California Resources: Crude Oil Hedge Analysis (Revised)

Given the company's debt level and vulnerability as reflected by its share price, I find this surprising in light of market risks for 2020.

In its third quarter 2019 Form 10-Q, California Resources Corporation (CRC), reported the crude oil hedges it had in place. They extended out through Q4 2020.

Source: California Resources Corporation.

Note: CRC had previously reported 150,000 b/d hedged for 2Q 2020, but that was in error. The previous version of this article was written November 1st, prior to CRC's correction.

I calculated the hedges as a percentage of average daily third quarter crude production of 79,000 b/d (excluding NGLs) in the table below (excluding 5,000 b/d swaps for 2Q 2020).

Puts Long Short 4Q19 44% 44% 1Q20 38% 38% 2Q20 19% 19% 3Q20 13% 13% 4Q20 6% 6%

To review, a long put gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation to sell at the strike price. Whereas the short put gives the seller the obligation to buy at the strike price if the option is exercised by the put buyer.

Source: Wikipedia.

An oil producer, such as CRC, hedges it future oil sales prices by buying puts but this comes at a cost, the premium paid. Producers do sell puts at lower strike prices than they think will get exercised because they collect a premium, which is used to offset or reduce the premium paid on the long.

But if the long and short positions are equal in size, the loss on the short will equal the gain on the long below the strike price of the short. So, in effect, the producer is no longer incrementally hedged if the market price averages below the strike price of the short for the quarter.

For the purpose of an example, I show the payoff tables for the Q2 2020, excluding premiums paid or received, as in a “costless collar,” in which case the premiums paid are equal to the premiums received:

Long puts Short Puts Mkt Price Strike Price P[L] Strike Price P[L] Total P[L] $ 75.00 $68.33 $ - $55.00 $0.00 $ - $ 70.00 $68.33 $ - $55.00 $0.00 $ - $ 65.00 $68.33 $ 3.33 $55.00 $0.00 $ 3.33 $ 60.00 $68.33 $ 8.33 $55.00 $0.00 $ 8.33 $ 55.00 $68.33 $ 13.33 $55.00 $0.00 $ 13.33 $ 50.00 $68.33 $ 18.33 $55.00 -$5.00 $ 13.33 $ 45.00 $68.33 $ 23.33 $55.00 -$10.00 $ 13.33

In the case above, the puts generate no income above $68.33 and max out at $13.33/b at $55.00, the strike price of the short puts. In other words, the hedge produces no hedge incremental gains below $55/b. The “hedge zone,” where incremental hedge gains are being produced, is between the strike prices of the long puts and short puts.

CRC’s “hedge zone” for its puts are defined in the table below:

Strike Prices Long Short 4Q19 $ 75.71 $ 60.00 1Q20 $ 70.83 $ 56.67 2Q20 $ 68.33 $ 55.00 3Q20 $ 65.00 $ 55.00 4Q20 $ 65.00 $ 55.00

Through October 2019, Brent averaged just below the short strike price of $60/b. If that continues or drops further CRC would not be incrementally hedged to the extent Brent averages below $60/b. In November-to-date, Brent futures have averaged above $60/b.

September Spike

The attacks in Saudi Arabia in September caused Brent crude prices to spike.

Source: Barchart.

However, CRC did not increase its long puts by much.

Long Puts 3Q19 2Q19 Change 4Q19 35,000 35,000 - 1Q20 30,000 25,000 5,000 2Q20 15,000 10,000 5,000 3Q20 10,000 - 10,000 4Q20 5,000 - 5,000 Average 19,000 14,000 5,000 Note: Figures in thousand barrels per day.

Short Puts 3Q19 2Q19 Change 4Q19 35,000 35,000 - 1Q20 30,000 25,000 5,000 2Q20 15,000 10,000 5,000 3Q20 10,000 0 10,000 4Q20 5,000 0 5,000 Average 19,000 14,000 5,000 Note: Figures in thousand barrels per day.

The total amount hedged for 2020 is 19 percent of 79,000 b/d, far less than 100 percent of CRC’s recent crude production. And beyond 1Q 2020, it is rather small, 13 percent on average. In addition, there are no hedges beyond 2020, the company is fully exposed to lower oil prices.

Conclusions

CRC ‘s hedges are very modest considering that it is operating on thin margins and oil prices are near (4Q 2019) the strike prices of the short puts. The hedges for 2020 are small. And, it has no protection whatsoever beyond 2020.

Should the Iran sanctions be resolved, and its 1.7 million barrels per day come back into the market, CRC’s oil price risk will rise greatly. Even without such a development, there is trouble ahead for oil prices.

According to Bloomberg:

"The OPEC+ group of oil producers will need to make deeper output cuts when they meet in December. That’s the inescapable conclusion from the latest round of monthly reports published by the three big oil-forecasting agencies.”

The company's share price has fallen dramatically over the past year, reflecting investors' concerns about its future. Therefore, I find it surprising that it would still remain exposed to oil price risk, given oil market price risks for 2020, and the opportunity it had following the September attacks to increase its hedges for 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Note: CRC was sent a draft of this article and replied that it did not wish to comment.

