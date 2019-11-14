NICS - October 2019: Yet More Signs Of A Rebound And Reality Check

I finally believe 2019 should be the jumping off point for future sales and NICS increases.

The adjusted NICS data showed a double digit increase in the year-over-year background checks, continuing the September 2019 trend, driven by new gun control measures & election fears.

The FBI recently released the background checks data for the month of October 2019.

Hello my dear subscribers! It has been a few weeks since my last article and about 2 months since I had my regular publishing cycle. I had a few members message me to make sure all was ok and it is. There are a few things going on behind the scenes and will discuss in a future blog post. If you are a subscriber you will get a notification.

Today however I wanted to discuss the latest NICS background check data for October and put it into context of what we saw from Ruger (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) earnings results.

Last month we discussed the September data in order to determine whether the year over year recovery was sustained with two thirds of the reported months in 2019 showing year over year increases.

We surmised that the election news cycle and the gun control narrative was pulling up the regular election fear based buying from 2020 into 2019.

Did October show yet more increases?

Yes, yes it did.

Let's look at the data, what it means for investors and why I finally believe this should be the jumping off point for future increases.

October 2019 NICS Data

For October 2019, the FBI reported a total of 2,393,609 background checks. The headline number is up 306,714 checks, or 14.69% from 2,086,895 reported for October 2018.

The October data also remained consistent with regular seasonal trends. For those not familiar with firearms, the fall season is marked by the opening of hunting season for popular game.

Furthermore, just as we saw with the August and September headline data, the headline October 2019 NICS data was the highest October yet.

As typical, we must look deeper into the numbers as the headline checks include those that are related to concealed carry and ongoing background checks.

Let's move on to the practical data.

Handgun Data

Let's look at the data that matters, starting with what I believe is a good proxy of new gun owners coming into the market.

For October 2019, the FBI reported 516,978 handgun checks. This is up from 460,017 handgun checks in 2018, an increase of 56,961 checks or 12.38%.

In last month's article I wrote,

Interestingly, the year over year increase for September was lower than Augusts, thus implying that while there was a demand spike, the velocity of the growth may be moderating.

The October increase was substantial on a percentage basis but again, it is lower than the initial spikes we saw in August. The good news is however that we now have 3 really solid months of increases.

Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (October 2019 vs. month of October in prior years).

The unfortunate part however, is that despite the increases, the 2019 checks data is still the second lowest in 5 years, not yet reaching the numbers we saw heading into the 2016 elections.

Long Guns

If I have a big concern for the firearms industry, it is one thing, and will not at all be a surprise to anyone who has regularly followed my NICS articles. That worry is long gun data.

For October 2019, long gun checks increased to 451,337 from 417,788 a year earlier, an increase of 33,549 or 8.03%.

Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (October 2019 vs. month of October in prior years).

Once again, it is great to see a bump in the NICS data. Unfortunately, despite the October long gun data being better than 2018, it was the second lowest, not only in the last 5 or even 10 years, but the second lowest since 1999, the earliest published NICS data.

Combined Data

Combined, October 2019 saw 1,030,327 background checks as adjusted by my methodology. This is up 101,853 checks, or 10.96% from 928,474 a year ago.

While the combined data is not near the peaks seen in 2016, the data is certainly off of the 2018 low and is back to more normalized data from 2012, 2013 and 2017.

Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (October 2019 vs. month of October in prior years).

What Does The Data Tell Us?

At the very least, 2019 is turning out to be a significantly better year than 2018 from the perspective of transaction volumes.

Handgun NICS data is now back in that 5 year average, excluding the 2015 and 2016 fear buying levels. They are further meaningfully above where we were about 10 years ago.

The long gun data, while it is better than 2018, continues to get worse.

One way to look at this is that while we are seeing new gun owners enter the firearms world, as evident by the handgun data, we are seeing less and less long gun sales.

Why?

One way we can explain this is that while people are buying handguns, they are not going out and buying yet more shotguns, hunting rifles and even AR-15s, AK47s and other Modern Sporting Rifles.

What may actually explain the above results is the recent trend of "pistol braced" modern sporting rifles. With these firearms, an AR-15 would not be sold as configured in a rifle/long gun format, but with a shorter rifle, in a pistol configuration.

As such, we should look at the combined data, to get a better idea of the overall health.

Bottom Line

Last month I wrote,

Without a doubt, these recent increases are really good for the industry and overall, 2019 will be a positive year to buck the overall "Trump Slump." The problem is, the fear based buying binge of 2019 is very different from 2016 and prior years. In my opinion, there are two key differences. First, there is a meaningful excess in production capacity and there is already an elevated amount of inventory throughout the channels. The second difference is that the distributors and dealers are generally being meaningfully more conservative in terms of bringing on excessive inventory, especially as a number of distributors and many retailers have closed up and/or become insolvent. Both of those factors are for the time being, are maintaining a cap on prices that a dealer can charge and the inventory levels they are willing to bring in.

Source: "NICS - September 2019: More Signs Of A Rebound"

In the last few weeks we saw both Ruger (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) report year over year declines in sales, despite an increase in the overall NICS data. This further proves that while the consumers are actually out there buying firearms, that distribution buffer did not yet need to be refilled.

For gun investors however, the future looks fairly stable as with every passing day, even the most ardent gun owners and President Trump supporters are recognizing that his latest stances on firearms have not been of a Second Amendment supporter, but rather of an opportunist who would pass new gun control in exchange for Democrat support on his bigger priorities such as national security or tariffs.

Bottom line, with a stabilization in background check data and a more uncertain future for firearms rights, I finally believe this could be the jumping off point for future increases.

As always, I hope this was helpful and I look forward to your questions, comments, and our ongoing discussion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.