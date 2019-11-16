5 Best CEFs To Buy For November 2019

In this monthly series, we highlight five CEFs that have a solid track record, pay high distributions, and are offering "excess" discounts. We try to separate the wheat from the chaff using our filtering process to select just five CEFs every month from around 500 closed-end funds.

In the CEF world, it's hard to figure out which funds to buy and when to buy.

For income investors, closed-end funds, or CEFs, are an attractive investment class that offers high income generally in the range of 6%-10%, broad diversification in terms of a variety of asset classes, and market matching total returns in the long term if selected carefully and acquired at reasonable price points.

However, CEFs come with their own set of risks and challenges that investors should be aware of. We list various risk factors at the end of this article.

Even though markets have generally been volatile in 2019, but the market has been making steady gains recently. The S&P 500 has set new all-time highs several times this past month on the back of trade deal optimism. During this volatile ride, one type of investment (closed-end funds) has not only survived but has excelled the broader market. CEF funds generally have done very well this year. For instance, our "8% CEF Income" portfolio is up 27% year-to-date despite maintaining 10% cash reserves. However, this also means that most CEF funds are expensive today and discounts are smaller than usual. But at the same time, as income investors, we cannot afford to sit on a lot of cash. Moreover, by all indications, the broader bull market is not over yet and may continue for at least another year. So, we need to be on the lookout for good investment candidates that have a solid track record, offer good yield and are attractively priced.

For regular stocks, there are several popular metrics that we could use to figure out if the stock was overvalued or undervalued at a given time, though it's not easy. But it's even harder to figure out which CEF funds to invest in and if they are attractive buys at a given point in time. Moreover, a CEF fund usually holds a large number of securities, which makes it difficult to analyze the quality of the fund. This series of articles attempts to separate the wheat from the chaff by applying a broad-based screening process to the 500 CEF funds, followed by an eight-criteria weighting system. In the end, we are presented with about 20 most attractive funds to select the best five.

This is our monthly series on CEFs, where we highlight five CEFs that are relatively cheap, offer "excess" discounts to their NAVs, pay high distributions, and have a solid track record. We also write a monthly series to identify "5 Safe and Cheap DGI" stocks. You can read our most recent such article here.

We use our multi-step filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 available funds. The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 6.76% and provide an average discount/premium of -3.82%. Besides, these five funds have collectively returned 10.26% since their inception. Since this is a monthly series, there may be some selections that could overlap from month to month.

Please note that these are not recommendations to buy but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

Goals for the Selection Process

Our goals are simple and are aligned with most conservative income investors, including retirees who wish to dabble in CEFs. We want to shortlist five closed-end funds that are relatively cheap, offering good discounts to their NAVs, paying relatively high distributions, and have a solid and substantial past track record in maintaining and growing their NAVs. We adopt a systematic approach to filter down the 500-plus funds into a small subset.

Here's a summary of our primary goals:

Reasonably high income/distributions.

High long-term performance in terms of total return on NAV: We also try to measure if there has been an excess NAV return over and above the distribution rate.

Cheaper valuation at the time of buy, determined by the absolute discount to NAV and the "excess" discount offered compared to their history.

Coverage ratio: We try to measure to what extent the income generated by the fund covers the distribution. Not all CEFs fully cover the distribution, especially the equity, and specialty funds, as they depend on the capital gains to cover their distribution. That’s why this is just one of several criteria that are being used.

We believe that a well-diversified CEF portfolio should at least consist of 10 CEFs or more, preferably from different asset classes. It's also advisable to build the portfolio over a period rather than invest in one lump sum. If you were to invest in one CEF every month, in a year, you would have a well-diversified CEF portfolio. What we provide here every month is a list of five probable candidates for further research. We think a CEF portfolio can be an important component in the overall portfolio strategy. One should preferably have a DGI portfolio as the foundation, and the CEF portfolio could be used to boost the income level to the desired level. How much should one allocate to CEFs? Each investor needs to answer this question himself/herself based on the personal situation and factors like the size of the portfolio, income needs, risk appetite, or risk tolerance.

Selection Process

We have more than 500 CEF funds to choose from, which come from different asset classes like equity, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income. Just like in other life situations, even though the broader choice always is good, it does make it more difficult to make a final selection. The first thing we want to do is to shorten this list of 500 CEFs to a more manageable subset of around 100 funds. We can apply some criteria to shorten our list, but the criteria need to be broad and loose enough at this stage to keep all the potentially good candidates. Also, the criteria that we build should revolve around our original goals. One important change we made recently from our past practice is that we now demand only a five-year history instead of a 10-year history. With this change, we are able to include many more CEFs that still have a good history and a chance to be excellent income providers in the coming years.

Criteria to Shortlist:

Criteria Brings down the number of funds to... Reason for the Criteria Baseline expense < 2.0% and Avg. Daily Volume > 100,000 Approx. 435 Funds We do not want funds that charge excessive fees. Also, we want funds that have fair liquidity. Market-capitalization > 100 Million Approx. 400 Funds We do not want funds that are too small. Track record/ History longer than ten years (inception date 2014 or earlier) Approx. 375 Funds We want funds that have a long track record. UNII* Balance > -$2.00 Approx. 370 Funds A large UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) negative balance would indicate the fund is having problems paying its distributions. Discount/Premium < +5% Approx. 335 Funds We do not want to pay too high a premium; in fact, we want bigger discounts. Since Inception Annualized Return on NAV > 0% And 5-Year Annualized Return on NAV > -5% Approx. 220-240 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably good past track record in maintaining their NAVs. Distribution (dividend) Rate > 5% Approx. 125 -150 Funds The current distribution (income) to be reasonably high.

After we applied the above criteria this month, we were left with 142 funds in our list, which is still too long to present here or meaningfully select five funds.

Note: Most of the data in this article is sourced from Cefconnect.com, Cefa.com, and Morningstar.com.

Narrowing Down to 50 Funds

To bring down the number of funds to a more manageable number, we will shortlist ten funds based on each of the following criteria. After that, we will apply certain qualitative criteria on each fund and rank them to select the top five.

Five broad criteria:

Discount to NAV.

Excess Discount/Premium (explained below).

Distribution rate.

Return on NAV since inception (long-term over ten years).

Return on NAV last five years (medium-term over five years).

Coverage ratio.

Discount to NAV:

We sort our list (of 142 funds) on the discount/premium in descending order since we want to buy when we are offered the largest discount. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So, we select the top 10 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

(All data as of 11/08/2019)

Ticker Name Strategy Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Discount/ Premium Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. NAV Return (Since Incep) 5YR Ann. RTN NAV Incep. Dt. Distrib. Coverage IIF MS India Investment Asia Equity -- 1.35% 15.45% -14.98% -2.47% -12.51% 8.83% 3.10% 2/25/1994 0.00% GRX Gabelli Health & Wellness Health/Biotech 23.00% 1.55% 5.14% -13.78% -0.31% -13.47% 9.05% 6.37% 6/19/2007 0.00% MXF Mexico Fund Latin American Equity -- 1.61% 7.38% -13.69% -1.11% -12.58% 8.23% -4.52% 6/3/1981 5.76% NSL Nuveen Senior Income Senior Loan Funds 38.22% 1.41% 7.75% -12.27% -0.66% -11.61% 5.76% 3.79% 10/29/1999 98.63% JFR Nuveen Floating Rate Income Senior Loan Funds 37.74% 1.35% 7.78% -12.05% -0.57% -11.48% 5.17% 3.92% 3/25/2004 99.19% FAX Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income 31.73% 1.16% 7.75% -11.98% 2.03% -14.01% 6.93% 1.79% 4/24/1986 52.00% LGI Lazard Glb Total Return & Inc Global Hybrid (Growth & Income) 10.95% 1.45% 7.07% -11.82% -1.37% -10.45% 6.89% 7.24% 4/28/2004 26.80% EMF Templeton Emerging Markets Emerging Market Equity -- 1.43% 5.02% -11.69% -0.69% -11.00% 11.09% 5.18% 2/27/1987 3.55% JRO Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps Senior Loan Funds 37.24% 1.36% 7.67% -11.58% -0.34% -11.24% 5.62% 3.89% 7/27/2004 100.83% IDE Voya Infrastructure Ind & Mat Global Equity -- 1.22% 7.94% -11.44% -1.45% -9.99% 5.59% 3.36% 1/27/2010 5.24%

Excess Discount/Premium:

We certainly like funds that are offering large discounts (not premiums) to their NAVs. But sometimes. We may consider paying near zero or a small premium if the fund is great otherwise. So, what's important is to see the "excess discount/premium" and may not be the absolute value. We want to see the discount (or premium) on a relative basis to their record say 52-week average.

By subtracting the 52-week average discount/premium from the current discount/premium will give us the excess discount/premium. For example, if the fund has the current discount of -5%, but the 52-week average was +1.5% (premium), the excess discount/premium would be -6.5%.

Excess Discount/Premium = Current Discount/Premium (Minus) 52-Wk Avg. Discount/ Premium

So, what's the difference between the 12-month Z-score and this measurement of Excess Discount/Premium? The two measurements are quite similar, maybe with a subtle difference. The 12-month Z-score would indicate how expensive (or cheap) the CEF is in comparison to the 12 months. Z-score also takes into account the standard deviation of the discount/premium. Our measurement (excess discount/premium) compares the current valuation with the last 12-month average.

We sort our list (of 142 funds) on the “excess discount/premium” in descending order. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So, we select the top 10 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

Ticker Name Strategy Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Discount/ Premium Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. NAV Return (Since Incep) 5YR Ann. RTN NAV Incep. Dt. Distrib. Coverage BUI BlackRock Util, Infra & Power Utilities -- 1.10% 6.75% 1.61% -4.62% 6.23% 8.65% 6.04% 11/23/2011 35.37% NCZ AGIC Convertible & Income II Multi-Sector 29.85% 1.37% 10.84% -0.40% -3.69% 3.29% 6.36% 3.59% 7/31/2003 62.67% NCV AGIC Convertible & Income Multi-Sector 33.55% 1.33% 11.13% 1.62% -3.58% 5.20% 7.31% 3.64% 3/31/2003 61.90% HPF JH Preferred Income II Preferreds 34.65% 1.27% 6.80% 3.42% -3.00% 6.42% 8.13% 7.64% 11/29/2002 83.56% IAF Aberdeen Australia Equity Other Non-US Equity -- 1.45% 10.73% -10.46% -2.82% -7.64% 7.00% 3.74% 12/12/1985 11.93% ACP Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan Funds 30.39% 2.33% 12.70% -8.18% -2.50% -5.68% 6.18% 3.26% 1/27/2011 80.42% IIF MS India Investment Asia Equity -- 1.35% 15.45% -14.98% -2.47% -12.51% 8.83% 3.10% 2/25/1994 0.00% BST BlackRock Science and Technology Global Equity 0.20% 1.08% 5.54% 1.12% -2.15% 3.27% 17.51% 17.31% 10/29/2014 0.00% GDV Gabelli Dividend & Income Equity Tax-Advantaged 20.75% 1.35% 6.18% -10.41% -2.05% -8.36% 7.88% 6.02% 11/28/2003 5.73% JSD Nuveen Short Duration Cred Opps Senior Loan Funds 38.60% 1.44% 8.39% -10.79% -1.74% -9.05% 5.66% 3.99% 5/26/2011 99.48%

High Current Distribution Rate:

After all, most investors invest in CEF funds for their juicy distributions. We sort our list (of 142 funds) on the current distribution rate and select the top 10 funds from this sorted list.

Ticker Name Strategy Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Discount/ Premium Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. NAV Return (Since Incep) 5YR Ann. RTN NAV Incep. Dt. Distrib. Coverage IIF MS India Investment Asia Equity -- 1.35% 15.45% -14.98% -2.47% -12.51% 8.83% 3.10% 2/25/1994 0.00% ACP Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan Funds 30.39% 2.33% 12.70% -8.18% -2.50% -5.68% 6.18% 3.26% 1/27/2011 80.42% ZTR Virtus Global Div & Inc Fund US Hybrid (Growth & Income) 28.10% 1.37% 12.58% 4.86% 0.80% 4.06% 6.29% 3.18% 9/30/1988 23.36% VGI Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multi-Sector 27.52% 1.83% 11.91% -2.98% 4.25% -7.23% 5.29% 3.87% 2/24/2012 41.11% FEN First Trust Energy Inc&Growth MLP 26.12% 1.56% 11.33% 2.15% 3.12% -0.97% 8.20% -3.69% 6/17/2004 5.55% NCV AGIC Convertible & Income Multi-Sector 33.55% 1.33% 11.13% 1.62% -3.58% 5.20% 7.31% 3.64% 3/31/2003 61.90% GGT Gabelli Multimedia Global Equity 26.19% 1.59% 11.00% 4.74% 0.27% 4.47% 7.73% 5.92% 11/15/1994 0.00% FTF Franklin Limited Duration Income Limited Duration 25.50% 1.22% 10.95% -6.91% 1.24% -8.15% 5.55% 1.40% 8/27/2003 51.18% NCZ AGIC Convertible & Income II Multi-Sector 29.85% 1.37% 10.84% -0.40% -3.69% 3.29% 6.36% 3.59% 7/31/2003 62.67% IAF Aberdeen Australia Equity Other Non-US Equity -- 1.45% 10.73% -10.46% -2.82% -7.64% 7.00% 3.74% 12/12/1985 11.93%

Long term Return on NAV (since inception)

We then sort our list (of 142 funds) on the return on NAV (since Inception) and select the top 10 funds.

Ticker Name Strategy Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Discount/ Premium Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. NAV Return (Since Incep) 5YR Ann. RTN NAV Incep. Dt. Distrib. Coverage BST BlackRock Science and Technology Global Equity 0.20% 1.08% 5.54% 1.12% -2.15% 3.27% 17.51% 17.31% 10/29/2014 0.00% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Covered Call -- 1.16% 7.89% 3.76% 2.12% 1.64% 13.27% 17.93% 11/25/2009 0.24% CAF MS China A Share Asia Equity -- 1.72% 7.76% -10.41% 1.23% -11.64% 12.94% 12.47% 9/28/2006 0.39% UTG Reaves Utility Income Utilities 20.96% 1.10% 5.94% 1.73% 2.23% -0.50% 11.40% 8.95% 2/24/2004 40.89% BTO JH Financial Opportunities Finance 16.79% 1.62% 6.29% -1.88% -0.97% -0.91% 11.34% 12.56% 8/18/1994 7.98% EMF Templeton Emerging Markets Emerging Market Equity -- 1.43% 5.02% -11.69% -0.69% -11.00% 11.09% 5.18% 2/27/1987 3.55% PGZ Principal Real Estate Inc Fund Real Estate (US) 31.09% 2.08% 6.39% -8.02% 3.74% -11.76% 10.93% 9.71% 6/26/2013 88.91% HQH Tekla Healthcare Investors Health/Biotech -- 1.03% 9.05% -10.85% -0.89% -9.96% 10.83% 2.02% 4/23/1987 0.00% QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over Covered Call -- 0.92% 6.61% -0.25% -0.11% -0.14% 10.66% 11.15% 1/30/2007 1.28% AWF AllianceBernstein Glb High Inc High Yield 0.77% 0.99% 6.55% -8.54% 2.34% -10.88% 10.53% 5.22% 7/28/1993 89.62%

Medium Term Return on NAV (last 5-years)

We then sort our list (of 142 funds) on the Return on NAV (last five years) and select the top 10 funds.

Ticker Name Strategy Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Discount/ Premium Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. NAV Return (Since Incep) 5YR Ann. RTN NAV Incep. Dt. Distrib. Coverage STK Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Covered Call -- 1.16% 7.89% 3.76% 2.12% 1.64% 13.27% 17.93% 11/25/2009 0.24% BST BlackRock Science and Technology Global Equity 0.20% 1.08% 5.54% 1.12% -2.15% 3.27% 17.51% 17.31% 10/29/2014 0.00% BTO JH Financial Opportunities Finance 16.79% 1.62% 6.29% -1.88% -0.97% -0.91% 11.34% 12.56% 8/18/1994 7.98% CAF MS China A Share Asia Equity -- 1.72% 7.76% -10.41% 1.23% -11.64% 12.94% 12.47% 9/28/2006 0.39% QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over Covered Call -- 0.92% 6.61% -0.25% -0.11% -0.14% 10.66% 11.15% 1/30/2007 1.28% ASG Liberty All-Star Growth US General Equity 0.86% 1.28% 7.78% 3.52% 7.72% -4.20% 6.65% 11.08% 3/14/1986 0.00% EOS EV Enhanced Equity Income II Covered Call -- 1.09% 6.91% 0.70% -0.39% 1.09% 8.27% 10.60% 1/26/2005 0.00% RNP Cohen & Steers REIT & Pref Real Estate (US) 24.04% 1.05% 6.24% -2.06% 6.07% -8.13% 9.27% 9.91% 6/27/2003 57.58% EVT EV Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Equity Tax-Advantaged 20.31% 0.19% 6.90% 1.33% 2.46% -1.13% 9.11% 9.78% 9/30/2003 32.69%

Coverage Ratio (Earnings vs. distributions)

We then sort our list (of 142 funds) on the coverage ratio and select the top 10 funds. The coverage ratio is derived by dividing the earnings per share by distribution amount for a specific period.

Ticker Name Strategy Leverage % Baseline Exp. Distrib. Rate Discount/ Premium Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. NAV Return (Since Incep) 5YR Ann. RTN NAV Incep. Dt. Distrib. Coverage GIM Templeton Global Income Global Income -- 0.77% 6.65% -9.63% 1.32% -10.95% 7.29% 0.55% 3/17/1988 134.62% DBL Doubleline Opportunistic Cred Multi-Sector 21.13% 1.53% 6.39% 0.58% 1.39% -0.81% 7.42% 6.81% 1/27/2012 108.55% HYI Western Asset High Yld Def Opp High Yield -- 0.88% 7.12% -5.92% 2.92% -8.84% 6.17% 4.54% 10/27/2010 108.07% NMZ Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Municipal High Yield 39.31% 1.05% 5.00% 1.51% 3.16% -1.65% 7.22% 6.60% 11/19/2003 107.56% TEI Templeton Emerging Mkts Income Emerging Market Income -- 1.11% 7.12% -7.40% 1.35% -8.75% 7.94% 0.34% 9/23/1993 107.25% AIF Apollo Tactical Income Fund In High Yield 34.25% 2.24% 8.13% -10.50% 1.38% -11.88% 5.66% 5.08% 2/26/2013 106.40% BGH Barings Global Short Dur High High Yield 29.41% 1.65% 10.37% -2.61% 3.20% -5.81% 5.24% 3.83% 10/26/2012 105.06% ARDC Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan Funds 28.22% 1.93% 8.78% -10.70% 1.75% -12.45% 5.33% 5.03% 11/28/2012 104.28% FPF First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I Preferreds 30.89% 1.33% 6.74% -3.00% 1.79% -4.79% 8.56% 8.30% 5/24/2013 104.23% AFT Apollo Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan Funds 34.88% 2.26% 8.15% -11.39% 0.72% -12.11% 5.23% 4.39% 2/24/2011 104.20%

Now, we have 60 funds in total from the above selections. We will see if there are any duplicates. In our current list of 60 funds, there were 13 duplicates, meaning there are funds that appeared more than once. Following names appear twice (or more):

ACP (twice)

BST (thrice)

BTO (twice)

CAF (twice)

EMF (twice)

IAF (twice)

IIF (thrice)

NCV (twice)

NCZ (twice)

QQQX (twice)

STK (twice)

So, once we remove the duplicate rows, we are left with 47 funds. We will remove the fund “CAF” as its dividend history is very inconsistent. We are now left with 46 funds.

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just five Funds

In our list of funds, we already have some of the best probable candidates. However, so far, they have been selected based on one single criterion that each of them may be good at. That’s not nearly enough. So, we will apply a combination of criteria by applying weights to six factors and filter out the best ones.

We will apply weights to each of the EIGHT criteria:

Baseline expense (Max weight 5)

Current distribution rate (Max weight 10)

Current discount/premium (Max weight 5)

Excess discount/premium (Max weight 5)

NAV return since inception (Max weight 10)

NAV return last five years (Max weight 5)

Excess NAV return over distribution rate (Max weight 5)

Coverage Ratio (Max weight 10)

Once we have calculated the weights, we combine them to calculate an “Overall Total Weight.” The sorted list of 46 funds on the “combined total weight” is presented below.

Ticker Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Discount/ Premium Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. NAV Return (Since Incep) 5YR Ann. RTN ON NAV Inception Dt. Distrib. Coverage Total Combined Weight WT. Expense WT. Dsitrib. Rate WT. Dis/Prem WT. Excess Dis WT. NAV Ret WT. 5-YR RTN WT. Excess Return Over Distr. WT. Coverge ratio PGZ 31.09% 2.08% 6.39% -8.02% 3.74% -11.76% 10.93% 9.71% 6/26/2013 88.91% 38.59 2.92 4.26 4.01 0.00 10.00 4.86 4.54 8.00 AWF 0.77% 0.99% 6.55% -8.54% 2.34% -10.88% 10.53% 5.22% 7/28/1993 89.62% 37.24 4.01 4.37 4.27 0.00 10.00 2.61 3.98 8.00 FPF 30.89% 1.33% 6.74% -3.00% 1.79% -4.79% 8.56% 8.30% 5/24/2013 104.23% 33.19 3.67 4.49 1.50 0.00 8.56 4.15 1.82 9.00 UTG 20.96% 1.10% 5.94% 1.73% 2.23% -0.50% 11.40% 8.95% 2/24/2004 40.89% 31.97 3.90 3.96 -0.87 0.00 10.00 4.48 5.00 5.50 RNP 24.04% 1.05% 6.24% -2.06% 6.07% -8.13% 9.27% 9.91% 6/27/2003 57.58% 31.90 3.95 4.16 1.03 0.00 9.27 4.96 3.03 5.50 ACP 30.39% 2.33% 12.70% -8.18% -2.50% -5.68% 6.18% 3.26% 1/27/2011 80.42% 31.74 2.67 6.67 4.09 2.50 6.18 1.63 0.00 8.00 GIM -- 0.77% 6.65% -9.63% 1.32% -10.95% 7.29% 0.55% 3/17/1988 134.62% 31.68 4.23 4.43 4.82 0.00 7.29 0.28 0.64 10.00 JSD 38.60% 1.44% 8.39% -10.79% -1.74% -9.05% 5.66% 3.99% 5/26/2011 99.48% 31.55 3.56 5.59 5.00 1.74 5.66 2.00 0.00 8.00 EMF -- 1.43% 5.02% -11.69% -0.69% -11.00% 11.09% 5.18% 2/27/1987 3.55% 31.20 3.57 3.35 5.00 0.69 10.00 2.59 5.00 1.00 HPF 34.65% 1.27% 6.80% 3.42% -3.00% 6.42% 8.13% 7.64% 11/29/2002 83.56% 30.83 3.73 4.53 -1.71 3.00 8.13 3.82 1.33 8.00 ARDC 28.22% 1.93% 8.78% -10.70% 1.75% -12.45% 5.33% 5.03% 11/28/2012 104.28% 30.77 3.07 5.85 5.00 0.00 5.33 2.52 0.00 9.00 JRO 37.24% 1.36% 7.67% -11.58% -0.34% -11.24% 5.62% 3.89% 7/27/2004 100.83% 30.66 3.64 5.11 5.00 0.34 5.62 1.95 0.00 9.00 BTO 16.79% 1.62% 6.29% -1.88% -0.97% -0.91% 11.34% 12.56% 8/18/1994 7.98% 30.48 3.38 4.19 0.94 0.97 10.00 5.00 5.00 1.00 AIF 34.25% 2.24% 8.13% -10.50% 1.38% -11.88% 5.66% 5.08% 2/26/2013 106.40% 30.38 2.76 5.42 5.00 0.00 5.66 2.54 0.00 9.00 TEI -- 1.11% 7.12% -7.40% 1.35% -8.75% 7.94% 0.34% 9/23/1993 107.25% 30.27 3.89 4.75 3.70 0.00 7.94 0.17 0.82 9.00 BST 0.20% 1.08% 5.54% 1.12% -2.15% 3.27% 17.51% 17.31% 10/29/2014 0.00% 30.20 3.92 3.69 -0.56 2.15 10.00 5.00 5.00 1.00 NSL 38.22% 1.41% 7.75% -12.27% -0.66% -11.61% 5.76% 3.79% 10/29/1999 98.63% 30.07 3.59 5.17 5.00 0.66 5.76 1.90 0.00 8.00 BUI -- 1.10% 6.75% 1.61% -4.62% 6.23% 8.65% 6.04% 11/23/2011 35.37% 29.79 3.90 4.50 -0.81 4.62 8.65 3.02 1.90 4.00 HQH -- 1.03% 9.05% -10.85% -0.89% -9.96% 10.83% 2.02% 4/23/1987 0.00% 29.68 3.97 6.03 5.00 0.89 10.00 1.01 1.78 1.00 AFT 34.88% 2.26% 8.15% -11.39% 0.72% -12.11% 5.23% 4.39% 2/24/2011 104.20% 29.60 2.74 5.43 5.00 0.00 5.23 2.20 0.00 9.00 JFR 37.74% 1.35% 7.78% -12.05% -0.57% -11.48% 5.17% 3.92% 3/25/2004 99.19% 29.54 3.65 5.19 5.00 0.57 5.17 1.96 0.00 8.00 NCZ 29.85% 1.37% 10.84% -0.40% -3.69% 3.29% 6.36% 3.59% 7/31/2003 62.67% 29.34 3.63 6.67 0.20 3.69 6.36 1.80 0.00 7.00 GRX 23.00% 1.55% 5.14% -13.78% -0.31% -13.47% 9.05% 6.37% 6/19/2007 0.00% 29.33 3.45 3.43 5.00 0.31 9.05 3.19 3.91 1.00 HYI -- 0.88% 7.12% -5.92% 2.92% -8.84% 6.17% 4.54% 10/27/2010 108.07% 29.27 4.12 4.75 2.96 0.00 6.17 2.27 0.00 9.00 NCV 33.55% 1.33% 11.13% 1.62% -3.58% 5.20% 7.31% 3.64% 3/31/2003 61.90% 29.24 3.67 6.67 -0.81 3.58 7.31 1.82 0.00 7.00 IIF -- 1.35% 15.45% -14.98% -2.47% -12.51% 8.83% 3.10% 2/25/1994 0.00% 29.17 3.65 6.67 5.00 2.47 8.83 1.55 0.00 1.00 LGI 10.95% 1.45% 7.07% -11.82% -1.37% -10.45% 6.89% 7.24% 4/28/2004 26.80% 29.14 3.55 4.71 5.00 1.37 6.89 3.62 0.00 4.00 EVT 20.31% 0.19% 6.90% 1.33% 2.46% -1.13% 9.11% 9.78% 9/30/2003 32.69% 28.96 4.81 4.60 -0.67 0.00 9.11 4.89 2.21 4.00 IAF -- 1.45% 10.73% -10.46% -2.82% -7.64% 7.00% 3.74% 12/12/1985 11.93% 28.91 3.55 6.67 5.00 2.82 7.00 1.87 0.00 2.00 QQQX -- 0.92% 6.61% -0.25% -0.11% -0.14% 10.66% 11.15% 1/30/2007 1.28% 28.77 4.08 4.41 0.13 0.11 10.00 5.00 4.05 1.00 GDV 20.75% 1.35% 6.18% -10.41% -2.05% -8.36% 7.88% 6.02% 11/28/2003 5.73% 28.41 3.65 4.12 5.00 2.05 7.88 3.01 1.70 1.00 DBL 21.13% 1.53% 6.39% 0.58% 1.39% -0.81% 7.42% 6.81% 1/27/2012 108.55% 28.30 3.47 4.26 -0.29 0.00 7.42 3.41 1.03 9.00 NMZ 39.31% 1.05% 5.00% 1.51% 3.16% -1.65% 7.22% 6.60% 11/19/2003 107.56% 28.27 3.95 3.33 -0.76 0.00 7.22 3.30 2.22 9.00 STK -- 1.16% 7.89% 3.76% 2.12% 1.64% 13.27% 17.93% 11/25/2009 0.24% 28.22 3.84 5.26 -1.88 0.00 10.00 5.00 5.00 1.00 CII -- 0.89% 5.91% -4.05% 1.77% -5.82% 8.51% 9.78% 4/27/2004 19.57% 28.08 4.11 3.94 2.03 0.00 8.51 4.89 2.60 2.00 BGH 29.41% 1.65% 10.37% -2.61% 3.20% -5.81% 5.24% 3.83% 10/26/2012 105.06% 27.48 3.35 6.67 1.31 0.00 5.24 1.92 0.00 9.00 FAX 31.73% 1.16% 7.75% -11.98% 2.03% -14.01% 6.93% 1.79% 4/24/1986 52.00% 27.33 3.84 5.17 5.00 0.00 6.93 0.90 0.00 5.50 FTF 25.50% 1.22% 10.95% -6.91% 1.24% -8.15% 5.55% 1.40% 8/27/2003 51.18% 25.65 3.78 6.67 3.46 0.00 5.55 0.70 0.00 5.50 EOS -- 1.09% 6.91% 0.70% -0.39% 1.09% 8.27% 10.60% 1/26/2005 0.00% 24.19 3.91 4.61 -0.35 0.39 8.27 5.00 1.36 1.00 VGI 27.52% 1.83% 11.91% -2.98% 4.25% -7.23% 5.29% 3.87% 2/24/2012 41.11% 24.05 3.17 6.67 1.49 0.00 5.29 1.94 0.00 5.50 IDE -- 1.22% 7.94% -11.44% -1.45% -9.99% 5.59% 3.36% 1/27/2010 5.24% 23.79 3.78 5.29 5.00 1.45 5.59 1.68 0.00 1.00 MXF -- 1.61% 7.38% -13.69% -1.11% -12.58% 8.23% -4.52% 6/3/1981 5.76% 22.24 3.39 4.92 5.00 1.11 8.23 -2.26 0.85 1.00 ASG 0.86% 1.28% 7.78% 3.52% 7.72% -4.20% 6.65% 11.08% 3/14/1986 0.00% 19.80 3.72 5.19 -1.76 0.00 6.65 5.00 0.00 1.00 ZTR 28.10% 1.37% 12.58% 4.86% 0.80% 4.06% 6.29% 3.18% 9/30/1988 23.36% 19.75 3.63 6.67 -2.43 0.00 6.29 1.59 0.00 4.00 GGT 26.19% 1.59% 11.00% 4.74% 0.27% 4.47% 7.73% 5.92% 11/15/1994 0.00% 19.40 3.41 6.67 -2.37 0.00 7.73 2.96 0.00 1.00 FEN 26.12% 1.56% 11.33% 2.15% 3.12% -0.97% 8.20% -3.69% 6/17/2004 5.55% 16.39 3.44 6.67 -1.08 0.00 8.20 -1.85 0.00 1.00

The Selection of Final Five:

Now, we will consider the top 20 names for consideration to select our top five. For this, we will keep the first 20 names based on overall quality (Total-Weight) and ignore the rest.

Since each person’s needs and priorities can be different, we will present Top five names from various categories among the top 20 names.

Position-1 Position-2 Position-3 Position-4 Position-5 Top 5 CEFs with Highest Quality Score PGZ AWF FPF UTG RNP Top 5 CEFs with Highest Distribution Rate ACP HQH ARDC JSD AFT Top 5 CEFs with Highest NAV Return BST UTG BTO EMF PGZ Top 5 CEFs with Highest Coverage Ratio GIM TEI AIF ARDC FPF Top 5 CEFs with Most Discount NSL EMF JRO AFT HQH Top 5 CEFs with Most "Excess Discount" BUI HPF ACP BST JSD

Our List of Final Top-5:

Now, if we had only five slots for investment and need to select just five funds, we should select funds from different asset classes.

This step can be subjective and may differ from person to person. Here are the selections for this month, based on our perspective:

Ticker Name Strategy Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Discount/ Premium Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. NAV Return (Since Incep) 5YR Ann. RTN NAV Incept. Dt. Distrib. Coverage Combined Weight (PGZ) Principal Real Estate Inc Fund Real Estate (US) 31.09% 2.08% 6.39% -8.02% 3.74% -11.76% 10.93% 9.71% 6/26/2013 88.91% 38.59 (FPF) First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I Preferreds 30.89% 1.33% 6.74% -3.00% 1.79% -4.79% 8.56% 8.30% 5/24/2013 104.23% 33.19 (BST) BlackRock Science and Technology Global Equity 0.20% 1.08% 5.54% 1.12% -2.15% 3.27% 17.51% 17.31% 10/29/2014 0.00% 30.20 (JSD) Nuveen Short Duration Cred Opps Senior Loan Funds 38.60% 1.44% 8.39% -10.79% -1.74% -9.05% 5.66% 3.99% 5/26/2011 99.48% 31.55 (BUI) BlackRock Util, Infra & Power Utilities -- 1.10% 6.75% 1.61% -4.62% 6.23% 8.65% 6.04% 11/23/2011 35.37% 29.79 AVERAGE 20.16% 1.41% 6.76% -3.82% -0.60% -3.22% 10.26% 9.07% 65.60% 32.66

Risks:

It goes without saying that CEFs, in general, have some additional risks that the investor needs to be aware of.

Leverage and high fees:

They generally use some amount of leverage, which adds to the risk. The leverage can be hugely beneficial in good times but can be detrimental during tough times. The leverage also causes higher fees because of the interest expense in addition to the baseline expense. In the tables above, we have used the baseline expense only. If a fund is using significant leverage, we want to make sure that the leverage is used effectively by the management team - the best way to know this is to look at the long-term returns on the NAV. NAV is the “Net Asset Value” of the fund after counting all expenses and after paying the distributions. So, if a fund is paying high distributions and maintaining or growing its NAV over time, it should bode well for its investors.

Volatility:

Due to leverage, the market prices of CEFs can be more volatile as they can go from premium pricing to discount pricing (and vice versa) in a relatively short period. Especially during corrections, the market prices can drop much faster than the NAV (the underlying assets). Investors who do not have an appetite for higher volatility should generally stay away from CEFs or at least avoid the leveraged CEFs.

Premium over NAVs:

CEFs have market prices that are different from their NAVs (Net Asset Values). They can trade either at discounts or at premiums to their NAVs. Generally, we should stay away from paying any significant premiums over the NAV prices unless there are some very compelling reasons.

Asset-specific risk:

Another risk factor may come from asset concentration risk. Many funds may hold similar underlying assets. However, this is easy to mitigate by diversifying into different types of CEFs ranging from equity, equity covered calls, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income.

Conclusion

The underlying purpose of this exercise is to find five likely best funds for investment each month using the screening process. We demand our selections have a solid long-term record, maintain good earnings to distribution coverage (in certain categories), offer high distributions, and are relatively cheaper and offer a reasonable discount. Also, we ensure that the selected five funds form a diverse group. Please note that these selections are dynamic in nature and can change from month-to-month (or even week-to-week). However, some of the funds can repeat from month-to-month if they remain attractive over an extended period.

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 6.76% and an average discount/premium of -3.82%. Besides, these five funds have collectively returned 10.26% since inception. CEFs, in general, have had a good year thus far, and everything is a bit pricey. Our selections offer an average yield that's slightly lower than we wish for, and the discount is less than we expect, but we believe this is the cost of quality.

We believe that the above group of CEFs makes an excellent watch list for further research.





