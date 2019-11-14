Mid-America Apartment Communities May See More Upside

The Holding

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is mainly invested in multifamily home units. The REIT has 101,954 units located in 305 communities under its management. Mid-America Apartment Communities has presence in 17 states with special focus on southwest, southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, providing diversification to its portfolio which otherwise is highly concentrated. With its presence in the Sunbelt region, the REIT is able to take advantage of high population growth and high job generation in these areas. Most markets Mid-America Apartment Communities operates in tend to rank high on various metrics such as growth potential.

The Micro Environment Analysis

MAA follows a strategy of having a balanced yet diversified portfolio. The REIT benefits from scale as it is considered one of the biggest owner/operators of apartments in the nation. The economies of scale allow the REIT to command higher margins, adding to return to its investors. The REIT is also able to have competitive advantage over its peers on account of its size.

One of the most differentiating factors of Mid-America Apartment Communities’ strategy is to create value through redevelopment of the properties. The redevelopment projects are undertaken in such a manner so as to add maximum value by reducing downtime and carrying out real time improvements. In the past five years, the REIT has developed nearly 30,000 dwelling units while it still has close to 14,500 units open for such revocations, indicating solid opportunity ahead. These renovations may lead to unlocking of nearly $300 million worth of opportunities.

Closely related to its redevelopment strategy is the repositioning approach adopted by Mid-America Apartment Communities. This line of action entails renovation at bigger magnitude than encapsulated by redevelopment. The REIT has identified 8 to 10 properties for such repositioning and will carry out upgrade of amenities, exterior and common areas at those sites.

The REIT has also been able to unlock consistently higher value on its redevelopment projects. While in 2017, its redevelopment efforts were rewarded with an average rent increase of 8.8 percent, in 2019, the REIT expects the average rent increase to be in the range of 9 percent to 10 percent.

Source: Company Website

Another discernible aspect is the churning of the portfolio. The REIT seeks out properties which may add value to its portfolio while disposing off the ones which fail to show any potential ahead.

On the macro side, let’s have a look at the markets Mid-America Apartment Communities operates in and the general potential of multifamily residential REIT market. Mid-America Apartment Communities is mainly invested in markets such as Dallas/Fort Worth, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte and Raleigh among others. All these markets show favorable household formations and migration trends. The macroeconomic conditions are also highly conducive to job creation. This fact is amply represented by superior job growth shown by the region.

Source: Company Website

These factors contribute greatly towards driving the demand up for residential units. It also ensures that the REIT is able to repopulate its properties without much downtime and is not required to discount the rents. Mid-America Apartment Communities also keeps its margins healthy by keeping its costs under control.

The Financials

Mid-America Apartment Communities recently reported its third-quarter results with net income available for common shareholders at $77.7 million, up from $51.9 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, in case of REITs, it is Funds from Operations which is the most relevant metric to look at. For Mid-America Apartment Communities, the FFO for the quarter stood at $202.9 million, while for the third quarter of the previous year, the REIT had earned $177.2 million. This encouraging increase in its vital metrics is mainly attributed to solid rent growth and robust occupancy rates.

Further, the REIT also upgraded its guidance for the year. The company now expects its net income per diluted share to be in the range of $2.97 and $3.05, and its range for FFO per share stands at $6.46 and $6.54. Strong quarterly numbers, coupled with upgraded guidance, point to better times ahead for the stockholders.

Coming to the Balance Sheet of MAA, the REIT displays strong liquidity and debt position. As on June 30th, 2019, the REIT’s Total Debt/Adjusted Total Assets ratio stands at 32.3 percent as compared to industry average of 32.4 percent while its total secured debt to adjusted total assets ratio at 4.7 percent is considerably more robust than the industry average of 5.7 percent. Further, Mid-America Apartment Communities does not have any significant debt repayment coming up in the near future. In 2019, only 9 percent of its current debt is due for repayment while the corresponding figure for 2020 stands at $307 million, accounting for 7 percent. 54 percent of its current debt is due beyond 2023.

The composition of its Balance Sheet also inspires trust as its short-term debt is rated A-2, P-2 and F2 by S&P, Moody’s and Fitch. Similarly, its long-term debt is rated BBB+, Baa1 and BBB+ by the respective rating agencies. The outlook rating for the REIT is Stable according to these rating agencies.

Investment Thesis

Following the REIT’s robust quarterly financial performance, it is time to look at Mid-America Apartment Communities’ performance at sharing its profits with its stockholders. The REIT has consistent track record of paying dividend and offering growth. Its latest quarterly dividend stood at $0.96 per share, totaling to annual dividend of $3.84 per share, up from $3.69 per share it had paid the previous year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has an impressive 2.89 percent dividend yield despite a steep rise in its stock price. The stock price is up nearly 26 percent this year so far. However, looking at the operational strength and financial performance of the REIT, it is likely to have further upside. Long=term investors may initiate position in MAA with accumulation on any pullback in the stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.