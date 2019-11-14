zooplus AG (ZLPSF) CEO Cornelius Patt on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

zooplus AG (OTC:ZLPSF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Cornelius Patt - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Tobias Sittig - MainFirst Bank

Nikolas Mauder - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adam Tomlinson - Liberum

Cornelius Patt

Yes. Good morning and warm welcome to everybody who has dialed in to the nine months and investment analyst presentation of zooplus to focus in particular on the risk - most recent developments in Q3 and informing you about the transition that we make from a fairly aggressive growth with declining margins to a situation of stabilized margins and yet a retained sales momentum that continues to be at the top of everybody and competing with us in the same category.

We go through the sales figures first, let me take you through slide - to slide 3. We see that combined for the first nine months in our - both in local currencies and also in euro terms, we have seen a growth rate of 13% that is in itself and almost exactly within the bandwidth.

If we look into the third quarter we see an increase momentum and a growth rate of 14% over the year before taking it to total sales of €378 million in that quarter. So it is surprisingly again a record quarter when it comes to sales and we continue to grow the business for almost more than 20 years now. The company was founded in 1999.

We see that as - as we’ve observed it and it's been used many times before, the sales is driven by high customer loyalty. We’ve seen an impact of GDPR on this one. And since mid of last year and - and then through a whole set of measures, and we are now finding that the same grip of activating and onboarding activating and making customers loyal as we did in previous stages it will take another three quarters till that one-time hit that we took to GDPR introduction and the necessary changes in our sites will be fully outgrown.

What you can see is that the absolute growth in this year so far is €130 million. We all know that the fourth quarter is usually one of the stronger quarters. So we are give and take approaching €200 million in total growth for the full year of 2019.

We are seeing a bit of a difficult situation when it comes to growing the accessories business. So the sales growth is mainly driven by our food sales which make up substantially larger part of total sales more than 85% [ph] of total.

We like food sales because they have a repurchase cycle and this is why we should not be too worried about the relative flat development that we have in demand food section.

If we go into a rigid breakdown of where we grow our business and we can see that we continue to be particularly strong and in markets with well-developed logistic solutions. We see that most prominently not only in Germany and also in Switzerland, a region we've been active in for 20 years by now and we can see growth rate of 14% over previous year is also very much visible when we look into Central and Eastern Europe, that is Poland and countries like the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania where we see a total growth of 25% over the previous year.

And if we combine that with information about the market share that we have in geographies like Poland where we stand at 16% of the total market then one can clearly see that logistics is a key contributor to how successful we can expand our business in all corners with Europe - Europe.

Having that said then we go back to this a little bit later on and we are improving the logistics infrastructure for key markets like the UK, where we've seen a massive shift of the parcels that we shipped to our customers to our Coventry locations and set up 1.5 years ago and now in full operational mode.

We also have done the same step of localizing logistics with let say kind of backstop using the larger network fulfillment centers. In Central Europe, we've done the same thing now for Spain with the location in Madrid and with it - in Italy with a location close to Milano which allows us now also to decrease delivery speed in these markets and increase - increase delivery speed, sorry and decrease logistics cost. It will be complemented by building direct sourcing relationships in these markets and in some situations across the Strait [ph] contract which into the fulfillment center and then with one more up to the customer.

So that explains why we are seeing currently single digit growth rates in the UK in Spain and Italy and that is let say part - transitory in our perception and because as we will grow the logistics facility in these markets we are going to improve the delivery experience for our customers and then we'll see growth rates picking up again in these geographies too.

Key takeaway and our total market share in all of Europe is now at a rate of around 6%. If you benchmark against the specialty trade which roughly makes up for half of the market - less than half of market we talk about a market share of specialty trade which is closer to 12% - to 15% depending on how strict you are in defining specialty trade. That shows that online and tech specialist goes together extremely well in particularly done by Zooplus.

We see also increased momentum that is good news for the years to come, and the new customer acquisition, we have seen a strong investment in customer acquisition. You can also see that when we look into cost we also see the [indiscernible] registered new customers are now 2.2 million in the first nine months of 2019, and that is 25% plus over the 1.75 million that we had in the nine months in the year to 2018.

So now the key job is, first, I will explain what exactly have been the drivers for that new momentum, the new customer acquisition and then we will look into what is now the job to be done to turn new customers into activated customers. That means customers that do a couple of transactions till we turn them into regulars that we roughly equate with having done at least several transactions.

We see that we've done two things or three things I should say and when it comes to increasing the growth of new customers. On thing that we continue to I’d say use Google to maximum extent and Google is a very powerful and direct marketing and traffic acquisition tool for everybody that is working in e-commerce.

Google continues to scale. It goes up in cost. So in fact that just means that we have slightly longer to wait till we breakeven with the individual customer. But that is not diminishing the fact that Zooplus and Google combined have the 20 years of operation are still able to scale new customer acquisition.

On top of that, we are using a broader mix or a broader spectrum [ph] of traffic acquisition tool - tools including social and including a retargeting tool, so – and Google. And lastly, we get to that time quite soon. We are also using different and broader messages for our customers.

You can see that on page six now and we are fairly more emotional. We are more brand conscious and we are also more collaborative with other brands when it comes to traffic acquisition.

Less than you see an example of us teaming up with a fast food franchise at Burger King and that was a campaign launched in Germany, very successful and quite a daring move from both partners to combine healthy dog food with [indiscernible] also healthy food for humans.

And if you go into the middle section, we do something that may go out of crowd for 20 years in the business and we took that as a good reason and Zooplus on tour through all corners of Europe and then also do special events and Barbie [ph] in markets that are quite obvious, the German market, but then also we allowed ourselves to celebrate 20th also in markets I would say Spanish markets in which we're not yet operational for 10 years. And then it's a celebration of a company that is trying to sell this pan-European.

If we look then into how we use social media, we can also see that social media is not only seen as I’d say a toy and tool for our retail brands as Zooplus and [indiscernible] Madoka [ph] but we also use it for pushing our own brands and our private label offerings. We’ll go into the private label and significance of our offerings later as we are progressing this call.

Next is the issue of sales retention, as I mentioned before we've seen a dip or a dent in sales retention and that used to fit between 92% and 94% for the for the larger part of the years between 2015 and 2018.

We had a peak in I’d say the retention and exactly in – after the first nine months of 2018 after that we’ve seen the full impact of not being able to reactivate the customers due to restrictions and implications of GDPR, so anybody and acquired in July and August and September 2018 was difficult to reactivate in the period after. You see then the full impact of this in the nine month figures of 2019 where we see a significant drop in sales retention compared to one year ago.

The good news that I can offer here is that we fully understood not only the size of the problem, but also developed a set of countermeasures that developed the impact. We first see that in the - what we call short term sales retention, so what happens to new customers acquire and how fast do they return and to what degree or to what share of percentage through their return within say 30 and 63 days which includes nine months - nine weeks.

And this indicator which is let say, a leading indicator for later developments of the sales retention rate is picking up and it's picking up since late summer and where – as I mentioned before a set of countermeasures to mitigate the impact of GDPR more than were implemented.

So we expect to stabilize the sales retention rate at current levels, current levels short term and then mid and long term as we go through let say the full 12 month relative effect we’ll see the retention rate picking up in the course of 2020.

As mentioned before and part of the job to be done is understanding the new rules for e-mail and direct marketing. We also are increasingly aware of the potency of our loyalty programs on the good domain [ph] to use of building loyalty in various stages of the customer life time cycle.

Lastly, retargeting is a somewhat costly decision tool of onboarding customers successfully from the first transaction and technical transactions. The benchmark order up to which the repurchase cycle is sitting well above 90%, that it can really call the customer a regular.

Right side you also see that it's not all about advertising, it's also about competently enhancing the customer experience and that ranges from the obvious mobile experiences and most to being through a traffic and particular in consumer Internet traffic shift to mobile devices. We have an app first policy, so as we see the people moving to mobile devices and making them use native apps is just I’d say the logical except for apps - for it. The app also allows this functionality in particular when it comes to personalization and that is not the same extent possible on the desktop. We also see that the app offering convenient when it comes to push notifications or delivery, when it comes to lobbying mechanisms that is simply more evolve and more I’d say friendly to use from customer perspective.

Personalization, we've briefly covered this one. It's something that would benefit from our shift to the app and today to put in mobile first and there is room to improvement for how personal the shopping experience that's pluses [ph] we have all the data and now we’ll also make use of it in the most friendly possible way relate clearly with the websites and on digital challenge as personal as possible without really I’d say prying into customer privacy. We don't do that. There's no need for that.

Two quite analog aspects of optimization is the completeness of assortment that is not only to have all leading brands, but also to have all leading brands on markets at Europe. So we are increasing, collaborating, cooperating with some specialty brands of local champions. It's not a continent Europe is very happy to make our top end and quality conscious customer base available to the contributors, to I’d say get the headlines and to have the development of our - I’d say sector.

So this one is I’d - a lot of work in detail in optimizing the assortment. The first 80% of overlapping historical data across Europe is covered and now is about being as good as possible in all corners of Europe, making Zooplus experience as much a Spanish experience, a French experience, a German experience, bridge [ph] experience and probably also Swedish and a Polish experience as possible.

And that leads to the last point, we've built as mentioned before and that [indiscernible] to all across Europe, its very cost efficient. But now we need to improve to last my [ph] delivery that is I’d say a kind of speed disadvantage that we had until today in a couple of relevant geographies of Europe. And lastly I also want to make sure that the delivery is manageable by the customer and that the delivery happens, I’d say friction breach and free of any unwanted surprises including the delivery at the doorstep of the customer.

Let's not forget about that. The business is not that much about advertising, it's not that much about financial, it's about a great user experience on this one we focus with increasing progress.

You can see that as I’d say, as announced, as promised, we are stabilizing gross margins and in fact – and even uptick by 0.5% and that has a couple of contributors. First, I would say it's not accessory, because what we see in accessories is that we have flat sales and accessory usually carry better margin than food sales, but the gross margin improves although we have kind of adverse sales mix when it comes to selling food versus accessory.

What we see is that we have a small but increasing share of other income that is mainly shipping charges or small contributions to the customer - from the customer to our shipping costs and that is counting toward the gross margin.

What we also see is that we are tackling the business from the bottom. We are not trying to squeeze more margins out of it very profitable order, but we simply are reducing the share with loss making brands and loss making products and that clearly helps.

But the biggest individual driver, I'm really proud of that one, we’ll get this one little bit later, I mean, to an improvement in gross margin is our improved sales mix when it comes to brand and our own brand, the own brand grow fast and the own brand also carries a healthy margin with extra compared to the brands that we are operating with in collaboration with brands owner [indiscernible] many appreciate that small and medium sized companies that focus on specialty trade and also niche brands. We don't pick one thing against the other but combined we see that margin management is now a successful operation at Zooplus.

Here you can see why private label begins to play somewhat significant role in our margin structure and private label continues to grow more than double the speed of our normal business.

And if you look at the figures for the nine months of 2019, we see that the private label share on food and [indiscernible] and has been a growth from 13.9% to 15.5%. So really hard I’d say within one year and improving the private label share to 1.5%. We see that for the full year and we're going to see the first time more than 200 million of sales in – with our own brand portfolio, which makes us easy, one of the top 10 brand portfolio in all of Europe, you will see over the next three to five years they are moving into a position on being one of the top four brand owners in Europe and that is very good news because the private label business carried a healthy double digit margin surplus for extra margin compared to the branded - what we have in food and catalog [ph] So very good news here, ad it continues strong momentum of 29% growth rate versus 13% to 14% that we see in our business.

You can also see that our private label business is not what you would usually associate with the term private label and it's not an extension to the market of the market to the bottom end. We are positioning our own brand portfolio exactly at the - at the core of our focus of Zooplus and that is quality conscious and high involvement quality seeking customers.

And you can see that and if you just look at something a concept light [ph] which is a brand that now you can stretch into the veterinary diet segment of the market which is what sits on top of the super premium, so you would have premium, you have super premium and then you have the veterinary and diet products that help cats and dogs to stay healthy even in, I’d say difficult periods of life or with difficult conditions when it comes to digestion of food, when it comes to age related degeneration that also happens naturally in the lifecycle [Technical Difficulty] also the retail activity Zooplus plus and bitiba.

I’d now I would say, we've developed a skill in brand management that is I’d say quite impressive and shows very good results from a customer perspective and also from a commercial aspect for Zooplus.

Now different topic, we will now talk about the cost structure and margin situation we already explained. You see that the total margin that also includes a couple of other incomes - of income is up by 0.5% and that compares favorably to an adverse trend. When we look into the cost structure we see a significant shift in more money moving into advertising, we are up there from 2% to 3.3%. So that is yet to be seen in conjunction with the 25% growth rate that we see in new customer acquisition, you don't have a linear opportunity to scale. So if you want to have more customers you need to accept also slightly higher cost per customer, and that explains why the cost of traffic acquisition are significantly up over the year before. And that is price or investment willing to do since we see the long term benefit of growing the company and also growing the customer base at Zooplus.

We see a significant improvements in logistics. The 1.5% are lets say a little bit exaggerating picture because we see reallocation of costs due to the IFRS 16 regulation.

If you neutralize for that effect which is some of the logistic cost into D&A [ph] we would still look at 0.8% lower logistics costs than one year ago when we see that as a powerful prove that although we see higher input or factor costs and logistics that means high labor costs and in some markets also higher cost of distribution of parcel, we see the powerful network effects and a smart strategy on where to put extra capacity and that amount pays off and makes it possible that you have a flat value of lets say, of market value and we have seen like the increased value per parcel, so the packing more efficiently, routing more efficiently, and that combined makes it possible that you have higher factor costs, but lower cost to parcel.

You’d also [indiscernible] towards a still, partly untapped potential of decreasing logistics cost, improving margins by moving the basket size up, the basket size has not moved in any significant way between 2018 and 2019 we expect the basket size to go up in the year 2020 due to a set of measures that we're currently implementing.

If you look at the remaining cost for any position [ph] payment, including losses, let say, customers not paying, is stable at 1.1% also something that is benchmark and a very presentable figure and I.T. and personnel combined is less than 6% probably of our cost base. And it shows that we run on a very tight ship [ph] and moved very efficient - efficient operations across the stack from advertising, marketing, through logistics and the payment, I.T. and also we have a highly productive team [indiscernible] run the whole system and at personnel cost of 3.5%.

Then to finish that off with two bits of information on logistics, and then lastly with cash flow. Logistics has been touched before. We now have 10 [ph] European network of fulfillment centers which are located with physical presences in all core volume markets of Europe, ranging from the UK, through Spain, through Italy, Poland, all going to the Netherlands to Belgium which first results of volume markets due to the larger market share that we have there.

Of course we also have physical footprint in Germany with one large location and one smaller location. And if you look at this one the only question would be do we need something I’d say that further into Eastern Europe, say something in Hungary or Romania. And basically both of these markets can be competently served using our [indiscernible] location.

And if you look into the Nordics is the - also no physical presence here because we use our [indiscernible] location is our preferred location launched in 2018 to serve these markets. The market as one can see stretch out geographically quite substantial. So the delivery times are more influenced by the size of the country in the case Finland and Sweden and quite massive, equally. And then by the location of the fulfillment center or put differently we trade in lets say the cost efficiencies of using a large scale Polish operation for a slightly longer lead times before the party hit the local market. But then within the local market we're equally fast or not so fast as our competitor does work with local fulfillment center solutions.

When it comes to sourcing, logically you’re way better off using the input to delivery into - as fulfillment center because many of the factory fill to sit either in Central Europe or in Poland and so easy to deliver into the Polish and fulfillment center and from there into the Nordics.

If you look at that map, I would say we’re very confidently setup. We also learned over the years to really manage that load balance fulfillment center network and very efficiently and the key performance indicators would be stock rotation, it would be availability, and it would be close to the [indiscernible] and it will be delivery speed. Clearly, we can combine a very healthy combination of the KPIs for each of the markets that they set up as on display on page 13 here.

So where does that take us, when we look into the future of the company here you get probably a glimpse at that. We will focus on growing the company as fast as possible, while maintaining the cash generated nature of the way we run the business.

The cash flow is again in the first nine month of 2019 positive as it is already for a couple of years. And that simply shows that we can say grow the business and generate cash and that in itself is already good enough. And as a message, if you look into the EBITDA did improving over one year ago that gives us plenty of room to maneuver in the growth.

Maybe the last key thing to remember when you look at this chart is that the biggest driver for margin improvement is our increased sales share with our own brand. And that is something we have well under our own control. So what we see is we're going to reaccelerate growth, if we maintain the cash flow neutrality or the cash generating nature of our business, and we have the mid and long term perspective of better gross margins and lower logistic cost to bigger markets.

So that is the outlook, and that also explains why we are talking about the transition that we are successfully managing in the year 2019. And we would see reinvigorated and very competitive Zooplus entering into the year of 2020 which is just two month away.

On that note, I would like to open up the webcast for Q&A. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] And the first question received is from Tobias Sittig from MainFirst Bank. Your line is now open, sir. Please go ahead. Mr. Sittig, your line is now open. You can ask your question.

Tobias Sittig

Can you hear me now?

Cornelius Patt

Yes. We can hear you.

Tobias Sittig

Oh sorry, I was muted. Thank you for taking my questions. Firstly, could you comment a little bit about your Q4 outlook? You certainly need an acceleration of growth to get into the guidance bandwidth even at the lower end and what gives you comfort that - that we will see that acceleration and maybe since the range is pretty broad, could you give us more flavor on where in the range you hope to end up?

And secondly, could you be bit more specific about the measures you're taking to improve the average basket size next year, will that be minimum basket values or how do you go about that?

And lastly, could you expand a little bit on your free cash generation, because I think it's a bit flattered when you point to the free cash flow before the leasing payments after payments it was actually rather zero-ish and should we also look for an improvement of free cash flow after leasing payments being positive in the years to come? Thank you.

Cornelius Patt

Yes, okay. Happy to do all three of it. The Q4 also what makes confident and confident about the trend being [indiscernible] simply that Q3 already as I talked exactly 14.0% [ph] of growth and over one year before and that was an acceleration over Q2 - in Q2 and also Q1. So we expect that momentum to continue.

And it's kind of too close to call and to [indiscernible] specific on the Q4 because we've just I’d say, little way into it. But we see the momentum and see also the underlying trend of robust new customer acquisition and now improvement in repurchase rate. That is what is giving us the confidence of having made the turn around when it comes to managing [indiscernible] performance.

If you look at the average basket size, would basically come from two answers. We are deliberately today diminishing the share of very small orders by minimally moving up from pre-shipment and partially pre-shipment to reduce shipment charge as we call it internally. But then we also add incentives for mid-size basket to be increased even further and that’s either through - both through cross and upselling, but also to offer incentives for the future [ph] baskets.

It's simply a matter of sales excellency and it's a matter of daring to interact with the customer much and to bring in bigger baskets and share the benefits of low logistics costs I would say by equal measure to hand out part of it in terms of some of better overall deal to the customer and then also maintaining a significant portion of the logistics efficiency gains due to bigger sizes in our own bigger baskets I just - in our own P&L.

So that is I would say just an exercise of carefully adopting the parameters for pre shipments and creating sufficiently strong incentives for adding just one more item into a basket. And that's an exercise we do across all markets and across all sales lines.

Lastly when we come to free cash generation what gives us confidence is the simple fact that we've been fairly focused on improving the sourcing margins with our suppliers and we have substantially gained some room for improvement when it comes to payment terms with our suppliers.

So free cash is going to be generated simply because the payment terms on the supplier side are below usual standards that you would find in a retail practically our size. We now pay our suppliers within 22 days on average and that KPI is going to improve in the year 2020. And that is going to help the free cash.

Tobias Sittig

Thank you. One follow up if I may. Could you also expand a little bit on the relative decline in accessory sales what's been driving that, is that competition or just the market overall?

Cornelius Patt

It's probably a bit of both, and its competitions and that we probably believe that accessories at the heart of customer acquisition. We put food at the heart of customer acquisition because we provided more natural bench for one first good purchased to turn into consecutive food purchase.

And secondly we focus our logistics on being super, super efficient and that comes at the expense of not being completely expendable when it comes to the size of SKU best offer, that would be relative decline of accessory sales and [indiscernible] because we don't go into offering 20,000 SKUs just to make sure that even I’d say, the much desire at least that have resource available and in your favorite hue of the color that you would like to see on your on your dog. That's something that we see as a net good investment compared to availability of food products and cost efficiency and subsequent.

Tobias Sittig

Thank you. Its very helpful.

And the next question received is from Nikolas Mauder from Kepler Cheuvreux. Your line is now open. Please go ahead, sir.

Nikolas Mauder

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. The center on the topic of logistics when you were talking about the geographic sales growth split. You mentioned a couple of logistics driven effects apparently in CEE your growth rates are elevated due to the introduction of a new fulfillment center you expect a similar effect next year in Italy.

Would – I think we have seen something similar when you introduced your fulfillment center in Spain 2018 maybe. Then would it be fair to assume that if you expect an acceleration in Italy next year due to your fulfillment center how should we look at the growth rate in CEE next year? Is there a special effect in there as well that's going to wear off?

Cornelius Patt

The logistics thing, it has two components. The one component is how efficient is the distribution of parcels in comparison to traditional retail. And what we see in particular noticeable in Poland and to some lesser extent in Germany is that we have very efficient possible operators in these markets and they allow us to work with cost structures that out compete not only the specialty trade when it comes to their offline cost structure, but also we can compete head on against supermarkets that also carry or have a bit of an overlapping escarpment [ph] which is a plus. So that is the one thing to bear in mind and that is a key reason why Poland is such a wonderful success story.

And there is just open minded consumers and there is an extremely efficient parcel distribution, and then there is also especially trade segment that probably has not been built over 40 years but just have maybe 10 to 15 years to develop due to the rather late introduction of market economy – of a market economy and into that region of Europe.

And then the second part is exactly what we call, the home market advantage. Once we’ve set logistics into the market that usually set it bodes customer experience, probably also it bodes confidence and morale within Zooplus.

So if you look into the Netherlands, a market that quite early on has been a local fulfillment center because - not because of the Dutch market but because we saw that as a very suitable location for anything that was going on in Western Europe including France that the Dutch market is one of the markets with the highest market penetration and that is because we run fulfillment center operation for a long, long time there.

The same thing we see logically in Germany, whereas parts of the broker [ph] facility can be seen as something that we optimized for serving parts of Germany. So we have a double home market advantage there. We see very favorable situation that we see in Poland. Low distribution cost and very confidently operated fulfillment centers. Two of them sitting in Poland.

And we now want to replicate that strength of a pan-European reach with local efficiency and delivery speed by expanding into the UK, into Spain and into Italy. Its very important to note that it takes time for these things to kick in to full extent because you need not only to set up the fulfillment center there, you need to increase the share of parcels tax locally and you need to build the sourcing infrastructure around it, and we in the process of doing that. We see and have the opportunity of double digit growth rates for all of these markets, that’s UK, that’s Spain, and that’s Italy for the year of 2020.

Nikolas Mauder

Okay. Thank you very much for this. Following up on something you also said on logistics earlier, you said that you now – Patt, I quote you wrong, but the speed disadvantage in some market has been closed. How do you see competition around this sort of USP? I don't know the customer value proposition evolving. Are the others going to increase their speed again on delivery times? How do you see that?

Cornelius Patt

Yeah. You know, it's a bit like I would say optimizing for – is the best package for electric car, everybody wants to have range, and everybody wants to have performance, but nobody wants to pay the price. And here we have the same situation. Of course, and you can speed up local delivery, but either you have them to sacrifice in cost efficiency or on the completeness of some of the assortment.

And we've kind of strike and hopefully perfect balance or perfect compromise between these three factors of fast delivery and a broad spectrum [ph] of articles on offering, and lastly cost efficiency. And for that reason we've developed exactly network logistics and load balanced logistics that allow us to run the network on I’d say a 90% utilization rate. That is very good for cost efficiency, but with the increasing rate of locally packaged parcels and only I’d say less of the parcel need to go back and say instead of being packed in Madrid [ph] back to the fulfillment center in France that also serves the Spanish market or if all things say we had to go back to the Netherlands where we have a full range fulfillment center that can serve multiple countries, including Spain.

So is a complicated thing, but of course individually one can try it out compete Zooplus being faster in delivery, but then with a restricted assortment or being probably a little bit more complete…

Nikolas Mauder

Okay. I didn't get the last part, but I think I understood it. Thank you very much.

Cornelius Patt

Yes. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And the next question received is from Adam Tomlinson from Liberum. Your line is now open, sir. Please go ahead.

Adam Tomlinson

Morning. Just a quick question, diving into regional performance a bit more, if that’s okay. Picking out the UK one of your top five markets and United [ph] it offers a new fulfillment center going in there, growth I guess a little bit lower, tracking a bit lower versus the other top five markets. And I know some of your competitors have posted some quite strong results there. So just wondering what should we expect in terms of UK growth going forward, anything you plan to do there, just try and improve that growth rate?

And then sorry, just a second question on stock level. So a cash inflow I guess for the first nine months last year and outflow this year. Anything we need to be cognizant of there and what should we expect in terms of building stock levels going forward? Thanks.

Cornelius Patt

Okay. Yeah. The situation in the U.K., I won’t beat around bushes there. There's two things. And the competition and that is [indiscernible] that it's home and that is Amazon and we're kind of increasingly annoyed of us making significant gains in market share in the U.K. market. And here we see that kind of massive move by the competitors trying to stop that and at the same time we are not yet complete in making our UK business truly I’d say local.

We have local fulfillment and what we haven't yet built a complete local sourcing base for that market. We are still short but fixing this is one, of couple of - of strong special brands. And then also when it comes to collaborating or cooperating with the big multinationals that are significant of significant relevance in our category, we are not yet done with having separate sourcing deals in on sterling [ph] for all of them.

And that explains while we are more exposed in the UK and first to financial risks due to the currency and then we have a challenging competitive situation. And what we see is that the UK behaves like any other market wants. We have a loyal customer base, that customer base remains loyal. So we don't see any reasons to not push us for the UK because in the second biggest market of all of Europe.

So when it comes to cash, we see that the inventory levels goes like the US, but that is within I’d say usual bounds [ph] and it grows alongside with our sales increase. We see a stable stock rotations, although we have built the local presence in the U.K., in Spain and in Italy.

A lot of that is also driven not that much by logistically but by needs of efficient delivery by the suppliers and our suppliers are happy to receive only food truckload orders that many of these orders are now routed directly to their factories, so they don't go through their own distribution centers. They see the whole chain of operation more efficient and we are happy that the current stock level in relation to our sales what we expect as the main driver for cash to be generated in more appropriate payment terms for key suppliers.

Adam Tomlinson

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] As there is no further questions, I hand back to the Dr. Patt.

Cornelius Patt

Okay. And then we close Q&A. We should close the call and for the first nine months of 2019 was a plus. Thanks again for your interest in Zooplus. Thanks again for the questions. And the deep drill in particular when it comes to logistics and the pan-European nature of our business. I would happy to have you and as listeners in our next call which will happen in 2020. Thank you very much and bye-bye.

