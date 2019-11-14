Tencent: Recent Moves Will Be Great Long Term

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has been very busy and in the midst of a strategic shift. The business is busy transforming from one that is very consumer gaming heavy into a business that will have far more reliance on enterprise services and the industrial Internet. While the process of navigating such a large strategic shift will be challenging, these changes bode really well for Tencent’s long-term future.

Reliance on gaming will be heavily reduced

One of the major changes that has already been in place and visible in Tencent’s recent results has been a dramatically reduced reliance on gaming franchises. The regulatory changes in Chinese mobile gaming which occurred through 2018 sent shock waves through Tencent investors and Tencent itself when it was unable to monetize such leading titles as its highly successful Honor of Kings franchise for an extended period.

The approvals framework was capriciously changed overnight, with little guidance on how approvals would be made and when a normal schedule for title approvals would resume. While mobile gaming title approvals have since resumed at a more even pace, it appears clear that regulatory authorities are looking for greater emphasis on nationalistic and cultural values to be a more fundamental part of gaming titles.

This not only raises real long-term questions about the level of monetization for the type of titles Tencent had previously brought to market and whether they are real moneymakers for the firm, but it also raises longer-term questions about the political football that mobile gaming in China has become and the likelihood that there may be further such shifts around what kind of gaming titles may be approved by regulatory authorities going forward. Tencent’s reduction in reliance on gaming as a long-term driver on its earnings is something that has been seen in its most recent results and something which will be beneficial to the business long-term in being able to better control and shape its destiny. Gaming as a contributor to Tencent’s revenues has declined from 36% in 2018 to just over 28% in the most recent quarter and will likely decline further over time.

Accelerated advertising monetization brings WeChat to forefront

Tencent’s search for revenue beyond its called gaming business has had the effect of bringing its other lines of business to the forefront. Specifically, the company’s advertising business is an area of significant potential. It’s been reported that Tencent has an objective of increasing its advertising revenue as a contributor to its overall business to around 40% in the next few years. This should be eminently achievable for the business. Tencent’s advertising platform contributed almost 33% of revenues for this quarter, with social media advertising up almost 32% as a result of the company releasing extra WeChat moments inventory.

Tencent has the largest social networking platforms in China with WeChat and QQ having a monthly active user base of approximately 1 billion users. The platform is very under-monetized, with WeChat users reportedly only seeing an average of three ads per day on the platform versus more than 20 that users of the core Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) platform happen to see.

The long-term potential here for accelerated monetization of WeChat is via an increased advertising load overtime as well as official brand based advertising through WeChat official.

Tencent 2019 Investor Deck

WeChat has a fairly extensive ecosystem of mini programs which enables program application functionality within the WeChat ecosystem and allows WeChat users to not have to download specific applications. With over 58,000 WeChat programs and north of 200 million daily active users within the mini program ecosystem, the opportunity for Tencent to collect some portion of commerce-based revenues transacted through these mini programs is potentially very high.

Tencent also recently entered into agreements with The Trade Desk to help facilitate additional monetization of its available inventory and open up its ad inventory properties to Western brands. This opens up Tencent’s pool of advertisers beyond just Chinese based ones and could potentially facilitate competitive pricing pressure to secure WeChat inventory.

WeChat will also play a more dominant role in the other major part of Tencent's strategic transformation which is to be a greater conduit for enterprise digitization. Tencent wants to more proactively connect enterprises to consumers to complete the feedback loop for them. WeChat, through its mini program ecosystem, helps enterprises better understand their customer experience and also collects valuable data to improve their relationships with their customers.

Industrial Internet will provide revenue diversification and stability

The other major noticeable piece of Tencent’s ongoing strategic transformation is to become a much more prominent player in the industrial Internet. The Industrial Internet market is expected to be worth $123B in 2021 and China will likely claim almost 1/3 of that value.

Forbes.com

Tencent’s play here is data collection and analysis, helping industrial businesses of all shapes and sizes gain intelligence from the various signals that sensors will be providing them. Sophisticated data platforms that can leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing will be required to generate insights and actionable intelligence, and that’s where businesses such as Tencent really stand to play a material role.

The move into the industrial Internet will also provide Tencent with meaningful diversification away from its more consumer-oriented business streams today. This will not only be helpful in the long run with reducing Tencent’s political and economic exposure to the consumer segment, but also more significantly, offering an element of stability to its future revenue streams.

Data intelligence platforms, once implemented by enterprises, become a core piece of the infrastructure and process around business operation and decision making. Even when an economic downturn presents itself, these services are less likely to be turned off or replaced given how integrated they will be in the core enterprise. Similarly enterprise cloud computing, which will be a key building block for Tencent’s ambitious industrial Internet vision, is also something around which enterprises make long-term strategic decisions about where and how to move data and not reversed or changed overnight.

If Tencent can make inroads into the industrial internet, this will auger well for a very stable and likely growing long-term revenue stream for the business. Such a move won’t be without its challenges however and will likely take some considerable time. Tencent will also need to bolster cloud computing competencies and strengthen deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as infrastructure security to really appeal to enterprises. It does have some work to do here given that its current share of the enterprise cloud computing market is significantly behind market leader Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) which has almost 40% of the market compared to Tencent’s low-double-digit market share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.