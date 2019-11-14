Accenture: European Reads From EPAM's Results

With EPAM recently reporting 3Q results, we have a number of reads for Accenture, primarily from European clients. We note that since Accenture reports earnings in December, we have the luxury of analyzing earnings from a number of IT Services players and highlighting the most relevant impact for Accenture. Since the company derives approximately 40% of revenue from Europe, we find EPAM's results particularly helpful for ACN's European business. Our findings are below, on a per vertical basis:

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Accenture is an IT Services company that provides services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations segments. The company has a revenue base of about $40 billion, with more than 470,000 employees] serving clients in more than 200 cities in 120 countries. ACN focuses on an "as-a-service" model of service delivery, which includes business process outsourcing, cloud services, managed operations, security, and infrastructure services. Accenture works with more than 90 clients out total 100 current clients of the Fortune Global, though in recent years the company has been reaching out to smaller and “niche”-focused clients.

Valuation:

Per our industry-wide analysis and Accenture’s favorable fundamentals, and given the company’s strong top-line growth, we believe that ACN shares merit ~29x P/E multiple on 2019 earnings. When we apply it to our 2019 EPS estimate of $8.49, we get the target price of $246. We note that this P/E multiple is contingent on the S&P multiple of ~18x, and may expand/contract together with the multiple.

1. Financial Services: Demand from large European banks, such as Societe General and UBS, remains strong, as IT back-end and IT infrastructure workstreams remain crucial for banking and insurance segments, despite the ongoing slowness in the European economy (note that Germany is on a brink of recession). EPAM remains in the same league as Accenture and Capgemini in Europe, sharing many of the same clients in the financial services field. Within banking, we continue to see increased demand for cloud services, in addition to work around regulatory compliance. While Accenture and EPAM are in different pricing brackets, we believe that the scope of work remains similar and thus EPAM's success spells out a successful revenue traction for Accenture.

2. CMT (Communication, Media, and Technology):

Epam's Media and ISV/Technology verticals both have a meaningful presence in Europe, and cumulatively represent a strong read for Accenture's CMT segment. We identify three areas that we've seen over the last quarter (actually, last two quarters) as impactful at EPAM: 1) solid demand for digital services; 2) mobile-related work; and 3) regulatory compliance for tech firms. We note that compliance regulations are much more specific in Europe and require greater budgets than in the US, something that has historically been a major tailwind for both Accenture and Epam. We expect regulatory compliance to represent as much as 4% of total revenue for EPAM in 2020 and 2.5%-3.5% for Accenture.

3. Healthcare vertical:

Europe is all about the pharmaceutical space in the IT Services world, with limited exposure to payer. EPAM has been a late entrant, though caught up fairly quickly, with revenue growth rates of nearly 50% Y/Y. As far as European healthcare firms, such as Novartis, are concerned, there is a lot of demand for outsourcing of basic healthcare IT functions, which requires very specific expertise. Accenture and Capgemini are perhaps the only two firms in Europe, capable of delivering it. It is our understanding that for some IT deliverables they act as a duopoly. While EPAM is not and should not be viewed as a direct competitor to Accenture in this space, the fact that large cap firms are seeking to expand their offerings by having conversations with EPAM is certainly a good read for Accenture.

4. Resources: Similarly, we are seeing an increase in demand for the Resources (energy) sector for Accenture, as cloud initiatives become increasingly important and many European-based firms seek to decrease their operating expense. We believe that while for EPAM the opportunity stands at $100-150 MM annually, for Accenture it could be as large as $1.2-$1.5 billion.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following three core risks to our long Accenture thesis.

Pricing Wars:

While Accenture strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future. In addition, there are smaller players that are threatening Accenture in Europe, such as Epam and Luxoft.

2. Too Much European Exposure:

Europe makes up about 45% of Accenture’s total revenues. With economy in Europe slowing down, we may see demand on some European contracts pressured. At present, none of Accenture’s clients voiced concerns regarding the slowing economy; yet, we know from the previous European slowdown in 2012 that IT services pressures can be sudden and very impactful.

3. Legislative Uncertainty:

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempts to heavily regulate the number of visa works each company can hire. Should the H1-B and L-1 visas become even more limited, there could be a negative 40-60 bps negative impact to Accenture’s margin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.