SolarWinds: Pullback Could Be Attractive Heading Into Investor Day

The company is hosting an Analyst Day in December, which could be the next upward catalyst in the stock price.

SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) continues to be an interesting name to follow as was up nearly 50% year to date before reporting Q3 earnings. Given the company's exposure to international markets and weaker license performance, the company reported Q3 revenue that was slightly below expectations. The stock traded down nearly 10% the days following earnings, however, shares have recovered part of those losses since then.

Management also lowered their 2019 guidance given the more challenging economic environment, especially in the UK. Despite the lower than expected revenue, it seems that the company is confidence in their EBITDA margin, which again came in ahead of expectations with the full year guidance being reiterated at 48%.

Data by YCharts

Their recent acquisition of Samanage adds another layer of the company's TAM and management's discussion of a $2 billion cross-sell opportunity in IT Service Management by selling to the installed customer base is an encouraging sign of potential revenue acceleration. The company is also planning to host an investor day in mid-December where investors will likely gain a further insight into the company's longer-term track and targets.

Despite the weaker than expected quarter, which the company seems to be impact by the macroeconomic conditions rather than company specific factors, their ability to maintain their EBITDA margins demonstrates the strength in the business model. Valuation has pulled back over the past few weeks and could provide a good opportunity for long-term investors, especially ahead of their investor day.

SolarWinds offers IT management software that helps manage and monitor an enterprise's IT infrastructure, capable of operating in a cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environment. The company offers a suite of software for network management that operates in real-time, giving the users increased visibility for decision-making. The software has the ability to identify, diagnose, and solve network performance issues. SolarWinds offers products on a standalone basis including software such as archiving and email protection against malware and phishing.

SolarWinds competes with a variety of other competitors offering IT infrastructure management solutions. Some of their primary competitors are larger IT vendors and network management service providers such as IBM (IBM), NetScout (NTCT), CA Technologies, and many more. There are dozens of other smaller, more localized service providers that the company also competes with.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, non-GAAP revenue grew ~13% to $240.5 million, or ~14.6% in a constant-currency basis which was a little below consensus expectations for ~15% growth and in the lower half of management's 14-16% growth expectations. The company has ~35% exposure to international revenue and economic slowdown in the UK and other regions of Europe seemed to weigh on the company's quarterly results.

Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue of $85.3 million remained impressive and grew ~26% during the quarter, coming in largely in line with expectations. Maintenance revenue grew ~12% during the quarter to $113.9 million, resulting in total recurring revenue of $196.9 million growing ~16%. Despite the tougher economic environment, the company was able to sustain their more recurring revenue stream, which should give investors more confidence in the event the global economies start to slowdown. By having a strong, recurring revenue base, the company should be able to continue their strength over the long-term.

However, license revenue of $43.6 million was slightly below expectations for ~$45 million. Part of the weakness is likely due to macroeconomic factors, as companies are less willing to spend a lot of renewing or adding a new license if they are unsure about the macro factors of their business.

Gross margins were an area that impressed a lot of investors, coming in at ~92% during the quarter, similar to the year ago period. The higher portion of recurring revenue results in very consistent and higher gross margins. While these margins are not likely to expand from this point, investors should be confident their leading margins will continue.

Source: Company Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 47.4% and while lower than the 49.8% margin in the year ago period, came in ahead of expectations for ~46%. Even though the company reported revenue that was slightly below expectations, their operating leverage and revenue mixed enabled better than expected adjusted EBITDA margins. The consistency of these margins is impressive and leads to investors giving the company a higher valuation.

While revenue was slightly below expectations, the stronger than expected margins led to non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 coming in ahead of expectations for ~$0.20.

For Q4, management expects revenue of $249-254.5 million, representing growth of 12-15%, or ~13-16% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $120-122 million, or ~48% margin which would result in non-GAAP EPS of $0.22-0.23.

This means that for the full year, revenue guidance of $938.1-943.6 million, a slight reduction from their previous guidance of ~$938-950 million. This implies revenue growth of ~12-13%, or ~14% growth on a constant-currency basis. The slightly reduced guidance was largely due to the macroeconomic factors and a more cautious approach. While their guidance could still be a little conservative, it was probably the best choice for management to lower expectations heading into Q4.

Guidance for full-year adjusted EBITDA was reiterated at ~48% despite the revenue guidance being lowered. In addition, it seems like management is willing to re-invest their upside to EBITDA so far during the year towards their go-to-market strategy, which could ultimately help their growth heading into 2020.

Valuation

Even as the company's stock has been a major winner during 2019, valuation is still not easy. After going up nearly 50% year to date before earnings, the stock now trades ~5% below their recent highs. With the company hosting an investor day in mid-December, this could be the next catalyst in which we could see the stock start to regain some of their recent weakness.

Valuation has pulled back over the past week or so, but it does remain a little high considering the company's growth profile. Yes, revenue growth ~14% on a constant-currency basis with adjusted EBITDA margins approaching 50% is a very strong profile, however, companies with this high of forward revenue multiples typically grow their top line faster.

Below is a chart of a few SaaS companies with similar growth rates and path to continued profitability. I also included both IBM and NTCT, competitors more in line with SolarWinds in terms of the markets they compete in (not so much on their financial profile).

Data by YCharts

SolarWinds has a current market cap of ~$6.0 billion and with cash of ~$220 million and total debt of $1.9 billion at the end of the quarter, the company has an enterprise value of ~$7.68 billion.

For 2019, management is now expecting revenue of $938.1-943.6 million, or growth of ~14% when looking at constant currency. Since we are nearing the end of 2019, we should start looking out to both 2020 and 2021. Given their continued re-investing in the business strategy, we could see revenue only slowly decelerate over the next two years.

Assuming ~12% growth in 2020 and ~10% growth in 2021, we could see revenue of ~$1.05 billion and ~$1.15 billion in 2020 and 2021, respectively. This would imply a 2020 revenue multiple of ~7.3x and a 2021 revenue multiple of ~6.7x. While this does seem a little aggressive for a company growing revenue ~14%, investors are also looking at their relatively high adjusted EBITDA margins.

Plus, the company has a strong recurring revenue stream and as this revenue continues to outpace license revenue, investors will slowly put a higher multiple on valuation due to the highly visible and more predictable revenue stream.

While current valuation seems a little high for the time being, the recent ~5% drawdown could be a good opportunity for long-term investors. With their investor day coming up in about a month, more aggressive investors could be looking to build a position in the name in case management talks about any bullish longer-term targets.

For now, I remain on the sidelines due to valuation but am optimistic about the longer-term growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.