Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Gardner Russo & Gardner’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Russo’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/13/2019. Please visit our Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and the last update for their moves during Q2 2019.

This quarter, Gardner Russo & Gardner’s 13F stock portfolio value decreased ~2%, from $13.15B to $12.85B. The top three holdings are at 38% of the portfolio, while the top five are at 52% of the assets: Mastercard (MA), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF), Heineken Holding (OTCQX:HKHHF), and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF, OTCPK:PDRDY). Recent 13F reports have shown around 100 positions, with around 20 stakes that are significantly large. The focus of this article is on the larger positions.

Note: Russo’s portfolio on its own should not be viewed as an overall asset allocation plan, as his clients look at his firm to allocate a portion of their assets to his focus area (global equities with consumer orientation).

Stake Increases

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is a 2.44% position that saw a ~60% stake increase in Q4 2018 at prices between $976 and $1203. The stock is now at $1298. Last quarter saw a stake doubling at prices between $1036 and $1288, and that was followed with a ~30% stake increase this quarter at prices between $1098 and $1250.

Wells Fargo (WFC): WFC is a fairly large ~5% of the 13F portfolio position. It was already a ~2.5% stake in their first 13F report in Q1 1999. The majority of the current 12.65M shares position was purchased in the 2011-2013 time frame at prices in the low-$20s to the low-$40s. The stock is currently at $53.29. The three quarters through Q2 2017 had seen a combined ~20% reduction at prices between $44 and $60. There was a ~9% increase in Q3 2018 at prices between $52 and $59. The last three quarters had seen a ~6% trimming, while this quarter saw a ~1% stake increase.

Stake Decreases

Mastercard Inc.: MA is currently the largest 13F stake at 14.11% of the portfolio. It was first established in 2008, with the bulk of the current stake purchased in 2010 in the low-$20s price range. 2011-2013 also saw significant buying at higher prices. The stock is now at ~$278. There was a ~25% selling over the last seven quarters at prices between $155 and $293.

Note: In the WealthTrack interview in July 2017, Russo picked Mastercard as the one investment to own for everyone. The stock was trading at ~$127 at the time. It invests way beyond others to be at the top of innovation, and the company also has a product edge: focus on digital delivery of cash to beneficiaries, especially digitizing government payments.

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B had been consistently maintained as the top position in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. At the time, the sizing was at 5.78%, compared to the current allocation of ~13.2%. The last major activity was in 2012, when around 400K shares were acquired in the low-$80s price range. The following year also saw an increase at higher prices. The stock is now at ~$220. The last three quarters have seen minor selling.

Nestle SA: NSRGY is the third-largest 13F stake at ~11% of the portfolio. It was a ~3% portfolio stake (~460K shares) in Q1 1999. The position size increased to ~4M shares by 2007 but was sold out the following year. The majority of the current ~14M shares stake was purchased in 2011 in the mid-$50s price range. The following two years also saw a combined ~45% increase at higher prices. The stock is currently at $106. There was a ~20% reduction over the last nine quarters.

Heineken Holding NV: HKHHF was a fairly large ~5% portfolio stake (~2.5M shares) in their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. That original position was sold out in 2008. It was built back up to a 10.20M share stake in the 2011-2013 time frame at prices between $37 and $66. The current position is at 9.23M shares, and it is a large stake at 7.14% of the portfolio. The stock is now at ~$94.60. The last four quarters have seen a ~14% trimming.

Pernod Ricard: PDRDF is a large (top-five) 6.86% of the 13F portfolio position. The stake was established in Q1 2011 in the low-$90s price range. The two years through Q1 2017 saw a ~17% combined increase at prices between $101 and $126. The interim period had also seen purchases almost every quarter. The stock is now at ~$183. The last ten quarters have seen a combined ~22% reduction at prices between ~$120 and ~$195.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF, OTCPK:CFRUY): A large ~6.5M share stake was established in 2011 in the low-$50s price range and was increased to 10.36M shares through incremental purchases in the following years. Q3 2015 saw a ~6% increase at prices between $73 and $86, and that was followed with a ~17% increase the following quarter at prices between $71 and $87. Q1 2016 saw a further ~17% stake increase at prices between $62 and $72. The stock is now at $72.45. It is currently a large position at ~6% of the 13F portfolio. There was a ~10% trimming over the last four quarters.

Note: In an August 2017 podcast for MOI Global titled "Investing and Mental Models in a Changing World", Russo said Cartier and other brands are all pressured by Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN), etc. He also hinted at possible anti-trust issues with the Echo product (Amazon owns private-label brands that Echo recommends, which it also owns).

Unilever NV (UN, UL, OTCPK:UNLNF): UN is a fairly large ~6% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2000. The bulk of the current 12.9M shares stake was acquired during the 5-year period from 2010 to 2014 at prices in the high-$20s to the low-$40s. The stock is now at ~$60. There was a ~17% selling over the last six quarters.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (BUD, OTCPK:AHBIF): BUD is a 5.78% of the 13F portfolio position. The majority of the current position was purchased in 2010 and 2011 at prices between $45 and $64. The following two years also saw significant buying at higher prices. There was a ~25% increase in Q4 2015 as well at prices between $106 and $130. The eleven quarters through Q3 2018 had also seen another ~25% increase at prices between ~$100 and ~$130. The stock is now well below their recent purchase price ranges at ~$79. For investors attempting to follow Russo, BUD is a good option to consider for further research. The last four quarters have only seen minor adjustments.

Note: Anheuser-Busch was a small ~1% of the portfolio position during their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. That stake was eliminated in 2008.

Philip Morris International (PM): PM is a large position at 5.37% of the 13F portfolio. It was acquired as a result of the spinoff of Philip Morris International from Philip Morris (now Altria) in 2008. The last major activity was in 2013, when close to 2M shares were acquired in the high-$80s price range. The stock currently trades at $84.73. The last five quarters have seen a ~12% trimming.

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM): MLM is a 3.71% of the 13F portfolio stake. It had stayed steady at ~2M shares since 2004, but Q4 2016 saw a significant change: a ~12% selling at prices between $169 and $234. The stock price increased around five times over that twelve-year period. It currently trades at ~$257. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $196 and $228. The last six quarters have seen minor trimming.

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A, BF.B): BF.B is a 2.69% of the 13F portfolio position that has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. The last significant activity was in 2012, when around 1M shares were purchased in the $26-35 price range. There was a ~23% increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $50.50 and $56.50. The stock is now at $64.67. The last six quarters have seen a combined ~20% selling.

Note: The stock prices and the share counts quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock split in August 2016.

The Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY): SWGAY was a minutely small stake as of Q3 2015. The following quarter saw a ~600% increase at prices between $16.50 and $21. 2016 also saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $12.75 and $17.90. There was another ~7% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $18 and $21, and that was followed with a similar increase in the following quarter around the same price range. The stock currently trades near the low end of those ranges at $13.76, and the stake is at 2.25% of the portfolio. The last seven quarters have seen only minor adjustments. For investors attempting to follow, SWGAY is a good option to consider for further research.

Diageo plc (DEO, OTCPK:DGEAF): DEO is ~2% of the portfolio, a very long-term stake that was sold down in 2008 but built back up from Q1 2011. Over 6M shares were acquired that quarter in the high-$70s price range. The following two years also saw significant buying. There was a ~31% reduction over the six quarters through Q1 2019 at prices between $132 and $164. That was followed with a ~10% selling last quarter at prices between $162 and $175. The stock is now at $160. This quarter also saw a ~3% trimming.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA): CMCSA is another very long-term position that has been in the 13F portfolio since their first filing in Q1 1999. The last major activity was between 2008 and 2011, when the original position was reduced by half (from ~20M shares to ~10M shares) at ~$10. The current position is at ~5.9M shares (~2% of the portfolio) and the stock is at $45.20. There was a ~15% trimming in the last five quarters.

Note: The prices and share counts quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock-split in February 2018.

JCDecaux SA (OTCPK:JCDXF, OTC:JCDXY): JCDXF is a small 1.38% of the portfolio stake that was built during the period from 2011 through 2018. 2015 saw a ~240% increase at prices between $34 and $44, while the following year saw another ~40% increase at prices between $25 and $44.50. The stock is currently at $28.05. Q1 to Q3 2017 also saw a ~12% stake increase at prices between $29.50 and $36.50. There was a ~15% trimming over the last four quarters.

Altria Group (MO): MO is a ~1% of the portfolio stake. It was a fairly large 4.59% position (1.75M shares - Philip Morris at the time) in Russo’s first 13F filing in Q1 1999. The position size grew over the years: it doubled by 2005 and again doubled by 2008. The stake had held almost steady since. There was a ~10% trimming over the last five quarters, and that was followed with a one-third selling this quarter at prices between $40 and $51. The stock is currently at $46.83.

Visa Inc. (V): The very small 0.67% V stake saw a ~10% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $118 and $136, and the stock is currently at ~$179. The last three quarters have seen a ~14% trimming at prices between $128 and $186.

Kept Steady

None.

As a percentage of the portfolio, the remaining positions are all below 0.5% of the portfolio each, and so, have limited portfolio performance impact. Below are stakes that are between ~0.1% and ~0.5% of the portfolio each: American Express (AXP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Fomento Economico Mexicano ADR (FMX), and Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAF).

Note: Some of the securities in this report are OTC stocks with very low liquidity in the US markets. As such, it is best to use limit orders and/or use orders in their native markets.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Gardner Russo & Gardner’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, PM, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.