B&G Foods And Its Dividend Could Turn Stale

B&G Foods Company History and Recent Developments

B&G Foods was originally founded in 1889 to sell pickles, relish, and condiments. Today, the New Jersey company employs close to 2,500 full time employees, and is behind some of the most iconic brands you see at your local grocery store. B&G Foods (BGS) is the holding company of food brands such as Green Giant, Ortega, Cream of Wheat, and Clabber Girl (Don’t think you know the last one? Just look up a picture), among dozens of others.

Over the last few years, the BGS stock price has plummeted. In July of 2016, BGS stock was trading over $51 per share, but today, the stock is trading at just over $16, and is 48% off its 52-week high. The decline has been largely due to squeezed margins caused by rising input costs, and the inability to raise prices at an equal rate, given that customers have many alternatives to the company’s product base. Gross margin had declined from 31.3% in 2016, to 26.8% in 2017, and 20.5% in 2018. Through the first three quarters of 2019, the margin had risen to 24.3%, still below the levels of 2016 and 2017. This has led to decreased earnings since 2017, a year during which the company had EPS of $3.26. 2018 EPS fell to $2.60, and in the company’s most recent earnings release, B&G updated their full year 2019 guidance by lowering their EPS expectations to $1.65 to 1.80 per share, down from the previous expected range of $1.85 to $2.00 per share.

Even given the issues the company faces, B&G has not missed a beat when it comes to paying their quarterly dividend, which with the decline in stock price is now yielding 11.66%. This current yield is more than double the company’s 5 year average yield of 5.57%. Further, the company has increased the dividend for a streak of 9 consecutive years.

However, in order for this streak to continue, management needs to solve the problem of the declining EPS. Though the company is able to meet their short term debt commitments, as evidenced through their current ratio of 3.5 times, B&G’s rising payout ratio is a cause for concern, as I will discuss later in the article.

While the stock currently has such a high yield and is well below a 52 week high, there are definite risks present with the struggling bottom line as noted above. In order to determine whether BGS is truly an undervalued dividend stock, I will run the stock metrics through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener

The Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener is a tool we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock using three simple metrics, which are listed below.

P/E ratio (valuation)

Dividend payout ratio (safety)

Dividend growth rate and history of increases (longevity)

For the analysis performed here, I am using the company’s metrics as of market close on Monday, November 11, 2019. At this time, BGS was trading at $16.29 per share, had a forward annual dividend of $1.90 per share, and had an average analyst earnings estimate of $1.68 per share in 2019. Pricing, dividend, and EPS data was obtained from Yahoo! Finance, and all remaining figures were calculated by the author, unless otherwise noted.

1.) P/E Ratio: With a P/E ratio of 9.7 times 2019 average estimated earnings, BGS is well below the broader market average. While a P/E ratio this low might suggest a stock is undervalued, should B&G continue their downward earnings trend, the current share price may be closer to fair value than it would seem. Given the earnings trend, the low P/E ratio alone doesn’t quite get me to a “pass” rating on this metric.

2.) Dividend Payout Ratio: A company’s dividend payout ratio is calculated by taking the annual dividend, divided by EPS. This metric gives an idea of what percent of current year’s earnings was passed onto shareholders as a dividend. Typically, we like to see a company’s payout ratio fall below the 60% mark, which we believe allows room for dividend growth without sacrificing safety going forward. If a company’s payout ratio gets too high, the current dividend level is less likely to be sustainable in the future, and could lead to a cut in the dividend rate down the road.

Based on the current annual dividend rate of $1.90 per share, and 2019 average analyst earnings of $1.68 per share, B&G’s payout ratio would calculate to be 113%. Yikes! Unless the company is able to reverse their earnings trend going forward, I see the dividend growth prospects of BGS to be slim to none.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: B&G Foods has increased their annual dividend for 9 straight years. The company’s 3 and 5 year dividend growth rate is 5.89% and 7.33%, respectively, yet the 2019 dividend was only a 0.53% increase from 2018. While the company is still a long way from being considered a Dividend Aristocrat, the company noted within their 2018 annual report that they are committed to “consistently paying a generous and growing cash dividend”. While management has noted their commitment to increasing the dividend, the question remains whether they can continue to do so given the company’s declining earnings trend.

Summary and Conclusion

B&G Foods looks more like a high risk, high reward type of investment than an undervalued dividend stock with its current metrics and performance.

On one hand, the stock’s low P/E ratio and sky-high dividend yield make it an attractive bet, but should the company fail to reverse their declining earnings trend, investors run the risk of stalled dividend growth, or worse, a dividend cut. And while management asserts that they are indeed committed to growing the dividend going forward, the current year’s payout ratio of over 100% does not give me confidence that they will be able to do so indefinitely.

For this reason, I will pass on investing in BGS stock until the company shows the ability to sustain earnings growth, at which point I will re-evaluate the stock’s metrics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.