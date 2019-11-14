Cutera: An Intriguing Aesthetics Play

Today, we will be studying why Cutera (CUTR) is an attractive albeit risky investment in November 2019.

Company Overview

Cutera, Inc. is a small medical device company focused on the global aesthetics market. Founded by laser engineers, the company IPO'd in 2004. Cutera currently employs more than 400 employees and has a presence in over 50 countries in the world. Cutera offers products in six aesthetic areas of body contouring, skin revitalization, vascular, hair removal, tattoo removal, and women's health. The company's target market involves dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other non-core medical professionals. The company has an installed base of more than 10,000 systems across the world. Cutera's stock is already up by 102.59% YTD and had a market capitalization of $488.51 million.

Cutera is currently targeting a global aesthetic medicine opportunity worth $10 billion. This is growing at an annual rate of 10%. The market is not dependent on reimbursement from payers and involves a complete cash payment. This removes many of the access constraints that have to be considered in other medical segments. In 2018, there was a two-time increase in people opting for cash pay procedures as compared to 2013.

Cutera is in the market of selling products for non-invasive aesthetic procedures. The company is rapidly gaining share in the $950 million body sculpting market. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10%. Cutera has a broad portfolio of products such as fat reduction systems, truSculpt 3D and iD, and a new muscle-sculpting system, truSculpt flex, targeting the body sculpting market. The company has benefitted significantly from the launch of truSculpt flex in the third quarter and a robust increase in truSculpt procedure-related revenues.

Cutera's Earnings performance

The company posted revenues of $46.12 million in the third quarter ending September 2019. This is a YoY (year over year) rise of 13.66% and ahead of the consensus estimate by $4.46 million. The company's non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 also beat the consensus estimate by $0.09.

In the third quarter, Cutera reported 43% YoY rise in truSculpt revenue. The company's truSculpt procedure-related revenue also grew YoY by triple digits. The company's recurring revenue rose YoY by 51% to $11.2 million. The growth was balanced across service, skincare products, and procedure-related consumable revenues. Finally, international revenues were up YoY by 21%, driven by robust uptake in Japan and Australia. In third quarter, Cutera's non-GAAP gross margins rose YoY by 350 basis points to 58%.

Based on these results, the company has raised its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance from $165-175 million to $177-179 million. FY 2019 gross margins are expected to be higher than FY 18 margins. The company has also raised fiscal 2019 EBITDA guidance from $2.0-4.0 million to $3.5-4.5 million.

Why do I like Cutera?

Cutera has been reporting solid revenue growth in 2019. Besides, the company is also profitable on a non-GAAP basis, a pretty rare thing in the aesthetics industry.

The company has been also trying to shift to a razor and blade business model. To that effect, the company has been focusing on the sale of consumables used in aesthetic procedures. This portion will keep on growing as the company successfully increases its installed base and sees a solid rise in procedures. Based on the company's estimates, 18% of its active installed base generated consumable revenues at the end of the third quarter, higher than 13% at the end of 2018. Cutera has designed the newer systems in a manner that can generate demand for consumables. Almost half of the new installed based in the third quarter is capable of generating long-term revenues for the company. The company derived almost 12% of its revenues from the recurring business in 2019 YTD.

An increase in recurring revenues not only brings more financial certainty but also increases the gross margins of the company. Since the cost of sales for consumables is minimal, the evolving revenue mix will also boost Cutera's gross margins in the coming years.

Cutera is seeing rapid growth in the share in the body sculpting segment. Body sculpting involves reshaping of body contours through the removal of fatty deposits under the skin. Cutera's truSculpt iD ensures around 24% average reduction in fat in one sitting of 15 minutes. On the other hand, competitor technologies such as laser and cryo lipolysis require sessions of 100 minutes and 140 minutes, respectively. The efficacy of these technologies is almost similar to body sculpting. Ultrasound technology requires only 60 minutes per session but requires multiple sessions to give results. The average reduction in fat is also much lower, around 11%.

Besides, Cutera is also positioning its body sculpting consumables at almost half of the cost of competitor technologies. According to the company's investor presentation, the truSculpt iD consumables are priced at $200-300. On the other hand, the treatment-related consumable costs for laser, cryolipolysis, and ultrasound cost around $560, $600, and $1200, respectively. Finally, truSculpt iD is the only non-invasive fat reduction procedure that can work on people with a BMI of more than 30.

All these factors make Cutera's body sculpting offerings significantly superior to those of its peers.

Finally, Cutera has a very clean balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter, the company had cash and investments of approximately $29.3 million, no debt, and with working capital of $35.9 million. The company used cash worth $2.3 million in operating activities in the third quarter of 2019. Assuming no contribution from future profits, the company is capable of sustaining its operations for more than two years.

Risks for Cutera

Cutera is an aesthetics medicine player. Spending in this segment is mostly discretionary. Hence, Cutera may not manage to hold its growth in case of an economic downturn. This makes the company a pretty volatile stock. Cutera is also not a cheap stock. Wall Street has priced it as a growth stock, with a forward PE of 70.37x and PS of 2.86x. However, Wall Street expects the company to report an 81.48% YoY rise in EPS in fiscal 2020. The company is also expected to grow its EPS at a CAGR of 25% in the next five years. These estimates somewhat explain the pretty high valuations of the company.

Cutera is also facing some tough competition from peers such as Cynosure, Syneron Medical, Lumenis, Solta Medical, Alma Lasers, Sciton, Aerolase, and Allergan.

What price seems right for the stock?

Wall Street analysts have tagged the 12-month consensus for this stock at $31.67. On November 13, Stephens analyst Chris Cooley has raised the company's target price from $35 to $45. In August, Sidoti had downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and set the target price at $35. Stifel reiterated his "Hold" rating and set a target price for the company as $45.

I believe that the analyst consensus target price does not reflect the growth potential of the stock. Instead, Stephens and Stifel's target price of $45 is more reflective of the fair value of Cutera. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to take a long-term call on Cutera.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.