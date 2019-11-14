Aravive - Novel Approach To Blocking GAS6-AXL Pathway That Plays Key Roles In Cancer And Fibrosis; Reverse-Merger Path Has Created Unique Opportunity

Recent clinical data in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer looks compelling with partial response rates of 50% in combo with Paclitaxel and 33% in combo with PLD, representing significant improvement over chemo alone.

Aravive's Reverse Merger Path to Public Company Creates Potentially Compelling Overlooked and Underfollowed Investment Opportunity

If a company chooses to go public through a reverse merger instead of the more conventional IPO path, it has a higher chance to become an Overlooked and Underfollowed investment opportunity. This is due to multiple reasons including no bells/whistles of a marketed IPO roadshow, no investment banks starting research coverage helping raise companies' profiles and increasing trading liquidity, a perceived view that a company must have weak business prospects if it goes down the reverse merger path, and an overall history of more unsuccessful than successful public companies that have executed reverse mergers.

That is not to say success is unachievable, and indeed many argue that reverse mergers under the right circumstances represent a smarter, more efficient, and less costly path to becoming a public company. Some of the better-known enterprises that have chosen to go public via reverse mergers include the New York Stock Exchange, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), and Burger King.

This article will focus on Aravive, Inc. (ARAV), one of FierceBiotech's Fierce 15 in 2017 that was born from the labs of Stanford University. This Fierce15 member chose to take the reverse merger route to the public markets in 2018 via Versartis, Inc., a cash-rich biotech whose sole drug-candidate failed in a Phase 3 trial in late 2017.

Aravive's lead candidate is AVB-500, an extremely high-affinity, soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL pathway. The ability to suppress the AXL pathway carries substantial potential in several difficult-to-treat cancers as it plays an important role in multiple malignancies through promoting metastasis, cancer cell survival, cancer proliferation, resistance to treatments, and immune suppression.

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

Aravive's approach targeting GAS6 specifically addresses three aspects of cancer treatment that are in dire need of new therapeutics, namely metastasis, recurrence, and treatment resistance. When combined with its excellent safety profile that has shown little-to-no associated toxicity, Aravive's early yet compelling clinical results should be attracting more attention than its current inexpensive valuation suggests they have.

As you will read about shortly, as compared to the majority of the other 2017 Fierce 15, it seems that Aravive taking the road less traveled to become a public company has created a potentially compelling investment opportunity based on where it sits today, and more so if its clinical data continues to strengthen.

One of the FierceBiotech's Fierce 15 in 2017, Aravive Finds Itself in Good Company; Aravive's Current Market Cap/Enterprise Value is ~10X/~16X Below the Average Market Cap/Enterprise Value for the other 2017 Fierce 15 Companies that Chose the More Conventional IPO Path to Go Public

For an overview of why Aravive's decision to become a public company through a reverse merger has resulted in a lack of recognition and corresponding low valuation, here is an overview of the other 14 companies on FierceBiotech's Fierce15 list in 2017. Since making the cut, four companies have chosen the more conventional IPO path to go public, nine have raised capital through additional private rounds or through partnerships with larger biotech/pharma companies, and one has neither raised capital nor gone public.

Here are the four companies that went public through the more conventional IPO path:

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) IPO'd in Sept 2018 raising $100 million

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) IPO'd in June 2018 raising $100 million

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) IPO'd in July 2018 raising $241 million

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) IPO'd in Oct 2019 raising $140 million

The remaining 10 private companies are listed below, stratified by those that recently raised capital or who have executed partnerships with larger pharma/biotech companies:

Relay Therapeutics raised $400 million in Series C financing in Dec '18

Repare Therapeutics raised $82.5 million in Series B financing in Sept '19

Vividion Therapeutics raised $82 million in Series B financing in April '19

BlackThorn Therapeutics raised $76 million in Series B financing in June '19

Axial Bio raised last $10 million of $35 million Series B in June '19

PMV Pharma raised $74 million in Series B in Feb '17 (prior to Fierce 15)

Other Fierce 15 companies, including PsiOxus Therapeutics, Tango Therapeutics, Turnstone Biologics, and Vivet Therapeutics, have raised capital through partnerships with larger pharma/biotech companies

The point of highlighting all of these from the Fierce 15 list of 2017 is to show:

it was a formidable list of companies that Aravive was included on, the road of the reverse merger to become a public company - the path that Aravive chose - has seemingly stunted its valuation versus those that followed the paths of continued private financings or the more conventional IPO path, and Aravive's reverse merger path has created a potentially compelling investment opportunity.

From a market cap and enterprise value perspective, the second and third points above are especially true when you consider Aravive's current market cap of $75 million as of November 11th versus its cash position of $45 million as of September 30th, 2019, representing an Enterprise Value of ~$30 million. The market caps of the other 2017 Fierce 15 public companies range from $267 million to $1.45 billion (average $752 million) as shown in the table below, and their EVs range from $114 million to $991 million (average ~$466 million.)

So, Aravive's market cap and enterprise value are respectively ~10 times and ~16 times below the average of those four companies from 2017's Fierce 15 that chose the conventional IPO path, including one that has not shown positive clinical data yet.

Overview of Public Companies from 2017's Fierce15

Symbol & Mkt Cap Pipeline Targets Partnerships Positive Clinical Data Cash Position GRTS & $267MM @$7.48/sh* 2 pre-clinical Cancer Bluebird Yes $153MMas of 9/30/19 MGTA & $419MM @$10.80/sh* 1 clinical; 7 pre-clinical Metabolic Disorders, GVHD No Yes $172MMas of 6/30/19 RUBY & $872MM@$10.95/sh* 9 pre-clinical; 1 IND Rare Disease, Cancer, Autoimmune No No $362MMas of 6/30/19 VIR & $1.45B@$13.27/sh* 2 clinical; 3 pre-clinical HBV, HIV, TB, Influenza A Alnylam, Gates Foundation Yes $459MMas of 6/30/19 ARAV & $75MM@$6.64/sh* 2 clinical; 3 pre-clinical Cancer, Fibrosis No Yes $45MMas of 9/30/19

Source: Pipelines/Portfolios from Each Company's Website, 10-Q filings and Presentations, & Bloomberg; *Stock prices as of close of 11/11/2019

From a clinical development perspective, Aravive has one Phase 1b clinical trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer underway. It also just initiated its second clinical trial (Aravive and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Announce Initiation of Randomized Phase 1/2 Study of AVB-500 in Combination with Durvalumab in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer). Additionally, the company also has plans to initiate trials in kidney fibrosis by year end 2019 and in renal cell carcinoma in Q4'18/Q1'19. If both those trials start in Q4, that will place Aravive ahead of the other four 2017 Fierce15 public companies with respect to clinical trials underway. Currently, Aravive also counts itself among the four of five public companies that have generated positive clinical data to date (a deeper dive into its early, compelling data will follow).

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

From a Wall Street coverage perspective:

Gritstone has 8 covering analysts (7 buys, 1 neutral) with an average target price of $22,

Magenta has 5 covering analysts (4 buys, 1 neutral) with an average target price of $22,

Rubius has 7 covering analysts (6 buys, 1 sell) with an average target price of $24.33,

Vir has 4 covering analysts (4 buys; IPO'd on Oct 10th) with an average target price of $29, and

Aravive has just 3 covering analysts (3 buys) with an average target price of $15.

From a trading volume perspective, Aravive again stands out like a sore thumb. Here are the daily average trading volumes of each company on a bi-weekly basis since the beginning of 2019:

GRTS 82k to 393k shares, MGTA 46k to 342k shares, RUBY 123k to 609k shares, VIR 92k to 691k shares (went public on 10/11/19), and ARAV just 7k to 76k shares.

So ARAV's daily average trading volumes are roughly 5X to 10X lower than the four companies that chose the conventional IPO path. It should be noted that Aravive also executed a 1-for-6 reverse split as the merger closed, and those type of splits are rarely a good thing for overall trading volume.

Now this section is all well and good for comparison purposes and suggests the shares are extremely undervalued, but the reason Aravive represents a potentially compelling investment opportunity is its technology platform; that includes its leading clinical candidate AVB-500, a fusion decoy protein that could represent a meaningful advance in the battle against cancer, as well as fibrosis. More on that here.

GAS6/AXL Combination is One of Many "Lock-and-Key" Permutations in Biology; While Focused-Messaging from Aravive is Centered on AXL Inhibition, GAS6 Ligand is Also Activator for Two Other Receptor Tyrosine Kinases Known to Play Roles in Cancer, MER and TYRO-3; AVB-500 is Differentiated from a Crowded Field Pursuing AXL Pathway Inhibition By Targeting AXL's Sole-Activating Ligand (GAS6)

At Aravive's KOL Breakfast Symposium in February 2019, Greg Lemke, PhD, Professor, Molecular Neurobiology Laboratory, Françoise Gilot-Salk Chair, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, walked through an overview of the 58 receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs) encoded in the human genome. This included the family of three receptor tyrosine kinases, Tyro3, Axl and Mer (collectively called the TAM receptors) that he discovered decades ago.

Source: Aravive KOL Symposium Presentation

As Dr. Lemke covered, RTKs are a popular family of molecules to target in the context of disease and mostly all have drugs in the clinic or under development. The list of tyrosine kinase targets includes AXL, MER, TYRO-3, EGFR, HER, JAK, KDR, FLT1, FGFR, ROR, among many others as seen in the graphic above.

From a high level he described that the RTKs are largely silent in the absence of activating ligands. Once tyrosine kinases are activated by ligands or independently, they can phosphorylate and set up a cascade of transduction in cells. When over-activated or over-expressed they are a driver for cancer.

Source: Mechanisms of receptor tyrosine kinase activation in cancer, Mol Cancer 17, 58 (2018)

Dr. Lemke's presentation also focused on the ligands that activate the TAM family, including growth arrest specific gene-6 (Gas6) and protein S (Pros1). GAS6 is the sole-activating ligand for AXL and it can also activate Mer as well as Tyro3. GAS6 is normally present at low, almost undetectable levels, in the blood. Its close cousin, ProteinS or ProS1, is much more abundant throughout the body and is considered a vital protein. ProS1 is an activator ligand for both Tyro3 and Mer, but not AXL. As seen below, Mer can also be activated by Tubby/Tulp1.

Source: Aravive KOL Breakfast Presentation

Dr. Lemke explained the "TAM family of receptors in general, and AXL in particular, are a major focus of cancer therapies…it's expressed in the tumor cells themselves and it's driving their proliferation and other aspects of their biology". Here are links to publications from his presentation showing the important role the AXL pathway plays in cancer, vascular biology, virus infection, and immune regulation:

Additionally, here are additional publications highlighting GAS6/AXL pathways and the roles they play in cancers including resistance to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, resistance to apoptosis and autophagy, suppression of the immune system, cancer proliferation, epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition, and driving/enhancing cancer metastasis:

These two relatively short lists of 21 publications represent just 3% of the overall ~600 publications (as noted during Aravive's presentation at the Wedbush PacGrow HC Conference in August 2019) that detail either GAS6, AXL, and/or GAS6/AXL, and their key roles in cancer and other disease. Many detail GAS6/AXL as known culprits in cancer metastasis and drug resistance, and that high levels of both are consistently associated with poor outcomes in cancer patients.

Its over-expression transforms cells and promotes tumor's resistance to therapy (VEGFi, EGFRi, HER2i, Imitinib, etc), whereas its inhibition blocks growth, invasion, induces apoptosis, and re-sensitizes cells to therapeutics. As detailed in the company's whitepaper (highly recommend reading in its entirety), Novel Approaches Designed to Enhance the Efficacy of Cancer Treatments by Suppressing Mechanisms of Tumor Metastasis and Chemoresistance, when binding to the AXL proteins embedded into the cellular membrane "GAS6 signaling drives the epithelial-to-mesenchymal cell transition and enables cells to survive under less than ideal circumstances, (e.g., hypoxia, low pH, low nutrients) (Rankin et. al. 2014), a cellular survival program that cancer cells harness in response to a hostile tumor microenvironment".

Source: Aravive Whitepaper

AXL's unique dependence on GAS6 for activation makes the ligand itself an attractive target for therapy. One of the issues in doing so, however, is the strong natural affinity of GAS6/AXL that is >30 picomolar(pM). Aravive's lead candidate, AVB-500, is a unique Fc-fusion decoy protein that overcomes this hurdle through bioengineering at its best. AVB-500 has been engineered to have an incredible affinity of 152 femtomolar to the GAS6 ligand or 200 times greater than the 30pM natural GAS6-AXL affinity.

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

AVB-500's capability to prevent this biological "lock-and-key" from connecting to jumpstart the AXL pathway is unique in that it targets AXL receptor's sole-activating ligand GAS6 (key), whereas many others focus on the AXL receptor (lock) itself. To date, AVB-500 has shown an outstanding ability to selectively suppress GAS6 to undetectable levels in clinical trials and pre-clinical studies, driving pharmacological inhibition of GAS6/AXL signaling. The simplicity of Aravive's approach to remove the GAS6 ignition key for the AXL pathway is its genius. It is also important to note that Aravive has developed a proprietary pharmacodynamic biomarker assay to assess serum GAS6 levels.

Source: Aravive Corporate Website

In addition to GAS6 being the sole-activating ligand for AXL, it also can activate two other RTKs, MER and TYRO-3, which also have multiple roles in cancer development. While the company's messaging is appropriately focused on the GAS6-AXL relationship, this linking to MER and TYRO-3 is also worth highlighting.

Prior to taking his position as global head of Immuno-Oncology at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research in 2015, Dr. Glenn Dranoff was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a leading researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute where he reviewed the following publication, An engineered Axl "decoy receptor" effectively silences the Gas6-Axl signaling axis (Nature Chemical Biology, Sept 2014). Dr. Dranoff had noted back then that Aravive's technology "is a beautiful piece of biochemistry and has some nuances that make it particularly exciting". That excitement was driven by the fact that Aravive's soluble FC-fusion decoy protein binds with all three TAM receptors: GAS6, MER, and TYRO-3. In this related article, "Stanford researchers create 'evolved' protein that may stop cancer from spreading" in the Stanford Report, Dr. Dranoff observed "one therapeutic decoy might potentially affect all three related proteins that are critical in cancer development and progression".

Clinical Data in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer Looks Compelling with ORR of 50% in combo with Paclitaxel and 33% in Combo with PLD; Statistically-Significant Dose/Response Relationship in the Initial 28 patients Dosed at 10mg/kg and Dose Expansion to 15 & 20mg/kg Should Begin Soon; A Closer Look at the ESMO Press Release Offers Multiple Reasons for Optimism

Among GAS6-AXL's key attributes as an anti-cancer target are its differential expression in cancers versus normal tissue, and the level of GAS6/AXL expression being correlated with clinical outcome. AVB-500's sequestration of the GAS6 ligand offers promise for difficult to treat resistant and metastatic cancers including ovarian, renal cell, pancreatic, kidney, breast and lung, which all show high levels GAS6/AXL up-regulation:

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

Aravive chose platinum-resistant ovarian cancer as its first target. Ovarian cancer is the deadliest reproductive cancer in women, and more than 22,000 women are diagnosed with the disease each year in the US. This difficult-to-treat indication is an area of significant unmet need, and one in which AVB-500 may make a meaningful difference. As shown in the slide below, AXL is expressed in 0% of normal ovarian tissue yet over-expressed in 73% of ovarian tumor samples, making it an ideal target for AVB-500, among the other reasons listed.

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

Aravive recently unveiled positive data for AVB-500 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in a late-breaking oral presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) at the end of Q3'2019. In addition to the early yet compelling data on the first 12 patients treated shared at ESMO, the company also included data on the first 28 evaluable patients in this same press release that was equally valuable for multiple reasons as will be detailed in this section.

First, the clinical data shared at ESMO was only an N=12 but was impressive nonetheless in the difficult indication of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The open-label, Phase 1b portion of the study enrolled patients into two cohorts, one investigating AVB-500 with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD) and the other AVB-500 with paclitaxel (PAC). Here is a link to the abstract shared at ESMO, Phase Ib/II study of AVB500 (high affinity inhibitor of GAS6/AXL path) in combination with PAC and PLD in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, and a summary of the data from the initial 12 patients with 6 patients in each cohort:

Clinical benefit (partial response + stable disease) of 58% (7 of 12 patients); partial response rate of 42% (5 of 12 patients); mean response rate in the AVB-500 with PAC was 50%, which compares favorably to historical data for chemotherapy alone; mean response rate in the AVB-500 with PLD was 33%, which compares favorably to historical data for chemotherapy alone; three responders had at least 60% tumor regression and two responders had more than 80% tumor regression; and current average treatment for responders is seven months, which compares favorably to historical data for chemotherapy alone (according to Aravive's KOL Symposium presentation platinum-resistant patients given paclitaxel or Doxil have mPFS of three months with OS of roughly one year), and four of five patients remain on study.

Secondly, there was demonstration of a dose-response relationship that achieved statistical significance in the initial 28 evaluable patients:

The relationship of peak drug level with response rate (PR) and clinical benefit rate (PR + SD) were statistically significant with p-values of 0.0236, 0.0337 respectively; and 72.7% of patients with peak drug level > 225 mg/L (high drug level) achieved clinical benefit (PR + SD) compared to 17.6% with peak drug level <= 225 mg/L (low drug level). At a confidence level of 0.95, the p-value was 0.0118.

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

Third, importantly all 28 patients to date have been treated at 10mg/kg. I highlight this as the sub-title and subsequent wording in the ESMO press release regarding "expansion cohort" were somewhat confusing. Here is the sub-title and an excerpt from the release:

Sub-title: "Company additionally reports data on initial 28 evaluable patients in ongoing expansion study as well as expansion cohort dose increase based on drug exposure-response analysis"

based on drug exposure-response analysis" Excerpt from press release: "Preliminary data from subsequent patients enrolled in the study have demonstrated an exposure-response relationship which has guided the company to study higher doses of the drug in the expansion cohort (15 mg/Kg and 20 mg/kg every two weeks). The following updated information from the initial 28 evaluable patients in the ongoing expansion study is reported by the company in conjunction with, but separate from, the ESMO presentation..."

Although the press release later clarifies that the "initial 30 patients" are on 10mg/kg dosing, it is still confusing as presented. Additionally, in the most recent Corporate Presentation, it reads as if doses have already been increased to 15 and 20mg/kg, as shown in the last line of the slide below.

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

To be clear, there are two patients who have yet to be dosed at 10mg/kg to reach the targeted 30 patients at 10mg/kg, and then the company will escalate doses to 15mg/kg and 20mg/kg. Obviously, the dose-response relationship bodes well for potentially stronger responses with 15/20mg/kg dosing, and management has guided to mid-2020 for topline results from patients that will receive this higher dosing.

Fourth and finally, there are two other stats from this overall group of 28 evaluable patients that should be looked at more closely: (1) the clinical benefit rate of 61% and (2) the PR rate of 25%. As compared to the data from the first 12 patients that were reported on at ESMO, you see a higher ORR at 61% versus 58% and a lower PR rate of 25% versus 42%.

This lower 25% PR rate equates to a total of 7 partial responses out of all 28 evaluable patients; initially that doesn't look favorable given there were 5 PRs in the first 12 patients as reported at ESMO. Yet as per the slide from the corporate presentation below, all 5 of those partial responses occurred between ~55 days and ~105 days.

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

Given the data cut-off date for ESMO, it is more than likely that many of the additional 16 patients did not reach that time-range of approximately 55-105 days where partial responses were achieved in the original 12 patients. "As the data continues to mature, the best response rates are subject to change" is highlighted in both Aravive's corporate presentation and ESMO press release sharing the data on the initial 28 evaluable patients. From this vantage point, the PR rate for the full 28 evaluable patients should improve as the data matures.

We will find out for sure in the next few months as management has guided to a detailed data report on the first 30 patients dosed at 10mg/kg somewhere in the Q4'2019 to Q1'2020 time frame. That will be followed by top-line results from the higher dosing (15/20 mg/kg) expansion cohort in mid-2020, which I also believe has a chance for improved results given the dose-response relationship that, as detailed above, has been demonstrated.

Fast Track Status for AVB-500 in Ovarian Cancer Might Allow for Accelerated Approval Path if Compelling Efficacy Data Continues, Especially Given its Favorable Safety Profile

AVB-500 has a very clean safety profile, so much so an initial study in healthy volunteers was allowed. Completion of that Phase 1 safety and tolerability study in 42 healthy human volunteers showed no serious or dose-related adverse events. Treatment-emergent events were generally mild, transient and self-limiting, and no anti-drug antibodies were noted.

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

Notably in pre-clinical studies Aravive dosed cynomolgus monkeys at 150mg/kg per week for four weeks or 600mg/kg per month and saw no issues. This very high level compares favorably to the current dosing of 10mg/kg every 2 weeks (20mg/kg per month) in the ongoing Phase 1B platinum resistant ovarian cancer trial, as well as the planned increase to up to 20mg/kg every 2 weeks (40mg/kg per month).

AVB-500's selectivity/safety/tolerability make it an ideal candidate to use in combination approaches as well as maintenance therapy. It also may set the stage for accelerated approval given its Fast Track status that it received in August 2018, U.S. FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Aravive Biologics' AVB-S6-500.

During the Q&A session at the recent Cantor Conference on Oct 4th, 2019, the first question was regarding the most efficient pathway to market. To that Aravive's CSO Dr. Gail McIntyre responded:

"The most important thing is to follow up on the exposure response hypothesis. If we can show at 15mg/kg or…20mg/kg…we see greater response rate, we're Fast Tracked so we'll go to the FDA and present these data. As you know you don't need a placebo control study to really show that your drug is having an effect. The fact that we're seeing an increase response rate when we increased the exposure of our drug suggests that our drug is indeed having an effect within that combination…safety packages for accelerated programs have had about 200 patients in there so depending on the effect size, the next study may be enough to get accelerated approval".

This path to a potential accelerated approval is also covered in the Corporate Presentation on the slide below, with data from the 15 and 20mg/kg cohorts expected by mid-2020. Aravive will explore the potential for accelerated approval if the dose-response relationship and efficacy signal are confirmed.

Source: Aravive Corporate Presentation

Encouraging Results to Date Establish Positive Framework for Additional Cancer Indications and Other Important Unmet Needs such as Liver Fibrosis, and More Specifically IgAN

As discussed above and detailed on Aravive's newly designed website, there are multiple tumor types where GAS6/AXL signaling has been implicated. While Aravive is initially evaluating AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer, they "hope to evaluate AVB-500 in combination with standard of care in a number of tumor types, including renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer."

Aravive also just announced the initiation of a randomized Phase 1/2 study of AVB-500 in combination with durvalumab in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer in conjunction with AstraZeneca. The clinical trial is jointly funded by Aravive and AstraZeneca. Aravive's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Gail McIntyre, stated "GAS6/AXL signaling plays a key role in immune evasion, suggesting that inhibition of this pathway has the potential to augment the anti-tumor effects of an anti-PD-L1 agent to achieve better outcomes for patients. Consequently, we believe there is a strong mechanistic and clinical rationale for exploring the potential of AVB-500 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in the treatment of ovarian cancer."

The next indication in cancer that AVB-500 will target is clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC), another area of high unmet need where AXL expression in primary tumors correlates with aggressive tumor behavior and patient lethality. Aravive has guided to initiating a P1b/P2 trial for ccRCC in Q4'19/Q1'20.

Source: Aravive KOL Symposium Presentation

Another difficult-to-treat disease that shares a common underlying disease biology with cancer - overgrowth of abnormal cells that migrate and invade healthy tissues - is fibrosis. GAS6/AXL signaling is this disease is once again an important driver of cell migration and invasion. The indication that Aravive is focused on and in which increased GAS6 expression has been demonstrated is IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Source: Aravive KOL Symposium Presentation

IgAN is the most common cause of glomerulonephritis, responsible for approximately 10% of patients on dialysis, and disease progression can ultimately lead to fibrosis. It is considered an orphan indication, with an estimated number of patients affected by the disease ranging from 150,000 to 180,000 people in the US, and there is an intense unmet need with no currently approved therapies.

Since high levels of GAS6 have been strongly implicated in disease progression and mortality, data suggests AVB-500 could have therapeutic potential in patients with IgAN. Aravive plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in IgAN by the end of 2019.

At Least One Big Pharma Has Taken A Look at Aravive Once Before; It Was Too Early Then…Is it Now? It Likely is Yet as Data Accrues Could be Multiple Potential Acquirers Given Its AVB-500's Strong Safety Signal, Promising Efficacy, Inherent Ability to be Combined with Multiple Approaches, and Numerous Companies Targeting AXL Pathway

As highlighted earlier, the AXL pathway has attracted/warranted attention from multiple industry players utilizing several different approaches to target AXL/GAS6. Those include small molecules against AXL, standard antibody against AXL, standard antibody against GAS6, and soluble AXL decoy receptor. Here are pros/cons of each:

Source: Aravive KOL Symposium Presentation

The number of companies focused on small molecule drugs with AXL inhibitory activity represents the highest segment overall and here is a breakdown of therapeutic targets, as detailed by Aravive's co-founder Dr. Amato Giaccia at the KOL Symposium presentation in February 2019:

FDA Approved - Cabozantinib (Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)), Gilteritinib (Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) *approved 11/2018 for r/r AML with FLT3 mutation*)

In Clinical Trials - BGB324 (BerGenBio (OTCPK:BRRGF)), Gilteritinib (Astellas), Glesatinib (Mirati (NASDAQ:MRTX)), S49076 (Servier), Merestinib (Lilly (NYSE:LLY)), Cabozantinib (Exelixis)

Pre-clinical - BMS 77760 (BMS (NYSE:BMY)), TP0903/SGI7079 (Tolero), RXDX-106/CEP-40783 (Ignyta), INCB81776 (Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY))

Others, including Genentech, Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), are focused on receptor antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates that target GAS6/AXL as shown here:

Source: Aravive KOL Symposium Presentation

There are however notable challenges for these other approaches targeting the GAS6/AXL pathway. Aravive's whitepaper notes "antibody approaches are not capable of binding either AXL or GAS6 tightly enough, rendering them unable to outcompete the ligand binding to its target. Small molecule approaches also do not have high enough affinity and also lack selectivity and specificity to the AXL proteins themselves, as there is a significant homology and conservation amongst the binding pocket of receptor kinases. This often leads to off-target effects, associated toxicity and a greater potential for treatment resistance to develop (Graham et al. 2014)."

As noted in the safety section above, AVB-500's selectivity/safety/tolerability make it an ideal candidate to use in combination approaches as well as maintenance therapy. It has demonstrated a number of antitumor effects in preclinical studies. One study covered in the whitepaper showed when used in combination with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, "AVB-500 prevented tumor cell growth and metastasis, even in carboplatin-resistant cells. AVB-500 exhibited similar tumor growth inhibition when used in combination with Taxol, even in platinum-resistant cells. These results were replicated in patient derived tumor xenograft models. When AVB-500 was used as a maintenance treatment following discontinuation of chemotherapy, the inhibition of tumor growth persisted". This last part is key, as AVB-500's low toxicity could be ideal for lowering a patient's treatment burden while maintaining a higher quality of life. As reported in the late-breaking presentation at ESMO in September, two platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients who had partial responses "have completed their chemotherapy regimen and are receiving AVB-500 alone".

AVB-500's selectivity/safety/tolerability characteristics also make the company a potential acquisition candidate, especially given the activity and R&D dollars chasing the GAS6/AXL pathway as covered above, as well as the significant need for anti-metastatic and chemo-sensitizing therapies; furthermore to as AVB-500's favorable safety profile coupled with its specifically targeted mechanism of action, this decoy protein offers a multitude of unique properties that allow it to be used in combination with existing therapies. Notably it has been combined clinically with two chemotherapeutic drugs to date, and as just announced it is also being combined with immunotherapy, namely AstraZeneca's PD-L1 inhibitor, durvalumab, in this active Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

One large pharma company in particular that has looked at Aravive in the past is Astellas Pharma. We know this through Aravive's former CEO, Dr. Stephen Eck, who held the position of VP of Oncology at Astellas prior to him taking the President/CEO roles at Aravive in May 2017. During an interview for an article on Aravive when it made the 2017 Fierce15 list (back then it was a private company), Dr. Eck noted:

"When I went to Astellas, they were just starting to really make a move into oncology; that's why I was brought in-to basically help create an oncology program that wasn't there before….Not everything we worked on was successful, but I think we created a pretty solid program in oncology...Now, when you're in a company like Astellas, you look internally, but you're also looking outside for new and great ideas; you can't invent everything in-house. So, one of the companies we were looking at was Ruga. We liked the science, but it wasn't a good strategic fit for Astellas; they wanted something later-stage, so a deal was never made."

Ruga is the former name of Aravive. While we don't know the exact timing of when Astellas "liked the science…but...they wanted something later-stage, so a deal was never made", we do know that was at least 2+ years ago given Dr. Eck joined the company in May 2017. That was prior to Aravive's Phase 1 trial in human volunteers and its current Phase 1b trial that has shown compelling, albeit early, data in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Separately but worth noting here, weeks before Aravive's reverse-merger with Versatis was announced, Dr. Eck joined Immatics as its CMO, and Versartis' CEO/President Jay Shepard was named CEO of Aravive.

So is it too early now? It likely is, but with that said it is always a leap for a therapeutic candidate like AVB-500 to move from a pre-clinical setting to encouraging clinical results showing positive efficacy and robust safety. With further constructive updates, including (1) data from the ongoing Phase 1b trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer with its Fast Track status and potential for accelerated approval, (2) data from the combination trial with AstraZeneca's PD-1 inhibitor, as well as (3) data from the upcoming Phase 1b/2 trials in clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma and IgA nephropathy, that low likelihood could rise.

Current Shareholders include Some Impressive Names and Insider Ownership is Quite High

The choice of Versartis for the reverse merger carries significance given Versartis' former Chairman and Aravive's current Chairman of the Board, Dr. Srini Akkaraju. Dr. Akkaraju is a seasoned biotech investor with an impressive resume, including founder/managing general partner of Samsara BioCapital, general partner and senior advisor at Sofinnova Ventures, and managing director at New Leaf Venture Partners, along with board memberships at Seattle Genetics, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and a number of private companies. He joined the board of Versartis in 2013 (coinciding with Soffinova's investment) and was its chairman starting in 2017 through the reverse merger with Aravive.

Notably just days after the reverse merger was announced on June 4th, 2018, Dr. Akkaraju and his Samsara BioCapital increased its stake in what was to become the new Aravive by ~67% with an open market purchase of approximately 1.1 million shares between $10.44 and $12 per share (adjusted for the 1-for-6 reverse split that took place when the merger closed in October 2018). It is always a positive to see smart money investing their capital, especially at higher prices, and in particular in this case given Dr. Akkaraju's position as chairman of Aravive.

Samsara's increased position of ~2.6 million shares became ~474 thousand shares after the reverse split. That stake currently places Samsara as the 4th largest fund holder in ARAV, behind New Leaf Ventures, BC Axis Ltd, and Baker Brothers.

New Leaf Venture Partners, at which Dr. Akkaraju was a Managing Director from January 2009 to April 2013, steadily increased their position to 970,659 during 2018. That is the position they hold today, making them the largest fund owner in Aravive.

Baker Brothers, another formidable biotech investment fund, also increased its position in Q2'2018 when the merger was announced, almost doubling its position to over 400 thousand shares. Its position has steadily increased in 2019 and now stands at ~484,000 shares, making them the 3rd largest fund holder in Aravive.

Other large holders include Aravive's two co-founders, Ray Tabibiazar and Giaccia Amato, who own almost 9% of the company each, and BC Axis Ltd., which owns ~860,000 shares as a result of its large stake in private Aravive.

Summary

Through its reverse-merger path to becoming a public company, Aravive represents an Overlooked and Underfollowed opportunity. Its lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that suppresses migration and invasion in cancer and fibrosis through activation of the AXL pathway by capturing circulating and bound GAS6. The simplicity of Aravive's approach to remove the GAS6 ignition key for the AXL pathway is unique.

As with any earlier stage biotech, investing in Aravive carries risk. The company's current market cap and EV of $75 million and $30 million ($45 million in cash as of 9/30/2019) look inexpensive, yet it's still early in the development of this clinical-stage biotech company. Its cash burn was under $5 million last quarter, yet as the aforementioned additional trials begin that cash burn will increase. The additional trials carry upside and downside potential, especially in the difficult to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, depending on how the data evolves.

With that said, its early yet compelling results in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer have seemingly not generated significant attention as of yet as evidenced by its market cap/enterprise value trading at ~10X/~16X below the average for the four companies that chose the conventional IPO path from the 2017 Fierce 15. This will likely change if its clinical data continues to strengthen in its ongoing Phase 1b trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Data on the initial 30 patients treated at 10mg/kg is expected by year end (from which I anticipate a strengthening PR rate for the initial 28 evaluable patients, moving from 25% towards the 42% PR rate reported at ESMO), and data from the higher 15 and 20mg/kg will be revealed in mid-2020.

Additionally initial data from its combination trial with AstraZeneca's PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, along with expected trial initiations in IgA nephropathy and clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma, both of which have demonstrated increased GAS6 expression, should lead to increasing awareness of Aravive's novel approach to AXL pathway inhibition. These positive events should help close the wide valuation gap between Aravive and the other 2017 Fierce15 companies that are public (and private), leading to potential substantial upside in the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARAV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.