Buying Opportunity Surfacing With McDonald's

As many of our followers will know, we like to study the long-term charts of stocks to get a read on the underlying trend. We believe that long-term trends are significant in the sense that an established trend has more possibilities in continuing rather than ceasing. This really is the essence of the technical analysis approach which is the belief that history repeats itself more often than not.

One such stock which has an enviable long-term track record is McDonald's Corporation (MCD). As the multi-year chart shows below, shares have been on a tear for the past 40+ years now. In fact, such was the strength of the uptrend in McDonald's, that the monthly RSI (off a 5 setting) only dropped below 20 once over the past 40+ years (2003).

Suffice it to say, it would take a brave man to bet against this trend not continuing. Investors should also note that McDonald's shares actually rallied through the great recession. This was due to the fact that the restaurant chain actually increased its earnings throughout the 2008-2009 period. This obviously makes this company a fantastic recession-proof stock.

In this article, I would go through how one can use McDonald's (and other stocks with similar ultra-bullish long-term trends) as a vehicle to build a cash-flow investing business. Remember, we all invest for one reason, income. Therefore, it stands to reason to get our hands on that income as soon as possible. Here is why we do it and why McDonald's makes an excellent choice for this type of strategy.

Liquidity

One of the very best cash flow strategies for a stock with an established long-term trend is the covered call. By selling something like the 30 delta call option (30 to 40 days out) against a long stock position, this strategy can really boost cash flow numbers over the long term.

The key here though is to maximise the number of occurrences by buying back the monthly options as quickly as possible. Why? Because in the past, we were led to believe that the most strategic way to sell covered calls was to let the calls expire every month and thereby pocket the premium. However, it is much more beneficial to buy back the call option for a decent profit and then sell again when the opportunity arises. It makes no sense to hold a call option until expiration if there only is pennies left of premium in the contract. Take profits when you have them and then reload again for the existing or subsequent cycle.

The liquid nature of McDonald's options means one can get filled at competitive prices when both selling the call and buying it back. This is very important when a strategy such as we are describing is used on mass.

The point though we want to get across here is not so much the mechanics of the covered call strategy but more so the development of the habit of selling call premium (mindset). When one does so (sells call premium), that capital immediately hits the account of the investor.

So, imagine in MCD for example, selling 10, 100, 200, etc. contracts every month. Over the past four decades, it has been a licence to print money. Alternatively, as stated, to diversify the portfolio, one could use stocks with similar characteristics as McDonald's. The mindset though developed from practicing consistently this strategy is a business or cash flow mindset which is key. So, many investors use the traditional "buy and hold" strategy where capital appreciation is the only way one can be profitable. By aggressively selling call premium or covered calls in one's portfolio, one is actually forcing the portfolio to produce cash flow by essentially renting out your shares for consistent income.

Dividend

We have already stated how the long-term trend acts as a tailwind for the investor with respect to downside protection. The dividend also plays a similar role. McDonald's has now raised its dividend for 46 years. Furthermore, growth in recent times has accelerated. Over the past 3 years, the payout has increased by almost 7% on average per year whereas the 12-month growth rate is up almost 13%. McDonald's has always been a firm that has generated plenty of cash flow, so we are not surprised the payout ratio has remained competitive at just over 60%.

Many times when one sells covered calls, shares are not called away. In fact, if one keeps his or her shares through a monthly cycle for example, the investor in question is able to collect the dividend when it falls due. This just adds another string to the bow with respect to robust cash flow generation.

Conclusion

To sum up, we believe the recent dip in the share price of McDonald's will result in a buying opportunity (depending on where we bottom). In order to stack the odds more in favor of the investor, one could easily sell covered calls against a long stock position. McDonald's is an excellent candidate for this neutral to bullish strategy due to the fact that there has not been any damage inflicted to the long-term technical chart as of yet.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.