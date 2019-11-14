Daqo: Continues To Deliver On Its Promises

At current stock prices, the stock does not offer the right risk-reward profile that I demand from a commodity-driven company. I will re-evaluate if the shares dip below $30.

At the current polysilicon prices, the shares are fairly priced but if polysilicon prices increase to $9.8/kg, the shares are worth $80.

Chinese demand for modules should pick up in 2H19 as there is more clarity regarding the subsidies.

We have been riding the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) waves and so far we have been profitable on both of our recommendations (read here and here).

In the past, we always invested when the stock was trading below 0.7x book and 4x EBITDA. At the moment, the shares are trading at book and 12x EBITDA, so should we invest?

It has been almost a year since my last update on DQ, so in this article, I will provide an update on the 3Q19 earning results, the industry and the valuation.

Operational Update

On November 12, DQ released 3Q19 earnings. The results were good, revenues increased 27% to 83.9m. As the average selling price of polysilicon decreased by 1.2% to $8.99/kg, the revenue increase was due to a volume increase of approximately 28%. The capacity expansion was the main reason for the volume increase. Also, management expects that the Phase 4A expansion will be 3 months ahead of plan and will be done in 4Q19.

Gross margins improved 750bps to 21.5% and it was purely driven by the reduction of production costs which decreased $1.15/kg to $6.97/kg. The benefits of a larger operation and benefits of economies of scale are becoming apparent. An uptick in SG&A was experienced and increased to 8.2m. This was mainly driven by the increased logistic expense of selling a higher volume of polysilicon. As per the balance sheet, DQ had 5.5m more debt and reduced cash by 11.5m leading to net debt increasing by 17m to 180.6m.

During the call, management said that after finishing Phase 4A expansion, they will focus on optimizing the operation and in the first or second quarter of 2020 they would evaluate a Phase 4B expansion. Also, DQ's guidance for the final quarter of 2019 was higher production volume (14,000 - 15,000 MT vs. 9,437MT in 3Q19), higher sales volume (12,500 - 13,500 MT vs. 9,238MT in 3Q19) and lower production costs ($6.50 vs. $6.97/kg in 3Q19). DQ has been pretty good at delivering on their guidance so I have no problem relying on those targets.

DQ has secured relevant new clients such as with the largest Chinese module manufacturer, JinkoSolar (JKS). Also, DQ secured a 3-year contract with LONGi who would become DQ's largest client.

Industry

The industry has been pretty volatile mainly due to the US-China trade war. An example of the volatility facing this industry was witnessed on October 21 as Trump reversed an exemption for module imports provided in June. But even with all the uncertainty, Chinese exports have been higher in 2019 than 2018 and are expected to be even higher in the second half of the year.

The uncertainty regarding the US-China trade war has led Chinese modules to find a new home for their modules. In the first half of 2019, 34% of Chinese solar exports ended up in Europe.

If we focus on the internal demand in China, demand for modules should increase once there is more clarity regarding the upcoming projects. We started experiencing a pick up in demand in 3Q19 and I believe that in the last quarter of the year, demand for modules will remain high. As a consequence, exports should decline as more of the Chinese production will be used in internal projects to qualify for state subsidies this year. While only 10GW was installed in China in 1H2019, 30GW are expected to be installed in the rest of the year as detailed below.

Also, we are facing a demand for higher efficiency modules, the mono-Si modules rather than the multi-Si modules. It can be appreciated below how the balance has switched in the last year.

Polysilicon used for mono-Si demands a 20%-30% price premium over that for multi-Si. But that premium is justified by the higher IRR of mono-Si modules. For a low-cost producer in China, polysilicon cost represents less than 10% of the total cost of the module, so the price increase of using mono-Si would be 2%-3% per module. However, a mono-Si module of 60 cells could have an output of 315W compared to 275W for a similar multi-Si module, that is a 14% higher output.

Right now, 80% of DQ production is sold for mono-Si and management expects that figure to reach 90% next year.

Valuation

Based on a WACC of 10.5%, my DCF valuation is $80/share, $21 higher than my previous valuation. Here are the main assumptions compared to my previous valuation:

Ramp up production to 70,000MT in 2020: Phase 4B expansion is not included in this model. While the 70,000MT capacity expansion was included in the previous model, I assumed it farther in the future. But the main estimate that explains most of the $21 /share increase is the lower capex per kg. DQ has not been open about the cost of expansion. I assumed a $20/kg capex based on channel checks and my own estimates. This implied a total capex of ~800m for the total expansion. However, it seems my estimates were way off as DQ has spent 205m so far and most of the work has been done.

Long-term polysilicon price of $9.8/kg: I reduced my long term estimate from $12/kg to $9.8/kg. Despite management guiding to $10.5-$11/kg, competition is intensifying and more plants are being started in Xinjiang. So I think the cost curve will continue to decline until the marginal cost is just below $10/kg. Having said that, the model is very sensitive to the price of polysilicon, each $1/kg increment translates to a $15-$20/share increase. At the current polysilicon prices of $8.60/kg, DQ shares are worth $36.

Production cost: I assumed a production cost of $6.70/kg, $0.80/kg lower than my previous assumption. So far, DQ management has not disappointed and using a cost close to their guidance makes sense in this situation.

Conclusion

We have been following the DQ story for a while and both of our investments in the past turned profitable. Using simple P/B and EV/EBITDA screens, the stock seems more expensive than in our previous entries. But when we double click, we realize that most of the expansion capex has been deployed, so we should be looking at forward EBITDA. That alone reduced EV/EBITDA from 12x to 7x.

Those of you that have been following my recommendations, I tend to demand a significant margin of safety, especially for companies that sell commodities. In the case of DQ, at the current polysilicon prices, the shares are fairly priced. At the moment, I will stay on the sidelines and if the shares dip below $30, I will re-evaluate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.