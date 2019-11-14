Philip Morris: Volumes Trends Improving Year On Year

The strength of heated tobacco volumes were able to counteract this and now appears to be heading towards meeting their targets that once seemed lofty.

Although the future will always remain uncertain, despite their third cigarette volumes being rather weak there are few reasons to be concerned providing this does not continue.

Although Philip Morris' financial performance was strong during the third quarter of 2019, it is still important to consider other non-financial performance considerations.

Introduction

Once again another quarterly earnings season has largely come and gone, with Philip Morris (PM) reporting solid financial results for the third quarter of 2019, which saw their cash flow surge and earnings beat expectations.

Whilst their financial performance will ultimately determine their future shareholder returns, achieving further strong financial performance will require their cigarette volume declines to maintain a steady trajectory. Overall volume declines are expected given the secular decline of their tobacco demand, however, due to the price inelasticity of demand they are capable of offsetting modest declines with price increases. Given their large investments in their IQOS heated tobacco product range, it is also important to see these volumes increasing strongly and preferably offsetting the declines in their cigarette volumes.

Following their surprisingly strong cigarette volumes during the first half of 2019, their third quarter volumes were rather weak with the second largest decline for a third quarter on record. This article provides the latest installment in my mini-series and contains my updated analysis regarding their cigarette and heated tobacco volumes.

Background

Before presenting my latest updated analysis, I will briefly restate my previous conclusion that there was “no reason to be concerned about Philip Morris’ cigarette volumes” as their “cigarette volumes have remained stable and largely predictable”. This conclusion was first drawn from my original analysis beginning with their third quarter results for 2018 and analysis of their subsequent results have further confirmed this conclusion. If interested, my previous three articles on this topic can be found in the following links (1) (2), (3) and (4).

Methodology

If you have already read any of my previous articles on Philip Morris or Altria (MO), you can afford to skip this section as my methodology has remained largely unchanged despite the scope of my analysis expanding slightly over time. The core process was quite simple, albeit time-consuming and involved collecting Altria's and Philip Morris’ quarterly domestic cigarette volume data dating back to 1994 from their SEC filings, linked at the bottom of the article. Altria’s SEC filings were required as Philip Morris was their international tobacco division before their demerger in 2008. Whilst beginning in 1994 may appear rather arbitrary, it was the earliest date accessible and thankfully still provides ample data to analyse.

After graphing this data, I was able to derive a trend line, which represents the expected future direction of their cigarette volumes. Theoretically if their future volumes begin consistently deviating beneath this expected trend line it would be a cause for concern and vice a versa. Using this same data I was also able to graph their historical year on year volume changes to assess whether their new results are historically significant. Similar to all models, there are limitations with my model stemming from its reliance on historical data and thus other factors may influence the results.

The R-squared value of a trend line indicates the percentage of observations that it explains, with a higher value being viewed favorably and allowing for more accurate judgments regarding their current and future cigarette volumes. A steady and predictable trend from their historic cigarette volumes will return a high R-squared value with a value of one being technically the maximum, however, this would be practically impossible to obtain with real world data.

Results & Discussion – Cigarettes

Image Source: Author.

Unfortunately graphing their latest quarterly cigarette volumes against their historical results in absolute terms only provides historical context, as the trend line clearly does not fit the data set particularly well with an R-squared value of only 0.385. The primary cause stems from two separate trends existing, with the first seeing their volumes increasing on average until they peaked around 2012 before subsequently decreasing on average due to the secular decline of their industry. It should be noted this graph only includes their cigarette volumes and not their heated tobacco volumes, which will be subsequently analysed.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully once graphing their historical quarterly year on year change, further insights into their latest cigarette volumes are provided. During the third quarter their volumes declined by 5.92% year on year, which is the second largest decrease for a third quarter since at least 1994. Even after removing the impact from inventory movements and the deconsolidation of their Canadian subsidiary, their volumes still declined by 5.70% year on year. Whilst this is certainly not ideal, one-off weak quarters are expected to occur periodically and providing this does not continue frequently there is no reason for concern and thus my original conclusion still remains intact.

Image Source: Author.

Similarly to their quarterly cigarette volumes, graphing their annual volumes in absolute terms only provides historical context, as the trend line clearly does not fit the data set particularly well with an R-squared value of only 0.4422. Their 2019 annual volumes were estimated by simply extrapolating their year on year decline rate of 3.35% from the first nine months of 2019 across the remainder of the year and once again it should be noted this graph only includes their cigarette volumes.

Image Source: Author.

Once again thankfully the accuracy of the trend line was greatly improved by beginning the graph from when their cigarette volumes peaked in 2012. This dramatically increases the R-squared values to 0.9701 and 0.9808 and thus the majority of the observations are now explained by the trend lines. Only the future will prove whether 2012 permanently marked the peak of their volumes, however, given the outlook for the tobacco industry this is highly probable.

Due to their strong heated tobacco volumes their combined volumes are still above the current orange trend line, despite their weak cigarette volumes from the third quarter. Naturally this is quite bullish and further supports my original conclusion, as there are still few reasons to believe their volume declines pose any threat to their financial performance. If their volumes continue in this manner further into the future it would significant strengthen their financial performance, however, it is too early to make an assertion regarding whether this will eventuate.

Whilst the trend for cigarette volumes has worsened only slightly, depicted by the orange 2019 trend line falling beneath the green 2018 trend line, the combined cigarette and heated tobacco volumes has actually improved to a greater extent. Naturally their combined volumes are more important than their cigarette volumes in isolation and thus seeing their trend improve year on year is bullish and further supports my original conclusion.

Image Source: Author.

Despite the weak third quarter cigarette volumes, their forecast annual volumes year on year decline is only modest and still broadly in line with their post 2012 secular decline. After removing the impact of inventory movements and the deconsolidation their Canadian subsidiary, their volumes only declined by 2.90% year on year during the first nine months of 2019, which is even lower than the reported results of 3.35% and further supports my original conclusion that their volumes are consistent and steady.

Image Source: Philip Morris April 2019 Investor Information, available here.

Image Source: Author.

The final aspect regarding their cigarette volumes this article will cover is the guidance that their management provided in their April 2019 investor information presentation. This forecasts their cigarette volumes falling to approximately 550 billion by 2025, whilst their heated tobacco volumes are seen surging to approximately 250 billion. After combining these they are forecasting for their combined volumes to be approximately flat between now and 2025 at 800 billion.

Presently the forecast for their combined volumes are actually significantly above the current trend line, whilst their cigarette volume forecast is slightly below the current trend line. Due to their strong performance during for the first nine months of 2019, my forecast annual combined volumes are actually heading in the same broad direction as their forecast. The future will prove whether any of these forecasts are accurate, however, their guidance provides another metric to evaluate their future performance in my subsequent articles.

Interestingly when they released their new investor information presentation in October they removed this slide that was previously included in their equivalent April edition. Whether this indicates they are wishing to walk back on their previous 2025 guidance remains unclear, however, for the time being I will continue using this previous guidance as a consideration within my analyses.

Results & Discussion – Heated Tobacco

Image Source: Author.

Since their heated tobacco products are still quite new any predictions about their future volumes based on their historical trend is less accurate than those of their cigarette volumes. Nevertheless to provide additional insights I plotted a trend line beginning from when their volumes crashed in the first quarter of 2018. This trend line produced an R-squared value of 0.7481, which is quite decent and a significant improvement compared even to the previous quarter and thus provides a moderate degree of accuracy.

Based on the new orange trend line it now appears as though they are tracking to meet their guidance for up to 100 million units by 2021. It is also quite positive to see the extent that this trend line improved compared to only one quarter ago, with the green trend line representing the previous forecast sitting significantly beneath the new orange trend line. This was achieved without any material sales in the recently accessed United States market and considering the vast size of this new market, it is likely they will exceed their target and thus further support my original conclusion.

Image Source: Philip Morris Third Quarter Results 2019 Presentation.

Conclusion

After yet another quarter has passed and still their cigarette volumes have remained stable, providing that the last weak quarter only proves temporary. Meanwhile their heated tobacco volumes have performed very well and thus their combined volumes are outperforming their historical trend and even more importantly, improved year on year. This strength will help ensure they can maintain their earnings with price increases as they have previously and thus continue rewarding their shareholders. Notwithstanding the occasional fear, there is no indication their volumes are falling off a cliff and thus nothing has changed my original analysis conclusion stating there is “no reason to be concerned about Philip Morris’ cigarette volumes”. Whilst the future will always remain uncertain by nature, nonetheless it is still reassuring to see their volumes performing strongly.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s and Philip Morris’ SEC filings contained in the following four links (1)(2)(3)(4) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.