Aramark Is Worth $58 On Margins Expansion And Asset Optimization

Investment Overview

Over the past years, Aramark's (NYSE:ARMK) management focused on improving its margins and portfolio line-up through cost efficiency initiatives, investment in technology, and value-accretive acquisitions.

Investors have largely discounted these positive developments as it has centered its attention on the company’s reduced revenue growth guidance. The arrival of an activist investor Mantle Ridge is the catalyst that should trigger further margin expansion and asset optimization – cash flows will be used to enhance shareholder value such as share repurchase, dividend payment, and strengthen the balance sheet.

These value-enhancing developments should support multiple expansion to historical 14X EV/EBITDA multiples, leading to Aramark’s fair value at $58 per share – implying an upside of 36% from current levels.

Margins and Asset Optimization Are Value Levers

Aramark is a global leader in the food and support services industry and uniform spaces. During 1H 2019, Aramark shares underperformed its peers – falling to multi-year lows at below $30 over abating revenue growth. In its Investor Day, management guided to lower revenue growth of 2% to 4%, which is essentially lower than the previous targets of 3% to 5%, exacerbated by the fact that its nearest competitor, Compass Group (OTCPK:CMPGF) announcing a revenue growth of 4% to 7%.

While growth is attractive, what drives value is cash flows. In the case of Aramark, there are two cash flow drivers: margins and asset optimization. Aramark’s margin improvement story is still in its initial phases. When ex-CEO Eric Foss took the helm in 2012, there was a mandate to improve the company’s overall operating margins. In the recent 3Q 2019 earnings call, Mr. Foss underscored the importance of enhancing margins:

Now, let me review each of these strategic imperatives that not only drove our success in the third quarter, but also significantly advances our competitive position going forward, but also significantly advances our competitive position going forward. Our margin improvement journey has been powered by operational efficiencies as we prudently manage base labor and optimize menu offerings.”

During his tenure, Mr. Foss successfully improved operating margins by an average annual increase of 28 bps from 3.8% in 2014 to 5.2% in 2018, which was underappreciated by the market.

In USD million 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenues 14,833 14,329 14,416 14,604 15,790 EBIT 565 628 746 808 826 Margin (%) 3.8% 4.4% 5.2% 5.5% 5.2%

Source: Aramark 2018 Form 10-K, page 24

Looking ahead, gross margins are the key driver for margin improvement, notably on the reduction of labor and food costs. The company has around $11 billion in these costs that it can directly target for margin improvement of around 30 bps (slightly higher than the historical annual hike in margins of 28 bps). That said, operating profit margins should improve to 5.5% ($900 million operating profit) in 2019 and 5.8% ($977 million) in 2020.

These assumptions are based on the “existing strategy” of focusing on the integration of its strategic acquisitions, reducing menu complexity and leverage scale across the supply chain, and investing in technologies that improve food productivity and management. Overall, Aramark should be able to reinvest a portion of the savings back to the business and should further trickle down to cash flows.

Meanwhile, the strategic acquisitions of Avendra and AmeriPride should also significantly boost their competitive position. The company said that it has quickly combined into Aramark’s procurement organization and AmeriPride is on track to achieve targets for integration.

The company employs a disciplined approach to portfolio optimization with total acquisitions of $12 billion over the past 3 years while competition spent around $20 billion in acquisitions. Further, it also divested its Healthcare Technologies business to better focus on its core business.

Going forward, the uniform business could be divested given that it is both a “ low-margin and slow growth” business and offers little synergy to their foodservice operations. Meanwhile, it could also sell international operations that are subscale and lower margin compared to their North American business. Overall, monetizing these assets should free up resources and further enhance cash flows.

Mantle Ridge Is The Catalyst To Leverage These Value Drivers

In August 2019, Mantle Ridge LP bought nearly 10% of the company (total economic exposure of ~20% including calls and forwards) with expectations that the firm could push for several changes that could potentially unlock the value of the company.

Activist investor Mantle Ridge is an investment firm run by the famed former Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) Partner Paul Hilal, who recently pocketed gains from his activist investment in CSX Corp. (NYSE: CSX) after he implemented several changes in the company’s operations making it a leaner railroad company. Two years after Mantle Ridge’s investment, CSX is a leaner company with operating margins dramatically improved from 33.1% in 2017 to 40.8% in 2019. From a historical perspective, CSX shares soared more than 40% after Mantle Ridge disclosed its investment position.

Mantle Ridge should be able to copy the same formula with CSX and apply it to Aramark: Lather, Rinse, Repeat. It did not take a while for Mantle to shake things up in Aramark with an unexpected announcement that Aramark CEO Eric Foss will retire along with the appointment of John Zillmer as the new CEO, which was announced later on. While investors would have to wait until the next quarterly call to hear from the new CEO’s strategy, it is expected that new management will build on ex-CEO Eric Foss’s success on margin expansion and asset optimization.

With increasing cash flows, the company is expected to route these cash flows to return cash to shareholders through share repurchases (with an authorized share repurchase program of $200 million through July 2022) and dividend payments, given Aramark’s minimal capital expenditure requirements. Also, the company could use the cash to pay down debt to bring the leverage ratio to ~3.0x by the end of 2021. These capital allocation decisions should ultimately enhance shareholder value.

Multiple Expansion Predicated On Value-Enhancing Activities

Aramark is expected to grow its revenues by 3% YoY from $15.79 billion in 2018 to $16.75 billion i.e. mid-range of their revised LT target of 2% to 4%. On the other hand, EBITDA should likewise grow to $1.56 billion in 2020 given the assumed 30 bps margins expansion from expected cost efficiencies and asset optimization.

At present, share prices are trading at 11.4X 2020 EV/EBITDA multiple, which is below the business services industry EV/EBITDA of 15.1X (Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) EV/EBITDA of 18.7X and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) EV/EBITDA of 11.4X) and peak historical EV/EBITDA of 14.4X. Aramark’s EV/EBITDA multiples should expand to historical levels (~14X), implying a fair value of $58.4 or an upside of 36.3% from current levels – to account for higher cash flows which will be utilized to value-enhancing capital allocation decisions such as buybacks, dividend payments, and strengthening the balance sheet.

The main risk to my fair value assumptions is that the activist investor will not be able to implement its planned changes due to 1) unsuccessful integration of the strategic acquisitions, and 2) market share losses in the food services leading to margin contraction.

Conclusion

While the market was disappointed with reduced revenue guidance, the investor should focus on the company’s efforts to enhance its margins and optimize its asset portfolio – levels that would increase its cash flows and unlock the company’s value. Activist investor Mantle Ridge is seen as the catalyst for value-enhancing activities to propel share prices higher.