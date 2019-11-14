Market Volatility Bulletin: Vol Has Been Lulling As The Day Wears On

VXX skew is on the high side. For those who hold outright long positions, consider collecting some skew premium.

"The herd" is always eventually wrong, sure. And often, wrong big. But it can certainly be quite right for a while.

US indexes were down in the pre-market, but have recovered in the first hour of trade - this has been a pretty typical pattern.

Market Intro

US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) were lower as the US Thursday session was readying for trade.

As we've seen more than once over the last few sessions, trouble brewing overseas (AAXJ, VGK) translates into modest concern for equities state-side, and those fears have generally abated as the day wears on.

Spot VIX is printing just above 13 in the first hour of trade.

Thoughts on Volatility

In a mixed report and underneath a higher-than-expected 0.4 percent rise in overall consumer inflation, a more modest 0.2 percent October gain in core inflation hints at slack in the economy and offers at least some justification for stimulative monetary policy. Year-on-year, consumer prices were up 1.8 percent from October last year for a 1 tenth gain and moving in the Federal Reserve's intended direction. But core prices, which exclude energy and food, moved in the other direction, down 1 tenth to 2.3 percent. - Econoday

Headline inflation came in at the top end of expectations, charged by rising oil prices. Core inflation is quite near the Fed's target.

With CPI increasing at a modest pace and unemployment rate near 3.5%, are we in economic nirvana? I suppose it depends on whom you ask. Equities are content to work new all-time highs (20 thus far for the S&P this year, I believe). The 10Yr UST yields 1.82% presently, which is too low for my tastes in terms of what that says about growth prospects.

Bespoke

The visual from Bespoke interests me. On the one hand, it argues that the market has just achieved something quite rare. It also hints at why the front end of the VX term structure got the you-know-what kicked out of it last month.

But while we are dealing with a very small sample size, in each of the previous three cases, the S&P went on to make more new highs: the trajectory remained quite positive.

Awesome quote. You'll hear sayings at times when markets are overbought (or oversold), such as "The herd is always wrong."

I happen to agree, but what happens in the long wrong, with large sample sizes can be wildly different from what happens in the short run.

My view is that you want to at least examine the market drivers first, before deciding for yourself how you want to respond.

Term Structure

From front to back, the VX term structure is now about 5 full vol points wide. That's quite a bit of room!

While the front month of the futures curve has positively dumped over the past few weeks, the back end has held tight. For those who believe in a case for more vol shorting (SVXY, ZIV), I would suggest that ZIV may be a better way to play outright declines in the futures as opposed to the strategy of collecting roll decay.

Spot VIX is nearing the low end of its range for most of the past two years or so. Now that we're regularly hitting new highs and seeing 12 handles in the index, we cannot discount the possibility of dipping into the 11s. That said, the Nov ("X") contract expires in under a week, and most of the rest of the curve seems to be holding tight for the time being.

ThinkOrSwim: VIX9D index, 5-day chart

There's been quite a bit of air coming out of the tires over the past few trading sessions when it comes to the short-term (nine-day) VIX. Folks are relaxing as the day wears on.

Part of this story may have to do with tumult in the overseas markets. Hong Kong, Eurozone GDP, that kind of thing. However you want to explain it, if you're taking a long-vol position and hoping to spike, the more recent pattern suggests you should buy toward the end of the day and sell relatively early the next.

MarketChameleon: VXX Skew Summary

Before I push ahead, I want to remind readers that essentially went dormant for a couple months (remember VXXB?), and so we have to take the "52-week" summary table above with a grain of salt.

Still, the high-to-low spread on VXX skew over the last year is 23 vol points, and we're currently trading quite a bit nearer to the high end (5 points away) than the low.

What this means for VXX options traders is that the 25-delta call region is trading pretty rich in comparison to most of the past year in comparison to the 25-delta put zone. Those who gain exposure to the VXX via options should be aware that selling puts is likely not the best way to finance call purchases for the time being.

On the other hand, for those who outright own the VXX, selling some call upside while buying some put protection may be a way to take advantage of the current skew levels.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Atom & Humber responded to a post in a previous MVB that compared where the vol markets are today in comparison to late '17 and into early '18. There are some similarities, to be sure, but I recommend you carefully read his post for some backstory as to what a few of the key differences are.

No two markets are ever "the same", and so it's worthwhile to start with a past market as a template, and then ask where the overlap is.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.