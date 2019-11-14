Recent S&P 500 High Vs. 2007 Peak

In September 2012, with the S&P 500 Index (SPY) bouncing around its pre-crisis high of 1,565, I authored, The S&P 500 Today Versus The 2007 Peak, which painted a relatively bullish picture of the market despite the still uncertain market backdrop at that time. With the broad stock market gauge hitting new all-time nominal highs this week, it is important to re-examine the data in that previous article given the nearly doubling in the index over the seven years since we first made a new all-time high. This historical comparison can help calibrate current value in the broad market bellwether. Examining today's valuation versus the pre-crisis peak through differences in reported earnings, financial statement trends, index composition, and wealth, employment and inflation levels that are influencing monetary policy should be instructive for Seeking Alpha readers as they ponder the way forward for the U.S. stock market.

Earnings

When the index was at its 2007 apex, Bloomberg reported trailing twelve-month earnings exluding extraordinary items at $89.35 per share, producing a P/E ratio of 17.52x. With trailing earnings by that measure today at $150.72 per share, the market is trading at an earnings multiple of 20.52x. If the S&P 500 were trading at the same earnings multiple today as at its 2007 peak, the index would be at 2,640, roughly 15% lower than the current market level. When I authored a version of this article in September 2012, extrapolating the previous peak market multiple to earnings at that point translated to an 18% market discount with the same arithmetic. I rebooted the article again in July 2013, and this relative valuation pointed to a market that was trading at an 8% discount. Earnings have climbed impressively post-crisis, but prices have risen even faster, elevating the market multiple.

Even with the market more aggressively priced in 2019, some readers might be quick to point out that too high of a multiple was placed on the market at its 2007 peak, especially given that in hindsight we know that the market was overvalued, given the looming risks. At a 17.5 P/E multiple, the market multiple at its 2007 peak was just a turn higher than the long-run average multiple of 16.5x. Now we are nearly 25% higher than the average multiple. Of course, investors do not buy stocks for trailing earnings, markets are inherently forward looking. Is today's earnings multiple fair or not? That is what this article will try to discern for readers.

Economy

Economic growth in late 2007 was decelerating, and the Treasury yield curve was inverted, a yield curve positioning that has historically been a harbinger of economic recessions. While the Federal Reserve had begun its first cuts of the Fed Funds rate one month prior to the S&P 500 making its high, it had only been reduced to 4.75%. With the yield on the 10-year Treasury at 4.67%, the market was pricing in additional cuts as growth was expected to slow. Markets were shaken by the collapse of two Bear Stearns hedge funds in June of that year, marking the unofficial start of the subprime crisis. The risk premium applied to asset valuations would prove to be too low as the crisis expanded into a deep financial and housing sector driven recession.

Today, economic uncertainty remains high as financial markets whether the uncertainty of global trade tensions, uncertain forward monetary policy, and looming elections in 2020. Like in 2007, the Fed has recently cut interest rates after a multi-year hiking cycle, but policymakers are hoping that this is a "mid-cycle adjustment" that extends the expansion. Slowing global economic growth and the disinflationary pressure of a unique demographic shift in the developed world has pushed interest rates materially lower. With this fall in global sovereign yields, U.S. equity and bond markets have both moved to near-record highs.

While global economic uncertainty abounds, household wealth in the United States (graphed below) has eclipsed its all-time highs, fueled by gains in the stock market and rising real estate values. Total household wealth is now 60% higher than in 2007 - a startling $45 trillion increase - but gains have been concentrated in the wealthiest hands. Those with investible assets have reaped the gains of extraordinary monetary policy, and the widening gap between the wealthy and the poor has led to rising populism around the globe.

The key to future economic gains domestically will be whether personal consumption, buoyed by these wealth gains and encompassing nearly 70% of economic activity, can continue to provide a ballast for the economy amidst a worsening business investment climate. With the federal government running a trillion dollar deficit in a historic economic expansion, the prospect of future fiscal stimulus for the economy from increased government spending seems less likely.

Household Wealth Trailing Twenty Years

Source: Federal Reserve; Bloomberg

Historically low unemployment has further aided consumption, but we may be approaching natural rates of unemployment as the measure hits multi-generational lows. With less people entering the labor force as we approach a cyclical high in employment, continuing to grow domestic consumption will become more challenged than earlier in the expansion.

Unemployment Rate - Trailing 50 Years

Source: Bloomberg

Above is the rosy picture of unemployment. The darker picture (below) is that despite this cyclical recovery, the labor force participation rate is still near generational lows. Despite the meaningful increase in females in the labor force over this time horizon, the retirements of the aging Baby Boomer generation are lowering the amount of workers relative to the overall size of the population. Secondary impacts from the opioid crisis, ballooning disability rolls, and high incarceration levels have also weighed on prime age male employment.

I believe that this demographic shift is a principal reason why we have not seen wage inflation in this economic cycle. With limited pricing pressure on wages, and the disinflationary forces of lower import prices and lower commodity prices, the Fed has been able to stay extraordinarily accommodative, boosting asset prices. Limited real wage gains, sub-trend economic growth, and record asset prices are an unnatural mix. Would higher wages positively support domestic consumption, or negatively impact corporate profits and asset prices?

Source: Bloomberg

Constituents

While the past twelve years since the 2007 peak have seen a dramatic reshaping of the economic landscape, the market index has transformed as well. In the table below, investors can get a feel for how the top constituents of the S&P 500 have evolved since the market peak. The top constituents are trading at a much higher average valuation today. Part of this has been driven by a tilt towards technology, with high multiple stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) entering the index. Even when excluding the stratospheric multiple of Amazon, the top constituents are still 27% more expensive than the top holdings at the 2007 peak. How much does this matter? These top ten holdings make up 22.4% of the current S&P 500. For investors wanting broad market exposure to the market, equal-weighting may be a preferable option. Others might consider Value.

The S&P 500 and its top constituents are not only trading at higher earnings multiples, the index looks expensive relative to its 2007 peak based on a number of other financial metrics as well. Margins and operating efficiency have fallen. The index does now provide investors with a slightly higher dividend yield. The index constituents also have better liquidity and are operating with much less debt than prior to the crisis. Lower leverage is largely a function of the reduction of the financials weight in the index, and macroprudential regulation that has de-levered the financial sector.

Financial Statement Analysis

Summary

Valuations are above historical averages and the level at the 2007 peak. The index has tilted away from financials and towards information technology. If you think about economic growth in its component parts in the expenditure approach (C+I+G+X), it paints a rather subdued picture:

Consumption could face future headwinds from historically low unemployment, demographic headwinds to labor force participation, and still weak wage gains;

Investment by businesses has been hamstrung by policy uncertainty and global trade tensions despite supportive financial conditions and low interest rates;

Government spending should be constrained by the current trillion dollar budget deficits, but deficit spending currently appears to be one area both parties can agree on at this point;

Net exports provide a trivial impact on aggregate demand as Trumpian protectionism has been thwarted by a stronger dollar.

As we all know, economic growth and stock market returns are imperfectly correlated, but this picture of demand drivers points towards weaker forward economic growth. If above average mutliples are not a function of higher future earnings growth rates, then relative valuation boils down to whether you believe that the current market's above-average valuation levels are justifiable given ultra-low interest rates. It is difficult to look at this data and make an especially bullish case. Disliking bond yields does not necessarily mean you have to like stocks. A dozen years into a historically long economic expansion, and broad stock market conditions look unappealing relative to the last cyclical peak. Forward returns are likely to be subnormal with bond and equity market multiples stretched. I am not calling for a big pullback in domestic equities, but forward returns are likely to be below long-run averages with above average volatility.

Please comment below on your own thoughts about the domestic equity market valuation near its new all-time high.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.