Equity CEFs: REIT CEFs Giving Mixed Messages

I can't say for sure, but from a relative valuation standpoint, one Cohen & Steers fund looks awfully attractive now.

So which one is the better indicator of what to expect from the REIT sector going forward?

However, if you look at one Cohen & Steers REIT fund recently, you might think the REIT story is in serious jeopardy. Look at another though and its all systems-go.

For equity CEFs that focus in REITs and REIT preferreds, it's also been an incredible year with several Cohen & Steer's REIT-centric funds in the top performers.

REITs have been one of Wall Street's darlings this year even taking into account their recent weakness as money has exited bonds and pushed interest rates up.

For much of 2019, the Cohen & Steers REIT-focused CEFs have led virtually all equity CEFs in market price performances. This is shown in the following screenshot as of Friday, October 18th, 2019 sorting all of the equity CEFs I follow by total return market price performance. Note: My equity CEF performance spreadsheets are updated weekly on Fridays.

Here you can see that 3 out of the top 5 equity CEF market price performers (not necessarily NAV performers) were REIT focused funds from Cohen & Steers, up anywhere from 45% to almost 60% YTD.

Now I am specifically using the third week of October since that represented the highs in the REIT sector so far this year. And though the broader markets would go on to reach new highs which continue to this day, individual REIT stocks have mostly stalled or retreated.

This is shown in the YTD graph of the Vanguard Real Estate Index fund ETF (VNQ), $91.43 current market price, compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), $309.15 current market price, where you can see on the right side where VNQ (in blue) has come down over the past few weeks and is now virtually even in performance with the S&P 500 year-to-date.

Why has this happened? I will leave others here on Seeking Alpha who are more focused in REITs to debate, but obviously a large reason for this is the back-up in interest rates as bonds have sold off.

But let me go back to the Cohen & Steers REIT-focused funds because on one hand, the REIT selloff has had an overly large impact on one of the Cohen & Steers funds but on the other, it has hardly had any impact at all.

Cohen & Steers Funds Going In Opposite Directions

If you go back to the equity CEF performance list above (showing the top 30 market price performers out of about 100 equity CEFs I follow), you'll see in the #1 position at the time was the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty fund (RQI), $14.21 current market price, $14.56 NAV, -2.4% discount, 6.8% current market yield.

In the #3 position was the Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred fund (RNP), $23.73 current market price, $24.27 NAV, -2.2% discount, 6.3% current market yield and in the #4 position was the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty fund (RFI), $15.09 current market price, $13.96 NAV, +8.1% premium, 6.4% current market yield.

At the time, RQI was at a 2.4% premium, RNP was at a -2.1% discount and RFI was at a slight 1.2% premium. But for purposes of this comparison, I'm only going to use RQI and RFI, since the funds are extremely similar in their portfolios except for the fact that RQI is basically a leveraged version of RFI.

Now leverage increases the volatility of a fund's NAV such that the fund's NAV should outperform during bull market REIT periods and underperform during selloffs. But to compensate for the added volatility, leveraged funds will often include lower volatility fixed-income securities and in the case of RQI (and RNP, which is also leveraged), the funds include a higher percentage of preferred and corporate bond securities, mostly also in real estate.

So certainly funds like RQI will be more interest rate sensitive because not only are they leveraged with borrowings that may be subject to higher rates, but they also own a higher percentage of fixed-income securities which are theoretically more interest rate sensitive.

Taking that all into consideration, here is a graph from October 21st to today which represents the recent period from when REITs were at their highs and when interest rates had yet to move up. What this shows is the relative performance of VNQ (in blue) as a benchmark and how the leveraged Cohen & Steers fund RQI (in orange) performed at market price in comparison to the non-leveraged Cohen & Steers fund RFI (in red):

So for only a roughly 3-week period, these are some pretty eye-popping differences in performance. If you owned RQI, you might think the REIT sector may be in big trouble but if you owned RFI, you might think not a problem as the fund is actually positive during this period.

As it turns out, there's another reason why the market price performances of RQI and RFI have gone in opposite directions. In late October, Rida Morwa, who has a very large following here on Seeking Alpha, suggested to his followers (some 44,000) to swap out of RQI and into RFI, partly due to valuations. Of course, that was at a time when RQI was at a higher premium than RFI (see table above) although that is certainly not the case now as RQI has moved to a -2.4% discount and RFI is at a much higher 8.1% premium.

I should also mention that RFI is a much smaller fund than RQI at only $365 million in total assets compared to $2 billion in total assets managed for RQI. What this means is that retail investors can have a much bigger influence on RFI's market price and that has certainly helped push RFI to its current high valuation as shown in this YTD Premium/Discount chart:

Relative Valuation Says Its Time To Buy RQI

I can't say whether the REIT sector recovers from here but I do know that relative valuations in equity CEFs can make a huge difference, especially for funds that are in many ways, very similar.

So either one of two things needs to happen from here. Either RQI moves back up as REITs recover or RFI moves down as the REIT sector comes under more pressure.

Though that may be overly simplistic, there are other reasons why one of these two outcomes should occur. First, RQI has a higher NAV than RFI ($14.21 vs $13.96) though trades at a significantly lower market price ($14.21 vs $15.09). That makes no sense if the REIT sector continues to perform well since RQI's NAV should outperform RFI's NAV.

Second, RQI has a higher market yield now (6.8% vs 6.4% for RFI) even though it has the same $0.08/share monthly distribution as RFI. That higher yield is purely a function of RQI's lower market price.

But should RQI really have the same distribution amount as RFI if it has a higher NAV and more importantly, has greater NAV appreciation potential? I don't think so and I wouldn't be surprised if Cohen & Steers increases RQI's distribution at some point, maybe as soon as mid-December when 1st quarter of 2020 distributions are declared.

I can't say for sure if that is going to happen but since RQI's NAV is still up 31.6% YTD even after this REIT pullback, there is certainly room for an increase based on RQI's current very low 6.6% NAV yield.

The bottom line is that if you believe the REIT story is not over, RQI presents an excellent opportunity now.

