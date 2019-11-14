e.l.f. Beauty's Latest Results Were Not As Good As You Might Think

In my view, ELF's recent margin expansion was a one-off event and not a new normal. So, I expect that mean reversion will put a lid on the company's results, and by extension, its shares.

ELF's recent quarter success might not be as good as it looks on the surface. I believe that the effect of incoming tariffs will be felt in the second half of 2019.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) continues to execute very nicely across all of its operations. As I previously explored in my other article about the company, ELF's social media strategy remains a success, and engagement metrics continue to increase. Also, a recent development this quarter was that revenues are growing despite price increases. Nevertheless, I believe that the impact of tariffs in the second half of 2019 (and the foreseeable future for that matter) should put a lid on the stock. I believe it is challenging to justify a meaningfully higher valuation from here. Therefore, I rate ELF a "hold" at best and think investors should probably wait for a pullback before jumping into the shares.

Source: ELF’s cosmetic products.

A successful strategy paying off

One of ELF's primary differentiators is that its management is incredibly good at handling its social media. In a way, I believe that this is probably the company's most valuable asset. You see, ELF's successful social media strategy allows it to connect with targeted audiences interested in its products. This way, ELF focuses on selling cosmetics as a tool to achieve "looks" and styles portrayed in social media by its influencers. In my view, this is at the core of ELF's value proposition and uniqueness.

Furthermore, the company's social media savviness, also allows it to remain in touch with the constantly evolving consumer preferences. In my view, this is particularly important for ELF because cosmetics and skincare are generally tightly linked to beauty trends, which tend to be in constant fluctuation. A hit today can be a failure tomorrow. This is why ELF needs to keep in touch with the consumer, and social media is ideal for this. Thus, it's fair to say that ELF's social media focus is one of its main selling points to investors.

Our major step-up in digital has resulted in increased e.l.f. presence across digital platforms. We recently reached 5 million followers on Instagram. Our Beauty Squad Loyalty Program now has over 1.5 million members, and most importantly, elfcosmetics.com and our retailer.com sites continue to show strong growth. – Tarang Amin, ELF’s Chairman, CEO and President.

Moreover, a clear example of ELF's successful marketing strategy is that, despite the recent price increases, it hasn't seen a meaningful slowdown in its growth. To me, this is very telling about ELF's commanding positioning in its market segment. ELF is supposed to be an affordable provider of beauty products, so price increases should be particularly dangerous for growth.

So the fact that consumers are willing to accept price increases suggests that ELF has definite price elasticity. In my view, this is a clear signal that ELF is successfully building brands with a loyal following, which consumers seem to assign a premium. Thus, in a way, ELF is becoming a premium-affordable beauty company. And naturally, this dynamic has benefited ELF's margins as well.

Source: Tikr.com

As you can see, ELF has successfully increased its margins from 50% in 2015 to approximately 64% in 2019. Again, this is not typical for a so-called "affordable" cosmetic company. Thus, it seems, ELF can beat its competitors on quality, without having to compete on price. As a result, management has been able to use these increased cash flows to improve ELF's cash reserves, while also paying down its debt. And I think it's all due to a steadfast social media strategy, a focus on cost efficiencies and margins, and a capable management team. In my view, it's fair to say that ELF is certainly firing on all cylinders.

Source: Tikr.com

Headwinds ahead

However, as much as I remain positive on ELF's outlook, I also feel it's vital to keep in mind that tariffs are going to dampen the company's results in the second half of 2019. Regardless of the recent trade "optimism" and "hope," the reality is that the trade war remains hot, and tariffs haven't been removed. So, ELF's recent price increases haven't been offset by these additional costs yet. Management noted that this is why the company's quarterly results were stronger than expected. You see, ELF's margins benefited from higher prices, but tariffs weren't in effect. However, as you might expect, the incoming tariffs will inevitably reduce the company's margins and profitability. So you could say that the last quarter was a one-off, rather than a new normal.

In my opinion, this is troubling for investors buying ELF at these levels. As you can see, even though the company's revenues are expected to increase at a relatively optimistic pace, they're not enough to justify a much higher valuation. My model suggests that ELF should be priced at approximately $16 per share, which implies there's a 10.3% potential downside. In other words, the stock remains reasonably valued despite ELF's recent strong quarter. But the risk-reward profile is currently skewed to the downside.

Optimistic assumptions might not materialize

Also, it's worth mentioning that my valuation's inputs use analysts' high-end revenue estimates, not the consensus. For context, if I plug in the analysts' average forecast, the company's suggested fair value decreases to $15.19. Also, I'm being relatively generous with the company's expected EBITDA margin going forward, as well. After all, management expects a baseline case for the company EBITDA of about 19% to 20% for 2019.

Source: Tikr.com. Notice that ELF’s EBITDA margins have been historically lower than 20%.

So an escalation in the trade war and potential of increased tariffs (maybe even sanctions if Hong Kong becomes an issue) is not priced in at all. If something like this played out, I imagine ELF's margins would be completely exposed to these exogenous risks. Consequently, I feel my valuation is more optimistic than the baseline. It's worrying that even under optimistic assumptions, ELF's upside looks exceedingly limited at these levels.

From an adjusted EBITDA margin perspective, we are maintaining our 19% to 20% margin expectation for the year. As I stated earlier, in Q2, we had the onetime benefit of pricing without the tariff offset at the 25% level, which drove higher margins. – Tarang Amin, ELF’s Chairman, CEO, and President.

Furthermore, management seems adamant on remaining heavily focused on China for its production. Naturally, management thinks that they have an excellent cost structure over there, so it makes sense to stay there despite the increasingly intense trade war between the US and China. Also, according to their last earnings call, management feels that they can successfully share the cost burden between Chinese producers and ELF. So, I suppose the adverse effects of tariffs can be mitigated to some extent.

(…) the majority of our manufacturing will continue to be in China, where we have a major advantage in the combination of cost, quality, and speed. – Tarang Amin (see link above), ELF’s Chairman, CEO, and President.

Nevertheless, I do think that as long as the company remains heavily focused on China, shareholders are exposed to the genuine possibility of increased tensions and tariffs between China and the US. I think that management might be underestimating the magnitude of the problem that it could be to remain in China over the long term, given the uncertain macro picture. This is because the Chinese aren't playing the game to get a trade deal "win" in the short term. Their ambitions are long-term geopolitical, not just economic. After all, China's direct rival is the US, so expecting a short-term resolution of these far-ranging and deep tensions is naive in my view.

Source: Makeup View. “Made in China” is ELF’s most significant risk.

Conclusion

In my opinion, it remains clear that even though ELF's operations continue to perform above expectations, risks remain. Tensions between the US and China are likely to stay for the foreseeable future. Also, an escalation is not out of the cards, and ELF would be directly affected by this. Therefore, I expect that the threat of potential tariffs to remain a constant for ELF's macroeconomic outlook. This is why I feel management's strategy of staying in China is probably not ideal over the long term. I don't think it's worth it, especially considering it could quickly move its operations to Vietnam or other countries with cheap labor.

Besides, margins are bound to deteriorate as it is. This quarter was strong, but it's not a new normal. Not to mention that the long-term effects of ELF's recent price increases are yet to be seen. It's still entirely possible to see further growth deterioration in the second half of 2019. My model highlights that ELF's valuation requires relatively stable margins plus growing revenues. However, these optimistic assumptions might not be correct in the end. This is why I think investors should probably wait for a pullback in the shares before initiating a position in ELF. I feel the risk-reward in ELF is now skewed to the downside.

Thank you for reading, and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.