HUYA: Solid Q3 With Positive Outlook

HUYA (HUYA) reported Q3 revenue for RMB2.26bn (+77% y/y) and net income of RMB206m (+70% y/y) that were ahead of consensus expectations on tighter cost control which we think alleviates our near-term concern on the rising cost associated with overseas investment. In addition, revenue guidance of RMB2.34bn–RMB 2.42bn was also ahead of consensus, suggesting that 1) partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) resulted in incremental user growth that HUYA is able to convert to paying users, 2) non-gaming content monetization appears to be picking up, 3) eSports engagement remains strong in China as a growing number of Chinese teams present in international events which attracts steady viewership. We believe that the market will favorably receive this quarter as it underscores the bullish thesis of the stock.

The bottom line is that we believe HUYA remains one of the better positioned for the secular growth in eSports media given its unique position as a leading game streaming platform in China, upside to user growth and monetization and potential margin expansion as the eSports broadcasting industry becomes more rational. With eSports having the potential of becoming a major sports media due to the shifting in preference and attitude towards sports within the millennial and Gen-Z segment, HUYA is definitely well-positioned for the rising viewership and engagement that allows the firm to improve its monetization potential.

Fundamentals look solid

Live streaming revenue growth remains solid driven by better monetization of the new users. We note that HUYA has been working with Tencent since Q2 on in-game streaming windows as a way to acquire new users. This resulted in incremental growth in PC users during Q3 and these users were successfully converted into paying users on the mobile side.

We note that paying users reached 5.3mn this quarter compared with 4.9mn last quarter and is at one of the highest levels since Q1 when it had 5.4mn users.

As such, mobile MAU penetration saw a slight increase despite the evident maturity of the overall MAU profile.

The monthly average revenue per paying user saw the second consecutive quarter of acceleration, indicating solid execution that could lead to the further upside to monetization.

HUYA’s effort in expanding its content ecosystem is also paying off with over 110 eSports tournaments broadcasted that attracted nearly 560mn viewers, roughly a 10% increase from the year before. The company’s recent partnership with Riot Games allows HUYA to secure the exclusive right to LCK between 2020 to 2022, which we believe is a positive given that LCK typically attracts large viewership. However, we believe that HUYA should consider adding other eSports titles and coverage given the maturity of the League of Legends game as viewers start to shift to emerging titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

On self-developed content, HUYA hosted 38 tournaments that attracted 76mn viewers compared with 20 events with 49mn viewers last year. A notable data point was that the PUBG Destiny Cup 2019 saw viewership double from that of last year’s tournament.

Overseas business looking good

HUYA’s overseas expansion appears to be going well with the recent establishment of Nimo TV in Argentina and the company has further expanded its footprint to Mexico where rival Steam also does not have clear leadership, which allows HUYA to further take share. Total overseas MAU reached 17mn in the quarter and this is likely to reach 20mn by year-end.

Our view on HUYA’s overseas growth is that the Chinese broadcasting industry is highly competitive and faces maturity risk. Expanding in overseas markets is an inevitable path that HUYA has to take but maintaining a disciplined cost approach will be equally important as we do not want outsized investments with little ROI. Acquiring the rights to big brand tournaments will certainly be expensive and signing up top broadcasters. We believe that HUYA is better off signing with broadcasters that have the potential of becoming stars in the future, but this may require a substantial amount of local due diligence.

Mindful of the competition

Competition remains the biggest risk for HUYA given Kuaishou’s recent entry into game broadcasting. We note that Kuaishou recently obtained some broadcasting rights for eSports tournaments and we believe these are designed to test the market for viewer reception before committing to large scale investment.

Kuaishou has an aggressive user expansion plan of 300mn DAU by early 2020 and we believe that with such high engagement, it is natural for the platform to enter the game broadcasting space. Although the impact of Kuaishou on HUYA is unclear at this point given Kuaishou is relatively new to this vertical, we believe HUYA’s proven track record is a clear advantage and that should allow HUYA to sustain its leadership in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.