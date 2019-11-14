November Outlook On Take-Two

Between earnings and sales reports, technical analysis can provide a way to trade, and there are bullish signs in share trading.

Take-Two shares have gone to all-time highs on strong sales from key games and upcoming releases in their pipeline.

Take-Two Interactive Software's (TTWO) most recent earnings report beat estimates thanks to strong video game sales, but the company has seemed surprisingly guarded about its third fiscal quarter performance even as the holiday season kicks off. Traditionally, the holiday season should be the hottest period for the company's products, so what is going on with TTWO?

Fundamental Outlook

The predominant news was the TTWO's earnings report released on Thursday last week. This report showed that the company exceeded its earnings estimates for its fiscal quarter ended September 2019, raking in $1.93 per share as against the $1.67 per share that analysts had predicted. However, the company's outlook for the next quarter is less than the markets had hoped they would come up with, taking into account the upcoming holiday season.

The possible reason for this is that console-based games are starting to face very stiff competition from online games, many of which are free to play and are attracting a younger audience with greater online access. In other words, the generation that played the console games of the 90s and 2000s are now outgrowing their childhood passion, leaving companies like TTWO struggling to push their products to a younger market that feeds their passion from online sources.

Technical Outlook

The weekly chart shown below indicates that the price action of TTWO has formed two successive tops, following a very steep rise in its stock price from 2016. The presence of these progressively lower tops may be an indication that the long-term trend has paused.

TTWO Weekly Chart: November 11, 2019

Price action retraced from the first top around $140 within the context of a rising wedge pattern, leading to a downside break that took price to just under $86.00. Price was able to pick up from there to register the second top at around $135 but has since retraced within the context of a down channel. Price continues to be found within this channel, which collectively with the uptrend move that preceded it, can be likened to a bull flag.

The daily chart shows the various Fibonacci retracement areas and the evolving flag pattern. Price within the channel has bounced off the lower channel border and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement line at $116.34 at the same time.

TTWO Daily Chart: November 11, 2019

The expected resolution of a bullish flag pattern is for price action to break to the upside. However, flag patterns tend to occur in the middle of a trend and not at the end of it. This may have limited bullish implications later on.

Putting all this information together, what is the expectation for TTWO heading towards the home stretch of 2019, prior to the next earnings call?

Trade Scenario

Long-term, the presence of the progressively falling tops on the weekly chart is an indication that the uptrend may have indeed ended. This, therefore, limits further upside movement, even if the price action breaks out of the bullish flag to the upside. This view is also supported by the guarded profit projections put out by the company for the holiday quarter.

In the short term, price may continue to consolidate downwards for some time before the channel break resolves the current situation. A break to the upside is the expected resolution of the present pattern. Such a move would target the 23.6% price level at 124.10, which is the nearest resistance. Above this level, the August and October 2018 highs at 130.50 will come into focus as the next resistance targets.

On the flip side, if price is able to push below the channel, it opens the door for a push towards 110.17 (50% Fibonacci retracement and lows of October 30, 2018/June 19, 2019).

Market Sentiment:

The long-term, mid-term and short-term outlook for TTWO is as follows:

Long Term - bullish

Mid-term - bullish

Short-term - neutral

The long-term and medium-term sentiment sees a price break to the upside that completes the bullish flag. However, this move could be limited. Short-term outlook sees further consolidation within the flag for at least a week or two.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTWO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.