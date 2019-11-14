Southern Banc Company: The Epitome Of Value Destruction

Southern Banc Company (OTCPK:SRNN) appears on the surface to be a typically undervalued community bank trading at an astonishing 45% discount to the company’s tangible book value. However, further investigation of the company reveals deep, entrenched, and persistent problems within the company, a long history of value destruction, and a board and management structure which is unfriendly to shareholders. Even in profitable years - which have been the exception over the last decade - the company's return on equity barely reaches 4.0%.

We review the company’s historical performance and future prospects in comparison to other small community banks of roughly similar size, three of which serve similar rural markets in Alabama and Georgia. The regional peers include, in Alabama, Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCPK:PCLB) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCPK:UBAB), and Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB) in Georgia. In addition, we included Crazy Woman Creek Bancorp (OTCQB:CRZY) of Wyoming as a reference for a community bank of very similar size and branch footprint. In general, Southern Banc Company underperformed all of these comparable institutions – in some cases by a wide margin - over the last several years and will likely continue to underperform in the future.

Ultimately, Southern Banc Company is a deeply challenged institution that requires a different board, different management, and possibly different ownership. However, given the apparent lack of effective corporate governance driven by high insider ownership, the prospects for such a material shift in the company’s trajectory is probably especially remote. The company is an investment that would intrigue an adventurous activist; however, all others would best steer well clear of this failing institution.

Overview

Southern Banc Company is the holding company for the similarly named Southern Bank Company which is a four-branch community bank located to the northeast of Birmingham, Alabama. In addition to its traditional consumer and commercial banking operations, the company has a receivables factoring business based in Birmingham. The company serves Cherokee, Etowah, and Marshall counties which are characterized by little overall population growth although stronger growth in certain areas offset negative growth in other areas. The company is one of the smaller depository institutions in each of its county markets with a deposit market share per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the low single digits. In addition, unlike other rural regions, the company's markets have a large number of local and regional competitors which also serve the company’s core markets.

Operating Performance

Southern Banc Company’s operating performance has been substandard for years. The company has reported losses in seven of the last ten years, unusual for a community bank even of the company’s small size. The company made significant provisions for loan losses in several of those years which contributed to the losses. However, in most cases, the company would have reported a loss even without any provisions for loan losses reflecting a persistent and underlying imbalance between income and expenses in the company’s core operations.

The company has, in fact, consistently underperformed peer institutions, some of which we present in this article in order to benchmark the company’s results and act as a reference. We should note that Southern Banc Company operates on a fiscal year ending on June 30 whereas the peer institutions use a calendar year, so some comparisons are offset by six months. However, this timing offset does not materially impact the comparisons.

Certainly, a degree of the company’s underperformance is attributable to the low interest rate environment which impacted all community banks after the last recession. The company’s expenses exceeded net interest income and noninterest income – before any provisions for loan losses – each year from 2011 to 2015, highlighting the fundamental structural issues within the bank. However, while the low interest rate environment was a contributing factor, it was likely more a contributing factor to the company’s disastrous decision to move beyond its core competencies (however thin the profits may have been) into commercial lending which we discuss in more detail later in this article.

Other factors also account for the company’s persistent underperformance. The company’s noninterest expense, for example, leaves much to be desired relative to peers. Southern Banc Company’s noninterest expense has risen at an average compound annual rate just over 5.1% over the last six years despite maintaining substantially similar operations. In contrast, all of the peer institutions have managed to achieve better cost control over the same period of time even as they grew assets and, in the case of Southwest Georgia Financial, even opened new banking branches. The company’s average compound annual growth rate in noninterest expense over the last six years relative to peers is reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In other words, even as comparable institutions reduced or managed growth in noninterest expenses over the last several years despite overall asset growth, Southern Banc Company experienced a significant increase in noninterest expense, growing at a rate twice or more those of the peer institutions. In the interim, the company’s assets have essentially remained flat, rising a cumulative total of 1.8%.

In the event Southern Banc Company’s noninterest expense had tracked more closely with its peers, even at the higher end of the range, annual noninterest expense in the last year would have been around $500,000 to $600,000 less than the actual amount, an annual earnings per share impact of approximately $0.52.

Southern Banc Company’s average cost of interest bearing deposits is also well above those of peer institutions. In particular, the contrast with Pinnacle Bancshares, at nearly twice the average cost, is quite stark given the similar market regions served by the two companies. Pinnacle Bancshares is based in Jasper, approximately 40 miles to the northwest of Birmingham, while Southern Banc Company is based in Gadsden, approximately 60 miles to the northeast of Birmingham. Southern Banc Company's average deposit interest cost as compared to peers (adjusted to align for consistency of benchmark interest rates) is reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Southern Banc Company’s higher average deposit cost is at least partially associated with its historic savings and loan orientation. The vast majority of the company’s interest expense is associated with certificates of deposit and these deposits represent 66.4% of all interest bearing deposits at the bank. In contrast, the company’s peers have lower proportions of deposits in higher rate certificates of deposit. Every tenth of a percentage point reduction in the company's average deposit costs represents about $56,000 in after tax net income, or $0.07 per share, so were the company able to close just half the gap with its highest cost peer, United Bancorporation of Alabama, the annual net impact to earning per share would be approximately $0.15.

A third metric where Southern Banc Company underperforms its peers is in deposit yield, i.e., the proportion of deposits represented annually by account and service fee income. In this regard, the gap between the company and its Alabama banking peers is especially notable, as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Interestingly, while the company’s Alabama peers earn significantly more from account and service fees, Southern Banc Company is more in line with – though still below – the other two small bank peers. A portion of the difference between the company and its two fellow Alabama institutions is likely associated with deposit mix in that Pinnacle Bancshares and United Bancorporation of Alabama both have relatively large proportions of noninterest bearing deposits, which typically generate more fee income, and smaller certificate of deposit balances as a proportion of total deposits. However, as with cost of deposits, there is still potential room for improvement with every tenth of a percentage point increase in deposit yield generating approximately $0.08 in additional annual earnings per share.

The above examples are only a sampling of the various ways in which Southern Banc Company underperforms peer institutions. In the best circumstances, the company is barely able to cover operating expenses, a clear sign of persistent difficulties despite, as we discuss below, the company’s attempts to boost net interest income. The company’s operational underperformance, therefore, extends to its assets and liabilities.

Asset Composition and Quality

Indeed, the company’s persistent operational underperformance is mirrored in the company’s persistently poor asset quality. In 2011, seeking to diversify the company’s business, Southern Banc Company opened a commercial finance division that focuses on factoring of receivables, that is, purchasing receivables at a discount to provide cash flow for the selling business while collecting the full value of the receivable. The business marked the beginning of a dramatic shift from the company’s longstanding preference for investment securities towards loans. In prior years dating as far back as 2000, investment securities had consistently far exceeded loans instead of the more conventional community bank interest earning asset mix of loans representing the majority of interest earning assets. Investment securities represented 60.9% of the company’s interest earning assets in 2004 rising to 69.5% in 2013. However, this mix shifted dramatically in the following six years to the point where investment securities represented only 24.0% of interest earning assets in 2019, a figure which would have been even lower had the company not experienced a material run off in loans in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, the dominant type of loan changed over that same period of time. Historically, as a savings and loan institution, the majority of the company’s lending consisted of loans against residential properties. However, this shifted in the intervening years to a far greater emphasis on commercial, commercial lease, and commercial real estate lending. In 2003, residential loans on one-to-four family properties comprised 78.8% of total loans while consumer loans comprised another 18.7% - together 97.5% of total loans. In 2019, however, these two loan types combined were only 15.9% of the loan portfolio, a figure which would also have been much lower absent the payoff of some $10 million of commercial loans in the fourth quarter.

In essence, the company embarked on a mission to radically change the nature of its business, leaving behind its roots in a search for additional yield. In most cases, such a shift would be welcome, provided the institution had a demonstrated ability to lend in the market segments to which it was shifting funds from investment securities into loans.

However, for Southern Banc Company, its lack of experience in commercial lending quickly showed and the transition proved disastrous despite being made in one of the most consistent periods of economic growth in the United States in memory. The company’s losses on bad loans soared in the subsequent years with the provision for loan losses reaching an astonishing 59.5% of interest income in 2016. The quality of loan portfolio deteriorated as nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans more than quintupled, rising from 0.38% in 2004 to approximately 1.52% in 2014 and 2.19% in 2019. In the meantime, most community banks experienced improving asset quality. Similarly, net charge-offs soared, rising from 0.02% of loans in 2004 to 2.9% in 2014 and a still high 0.24% in 2019. Moreover, during a period when most community banks saw declining provisions for loan losses, Southern Banc Company made more than $4 million in provisions for loan losses from 2015-2019 on a loan portfolio that started 2014 at a mere $27.5 million.

The asset quality situation has not improved markedly in the meantime, either, especially in the last quarter. The company’s nonaccrual and past due loans represented 4.1% of total loans at the end of the first quarter (as of September 30, 2019) with nonaccrual loans alone rising to 2.3% of total loans. In contrast, the majority of community banks in our coverage universe, including most of the peer institutions referenced in this article, have cumulative nonaccrual and past due loans of not more than 1.0% of loans. Even those with elevated nonaccrual and past due loans, such as United Bancorp of Alabama, don’t exceed 2.0%.

In the last nine months, the company has made provisions for loan losses of only $26,000 versus net charge-offs $201,000 despite higher overall nonaccrual and past due loans. The result is that the company’s allowance for loan losses has declined nearly 10% in the last quarter as a percentage of total loans, from 1.65% ($974,000) to 1.51% ($857,000). In the event the company had made provisions for loan losses simply sufficient to maintain the allowance balance, the additional expenses would have wiped out more than a quarter of the company’s reported net income for the current calendar year.

The allowance for loan losses now stands at a particularly low 66.5% of nonaccrual loans and 36.3% of nonaccrual and past due loans. The low allowance balance relative to nonaccrual and past due loans suggests the possibility of significant future provisions for loan losses.

Net Interest Margin

Beyond the company’s operational and asset quality issues, Southern Banc Company is also exceptionally sensitive to changes in net interest margin. The company’s financial statements reflect a significant gap between the average rate earned on interest earning loans as the company’s other interest earning assets. The average interest rate on loans has risen steeply in the last two years from 6.0% to 7.4%, perhaps one of the largest increases we’ve seen for a community bank. Yet despite a net interest margin approaching 5.0%, at the higher end in our community bank research universe, the company still barely manages to generate net income without any material provisions for loan losses. The wide gap between the company’s average interest rate on loans and average interest rate on securities makes the company especially sensitive to changes in the company’s loan balances or average loan interest rates.

Destruction of Shareholder Value

The culmination of these factors – asset quality, operational challenges, etc. – has been a long record of destruction of shareholder value. In the course of the last five years the company has managed to destroy over $3.0 million in shareholders’ equity – more than 20% of the initial shareholders’ equity balance. In the longer term, since 2004, the company has destroyed approximately $4.5 million, or 26% of the initial shareholders’ equity balance, excluding an allowance for approximately 86,000 shares that the company repurchased between 2004 and 2014. The low end represents almost $4.00 per share in equity – just under half the company’s current market price.

However, even this absolute metric masks the true magnitude of the company’s operational failures. The company’s persistent destruction of shareholders’ equity, not just in one or two years but on an ongoing basis over an extended period of time, during one of the longest sustained periods of economic growth in the United States (albeit somewhat less so in Alabama), is remarkable. The performance contrasts starkly with the company’s peers, all of which grew shareholders’ equity over the last six years. The following table shows the approximate compound annual growth in shareholders’ equity for the peer institutions as well as the company after adjusting for share repurchases and other distributions to shareholders:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The company’s shareholders, perhaps even management, should carefully consider the magnitude of the difference between these figures. The destruction of shareholder value is even greater when considered in the context of the accumulated returns which the company could have earned over the same period of time. In this context, had the company still underperformed its regional peers by maintaining an average compound annual growth rate of shareholders’ equity through retention of earnings of a mere 3.0% since 2013, shareholder’s equity would now be around $18 million, a full $6 million – nearly $8.00 per share – more than the current balance. A rate closer to its peers of around 6.0% would suggest a current shareholder’s equity balance closer to $21 million, a full $9 million – as much as $12.00 per share – more than the current balance for a company that is already trading at a nearly 45% discount to its recorded book value of $15.34.

In effect, management has not just overseen the destruction of millions of dollars in actual tangible shareholders’ equity over the last several years but also the lost potential above and beyond a simple comparison of year end values – a destruction of value which has persisted year after year for more than a decade. In the event the company had simply paced its peers in the marketplace, the company’s book current value per share would be somewhere in the range of $20.00 and $30.00 – far above the current share price.

Of course, there is a significant degree of speculative quality to what could have been although it’s not beyond the bounds of the probable or even the likely. In any case, it’s a cautionary tale for any prospective investor.

The Buck Stops with Management

The performance of a company, especially underperformance relative to peers, is largely attributable to the performance of a company’s management. In the case of Southern Banc Company, the company’s consistent underperformance should similarly be attributed to the poor performance of the company’s management. In addition, poor management performance over an extended period of time must also be assigned to poor corporate governance by the company’s board of directors. In our view, both factors have afflicted Southern Banc Company and have been aggravated over the last several years by the increasing concentration of control in the hands of members of the Little family.

Gates Little, the company’s chief executive officer, has held the leading role in the bank for more than 18 years, becoming the company’s chief executive officer, president, and chairman of the board in 2001 at the age of 31. Mr. Little’s prior experience had been entirely associated with the bank, joining the company in 1993 at the age of 23, becoming president and chief operations officer in 2000, and assuming his current roles in 2001. Mr. Little’s entire period of employment at the company up until he assumed his current roles was associated with his father’s term as the company’s president and chief executive officer.

We’ve never considered age a disqualifying factor – nor should it be – but age can be a reasonable proxy for experience. It is highly unusual, by virtually any measure, for such a young and, we would argue, relatively inexperienced individual to become the chief executive officer of a bank.

We’re not directly familiar with Mr. Little but from a broader perspective it’s difficult to reasonably disassociate Mr. Little’s tenure with the company’s poor performance. A poor quarter – or even a poor year – can be attributed to factors beyond the control of a company or its management but ongoing and persistent underperformance is, in our view, indicative of deeper challenges within a company rather than external factors. In light of the company’s dismal performance in the years since Mr. Little’s appointment as chief executive officer, it is inevitable that a great portion of the company’s miscues and underperformance are reasonably attributed to his leadership of the company. Age aside, it's clear from subsequent results that Mr. Little did not, and may still not, have the necessary experience to effectively guide the bank.

However, the issue is not simply whether the company’s management – and in particular its chief executive officer – are not sufficient to the task. A company’s board should oversee the activities of the chief executive and, when necessary, make changes in leadership when current leadership has demonstrated an inability to deal with ongoing challenges. In this regard, the extended tenure of Mr. Little as chief executive, despite the company’s persistently poor performance on an absolute basis as well as when compared to peers, is not simply a failure of management, it is a failure of board oversight and, by extension, corporate governance.

The reasons why this may be the case become quite clear when considering how the company’s board of directors has changed over the last fifteen years.

Southern Banc Company’s Board of Directors

Southern Banc Company has, for much of the last half century, been something of a family enterprise. James Little, Jr., the current chief executive’s father, joined the bank in 1957 and served as president of the bank and chief executive officer of the company from 1966 until 2000 and 2001, respectively, when these roles were assumed by his son Gates Little. In addition, Gates Little (who also controls the late James Little, Jr.’s shareholding estate as executor) is the brother of James Little III, a director of the company and currently the largest individual shareholder. The proxy statement also includes a notation that Thomas Alan Ritchie, Jr., a director of the company and a trustee of the company’s stock option shareholding trust as well the employee stock ownership plan, is the brother of James Little III, although no such reference is made with respect to Gates Little, making the exact interrelationships somewhat unclear. In 2004, the Little family members held three of the company’s eight board seats, a proportion which we will show has changed markedly over the last fifteen years.

In 2004, the company’s board of directors consisted of a rather diverse group of individuals virtually all of whom had significant share ownership in the company as reflected by the following table:

Source: The Southern Banc Company Annual Report (10-KSB) (2004)

The Little family, with just over 13% of the company’s outstanding shares, was certainly influential but did not hold outright control of the board nor such a significant stake that they could exercise undue control over the company. In addition, with a significant outside shareholder holding nearly as many shares, there was balance between family directors, independent directors, and shareholders.

Of course, this is not to say that there was not a collegial relationship amongst the members of the board. However, regardless of the longstanding personal relationships between the members of the board, there was still sufficient interest on all parties to act in the best interests of the company and the company’s shareholders.

In the intervening fifteen years, the composition of the board (as well as share ownership) has changed markedly, reducing the number of directors, increasing the proportional representation of the Little family, and swinging controlling influence heavily towards the Little family, as reflected in the following table:

Source: The Southern Banc Company Annual Proxy Statement (2019)

The company’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) holds an additional 46,860 shares – 5.6% of the company’s outstanding shares – held in trust with two members of the board of directors (Thomas Dowling III and Thomas Alan Ritchie, Jr.) serving as trustees. The two directors are also trustees of the company’s stock option trust referenced in the notes to the above table. The shares in the ESOP are reportedly all allocated and while the trustees would presumably have voting power over the shares, no disclosures are made about these shares with respect to beneficial ownership or voting power whereas the shares held by the company in trust for potential future stock option issuance are specifically included in the disclosures. This would suggest that voting control of the shares may be delegated to the employees to whom the shares have been allocated but makes their exact voting treatment somewhat ambiguous.

The changes in the composition of the board are stark and warrant attention for several reasons.

First, the composition of the board has shifted dramatically in the last fifteen years from a diverse group of eight individuals virtually all of who had a meaningful economic interest in the company to a collection of six individuals of which half have virtually no economic interest in the company. The shareholding structure has similarly changed with the Little family (including their late father’s estate) controlling 24% of the company’s outstanding shares versus 13% in 2004. The increase results in the Little family holding 97.8% of all shares held by the board of directors and executive officers versus a previously still considerable but much lower 62.7%. In the meantime, fully half of the company’s board holds barely any stock – a token interest – with three directors each only holding 100 shares for a less than $1,000 individual investment in the company. The total number of shares held by the board has not changed dramatically in that period of time but what has changed dramatically is the concentration of ownership and reduced diversity of the board. The company’s large outside shareholder is also no longer in the picture.

Second, even the sole existing director from the original board has recently reduced his holdings in the company. The only remaining member of the board from 2004 – Thomas Dowling III – has reduced his own shareholdings by 7,850 shares – nearly two thirds – all of which were sold within the last two years. In addition, Teresa Elkins, the company’s vice president, was reported to have held approximately 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock (0.79% of outstanding shares) as of June 30, 2017, but no shares are attributed to her in the company’s disclosures on beneficial interest of directors and executive officers. In the event the company’s vice president would logically be considered an executive officer of the bank, it’s possible that these shares, as well, have been sold.

Third, the Little family’s influence over the company’s board has also shifted over the last fifteen years. In 2004, we noted that only three of the eight directors were Little family members, providing at least a modicum or nominal majority of independence for the other directors. However, in 2019, half of the six members of the board of directors – a notable reduction in the total number of directors – were members of the Little family including Thomas Alan Ritchie, Jr. The rest of the board was comprised of a member who has served on the board for 47 years and is being nominated for another three year term (by which time he will be 85) and two other directors with token share ownership. The board, in other words, has gone from a group of interested shareholding parties most of which were at least nominally independent of the Little family to a board that is essentially dominated by the Little family.

In our view, a board where two related members control virtually all of the stock owned by directors and executive officers as a group is almost certainly inherently captive to the wishes of those dominant shareholders. The token share ownership of essentially all of the remaining directors reinforces this viewpoint. In 2004, while the Little family held a large number of shares, the share ownership of the other directors allowed them to approach board decisions as peers of the Little family members. However, directors holding virtually no shares serving on a board with major shareholders, especially related shareholders, creates an inherently different dynamic. The ability to approach board decisions independently as peers due to significant personal share ownership is replaced by a dynamic where deference to the preferences of the major shareholders in inevitable. This dynamic almost never serves the interests of outside shareholders and has not, in our opinion, done so at Southern Banc Company.

Moreover, we believe that the changes in the composition and membership of the board over the last fifteen years is likely intentional on the part of the major shareholders as it’s difficult to see such an evolution occurring on an accidental basis.

In essence, we believe the board of directors of Southern Banc Company has been hollowed out over the last decade, reducing its effectiveness and, by extension, its effective oversight of management as management has significant influence over the board. In our view, the resulting lack of oversight – and we would argue failure of corporate governance as a whole – almost certainly contributes to the longevity of the company’s current management despite the historical destruction of shareholder value to the longstanding detriment of shareholders. Indeed, in the event the major shareholders intended the company to have effective and robust governance through a board comprised of active directors with meaningful ownership interests, it should not be difficult for those shareholders to recruit willing individuals to the board.

However, we also find it rather surprising that anyone would open themselves up to the potential liability of serving on a board that does not appear to be effectively fulfilling its fundamental governance and oversight roles, just as it’s surprising that the company’s other shareholders, holding some 70% of the company’s outstanding common stock, have allowed this situation to develop and persist over nearly a decade.

A Bleak Future

Ultimately, the company’s financial reports suggest that the future is about as promising as the past despite the company’s recently profitable year. The decline in the allowance for loan losses and lack of provisioning despite ongoing asset quality issues does not bode well for future earnings. The decline in the company’s loan portfolio at the end of the prior year and persistence of this lower balance through the first quarter, given the company’s marginal operating performance on the noninterest expense line, is similarly concerning.

The key will likely be whether the company can profitably reinvigorate the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio declined substantially at the end of the prior fiscal year to less than $60 million, a roughly 15% decline from the loan portfolio at the end of the previous quarter. The key word, of course, is profitably given the company’s past experience with originating loans and ongoing assets quality problems.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year the company did managed a small profit despite the decline in loan balances as interest income from loans remained consistent. The result itself, however, is somewhat concerning in that the interest earned relative to the average loan balance implies a further significant increase in average interest rates on the company’s loan portfolio with average rates approaching 8.5% - extraordinarily high for a community bank and, in our view, possibly indicative of the company chasing yield (as well as risk) in an effort to remain profitable even if only at the margin. It’s difficult to see this ending well for the company or its shareholders given past experience. Indeed, with the company’s short term maturity and repricing schedule on its loans and lower benchmark interest rates versus prior year comparable periods coming during the next few quarters, we expect to see the company’s net income pressured by narrowing net interest margins.

In the event the company does not replace the loans, we expect earnings per share to decline by more than half over the course of the current year with the possibility of the company again reporting negative net income before any loan loss provisioning requirements.

Valuation

We have not developed a specific valuation for the company due to the exceptional volatility of its operations, persistent losses, and low returns on assets and equity during profitable years. In fact, despite trading at a 45% discount to book value, the company’s price-to-earnings ratio in a good year is approximately 14, well above the community banking median. Moreover, we project an ongoing downward trajectory in both earning and shareholders’ equity. The resulting perspective is that outside of an activist intervention, the intrinsic value per share is still well below the current market quotation.

Conclusion

Southern Banc Company has achieved little in the last decade, a period during which many community banks prospered in a strong economy even as interest rate pressures compressed net interest margins. The company’s peers, both in the immediate region as well as nationally, have nearly uniformly outperformed Southern Banc Company in the last ten years as the company’s management has managed to destroy millions in shareholder value, suspend the dividend, and depress the company’s market valuation. The company’s structural corporate governance and management issues, caused in our view by the concentrated share ownership and hollowing out of the board, show no indication of changing in the foreseeable future, leading us to conclude that the company will remain on its trajectory of long term decline.

It is essentially impossible to short the company’s shares due the small share count and concentrated ownership, but in virtually any other scenario the company would be an ideal short candidate. In the absence of the opportunity, all but the most speculative should avoid this failing institution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRNN, UBAB, SGB, PCLB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.