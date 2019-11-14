the Rubicon Project: Upside Remains Despite Lighter Estimates

Overall for FY19, management expects sales growth to be ~25%. We lower our target price to $10.25 per share (earlier $12.00) but maintain our BUY rating given the upside potential.

Investment Thesis

the Rubicon Project (RUBI) provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory. Sellers (which include websites or mobile apps) provide digital advertising inventory to RUBI’s platform in the form of advertising requests. These ad requests from sellers are sent to buyers, who can then place bids on them.

Q3:19 Highlights

Q3:19 revenues were $37.6 million, up 27% from Q3:18 on account of solid growth in both take rate and ad spend as well as strength in audio and video.

Mobile revenues grew 26% YOY to ~$21.7 million, representing ~58% of overall sales. Desktop revenues grew ~28% to $15.9 million, representing ~42% of overall sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.1 million in Q3:19 vs. a loss of ~$1.4 million in Q3:18, driven by higher revenues and lower operating expenses (as a % of sales).

Net loss was $6.2 million in Q3:19 versus a loss of $13.8 million in Q3:18. Adjusted EPS in Q3:19 was $(0.02), compared to $(0.18) reported for the same period in 2018.

Management now expects sales growth to be ~25% and adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid-teens for FY19.

We lower our sales growth estimates factoring in the latest management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating and reduce our target price to $10.25 per share, with an implied capital appreciation potential of ~29%.

Primary Risks

Increased competition from large and well-capitalized players such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) could cause more take rate pressure than expected, thereby impacting revenue growth

A significant portion of the company's sales are concentrated with header bidding. Failure to successfully push its header bidding solutions among publishers could adversely affect revenues and cash flows.

Quarterly Summary - Q3:19

Revenues up 27% YOY . Total net revenues increased ~27% to $37.6 million vs. $29.7 million in the prior year quarter. Sales were slightly below expectations as Q3 was impacted by Google's move to a first-price unified auction structure, supply-side industry initiatives, and network optimization efficiency projects. Sales during the quarter benefited from solid growth in both take rate and ad spend. Furthermore, the strength in audio and video also supported revenue growth. Video revenue grew in line with the industry growth rate in Q3:19.

. Total net revenues increased ~27% to $37.6 million vs. $29.7 million in the prior year quarter. Sales were slightly below expectations as Q3 was impacted by Google's move to a first-price unified auction structure, supply-side industry initiatives, and network optimization efficiency projects. Sales during the quarter benefited from solid growth in both take rate and ad spend. Furthermore, the strength in audio and video also supported revenue growth. Video revenue grew in line with the industry growth rate in Q3:19. Mobile revenue grew 26% . Mobile continues to be the primary contributor to sales. Mobile revenues grew 26% YOY to ~$21.7 million, representing ~58% of overall sales. Desktop revenues grew ~28% to $15.9 million, representing ~42% of overall sales.

. Mobile continues to be the primary contributor to sales. Mobile revenues grew 26% YOY to ~$21.7 million, representing ~58% of overall sales. Desktop revenues grew ~28% to $15.9 million, representing ~42% of overall sales. Supply Path Optimization (SPO) , Video, and Demand Manager primary growth drivers . SPO continues to pick up momentum in the industry with many demand side platforms (DSPs), agencies, and brands embracing it. We believe that this industry popularity will benefit strong exchanges like the Rubicon Project that have differentiated themselves and offer the broadest, safest inventory, with the greatest efficiency. Video inventory remains in extremely high demand, and RUBI’s broad video offering from CTV to desktop to mobile web and mobile app addresses all areas of growth. Demand Manager, a service launched in Q2:19, has now begun initial revenue generation. The solution has attracted more customers in Q3 such as Business Insider, LA Times and Everyday Health. The revenue from Demand Manager will be more predictable and stickier compared to auction business revenue. Management remains confident that Demand Manager will be a growth driver starting in 2020.

, . SPO continues to pick up momentum in the industry with many demand side platforms (DSPs), agencies, and brands embracing it. We believe that this industry popularity will benefit strong exchanges like the Rubicon Project that have differentiated themselves and offer the broadest, safest inventory, with the greatest efficiency. Video inventory remains in extremely high demand, and RUBI’s broad video offering from CTV to desktop to mobile web and mobile app addresses all areas of growth. Demand Manager, a service launched in Q2:19, has now begun initial revenue generation. The solution has attracted more customers in Q3 such as Business Insider, LA Times and Everyday Health. The revenue from Demand Manager will be more predictable and stickier compared to auction business revenue. Management remains confident that Demand Manager will be a growth driver starting in 2020. Acquisition . RUBI announced the purchase of RTK.io, a leader in the emerging space of Prebid tools. RTK provides Prebid tools in services that bring simplicity and control to header bidding for publishers. The acquisition adds top Prebid experts and developers to RUBI’s existing team. The RTK customer base is highly complementary to RUBI’s existing pipeline.

. RUBI announced the purchase of RTK.io, a leader in the emerging space of Prebid tools. RTK provides Prebid tools in services that bring simplicity and control to header bidding for publishers. The acquisition adds top Prebid experts and developers to RUBI’s existing team. The RTK customer base is highly complementary to RUBI’s existing pipeline. Adjusted EBITDA at $6.1 million in Q3:19 versus a loss of $1.4 million in the prior year period. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses (as a % of sales).On an adjusted basis, operating expenses (including cost of revenue), for Q3:19 was almost flat at $31.5 million versus $31.2 million in Q3:18. RUBI expects adjusted operating expenses (including cost of revenues) in Q4:19 to be ~$33 million.

in Q3:19 versus a loss of $1.4 million in the prior year period. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses (as a % of sales).On an adjusted basis, operating expenses (including cost of revenue), for Q3:19 was almost flat at $31.5 million versus $31.2 million in Q3:18. RUBI expects adjusted operating expenses (including cost of revenues) in Q4:19 to be ~$33 million. Net loss at $6.2 million in Q3:19 versus a loss of $13.8 million in Q3:18. The adjusted EPS in Q3:19 was $(0.02), compared to $(0.18) reported for the same period in 2018.

in Q3:19 versus a loss of $13.8 million in Q3:18. The adjusted EPS in Q3:19 was $(0.02), compared to $(0.18) reported for the same period in 2018. Outlook. RUBI expects revenue for Q4:19 to be in the range of $47 million to $48.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to approach 30%. For the full year 2019, management is guiding for sales growth to be ~25% and adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-teens.

Earnings Estimates

The company delivered slightly lower-than-expected sales growth for Q3:19, but still expects to deliver 2019 revenue growth solidly above its long-term annual revenue growth target of 20%.

For 2019, we forecast revenue of ~$156 million, an increase of ~25% YOY, in line with management’s guidance. The increase will be primarily driven by continued market share growth in mobile and video, as well as gains due to supply path optimization. RUBI has been investing heavily in seller side tools, and we believe that management's focus on releasing a suite of tools for publishers positions the company for further gains going forward. For 2020, we forecast revenue growth to slow down slightly as take rates moderate. As a result, we model revenue growth of 16%, resulting in $180.9 million of revenue.

Valuation And Recommendation

We value RUBI using a multiple based on industry peer companies (P/S multiple) blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We are valuing RUBI using a discount (~30%) to its average peer group P/S multiple. We apply the discount given its relatively small size and slight reduction in our expectations of growth going forward. We apply the multiple to our 2020 forecast, and then discount that result back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple-based target price is $16.18, which discounts back to the present value of $13.20.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow model. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next two years, and then grows EBIT at a 16% rate over years 3-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 6.59%. Our DCF produces a value of $7.39.

The combination of $13.20 at 50% and $7.39 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $10.30, which we round down to $10.25

The table below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions. We believe the assumptions that drive our price target are reasonable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.