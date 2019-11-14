Zillow: iBuying Model Yet To Be Proven

Zillow’s Internet, Media and Technology segment is performing strongly and will continue to be the primary contributor to Zillow’s bottom line in the short term.

Zillow continues to achieve rapid growth but is yet to prove the unit economics of its iBuying business model.

Zillow's (Z) latest earnings show that the company is progressing quickly towards its goal of utilizing technology to mechanize real estate transactions and offer integrated services to help people buy, sell, rent and finance property. While robust growth demonstrates that there is strong demand for Zillow's services, they are yet to prove the economics of their iBuying business. Investors should take some confidence from Zillow's continued ability to meet or exceed guidance for growth and profitability though, as Zillow's ability to transition from operating a technology platform to managing a business based around physical services is as big an unknown as the business model.

Zillow's growth is being driven by the expansion of its Homes service across the United States and the company remains on track to meet its goal of Homes generating $20 billion of revenue annually in the next 3-5 years.

Figure 1: Zillow Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Zillow recognizes all of the revenue when it sells a home as they purchase the home and bear inventory risk. This accounting treatment reflects the economic reality of their services and is important for understanding the low margin nature of the business and the risk it entails. It is also somewhat misleading as Zillow takes a small portion of this total revenue, which on average is fairly consistent, as a fee for performing their iBuying service. Viewing iBuying transactions on a net revenue basis downplays the low margin high risk nature of the business but gives better insight into how much revenue actually flows through to Zillow.

On a net revenue basis Zillow is achieving a relatively high growth rate, albeit much lower than on a gross revenue basis. This better reflects the reality that even if the iBuying business model is successful Zillow's bottom line will grow at a much slower rate than the top line due to the low margin nature of the business.

Figure 2: Zillow Net Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Zillow's gross margins continue to contract rapidly as the iBuying business grows, despite this operating margin's are improving as a result of operating leverage and improved performance of the Internet, Media and Technology (NYSE:IMT) business.

Figure 3: Zillow Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Figure 4: Zillow Adjusted Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Zillow is exhibiting significant operating leverage as its iBuying business scales, but this is deceptive as only a small percentage of iBuying revenue will ever flow through to the business to cover operating expenses.

Figure 5: Zillow Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Viewing operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue Zillow is not exhibiting operating leverage.

Figure 6: Zillow Operating Expenses as a Percentage of Net Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Zillow's Homes segment is now the largest on a gross revenue basis. On a net revenue basis IMT remains the largest segment and by far has the largest ability to contribute to Zillow's bottom line.

Figure 7: Zillow Segment Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Figure 8: Zillow Segment Net Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

The real value of Zillow's expansion into iBuying comes from the ability to offer integrated services, in particular higher margin services like mortgage brokerage. For example, Zillow Homes can buy a home from someone moving cities, refer them to a premier agent, approve them for a home loan through Zillow Home Loans and perform closing services.

IMT

Zillow's IMT segment is broken into Premier Agent, Rental and other services. Revenue is generated through advertising as well as offering a suite of marketing and business technology products and services to help real estate agents and brokers. Zillow is aiming to expand IMT revenue to $2 billion annually in the next 3-5 years, primarily by more effectively monetizing leads by prioritizing quality over quantity.

Table 1: Zillow IMT Segment Performance

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Premier Agent

Premier Agent revenue is generated by the sale of advertising services, as well as marketing and technology products and services, to help real estate agents and brokers grow and manage their businesses. Growth in the Premier Agent business has declined in recent years as the business matured but appears to be reaccelerating. It is unclear if this is a result of improvements implemented in the business or if there is positive spillover from Homes. Agent retention has risen year over year with both customer and agent satisfaction also improved as a result of Zillow implementing enhancements to their services.

Zillow is currently testing a Flex pricing model for Premier Agent and Premier Broker advertising services in limited markets. Under the Flex model impressions and connections are provided upfront and costs only incurred when a real estate transaction is closed with one of those leads. The timeline for real estate transactions can vary significantly and Zillow is therefore testing this model to understand the financial implications before making a decision as to whether to expand it. Flex tests including Phoenix and Atlanta are expected to represent only 5% of Premier Agent revenue in 2019.

Rental

Rental revenue includes advertising sold to rental professionals on a cost per lead, cost per click, cost per lease or cost per listing basis. Rentals revenue also includes revenue generated through rental application products, where potential renters can submit applications to multiple properties over a 30-day period for a flat service fee.

Other

Other revenue includes revenue generated by new construction advertising and the sale of business technology solutions for real estate professionals. New construction revenue primarily includes advertising services sold to home builders on a cost per residential community basis.

Table 2: Zillow IMT Revenue Breakdown

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Figure 9: Zillow Unique Website Visitors

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Homes

The Homes segment includes Zillow's Offers service where homes are purchased and sold directly by Zillow. Zillow continues to expand their iBuying program aggressively and now have a presence in 21 markets, with 8 new markets added in Q3 2019.

Table 3: Zillow Homes Segment Performance

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Figure 10: Zillow Homes Markets

(source: Zillow)

The Homes segment is yet to achieve profitability and currently has negative unit economics. Despite continued deterioration in margins as the business grows, profitability is within the range given by Zillow as a target when they first launched the service and management still expect to achieve 2-3% margins once the business has scaled.

Figure 11: Zillow iBuying Revenue per Home and Profitability

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

At this stage it appears management is focused on scaling the business and is not too focused on profitability. Zillow is yet to show an ability to reduce any of the expenses associated with iBuying which is potentially a concern. Zillow does not provide any information on how iBuying markets perform over time as they mature or the variation in iBuying performance between different markets and it is therefore uncertain how this business will perform in the long run.

Figure 12: Zillow iBuying Expenses as a Percentage of Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Zillow received more than 80,000 homeowner requests for an iBuying offer in Q3 of 2019, most of which came through Zillow owned and earned channels. This highlights the strong demand for the service and Zillow's dominant position in lead generation. During Q3 2019 Zillow sold 1,211 homes, purchased 2,291 homes and ended the quarter with 2,822 homes in inventory. At the current rate of sales, it would therefore take Zillow approximately 212 days to turnover their inventory.

Inventory is a threat to the iBuying business model as there is potential for a large write-down in the event of a real estate market downturn and slow inventory turnover results in large financing costs. Interest expense is a significant component of iBuying expenses and achieving rapid inventory turnover is crucial to the success and risk of the business.

Figure 13: Zillow Cash Conversion Cycle

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

It should be noted that homes in inventory are carried at the lower of cost or net realizable value, they are not marked to market. Under normal circumstances homes should be expected to increase in value over time, but any increase in value cannot be recognized by Zillow. Conversely in circumstances where the value of a home is believed to have decreased Zillow must recognize the loss.

Zillow recently launched closing services in a handful of markets, which is one of their first forays into adjacent services. Closing services consists of ensuring the title to a piece of real estate is legitimate, issuing title insurance for the property, maintaining escrow accounts and ensuring documents are filed with the appropriate entities. Although there is no data on how this service is performing management has stated they are encouraged by the early consumer signals they have received and that this reinforces their belief in the value of bundling multiple services around each real estate transaction.

Mortgages

Mortgages segment revenue is generated from advertising sold to mortgage professionals on a cost per lead or subscription basis, through mortgage originations and the related sale of mortgages on the secondary market and from Mortech, which provides subscription-based mortgage software solutions.

Mortgages is an adjacent service to iBuying which could be bundled with iBuying services, although Zillow is yet to prove they can do this. Mortgages revenue has been relatively flat in recent periods but this is a service Zillow clearly wants to expand with recent leadership additions adding experience in consumer lending and capital markets.

Table 4: Zillow Mortgages Segment Performance

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Guidance

Zillow's management expects the Homes segment to achieve strong growth in the next quarter, despite seasonal weakness. Margins are expected to be lower across all segments.

Table 5: Zillow Q4 2019 Guidance

(source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Valuation

Zillow's valuation remains dependent on the success of their iBuying business and their ability to successfully offer a wide range of higher margin adjacent services, both of which remain uncertain. Zillow continues to make rapid progress toward its goal though and I believe will likely be successful. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis I estimate an intrinsic value for Zillow of approximately $65 per share. To achieve this valuation Zillow must continue to expand its iBuying service, create positive unit economics on home sales and show an improved ability to provide adjacent services.

