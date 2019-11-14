Tesla Lost Market Share In Q3 To BMW, Mercedes, Audi And Volvo

Next time you hear or read a story saying Tesla is gaining market share, you can show them these actual facts.

As for profitability, the story is similar except even more extreme: Tesla profits fell 54% whereas the four competitors improved their profits, in two cases more than 100%.

However, looking at Q3 2019 revenue, that’s not true. Tesla saw revenue fall by 8% whereas all those other brands grew revenue.

Mainstream media will tell you that Tesla is taking market share from companies such as BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Volvo.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about Nov. 13, 2019, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

This article will bust one of the most oft-repeated - but never factually supported - myths in the automotive market these days: That Tesla is taking market share from most of the European premium automakers. As the facts will show below, BMW, Mercedes (Daimler), Audi and Volvo all saw increased revenue in Q3 2019 - while Tesla’s revenue fell, all compared to Q3 2018.

Furthermore, BMW, Mercedes (Daimler), Audi and Volvo also all showed increased net profit in Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2018 - but Tesla saw its profits fall 54% during the same time. This is not the impression that you would get reading sensational stories of how the European premium automakers are somehow losing ground to Tesla (TSLA).

Let’s start by looking at Q3 2019 revenue, per each brand’s quarterly reports:

(billions) (billions) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 change currency Tesla 6.303 6.824 -8% US dollar BMW 26.667 24.715 8% Euro Daimler 43.270 40.211 8% Euro Volvo 64.827 56.776 14% SEK (Swedish) Audi 12.571 11.774 7% Euro

Data Sources: Each company’s Q3 financial report

Tesla: here

Daimler: Third Quarter Interim Report 2019 | Daimler

BMW: BMW Group increases deliveries, revenues and earnings

Volvo: here

Audi: here

The Audi revenue number for 2018 is adjusted for the reclassification that took place as 2018 transitioned into 2019, so as to present the accurate apples-to-apples year-over-year comparison.

As you can see in the table above, there's a standout in this group of companies - Tesla - but not in a good way. Tesla was the only one of these automakers that saw declining revenue in Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2018. All the other companies posted very solid revenue increases.

The idea that Tesla is gaining market share against BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes / Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) or Volvo Cars, a subsidiary of Geely (OTCPK:GELYF), is therefore simply not correct. Not as far as Q3 2019 is concerned, anyway. And that’s the most recently reported quarter, so that’s the best and most relevant data we have.

How would you describe it when one competitor loses 8% of revenue in a quarter, whereas four of the most relevant competitors all gained between 7% and 14% in revenue? The company that lost 8% looks a lot like late-stage Blockbuster or Sears, right? And the other four companies look more like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL), right?

Yes, if you count Q3 2019 revenue growth, Tesla looks a lot more like Sears and Blockbuster, and BMW, Daimler, Audi and Volvo look more like the hot companies that are gaining market share. That’s what the revenue facts tell us - which apparently (as far as I can tell) no other story has referenced. Can’t mainstream media journalists read financial quarterly reports? Apparently not.

I already can hear one objection to the facts in the table above: “Revenue is not as important as profits. At least Tesla has seen better profit improvement than its main European competitors.”

First of all, the issue was market share, not profits. Market share is about revenue. Yes, market share is to some extent correlated with profits: If you lower the price of the product, you might be able to gain market share, but at the expense of profits.

That said, let’s humor me and look at those profit trends. Looking at the exact same data sources as in the table above, here's what happened in Q3:

(billions) (billions) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 change currency Tesla 0.143 0.311 -54% US dollar BMW 1.546 1.387 11% Euro Daimler 1.813 1.761 3% Euro Volvo 2.376 1.138 109% SEK (Swedish) Audi 0.850 0.218 290% Euro

As you can see in the table above, Tesla is a standout in terms of profit performance as well - and again it's to the downside. Tesla’s net profit fell 54% in Q3 2019 compared to Q3 2018, whereas the four other automakers saw higher profits - in two cases dramatically much higher profits.

Facts are hard. They can be painful. In this case, they shatter the mainstream mantra that Tesla is gaining market share, or at least is gaining in industry profitability. The facts are found in the Q3 financial reports of Tesla, BMW, Daimler (Mercedes), Audi and Volvo Cars (Geely) and they are crystal clear:

Tesla is the only of these automakers who saw declining revenue in Q3. Tesla is the only of these automakers who saw declining net profit in Q3.

Perhaps this will change in Q4 2019 and beyond. I will come back with a report when those numbers are out, in February 2020. Perhaps Tesla will have returned to growth, and started gaining market share at that point.

But for now, this is it. Whatever has been shattered, gather the pieces and get back to me.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F, AMZN, FB, GOOG and GOOGL. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.