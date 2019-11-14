Passive Income The REIT Way: Healthcare Edition

Over the course of the past few months, REIT valuations have gotten more and more stretched, which has made finding high-quality REITs at favorable prices a challenge. The major REIT indexes are hitting new 52-week highs and yielding only 2.5-3.5%. FFO multiples for most large-cap REITs now surpass 20x FFO, and Price-to-NAV has expanded to hefty premiums.

However, at High Yield Landlord, this does not slow us down, as we just have to dig a little further. Jussi Askola, founder of High Yield Landlord, recently stated that he still believes REITs are the best place to be in this environment, and I agree with him.

Here are five reasons why REITs are still a great place to invest your money.

High-yield is appealing in the current rate environment. Defensive in nature with any economic backdrop. Strong fundamentals. Mid-/Small-Cap REITs provide great opportunities at favorable valuations. A better investment than bonds currently.

With that said, I will take a look at three Healthcare REITs, providing you with a look at a large-cap REIT in Ventas, Inc. (VTR), a mid-cap REIT in Medical Properties Trust (MPW), and a smaller mid-cap REIT in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Over the course of 2019, the healthcare REIT sector is stride for stride with the S&P 500. The Long-Term Care ETF (OLD), the only pure-play healthcare REIT ETF, hit a high in mid-October before falling, roughly 6% since then, largely due to the recent slide Ventas has been experiencing, which we will discuss below. Year-to-date, OLD and the S&P 500 are both up 22.5% on the year, while the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is up 26.4% on the year.

So, with that, let’s take a look at these three Healthcare REITs.

Healthcare REIT #1 - Ventas, Inc.

For those of you unfamiliar, Ventas is the second-largest healthcare REIT in the industry, trailing only Welltower (WELL), and it specializes in the senior housing segment. In the past, Ventas had a mix of both senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, to which it has drastically lessened its exposure over the years, and currently the REIT owns only 16 skilled nursing facilities.

The company now focuses primarily on its Senior Housing Operating Properties, or SHOP, and its growing Medical Office Building properties, or MOB. As of Q3 2019, Ventas owned 1,218 properties, which it separates into three business models: Senior Housing - Operating, Triple-Net, and Office. Of the 1,218 properties, 61% are Senior Housing-related properties.

Now that you understand what Ventas does and its focus, let’s look at the company's financial results and outlook going forward. Over the past few years, senior housing construction has been booming all over the country to the point now that supply far outweighs demand, which has put added pressure on VTR properties. In Q3-19, VTR exceeded FFO expectations overall, but a decline in the SHOP facilities and tightening of guidance was a black-eye for the company, resulting in a sell-off of nearly 20% in the week follow the earnings announcement.

As you can see from the company’s latest quarterly report, Senior Housing is still lagging the rest of the portfolio.

(Source: VTR Q3 Earnings Presentation)

In terms of the balance sheet, the company has no major debt due until 2022, with only 15% of total debt due by the end of 2021. Properly managing the balance sheet allows VTR to properly invest back into the company, providing future growth opportunities in the years to come, which is exactly what VTR management has been attempting to do over the years.

(Source: VTR Q3 Earnings Presentation)

The company’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio through the first half of 2019 was 5.2x, which compares favorably with that of many of the top REITs that are publicly traded.

VTR currently maintains a credit rating of BBB+ that has been on the verge of an upgrade. Senior housing supply has been a major headwind for the company - one that will continue in the near term. However, if management’s assessment of the senior housing portfolio returning to growth in 2022 proves correct, the company could be in for that well-deserved credit upgrade. The A credit rating is held by only nine REITs, so it would be very distinctive.

Though I am excited about the growth opportunities in senior housing, the area that has really caught my eye within the industry as a whole has been the focus on Medical Office Buildings. Right now, MOBs account for 19% of the property portfolio. The growth in outpatient care popularity is what is behind the strong demand we are seeing for more MOBs.

(Source: VTR 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Many of the MOB properties owned by Ventas are in fast-growing areas near or part of universities. Many of the leases the company has for its MOBs are investment-grade tenants, making the space much safer with long-term leases and high margins. The medical office segment had an occupancy rate of 90.7% as of Q3-19.

Research labs are also located in strategic locations with fast-growing economics, such as Boston, San Francisco, New York, Seattle, and North Carolina. The research labs components tend to be the universities I spoke about earlier that Ventas has partnered with for these buildings. Some of the universities the company is working with include: Washington School of Medicine, Penn Medicine, Duke, and Yale. This component of the company’s medical segment has been growing at a strong clip and is expected to continue to in the near future.

The office segment as a whole grew NOI 13.8%, with same-store properties growing 3.7% for the quarter. Looking at that NOI amount for same-store properties, research labs grew 10.6% during the quarter, with MOBs growing 1.6%. MOB SS NOI is projected to grow roughly 3% through 2024.

Overall, the MOB segment is really where the true growth is at for the company currently, while we wait for the senior housing economics to flip back into Ventas’ favor. I know you will read bearish articles around the recent fall of Ventas from contributors who have waited a long time for their “I told you so” moment, but the fact of the matter is, senior housing will return to growth. Facts are facts, as the US aging population is growing, with the over 75 population experiencing a net gain of 70 million individuals between 2020 and 2025. According to Forbes, about 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 per day.

In terms of the dividend, the stock currently sports a dividend yield of 5.3%. Looking over the course of the last five years, the stock has averaged a dividend yield of 4.8%, suggesting it may be undervalued. However, over the course of the past two years, the average dividend yield has been 5.3%, which is exactly where we are now. The stock had seen strong growth in 2019, almost priced to perfection, but the SHOP results coming in low with soft guidance has resulted in the sell-off we are seeing.

Here is a look at the company’s F.A.S.T. Graphs chart:

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In terms of P/FFO, Ventas currently has a P/FFO value of 15.3x, which even after the sell-off is right at its five-year average of 14.8x. The stock was priced to perfection and may be slightly overvalued prior to the company's Q3-19 earnings, and due to the poor results from its SHOP segment, we are seeing some heavy volatility of late. Once the dust settles, I will look to pick up some more shares in the mid- to low-$50's range.

Healthcare REIT #2 - Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

The next stock we are going to discuss is Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW happens to be a favorite of ours at High-Yield Landlord. This is the only pure-play hospital REIT today. Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised REIT that provides capital to hospital operators around the world, with a primary focus in the U.S. It is currently the second-largest non-governmental owner of hospital beds in the U.S. The company’s approach to financing allows owners of hospitals to unlock the value of their underlying real estate, primarily through sale-leaseback transactions.

MPW owns a well-diversified portfolio of 349 properties. The primary asset type for the company is focused on “General Acute Care Hospitals,” but it shows some diversification into other specialty hospitals, including inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care:

(Source: MPW Q3 Earnings Presentation)

The portfolio of assets is also well-diversified across different geographies, with properties in 33 states to mitigate the risk of demand and supply imbalances in individual markets:

(Source: MPW Q3 Earnings Presentation)

On top of its US portfolio, MPW maintains a strategic exposure to key European markets, including Germany (11% of revenue), Australia (3% of revenue) and the UK (1% of revenue).

This is an exciting time for MPW as the REIT continues to grow its portfolio, having closed $3.7 billion in transactions year to date. The investments in Australia and Switzerland are a first for the company, and it continues to expand in the US and Germany as well. On the Q3 earnings call, CEO Edward Aldag, Jr. mentioned the company still has a pipeline of more than $5 billion in potential transactions it is actively working on.

Like we mentioned above, VTR focuses primarily on senior housing, which is an industry that has seen a glut of supply come on-line in the past 12-24 months from overbuilding, whereas hospitals have been much more balanced.

Due to the regulatory standards, building new hospitals must pass through more hoops than senior housing, and the effects are well-reflected in the demand/supply dynamics. In the long scheme of things, this should result in less volatility for operations as well as landlords, which bodes well for MPW.

Over the past 3 years, MPW returned 68%, while REITs and healthcare REITs returned 33% and 32% respectively.

(Source)

An investment in healthcare tends to be a defensive play, especially when it is focused on hospitals. MPW is focusing on strategically growing its portfolio base in states/countries with strong demographics.

Despite the company growing its portfolio base and results simultaneously, the stock still trades at a discount compared to REITs in general. On a forward-looking basis, MPW trades at a forward P/FFO of 12.6x based on estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs.

The company yields a dividend of 5% with a payout ratio of 81%, which gives management plenty of room for future dividend growth. I like the prospects of MPW moving forward based on its strong acquisitions, which have been at cap rates closer to 8% combined with the healthy spreads. This healthcare REIT is a stronger play on hospitals, whereas my other two suggestions are more focused on senior housing and/or medical office buildings. At HYL, we currently rate MPW a Buy.

Healthcare REIT #3 - Physicians Realty Trust

The final healthcare REIT I will discuss today for passive income is Physicians Realty Trust. DOC happens to be the smallest of the three REITs in terms of market cap. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties, primarily medical office buildings that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high-quality healthcare.

Physicians Realty Trust has continued to produce robust free cash from operations, which has allowed the company to maintain a solid track record of paying dividends, making it a sound investment for income investors.

Here is a look at the company’s growing portfolio since the IPO in 2013.

(Source: DOC Q3 Earnings Presentation)

As I mentioned prior, Physicians Realty Trust is primarily focused on MOBs, which make up 93% of the building type, based on cash NOI, within the REIT's portfolio.

(Source: DOC Q3 Earnings Presentation)

Due to the company’s strong focus on MOBs, it has a high dependence on the macro environment factors prevailing within the industry.

As I mentioned when discussing Ventas, the growth in outpatient care has led to strong momentum in the MOB segment. Medical office buildings tend to be leased out to medical practitioners, as this has become a more popular and more cost-effective way than traditional hospitals. Similar to Ventas’ vision for its MOB segment, DOC has further increased its focus towards getting new acquisitions in conjunction with universities, or with what the company calls "on-campus."

(Source: DOC Q3 Earnings Presentation)

For the remainder of 2019 and into 2020, the company still has a strong pipeline for acquisitions and new developments. Here is a direct quote from the Q3 earnings call:

“We are close to finalizing contracts for more than $50 million in new acquisitions in 2019 and are excited about the new relationships these transactions will create. As we look back on transactions we have closed in 2019 and those we are finalizing, the vast majority are off market. We believe the pipeline for 2020 will continue to be strong as DOC excels in our relationships with physicians, health systems and sellers of medical office assets.”

In terms of dividend yield, DOC currently yields 4.94%. The company trades at a P/FFO metric of 17.9x, which is roughly where the stock has traded the past five years on average. One issue I do have with DOC is the room it has to increase the dividend moving forward due to the company's tight FAD payout ratio above 100%.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

The healthcare space has long been known as a defensive investment for investors to add to their portfolio, due to the fact that healthcare is something that is necessary in any economic backdrop. That still stands true today, but the healthcare industry is evolving more as popularity in outpatient care continues to grow. Though outpatient care is growing, that does not eliminate the need for hospitals. Thus my interest in MPW.

I presented three various healthcare REITs that have different primary focuses. With Ventas, it has a primary focus on senior housing and is looking to grow its MOBs. With MPW, you have a focus on hospitals. Finally, with DOC, you have a focus on medical office buildings, which plays directly into the growth in outpatient care.

I like all three REITs, but some are better buys at current prices. Senior housing will return to growth long term as demand economics shift, which is expected to soar by 92,000 units per year by 2025. Here is a slide from Welltower, which is the largest healthcare REIT on the market.

In addition, the percentage growth of people in the 85+ age range is supposed to see strong growth in the next decade, as we are seeing people live much longer lives.

(Source: Welltower Investor Day Presentation)

Moving now to MOBs, the intriguing part about them is the fact that they tend to be more recession-proof in a way. When compared to the senior housing sector, MOBs tend to be more predictable, as we do not see volatile swings in occupancy due to longer-term leases. JLL, which posted an article discussing the outlook of the healthcare industry, discussed the four leading factors for MOBs: stable long-term occupancy rates and steady price performance with less volatility, consistent cap rate spreads of 2% or greater in the last five years, a higher-quality and longer-staying tenant base, and a well-paced new construction pipeline alongside strong demand.

Based on current trading levels and looking at each company’s outlook, I am high on MPW due to the fact that it is trading at a discount and still has available funds to potentially grow its dividend moving forward. I actually also like DOC, but the slim room the company has in terms of available funds to distribute has me pausing on any purchase right now. VTR is a stock I have always liked, due to the fact that it has a superb management team, but the economics have been a headwind for the company in recent years. If the stock drops another 10% or so, I will look into submitting a buy order.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.