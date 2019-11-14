Cisco: Shocking Guidance, But There's More

Investment Thesis

Cisco (CSCO) delivered surprisingly negative guidance. But looking beyond its guidance, there is a lot to like from Cisco's operations and its underlying valuation.

Unimpressive Guidance

There is no denying that the pace of Cisco's revenue growth deceleration shocked investors. Cisco's lackluster guidance was made more poignant by the fact that last quarter CFO Kelly Kramer noted in the Q&A that Cisco should get 'more normalized compares on [...] the second half [of 2020]'.

Accordingly, investors were largely primed to expect Cisco to be ticking along with a single-digit growth rate. But certainly not expecting a midpoint negative 4% growth rate.

Biggest Takeaway From The Call?

Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins noted on the call that Cisco's weakness was 'broad'. That it was not one customer or one area, it was simply that orders that were expected to have been larger continued to get winnowed down and finished smaller than expected by the end.

On the other hand, Kramer noted that it was not even down to price erosion,

It is the lowest in some time in terms of the least amount of price erosion.

Meaning that Cisco's high-quality products were able to withstand pricing headwinds, thus it was more a function of a volume decline.

Furthermore, Cisco's subscription revenue now makes up 71% of its total software revenue -- this should imply that going forward there should be less overall volatility in Cisco's operations.

Accordingly, Kramer maintained that the positive effects of a growing software base are being reflected in Cisco's resilient operating margin in the face of a declining top line.

Capital Allocation Changed?

Strong cash flows afford Cisco plenty of maneuverability. Normalized for the $400 million legal settlement in Q1 2019, Cisco's cash flows were up 7% year-over-year.

However, compared with 2019 when Cisco was aggressively repurchasing shares, Q1 2020 marked a firm reversal on this stance. Specifically, repurchases amounted to just $0.8 billion compared with $5.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Next, readers should heed that Cisco states that going forward it will only be returning 50% of its free cash flow towards shareholders -- via a mix of dividends and repurchases.

Consequently, given that Cisco free cash flow this quarter amounted to approximately $3.3 billion (if we don't include the acquisitions made in the quarter), this implies that shareholder returns actually come out closer to 70% versus the 50% guided last quarter.

Thus, seen as Cisco's dividend approximates to $1.5 billion per quarter, it can be inferred that share repurchases will be trimmed going forward over the near-term.

Moreover, whereas during fiscal 2019 Cisco was not overly determined to pay down creditors opting instead to return excess capital to shareholders. However, Q1 2020 saw a turnabout effort with its capital strategy.

To be exact, $6.2 billion was deployed towards paying down debt compared with no debt repayments in the same period a year ago.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

The table above is insightful because we can see a sector where investors are not feeling very enthusiastic on. The sector is being marked by low investor expectation: from Cisco to IBM (IBM) and the rest in the table, none of the companies are being highly valued by investors.

As noted throughout the article, even though Cisco's revenues are being marked by more oscillation than during 2019, the underlying enterprise continues to be very prudently managed.

What's more is that unlike IBM, Cisco is not facing a slow death. On the contrary, Cisco's bottom line continues to grow at a steady pace. For instance, even in the face of a negative 4% revenue growth rate, its bottom-line is still expected to post close to 3% growth to the bottom of its range of $0.75.

Thus, I declare that paying less than 14x cash flows from operations for Cisco (as shown in the table) means that investors are in no way overpaying for participation in Cisco's cash flows.

The Bottom Line

It's not easy to be a contrarian, but it is rewarding.

The best time to invest is when others won't. That is not to say that I recommend backing up the proverbial truck and loading up on Cisco. I do not believe that acting on the whims of Mr. Market makes for compounding one's saving at a reasonable clip.

But I do believe that adding to Cisco in small dips as part of a well-diversified portfolio can make for a robust portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.