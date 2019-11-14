Mind The Pullback In Gold

In the past cycle of rising unconventional monetary policy conducted by central banks in addition to the constant increase in the economic and political uncertainty around the world have been factors that could contribute to a long-term rally in gold prices according to some investors. Over the decades, many empirical studies have shown that gold has had many drivers in its lifetime, but has been mainly influenced by real interest rates, the US dollar and central banks' reserve policies. A few researchers have also shown that the precious metal can also serve as a hedge against sudden market frictions, sometimes even performing positively when equities sell aggressively. For instance, during the equity rout in the last quarter of 2018, the stock market (S&P 500) fell by 14% while gold prices rose by 7.6% in US dollar term (figure 1, left frame).

The relationship between real interest rates and gold is universally known and pretty straightforward to understand. As you know, gold is an asset that carries no fundamental value, implying that investors would only benefit from capital appreciation. Hence, if real interest rates rise in the US, demand for gold would decrease as participants would be better off holding a security that distributes coupons. On the other hand, if interest rates are going down, then demand for assets with no fundamental value such as gold would rise. Figure 1 (right frame) shows the relationship between gold price and US real interest rates TIPS (10Y), which is the yield inferred from the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. We can notice that the two times series tend to co-move strongly over time; we can notice that the drop in real yields from 1.15% in November last year to -5bps in the end of August was associated with a strong increase in gold prices, from $1,200 to $1,525. If we regress the weekly change in gold prices on the change in real interest rates in the past six years, we find that a 1-percent increase in real yields is associated with a 10.4% fall in gold prices. Figure 2 shows that the coefficient is highly statistically significant (at a 1-percent level).

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

Figure 2

However, gold has shown a stronger relationship with another variable in recent years: the amount of negative-yielding debt around the world (source: Bloomberg). Figure 2 (left frame) shows a strong co-movement between the precious metal and the amount of debt yielding below 0 percent. The amount of negative-yielding debt first soared from $2tr in the beginning of 2015 to $12tr in the July 2016 (corresponding to low of the 10Y yield at 1.37%), then oscillated around $8tr between the beginning of 2016 and the end of 2018. However, the rise in uncertainty combined with the lagged negative impact of quantitative tightening started to raise concerns over an early 2020 recession and therefore pushed preference for safe havens in the first half of 2019. The amount of negative-yielding debt soared from $8tr in January to nearly $17tr in August, levitating gold prices from $1,280 to $1,525. However, investors' concern seems to have eased in the past two months, normalising global yields (to the upside), increasing the US 2Y10Y back to 25bps and therefore reducing preference for "safe" assets such as bonds.

The amount of negative-yielding debt has decreased significantly since the end of August to USD 11.6 trillion this week, dragging down gold prices to $1,460. Market participants have definitely overreacted to the global growth slowdown in the first half of 2016 and that the rise in leading economic indicators we have observed in the past three months will continue to push preference for risk-on assets (global manufacturing PMI has been rising for three months after collapsing for 19 consecutive months). The amount of negative-yielding debt could easily drop back to its 2016-2018 8-trillion-dollar average in the following months, hence emphasising the downward pressure on gold prices. It looks like gold is set to retest the $1,350-1,400 support zone in the short run (which used to be its resistance zone before the 2019 rally).

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.