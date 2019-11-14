China Mobile Limited - A Value Play In The Chinese Telecom Sector

As the industry leader with the lion’s share of the Chinese market, we believe it will reap the majority of the initial benefits from the eminent 5G deployment.

Given that it is the market leader by far, China Mobile’s core business appears to be undervalued at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.9x vs. China Telecom at 3.2x.

With 5G deployment on its way, we believe a look into the Chinese Telecommunications Sector may present potential investment opportunities. Our research came up with China Mobile Limited (“China Mobile” or the “Company”). We believe this industry leader possesses a strong core operating business that appears to be undervalued relative to competitors. Its large subscriber base and vast telecommunications network create competitive advantages that are tough for its competition to replicate in a short period of time. In addition, there are potential low hanging fruits for the Company to unlock value to shareholders. The Company is significantly under levered relative to its competitors. With more leverage, the Company can improve its valuation with a reduced weighted average cost of capital. The Company also possess a number of valuable redundant assets, which would further increase its value above its core business value. This value can potentially be unlocked if these assets were liquidated and distributed to shareholders. The mixed ownership reform program introduces private sector investors into state-owned enterprises. This creates a potential opportunity for activist investors to harvest these low hanging fruits.

As with our usual analysis in making an equity investment decision, we need to have a strong understanding of the underlying investment. In this case, we are making an argument for an equity investment in China Mobile. We are then theoretically buying the present value of the residual cash flow streams attributable to equity holders of China Mobile. The underlying business is the key determinant of the future cash flow streams to be generated by this investment as well as the risk behind the cash flow streams. The following discussion lays out our understanding of China Mobile's business and its investment merits.

Company Background

China Mobile was incorporated in Hong Kong on September 3, 1997 and is a leading telecommunications services provider in China. It possess the world’s largest network and customer base in telecommunications services. The Company operates in all 31 Chinese provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. Its operations primarily focuses on mobile voice and data business, wireline broadband and other information and communications services.

China Mobile has been experiencing a gradual shift in its sales mix over the last five years from voice services to data services. The lion’s share of the Company’s revenues are now derived from its data services. The Company had 1.633 billion connections at the end of fiscal 2018. Total mobile customers have been growing steadily to 941,279 thousand at the end of August 2019. Of this, 745,869 thousand were 4G customers. The Company also had 180,815 thousand wireline broadband customers.

Financial and Valuation Metrics Year 12/16A 12/17A 12/18A 12/19F Normalized Revenue (RMB m) ¥623,422 ¥740,514 ¥736,819 ¥756,942 EV / Revenue (NYSE:X) 1.3x 1.1x 1.1x 1.1x Normalized EBITDA (RMB m) ¥243,164 ¥270,966 ¥275,100 ¥286,240 EV / EBITDA (X) 3.3x 2.9x 2.9x 2.8x

Number of shares (NYSE:M) 20,475 Enterprise Value (HKD$ m) 887,762 Tangible Asset Value / Share (HKD$) 54.59 Market Cap (HKD$ m) 1,262,314 Total Debt (HKD$ m) 89,367 Debt / Total Capitalization (%) 6.6

Source: Company data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Industry/Competitive Landscape

China’s telecommunications services industry is dominated by three large players. They are: China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. Of these three players, China Mobile is easily the largest player with a market share of approximately 59.1% of the Chinese Mobile market and 43.4% of the Chinese Wireline Broadband market as at August 2019. The following represents the breakdown of the market share as at August 2019 between the top three Chinese telecom service providers:

Figure 1 – Chinese Telecom Sector Market Share Breakdown (August 2019)

Source: Company Data.

It should be noted that although China Mobile possess the largest market share among its rivals, it has been losing market share in the Mobile market and also in the 4G market to its competitors from January to August 2019. Its share of Mobile net subscriber additions also lags behind China Telecom during this period. In our opinion, this is an expected outcome as the industry reaches the end of the 4G capital expenditure cycle and competitors are caught up in the 4G arena. However, China Mobile’s growth in the Wireline Broadband far exceeds that of its competitors. In addition, China Mobile’s share of net subscriber additions has recovered significantly in the second half of the year and has exceed its competitors except in the overall Mobile market. The following represents the breakdown of the net subscriber additions for each company from January to August 2019:

Figure 2 – Chinese Telecom Sector Mobile Net Subscriber Additions Breakdown

Source: Company Data.

Figure 3 – Chinese Telecom Sector 4G Net Subscriber Additions Breakdown

Source: Company Data.

Figure 4 – Chinese Telecom Sector Wireline Broadband Net Subscriber Additions Breakdown

Source: Company Data.

The telecommunications sector in China is now undergoing the 5G capital expenditure cycle and preparing to deploy 5G commercially. Industry experts have estimated that 5G operators will resort to utilizing smaller and more energy efficient transmitters to reduce operating costs. These transmitters will have considerably lower range than the traditionally large 4G towers. As a result, the number of 5G transmitters required is estimated to be 4 to 5 times the amount of 4G towers currently deployed. In 2018, there are 3.72 million 4G base stations in China (approximately 2.41 million or 65% of these base stations belong to China Mobile), which would imply that approximately 14.88 million to 18.60 million 5G base stations will be required. 5G base stations are expected to be 20% to 30% more expensive than 4G stations and require three times the amount of power. The number of 5G base stations in China is expected to exceed 130,000 by the end of 2019. Of this, China Mobile is expected to build 50,000 base stations in 50 cities in 2019. This is expected to expand to 300 major cities by 2020. China is expected to spend approximately RMB 1.5 trillion on 5G capital expenditures from 2019 to 2025. Although the capital requirements for 5G deployment are immense, 5G network investments from the major three telecommunication service providers are unlikely to spike like 4G deployment. Instead, they are expected to take place over a longer time frame. By 2025, China is projected to reach 600 million 5G subscribers or approximately 40% of the global market.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (“MIIT”) granted licenses for full deployment of 5G networks to the three major telecom service providers. In addition, it has also issued China Broadcasting Network Corp. a license. The three telecom service providers have begun to offer 5G services in October. Prior to launching, there were already approximately 8.83 million committed 5G subscribers among the three service providers. The breakdown of the 5G subscribers by service provider prior to launch is as follows:

Figure 5 – Chinese 5G Advanced Orders Breakdown – October 2019

Source: Beijing News.

In terms of the deployment plans for each service provider, China Mobile is targeting new enterprise network services like edge computing and network slicing services. It aims to develop a “one-stop cloud-network convergence platform” for enterprise customers. It also plans on utilizing its existing 4G network to deploy its 5G network in a cost effective manner. Capital expenditures are expected to reach a maximum during 2020 to 2022 and are only expected to increase modestly. China Mobile has also indicated that it may pursue a partnership with state broadcaster, China Broadcasting Network. By 2020, the Company expects to have its 5G network services reach all Chinese cities above the prefecture level.

On the other hand, China Telecom and China Unicom are pursuing a similar partnership strategy as they did during the 4G deployment. They will be building and maintaining a 5G radio access network together in order reduce costs and achieve a faster deployment rate. Each company will operate their own core networks and be responsible for the construction and maintenance in assigned areas. However, they will share spectrum resources and a single radio access network.

Another development in the Chinese telecommunications sector is the mixed-ownership reform program. This program seeks to open up traditionally state-owned companies to private sector investments. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council proposed 10 state-owned enterprises to undergo this reform including China Mobile. In 2017, China Unicom underwent this reform. The Shanghai listed parent company, China United Network Communications raised approximately USD $11.7 billion from a number of private investors including firms like Alibaba and Tencent. It then used the funds to acquire approximately 6.6 billion China Unicom shares listed in Hong Kong at a price of $13.24. This represented approximately a 10% premium to China Unicom’s shares at the time. Therefore, the mixed ownership reform and the introduction of private capital into state-owned enterprises may be a catalyst for share price appreciation.

Investment Thesis and Catalysts

The following represents our reasoning as to why we believe there is significant upside in China Mobile.

China Mobile’s core business is currently valued at 2.9x EBITDA, which is just about the middle of the three Chinese telecom service providers (see valuation section). We believe that given China Mobile’s history of dominance in the mobile market, the scale of its network and subscriber base as well as industry leading EBITDA margins should suggest an EBITDA multiple at the top of its peers. In addition, the imminent 5G deployment presents opportunities for growth that we feel China Mobile is well-positioned to exploit. In addition, we believe China Mobile’s network scale and large subscriber base creates a sustainable competitive advantage for the Company’s core business. The telecom services sector is a highly capital intensive industry due to the network infrastructure required to provide services to customers. China Mobile’s scale allows it to spread its fixed costs across a much larger subscriber base than its competitors allowing for better margins and more competitive pricing relative to its competitors. Its network is vast and provides coverage to rural areas in China, which it dominates. In our opinion, at a valuation of 2.9x EBITDA, this presents an undervalued opportunity to invest in the core business of China Mobile, a stable industry leader with opportunities for growth.

In addition to a stable core business, China Mobile is significantly under levered relative to its competitors. China Unicom and China Telecom have an average debt to total capital ratio at approximately 29.6%. China Mobile, on the other hand, only has a debt to total capital ratio of approximately 6.6%. Based on our calculations, China Mobile’s weighted average cost of capital can be reduced by 0.6% to 0.8% if China Mobile increases its leverage to 29.6% and is able to borrow at a pre-tax cost of debt of 4.5% or lower. Therefore, by simply increasing its leverage, we believe additional shareholder value can be unlocked.

China Mobile also holds a number of significant redundant assets that, if liquidated, can unlock additional shareholder value. In addition to its core business, we believe China Mobile also has RMB 327.6 billion of excess cash. Its other significant redundant assets include a portfolio of public companies including 18% of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd., 28% of China Tower Corporation Limited, 13% of iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. and 13% of True Corporation Public Company Limited. Based on our calculations, including our estimates of potential disposition costs and blockage discounts, we believe this portfolio is worth approximately RMB 107 billion.

The Chinese government has also began a mixed-ownership reform program where they are inviting private capital to enter into traditionally state-owned enterprises. China Mobile has already been listed as one of the companies to undergo this reform. We believe this may foster additional transactions in the Company’s shares, which provides a potential catalyst for price appreciation.

We believe that the market may be discounting China Mobile is undervalued by the market for losing market share to its competitors over the past year. However, we feel this is an expected outcome given that the industry is reaching the end of the 4G capital expenditure cycle and competitors have caught up. With 5G deployment around the corner, we believe this will be beneficial to China Mobile’s market share. Just based on advanced orders in October 2019 for 5G subscriptions, of the 8.83 million subscribers, China Mobile possesses 5.32 million subscribers or approximately 60.2%. This is well above the subscribers for both China Unicom and China Telecom.

In addition, the Chinese government has been requesting telecom service providers to increase internet speeds and reduce prices. As a result, domestic roaming fees for long distance calls have ended in 2017 and data roaming fees have ended in 2018. The Ministry of Industry and Informational Technology has also required that mobile internet rates to decline by at least 30% at the end of 2018. This creates headwinds and pricing pressure for the telecom service sector as a whole. However, given that China Mobile is the industry leader with the largest subscriber base and relatively high operating leverage, we believe these policies will impact China Mobile harder than its competitors. In our opinion, the limitations on fees for long distance calls is of nominal importance given that the industry is largely switching from voice services to data based services. With regards to the limitations on data roaming fees, China Mobile appears to be largely unaffected based on its operating results in the first half of 2019. The Company saw revenues from telecommunications services decline by 1.3% compared to the first half of 2018, but EBITDA margins actually improved to 38.8%. The improvement in EBITDA margins is, in part, due to changes in accounting policy for leases. However, it is also due to a reduction of network operation and support expenses. In addition, 5G deployment would result in a new higher end product coming to market. We expect that this should aid China Mobile in combating pricing pressures from the government. The advanced sales figures in October for 5G services appear to be promising for China Mobile in attracting additional subscribers, which should result in more sustainable margins. As such, we expect margins to remain relatively stable.

Another factor with regards to China Mobile’s discount may be due to its portfolio of companies that it owns, which may result in a portfolio discount. A portfolio discount refers to a discount that may be applicable to a company when it holds a number of non-related businesses. The reason for the discount is that a potential investor is assumed to be diversified or can achieve diversification on their own. Therefore, the unrelated businesses or assets become a drag on the company itself. Academic studies have suggested portfolio discounts are on average in the range of 13% to 15%. This may explain away some of the discount we are seeing.

Finally, we believe that China Mobile is not utilizing its optimal capital structure and may be another contributing factor to its discount. Based on our calculations, we believe this factor should contribute approximately 6% to the discount we are seeing between the market value of China Mobile and our estimated intrinsic value.

We believe the mixed ownership reform program in China will introduce private sector investors into the picture and potentially unlock some of the hidden value from China Mobile's portfolio and also from its capital structure to shareholders.

Catalyst Calendar

Q4 2019: Earnings Release

Earnings Release Monthly Customer Data from China Mobile

Valuation

Our target price of $85.70 is based on the following methodologies:

Multiples from Comparable Public Companies: Minimum LTM EV / EBITDA of 2.7x and Maximum LTM EV / EBITDA of 3.2x; given China Mobile’s industry positioning, network scale, subscriber base size, EBITDA margins relative to peer companies and potential for growth from 5G deployment, this range is a relatively conservative estimate of value.

Minimum LTM EV / EBITDA of 2.7x and Maximum LTM EV / EBITDA of 3.2x; given China Mobile’s industry positioning, network scale, subscriber base size, EBITDA margins relative to peer companies and potential for growth from 5G deployment, this range is a relatively conservative estimate of value. Capitalized Cash Flow Analysis: In performing our Capitalized Cash Flow analysis, we assumed a conservative outlook to see what China Mobile would be worth under pessimistic growth assumptions and to avoid biases from projections. Our analysis assumes 2.0% annual growth in dividends into perpetuity, which is significantly lower than the GDP growth of China, which is approximately 6.0% annually. With a capitalization rate in the range of 3.83% to 3.99%, the implied share price is HKD $75.70 – $95.70. The implied EBITDA multiples range from 3.6x to 4.6x.

In performing our Capitalized Cash Flow analysis, we assumed a conservative outlook to see what China Mobile would be worth under pessimistic growth assumptions and to avoid biases from projections. Our analysis assumes 2.0% annual growth in dividends into perpetuity, which is significantly lower than the GDP growth of China, which is approximately 6.0% annually. With a capitalization rate in the range of 3.83% to 3.99%, the implied share price is HKD $75.70 – $95.70. The implied EBITDA multiples range from 3.6x to 4.6x. Dividend Discount Analysis: In performing our Dividend Discount analysis, we assumed a conservative outlook to see what China Mobile would be worth under pessimistic growth assumptions and to avoid biases from projections. Our analysis assumes 2.0% annual growth, which is significantly lower than the GDP growth of China, which is approximately 6.0% annually. We have also assumed a payout ratio of 49.1% and EPS in the range of RMB 4.90 to RMB 5.36. With a capitalization rate of 4.5%, the implied share price is HKD $59.37 – $64.95.

In performing our Dividend Discount analysis, we assumed a conservative outlook to see what China Mobile would be worth under pessimistic growth assumptions and to avoid biases from projections. Our analysis assumes 2.0% annual growth, which is significantly lower than the GDP growth of China, which is approximately 6.0% annually. We have also assumed a payout ratio of 49.1% and EPS in the range of RMB 4.90 to RMB 5.36. With a capitalization rate of 4.5%, the implied share price is HKD $59.37 – $64.95. Tangible Asset Value Analysis: We arrived at a rough approximation on China Mobile’s tangible net asset value using book value approximations for a number of items and bringing to fair market value a number of items to determine it is trading at 1.1x of tangible net asset value or HKD $54.59 per share.

Public Companies Comparable Analysis

Figure 6 – Comparable Analysis

Source: Company Data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Capitalized Cash Flow Analysis

We calculated Maintainable EBITDA as follows:

Figure 5 – China Mobile Maintainable EBITDA

Source:Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Figure 6 – China Mobile Implied Equity Value

Source: Company Data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Assumptions:

Maintainable EBITDA: Projected based on a weighted average of FY 2018, LTM and forecasted 2019 operating results

Projected based on a weighted average of FY 2018, LTM and forecasted 2019 operating results Discount Rate - Low: 5.83%

5.83% Discount Rate - High: 5.99%

5.99% Annual Growth Rate: 2.0%

Investment Risks

The following represent the greatest risks to our investment thesis:

Overinvestment in 5G and lack of return on investment: There are significant capital expenditures planned to develop the Chinese 5G infrastructure. If the capital expenditures for China Mobile is greater than expected or will occur faster than expected, this could negatively impact our valuation of China Mobile. In addition, with the Chinese government’s emphasis for faster connection speeds at lower prices to benefit consumers, this can negatively impact margins and the return on investment for China Mobile.

There are significant capital expenditures planned to develop the Chinese 5G infrastructure. If the capital expenditures for China Mobile is greater than expected or will occur faster than expected, this could negatively impact our valuation of China Mobile. In addition, with the Chinese government’s emphasis for faster connection speeds at lower prices to benefit consumers, this can negatively impact margins and the return on investment for China Mobile. Greater non-cash working capital requirements than forecasted: Our calculations have adjusted working capital requirements and the existing working capital for China Mobile to a normalized level. However, we note that China Mobile’s working capital requirements have increased significantly in recent years. If its working capital requirements are greater than projected, this can negatively impact our valuation.

Our calculations have adjusted working capital requirements and the existing working capital for China Mobile to a normalized level. However, we note that China Mobile’s working capital requirements have increased significantly in recent years. If its working capital requirements are greater than projected, this can negatively impact our valuation. Deterioration of core business and subscriber base: We have seen China Mobile slowly losing market share to its competitors in the past year. If its core business and subscriber base continues to decline, this can negatively impact our valuation of China Mobile.

We have seen China Mobile slowly losing market share to its competitors in the past year. If its core business and subscriber base continues to decline, this can negatively impact our valuation of China Mobile. Devaluation of redundant assets: China Mobile holds a portfolio of publicly traded companies. If the market value of these companies decline significantly, this can negatively impact our valuation of China Mobile.

China Mobile holds a portfolio of publicly traded companies. If the market value of these companies decline significantly, this can negatively impact our valuation of China Mobile. Risk of overall economic slowdown: With US-China trade war pressures and slowing Chinese GDP growth, there is a potential risk of an economic slowdown in China. This will negatively impact the wealth and income of Chinese consumers resulting in lower overall spending.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we believe China Mobile is a strong buy with excellent investment merits and significant upside. At its current valuation of 2.9x EBITDA, we believe it is significantly undervalued by the market. Its industry positioning, network scale, subscriber base size, superior EBITDA margins and growth potential should place the Company at least among the top of its peer group. We believe the market is discounting China Mobile significantly relative to its peers due to:

its loss of market share to competitors in the past year; the Chinese government directives for faster connection speeds at lower prices, which creates headwinds on margins; a portfolio discount on China Mobile’s portfolio of companies; and under leverage in China Mobile’s capital structure.

In our opinion, the slight loss of market share in the past year was expected given that the industry is nearing the end of the 4G capital expenditure cycle. Competitors will have caught up and are more able to compete. We expect this situation to reverse now that 5G plans are available in China and once 5G capital expenditures pick up. Given the size of China Mobile’s subscriber base and the scale of its telecommunications network, we believe it will have the upper hand over its competitors in the early years of 5G deployment. In addition, we believe that the portfolio discount and the issue of under leverage presents opportunities to unlock potential value in China Mobile. We believe the mixed ownership reform program in China may be the driving force that can help unlock this value. Based on the above factors, our target price for China Mobile is HKD$85.70, which represents a potential upside of 39.0% and an implied EBITDA multiple of 4.1x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEHK: 941. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.