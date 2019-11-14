Here Is Why So Many Economists Now Recommend 'Fiscal Stimulus'

The problem is that Fed policies have enabled the fiscal recklessness that now makes fiscal stimulus either infeasible or ineffective.

With monetary policy almost out of firepower, economists and pundits now widely recommend that fiscal stimulus provide the next hit.

Humans tend to love shortcuts that allow us to fulfill our needs with less effort, pain, or sacrifice.

We live in interesting times.

Now, I know that, in a sense, there's nothing new under the sun. Humans are humans and have exhibited the same sorts of behaviors over and over and over again throughout history. In the midst of the ever-shifting sands of culture, economics, and politics, there is a static core of human nature that hasn't changed since hominids first fashioned tools from wood and stone (or, perhaps, since two of those early humans bit into a forbidden fruit).

We all have innate desires and needs, illustrated in a pyramid graph originated by Abraham Maslow. His theory has since become known as "Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs."

Image Source

It starts with the most basic, brute biological needs and urges that are shared even with the cavemen and then moves up toward more complex, nuanced, difficult to quantify desires. One cannot access the higher order fulfillments of love, belonging, esteem, and self-actualization without first having achieved the lower order items necessary to life and safety.

We humans have demonstrated time and time again our love for short cuts. We want to ascend the hierarchy of needs, certainly, but we'd like to do so with the lease effort and discomfort possible. Why struggle for something if it's achievable through easier means?

This love for shortcuts can be a good thing. It can lead to inventiveness and innovation; it can spur the creation of technologies that make the fulfillment of needs easier and more comfortable. Hence we find that most people work inside climate-controlled buildings now compared to most who worked outside a few centuries ago. We've concocted shortcuts to love and belonging, too. Internet dating website have helped millions of couples find love far easier than it was when one had to stake out the local bar scene. Social media has provided easier avenues for the formation of groups around even the most esoteric topics.

Shortcuts can be good and constructive. But they can also be destructive. Sometimes they can lead us to sacrifice or sidestep certain human needs in order to attain a greater degree of another need. Sometimes they can lead us to replace the real and tangible for fake and intangible substitutes. In this world of hyper-connectedness, numerous studies have documented the widespread feeling of isolation and loneliness that many people feel. Too often, true belonging has been replaced by the mere semblance of belonging in social media or political affiliation.

What does any of this have to do with economists or fiscal stimulus?

Well, there really isn't anything new under the sun. Humankind still loves shortcuts. And yet, we really are living in interesting times. Unique times.

The prevailing monetary policy carried out since the 1980s has, in a sense, sought to create a shortcut.

See, the static core of human nature isn't enough to ensure a static, stable economy. The erratic part of human psychology in combination with other ever-shifting parts of politics and commerce results in an inherent economic instability. Like an ecosystem in nature, various forces interacting with one another come together to form a dynamic equilibrium. There is no fundamental "steady-state" with which man-made external factors interact. There is only that which the man-made parts come together to form.

I wrote more on this subject in a previous piece.

That's why neither "true socialism" nor "true free-market capitalism" has ever existed or will ever exist. These are steady-state ideologies that may affect various actors in the real world, but will never fully define the real world. Humanity is doomed to live in mixed economies forever, for better or worse. And the multitude of mixed economies around the world, acting in concert or in competition, will never produce perfectly stable, predictable economic outcomes. Hence, the business cycle.

In recent decades, central banks have sought to tame the inexorable instability of our increasingly global economy. Like Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs, there exists an economic hierarchy of needs. It seems intuitive that a good economy will have stable prices, full employment, steady GDP growth, and rising asset prices. Monetary policymakers aim to produce just this while preventing the unpleasant effects of a dynamic economic equilibrium such as price volatility, high unemployment, GDP contraction, and softness in asset prices. They do this through monetary stimulus.

By definition, a stimulant creates an effect that is unnatural to a system. It heightens activity or motion in the affected system beyond what would occur without it. It is, by nature, artificial. If it weren't, it wouldn't be stimulative. When it comes to policymaker-set interest rates, they have to be set below the natural (or neutral) rate - that is, the rate that they would be in normal circumstances. Otherwise, they aren't stimulative. If an interest rate is set at the same level it would be in lieu of a central bank, then it isn't stimulating anything; it's just doing its normal job as an interest rate.

What the predominant monetary regime tends to ignore is that all stimulants come with side effects. Caffeine can delay sleep for a time, but the body still requires a certain amount of sleep. Over-stimulating with caffeine throws one off one's circadian rhythm and leads to sleep deprivation. Sleep deprivation, then, leads to various physical and psychological health issues. It's a predictable side effect.

As I argued in The Monetary Death Spiral, monetary policymakers have used stimulants again and again over the past few decades in order to avoid the economic equivalent of sleep, but it has come with side effects. And those side effects have compounded over time. Like caffeine addicts, the various economies of the world have become "hooked" on monetary stimulants such that increasing amounts are needed in order to produce the same outcome. Now even normal functioning now requires them.

Japan has been mainlining the monetary "caffeine" of quantitative easing for two decades now. The United States and the Eurozone appear to be following in Japan's footsteps, each resuming central bank balance sheet expansion even with "no recession in sight."

Lower interest rates stimulate by encouraging borrowing. But what happens when increasing leverage is piled on top of narrowing revenue streams? It's the equivalent of what happens when the body stops responding to a certain amount of a stimulant. More becomes required to accomplish the same boost. In an economy, higher debt levels have meant that a greater degree of monetary stimulus is necessary to induce incremental borrowing. Gradually, lower interest rates and more debt translates into less and less economic growth.

Eventually, there comes a point when increasing stimulus simply has no effect. Or, at least, it has only a negligible effect. Or, worse, it could instead spur negative effects - the opposite of what is intended. I've argued that negative interest rates basically fall into this latter category. All of this leads to the situation we find ourselves in now.

If I Had A Nickel For Every Time An Economist Has Said "Fiscal Stimulus" This Year...

You may have noticed the escalating number of economists and pundits who have noted the lack of monetary firepower and advocated for fiscal policy to pick up the slack. Since it's questionable, at best, whether negative interest rates are effective at spurring economic growth, governments should step in with increased spending, they say, even if it means running (larger) fiscal deficits.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell joined the ranks of these economists and pundits calling for fiscal stimulus. Paul Davidson writes in USA Today:

Powell warned lawmakers Wednesday that the ballooning federal debt could hamper Congress’ ability to support the economy in a downturn, urging them to put the budget “on a sustainable path.”

This "high and rising debt," says Powell, "could restrain fiscal policymakers’ willingness or ability to support economic activity during a downturn.”

Not surprisingly, Powell did not mention the effect that ultra-low (or unnaturally low) interest rates had on the growth of government debt over the last few decades. By allowing the government to accumulate debt while keeping interest expenses low, the Fed has effectively facilitated the national debt explosion about which Powell now warns.

In 2019, the fiscal deficit reached $984 billion, a 26% increase year-over-year.

Source: The Washington Post

Meanwhile, interest payments on the federal debt only rose 9.9% YoY, according to Treasury Department data.

Surely Powell is correct when he states, "The debt is growing faster than the economy and that is unsustainable." But without acknowledging the Fed's role in facilitating this unsustainable debt growth, nothing will fundamentally change.

Why? Because humans love shortcuts. The only thing we love as much as monetary stimulus is fiscal stimulus. We love the ability to spend money we don't have without short-term consequences. It is an economic invention that promises to grant more human needs with less effort, less pain, less sacrifice. It sounds wonderful. But it can't deliver what it promises forever.

One reason for that, as Powell pointed out on Wednesday, is that it will incrementally "reduce productivity and overall economic growth" over time. I explain this process of diminishing productivity and growth in my piece on the Monetary Death Spiral.

“Putting the federal budget on a sustainable path would aid in the long-term vigor of the U.S. economy," Powell advised, "and help ensure that policymakers have the space to use fiscal policy to assist in stabilizing the economy if it weakens."

It is a great irony that a Fed official lectures Congress for spending too much. They like shortcuts no less than the Fed does, but theirs are enabled by those of the Fed. The Fed was the accomplice to the very fiscal imprudence that it now scolds. A further irony is that Powell will need to keep rates low in order to assist the fiscal policymakers when they need to ramp up spending. But keeping rates low will do nothing to remove the short-termist thinking in Congress that led to this dismal situation.

(You might pin the blame of the rising deficit on the recent tax cuts, and certainly they played a role, but the majority of 2019's fiscal deficit would have remained even in lieu of the cuts. The trajectory of rising deficits preexisted the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act).

Yes, there's nothing new under the sun. But, still, we do live in interesting times.

Investor Takeaway

As I wrote in a piece published on September 25th, the ultra-rich are raising their cash allocations, and a slim majority of them (55%) expect a "significant drop" in the stock market in 2020.

Currently, the market appears poised for a melt-up as the Fed's "not-QE" balance sheet expansion has fueled stock gains for over a month without a down week. Maybe the persistence of a $4 trillion+ Fed balance sheet will cause asset prices to behave differently in the next recession. Maybe it will mean shallower drawdowns.

But, in any case, as the market continues to hit new all-time highs, it seems like a good idea to strategically raise cash both as dry powder and as a portfolio stabilizer. My own choices for cash equivalents are the iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR), the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV), and the Vanguard Ultra-Short Term Bond Fund (VUBFX).

The two diversified bond funds have performed quite well this year, adding some slight price appreciation to their yields, while the Treasury bond fund's yield has stuck closely to the Fed Funds rate.

Data by YCharts

Not bad for cash!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEAR, SHV, VUBFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.