoY), the company's inventory level (which was at a record high of $103.7 million as of September 30, 2019) and its expansion of owned brands:

The decline in REVOLVE segment gross margin was primarily due to a slightly lower percentage of REVOLVE net sales at full price compared to last year, which we view as a function of our inventory position rather than external factors. As we invested in the rapid expansion of the owned brand platform in recent years, our overall inventory position has become higher than we would like. Even so, we still achieved our second highest third quarter full price mix ever, second only to the prior-year comparison in the third quarter of 2018. I should mention that the expansion of owned brands as a percentage of REVOLVE segment net sales has slowed in the past couple of quarters compared to the very fast expansion through the first quarter of 2019. While we expect the moderation in owned brands net sales to continue in the near term, the owned brand platform is a key part of our value proposition, and we remain confident in the long-term opportunity to significantly increase our owned brand penetration over time

Quick reminder: Revolve has two revenue segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. Historically, about 85%-90% of the total revenue is generated from the REVOLVE segment, which includes a highly curated assortment of full-price premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The other segment, FORWARD, includes established luxurious brands such as Gucci, Givenchy, Burberry and more (later this month, the company will launch its first FORWARD-owned brand).

Source: Revolve Q3 Financial Results

The REVOLVE segment gross margin indeed fell by 50 bps YoY to 55.4% but remains healthy, and net sales were still able to grow at an impressive rate of 24% YoY (for comparison, in the fiscal year of 2017 the REVOLVE segment's gross margin stood at 51.1%). The FORWARD segment's gross margin grew by 970 bps YoY to 41%, thereby offsetting some of the REVOLVE segment margin decline. It's worth taking into account that the REVOLVE segment's gross margin is expected to continue to moderate, as the company is starting to include the Superdown line (which offers lower-price products for the Gen-Z costumers) within the REVOLVE segment. With regard to the inventory level, according to the company's executives, it's definitely manageable, and shouldn't bother the long term prospects of the business.

The Market Is Conceptually UBERized

You Know What The Acronym of IPO Stands For? It's Probably Overpriced! - Facebook Investor, August 2012 (down 47% from offering price)

And yet, I'm impressed that the aforementioned issues are still dwarfed by Revolve's performance in the quarter and the overall business outlook. Do these issues justify a 20% decline? I think there's a deeper reason for Revolve's recent declines, which had already dropped more than 52% from its $48 peak price before the recent results. And that's not just about Revolve. As I mentioned in the opening paragraph of this article, 2019 will probably end up being a disastrous year for IPOs, and we haven't reached yet the listing of Aramco (ARMCO), the Saudi oil company (keep an eye on Iran; it may still try to sabotage this party). As it currently seems, the market is sick of IPOs, and it's not a matter of fundamentals or financial results.

As I see it, and feel free to disagree, Mr. Market believes that private equity and venture capital funds, with the help of Wall Street's investment banks, have inflated the valuations of private companies, making unicorns as rare as the average mule, while hoping the Street will pay them even more (I also recommend listening to the great interviews about these market dynamics with finance professors Aswath Damodaran and Mihir Desai on CNBC). You could say that since the offering of Uber (UBER) back in May the market has been in an IPO-aversion mode, or in other words, the market has been UBERized, losing any faith in the pricing of the offerings, regardless their business models and/or financials. As a result, almost every IPO is being sent to the bench, at least until the mother of all evil - the lock-up period - ends, even when it comes to the ones the market embraced at first, like Pinterest (PINS). In the case of Revolve, the lock-up period ends on Dec. 4. As a good proxy, you should follow Uber, which is already post-lock-up period, and see how the market reacts to it. If Uber consolidates, maybe we will get a fresh start for the IPOs market. From my perspective, I can expect the sentiment pendulum to bounce back only in early 2020, as many investors would prefer to take advantage of their heavy losses from this year's IPOs for taxation purposes ("tax selling"), i.e. to offset capital gains from other stocks, especially when the indexes are at all-time highs.

Conclusion

After going through Revolve's third-quarter results and hearing the earnings call, I reiterate my bullish rating on Revolve, not as a short-term trade or speculation, but as a long-term investment. The co-CEOs' inexperience in speaking with analysts in conference calls is evident, which is something they will need to improve on (it may be better if only one of them attends the calls), but I still believe Revolve is a long-term winner. It is wisely utilizing the social media boom and possesses strong fundamentals (growing revenues, growing profits, no debt, growing positive FCF) and interesting opportunities not just in the US, but overseas too. I considered the sharp decline in the stock price as an opportunity to average down my cost basis, and I intend to continue doing so after the lock-up period ends. With a forward P/S multiple of 1.9x for 2019 and 1.5x for 2020, a year from now the current price may seem too cheap to ignore, but it is advisable to use caution in building position with this stock, as it's still a young public company, and I have already highlighted in my previous article how the short sellers just "love" this stock, with more than 50% of the float sold short.

Float 13,529,411 Short Interest 7,230,000 Short Interest (%) 53.4% Avg. Daily Volume 1,303,587 Days To Cover (**) 5.5 days

Source: YCharts and Revolve's SEC filings (**) An approximation of the time required, expressed in days, to close out short positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions.