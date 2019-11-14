Advance Auto Parts: Making Sense Of Q3 Earnings

With the company trading slightly above the peer median and subpar performance relative to some peers, we see better opportunities in other auto parts retailers.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) recently delivered their Q3 results - total revenue and comparable store sales saw low single-digit growth while margins peeled back slightly. The company continues to push forward with various initiatives in an effort to differentiate themselves from close competitors like AutoZone (AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) and deliver value to both customers and shareholders.

Source: Walmart

This quarter gave some insight into management's focus on promotions and their data-oriented approach to growing sales and increasing profitability. On top of this, the company is improving the customer experience by removing friction in the purchasing process. In spite of these efforts, the company's do-it-yourself ("DIY") retail segment continues to feel pressure.

We've followed management's margin expansion plan for some time, and have started to lose conviction - although Advance Auto Parts boasts a clean balance sheet compared to some peers, we place more value on core operations. With shares trading slightly above the peer median, and relatively higher than some industry-leading peers, we believe that investors are better off looking at other auto parts peers.

Taking a Step Back

Vehicle miles traveled ("VMT") in the U.S. is one key indicator we look at when analyzing auto parts retailers. Generally speaking, the more miles traveled the more activity is seen in vehicle maintenance and auto parts sales.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

With gas prices holding steady, we expect VMT to stay fairly stable going forward. With that said, we believe that the focus will be on underlying fundamentals and see few headwinds in front of auto parts retailers as a group. With the greater emphasis being on underlying fundamentals, we believe Advance Auto Parts' peers are more attractive from an investment standpoint given the strength in core operations.

Digging into the Financials

In 3Q19, net sales came in at ~$2.3 billion growing by 1.6% year-on-year. Comparable store sales increased by 1.2%. On a TTM basis, net sales were ~$9.7 billion. Looking back several quarters investors can see that revenue has picked back up again as management focuses on dynamic assortment, online sales, and customer loyalty programs.

Source: QuickFS

On the Q3 call, management noted that online sales were growing in the double-digits with positive results in web traffic and conversions. Professional sales continue to see robust growth with Worldpac opening 9 new branches and 29 net new independents.

Unfortunately the company's DIY retail segment saw a decline in transactions year-on-year. As we mentioned above, one area of focus is on dynamic assortment. Management noted that they're leveraging machine learning to offer quality assortment and zero in on profitable items, improved stock, and higher close rates.

Other areas like the company's loyalty program, Speed Perks, is based on management's goal of increasing wallet share and driving customer retention through personalized offerings. Speed Perks 2.0 also provides AAP employees with data insights - this has proven to be immensely beneficial as new member sign-ups are up 80% alongside 45% growth in the number of Speed Perks transactions. The growth seen in the loyalty program is healthy, although it also resulted in margin compression as rewards redemptions increased.

For some time now, investors have feared competition from big-box retailers as they moved deeper into a handful of retail verticals. Through a partnership with Walmart (WMT), Advance Auto Parts has been able to position themselves well against this perceived threat. The company's products will not only be sold via Walmart.com, but in 2,500 Walmart Auto Care Centers across the U.S. Although square footage will likely be smaller, the potential benefits to be felt in higher big-box retail foot traffic provides some opportunity.

Source: Company Filings

According to management, basic parts and accessories will be sold in these locations which comprises roughly 90% of the company's revenue mix. It will also be interesting to see the potential benefits that could arise in fulfillment services as a result of this partnership.

The company's margins have been trending lower in the recent past - on a non-GAAP basis, gross margin came in at 43.9% down 39 bps year-on-year. This was primarily driven by increased coupon redemption which was in turn driven by the launch of Speed Perks 2.0, alongside inflation in material costs.

Source: QuickFS

Efforts on the cost side of the business include cutting off poorly performing locations - since the beginning of the year, the company closed 82 stores. On top of this, heavy cost management in the supply chain is another key area of focus. By consolidating and integrating multiple supply chains, management is expecting to realize synergies which will drive margins. Cost reductions would also come from lower stem miles. Management expects to see completion in mid-2021.

Selling, general & administrative ("SG&A") costs improved 74 bps due to lower labor-related and occupancy costs. On labor, management has made wage investments - one benefit mentioned included reduced employee turnover. At first, this could appear costly but will likely prove to be beneficial in the long run.

Looking at Advance Auto Parts' balance sheet, the company is quite healthy. Total debt (ex-operating lease liabilities) comes in at ~$747M while total cash and equivalents total $573M. Debt servicing is also not an issue with the company covering interest expense multiple times over with operating income. From a capital allocation standpoint, the company reinforced their devotion to returning capital to shareholders by authorizing an additional $700M share repurchase program. With ~$200M still currently outstanding, the total authorization is now in the ballpark of $900M.

Valuation Commentary

Source: QuickFS

When comparing Advance Auto Parts to peers, the company is trading slightly above the peer median EV/EBIT multiple of ~18x. The company does present a relatively cleaner balance sheet compared to peers like AutoZone. Even then, both AAP and peers are able to service debt with little issue making us question whether this really justifies AAPs multiple.

This shifts the focus to core business performance which places AAP in an unfavorable light. As a result, we believe that the company's multiple is quite generous. For investors looking to gain exposure to auto parts retailers we would be looking into peers like AutoZone for long-term opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.