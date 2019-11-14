AFK: Low-Cost Exposure To The Misunderstood Frontier

I discuss some advantages and disadvantages of using an ETF instead of another fund for Africa exposure.

VanEck Vectors Africa Index (AFK) is not a pure play Africa fund, but it offers a low cost liquid option for US investors seeking Africa exposure.

Investor perception towards Africa is extremely negative, but the direction and rate of change is arguably better in Africa than the rest of the world.

Africa is a difficult place to do business, but it is improving. The reality is there are already many reasons to be bullish on Africa over the next decade.

Africa is possibly the most misunderstood frontier market. The standard western media narrative is that it is conflict ridden and resource dependent. In reality, armed conflicts have declined sharply in Africa in recent decades. There are in fact more conflicts in Asia than in Africa. The UN has noted that:

Moreover, relative to the early 1990s, Africa has experienced a 15 per cent reduction in the average number of armed conflicts. Yet by focusing more attention and coverage on conflicts in Africa than in other regions, the media unwittingly accord a higher “risk premium” to the conflicts in Africa.

Oxford Research group has noted that deaths from armed conflict in Africa have declined sharply in recent decades:

Source

Additionally, Africa is increasingly driven by domestic consumers, not commodities. In fact Africa economies that are less resource intensive are growing faster than resource intensive economies. Another commodity boom would certainly benefit a lot of African countries, but its not strictly required for investors to profit.

IMF data shows less resource intensive economies are driving Africa’s growth:

Source

Four Reasons to be Bullish on Africa

Expectations are so low that the result of the narrative shifting for western investors could drive a dramatic increase in stock prices. Africa is a difficult place to do business, but it is improving. The reality is there are already many reasons to be bullish on Africa over the next decade.

Here are four key reasons:

Introducing AFK

The VanEck Vectors Africa Index ETF (AFK) is one of the few options available to US investors seeking low-cost access to a broad portfolio of Africa stocks.

AFK has a total of 84 holdings, spread across most of Africa, with a concentration in South Africa. The average P/E ratio is 11.7 (compared to ~22.9 for US large caps). It has 0.47 correlation with the S&P, and is more likely to be driven by Africa specific events than Trump’s tweets not pertaining to the continent.

As an ETF, AFK inevitably must invest where there is the most liquidity. Consequently it has the largest exposure to South Africa, and comparatively smaller exposures to less liquid markets such as Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. However, it also provides one investment access to a dozen or so countries that US investors can’t easily invest in from US based brokerages. The following chart shows country weightings in AFK’s portfolio:

AFK is not a pure play Africa investment, however. It can invest in any company that has 50% of its revenues/assets outside of Africa. Consequently readers may note the investments in the UK, Germany, and the US in the chart above. Note that 30% of the currency exposure denominated in US dollars, 15% in British Pounds, and 11% in Canadian Dollars.

AFK vs. Fairfax Africa

Recently I discussed Fairfax Africa Holdings (FFXXF), which is a more concentrated portfolio of mainly private investments managed by Prem Watsa in a Canada listed permanent capital vehicle. AFK is structurally different since it is an ETF, and consequently will hold a different portfolio over time. However, it is subject to some of the main macro drivers. AFK, like any Africa investment should be thought of an extremely long term holding. Further, it only has around $54 million in net assets, so it isn’t very liquid. Nonetheless, an ETF is usually easier to exit at NAV than a closed end fund structure like Fairfax Africa.

Advantages of using the AFK ETF instead of Fairfax Africa.

Much lower fees (AFK has a 0.50% management fee and gross expense ratio of 0.91%, but Fairfax Africa charges typical hedge fund performance fees);

Better Liquidity;

More diversified portfolio;

Greater transparency into performance and valuation of portfolio holdings;

Exposure to countries protected by Western legal systems.

Disadvantages of using AFK ETF instead of Fairfax Africa:

Limited to larger established companies with liquid shares; More difficult to get exposure to early stage private companies;

Do not get access to Prem Watsa(or any active manager) and team managing the portfolio;

Need to pay full net asset value;

Many companies in ETF have nearly half of their revenue from outside Africa.

The coiled spring of low expectations

Investor perception towards Africa is extremely negative, but the direction and rate of change is arguably better in Africa than the rest of the world. This will determine the long run returns to investors. AFK is not a pure Africa play but its a simple, low fee option to get a broadly diversified portfolio of liquid stocks with exposure to this fast growing frontier market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.