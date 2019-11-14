ACNB Corp. - A Growing Pennsylvania Bank That's Performing Well

It announced an acquisition in July 2019 that will allow the bank to continue to expand their PA footprint.

In my continued journey to find strong dividend growth stocks in the financial institution, today, I wanted to review another community bank in the Midwest. There are many community banks that offer investors a strong dividend yield and dividend growth rate. Plus, they are anchors to their community! So today I decided to review ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) to determine if they meet the investment metrics we use to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks.

ACNB Corporation is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pa. They just filed their 9/30/19 10-Q. So for this analysis, we will have very current information. As of quarter end, the company was over $1.7 billion in assets, with $1.3 billion of loans and $1.4b of deposits. The company is about as traditional of a community bank as you are going to see!

From a performance standpoint, ACNB continues to crush it. The bank's ROA is 1.49% and their ROE is 14.25%, as of 9/30/19. Those are very strong performance metrics in the banking industry. The numbers were an increase compared to 9/30/18 as well. Last year, the bank's ROA and ROE were 1.37% and 13.96%, respectively.

What is driving the increase in earnings for the year? There were several factors. First, compared to last year, the bank's loan portfolio grew $15.8m. The performance of the bank's loan portfolio has resulted in a lower provision for loan losses expense. So the bank's growing loan portfolio is driving an increase in interest income and a decrease in provision expense. That is a trend that you like to see.

Second, the increase in earnings was a result of an increase in the bank's net interest margin. NIM increased to 3.87% as of 9/30/19 from 3.78% as of 9/30/18. That 9 basis point difference may not seem like a lot, but this resulted in an increase of $2.6m compared to last year. Thinking of the interest rate environment compared to last year, the slight increase isn't surprising. Interest rates climbed aggressively after 9/30/18; only to be reduced once the Fed eventually decreased rates again in the middle of 2019. ACNB enjoyed a nice period of time where loan rates were higher before falling back to lower levels.

The earnings release and 10-Q show a story of strong growth and improving financial results - excellent news. Luckily, ACNB will continue their growth as well due to a major acquisition announcement. In July 2019, the bank announced an acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp, Inc., allowing ACNB to expand their PA footprint. The acquisition was approved by regulators and is anticipated to close in Q1 2020. Interestingly, this acquisition will be predominately a non-cash transaction. ACNB is exchanging stock and assuming Trust Preferred Securities. As of 9/30/19, Frederick County Bancorp had $452m in assets. The combined entity should be over $2.3 billion in assets once the transactions closes. That is a nice sized community bank right there!

Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed ACNB's recent performance, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - I calculated a P/E ratio of 9.93X for ACNB. This is significantly further than the 13X mark set forth in my expectations above. Further, in our last community bank analysis of Mid Penn Bancorp (another PA bank), we noted Mid Penn's P/E ratio was 11.40X. So ACNB is trading at a pretty hefty discount to an in-state competitor.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and ability to continue growing their dividend going forward. Ideally though, we like to see companies with a payout ratio of at least 40%. ACNB does not clear this hurdle, as their payout ratio is less than 30%.

3. Dividend Yield - The current dividend of $1.00/share equates to a yield of 2.86%. The yield isn't as high as I like for a community bank, as it doesn't meet the 4.00% threshold I outlined in the expectations above. Given the fact that the company's payout ratio is less than 30%, I think the company has plenty of room to quickly increase their dividend.

4. Dividend Growth Rate - ACNB has had strong dividend growth over the last two years. Their last two dividend increases were 8.6% and 15%, respectively. Prior to the last two increases, ACNB halted their dividend increase streak. The pause in dividend came in 2016/2017, as the company completed their acquisition of New Windsor Bancorp, Inc. Once the dust settled, the company began aggressively increasing their dividend increase.

Summary

So where does this leave me with ACNB? The company is performing very well. Strong earnings growth, strong ROA/ROE, and strong asset growth. All great signs. Further, the bank is very well capitalized. The company's Tier 1 leverage ratio is nearly double the "well capitalized" thresholds.

The company is performing well and has a lot of extra capital on hand. Why am I not investing in the company today? The answer lies in their current dividend. The company's dividend yield is well below the 4.00% threshold that we use in our stock screener.

With that being said, there is a caveat. I think the company's dividend growth prospects remain very strong in the future. So I am placing ACNB on my community bank stock dividend watch list. The company has shown strong dividend growth over the last two years, averaging over 10% dividend growth. Further, the company has a very low dividend payout ratio and a lot of extra capital on hand.

The company can put the capital to use by increasing their dividend, share repurchases, reinvestment in the bank, and acquisitions (as the company already announced). My gut tells me that ACNB is going to participate in all four of these methods. As long as the company's earnings grow and their performance remains strong, I would expect the company's dividend to grow at a very strong clip. For ACNB, I'll be watching to see just how high that dividend continues to grow. That will be the key to a future investment in the bank for me. That day just isn't today.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.