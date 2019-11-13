LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:LNXSF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call November 13, 2019 7:00 AM ET

Andre Simon - IR

Matthias Zachert - CEO

Michael Pontzen - CFO

Tom Wrigglesworth - Citi

Martin Roediger - Kepler Cheuvreux

Knud Hinkel - Pareto Securities

Oliver Schwarz - Warburg Research

Peter Spengler - DZ Bank

Chetan Udeshi - JPMorgan

Andreas Heine - MainFirst

Welcome and thank you for joining the LANXESS Conference Call. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andre Simon, Head of Investor Relations.

Andre Simon

Yeah, thank you very much, warm welcome for everybody and many thanks for joining our Q3 call. As always I have, our CEO, Matthias Zachert; and our CFO, Michael Pontzen with me. Please take notice of our safe-harbor statements. And after collecting some feedback from some of you we have decided not to only briefly set tone today with Matthias presenting three charts. We assume most of you had a look at the presentation already and therefore we dedicate more time to your questions. So Matthias, please go ahead.

Matthias Zachert

Welcome to all of you to our third quarter conference call. I move to page number 3 and would like to address highlight and challenges of the running quarter.

First we have advanced nicely on our portfolio management which we highlighted to you, one, two years ago that this would be an ongoing process and we continue to executing on this, this relates to the chrome chemicals divestiture quite a CO2 intensive business, we indicated to you that we will depart from South Africa and we will address the chrome value chain and as far as the first step is concerned I would like to say that here mission completed. As far as current is concerned the signing was also announced in August during third quarter and here all preparation for going to the closure is in full preparation, full swing, which we expect for next year. Today we announced the realignment of our Organometallics business. It's one business that we highlighted, we would find ways to fix the profitability and this is definitely a step in this direction, so I would make some further comments just in a moment.

As far as earnings are concerned, we delivered on our communication that I gave in August with the second quarter that, we would be slightly below previous year quarterly performance but if you look into the details of the numbers we did well in three segments and really compensated the weakness that of course was pronounced in the automotive industry and thus burdens our engineering materials segments.

As far as the leading positions in all non-outdoor chemical industries are concerned we performed very, very nicely and this becomes visible if you look at the respective segment reporting. The ongoing investments in debottlenecking projects that we started two years ago are more and more coming through and are contributing to earnings and last but not least, we have been ranked as number one in the European Dow Jones Sustainability Index something that I would also further elaborate when we would see us on Friday.

Challenges of costs, slight pressure, but only slight pressure, overall on prices and volumes and of course the reasons are known to you. We has passed on declining raw material and of course, especially one second AII business over the last 10 years and always happening, we see from one quarter to the other that sometimes there's a swing in margins, it happened in Q2 and therefore it happened in Q3 in the other direction and nothing to worry about this standard. Of course, challenge is clearly also the seen auto and agro market weakness, which is holding on. And of course we continue terminating low-margin contracts, which were visible already at the beginning of the year in Specialty Additives.

Now I turn over to the Organometallics repositioning and here we given highlights on page 4. We have basically three catalysts, which we analyzed in details. We now have enough time to sort out our industry cost curve position. We have enough time to get good understanding what our customer wants, where we are competitive and where we are less competitive. And therefore we are very, very enthused about our aluminum catalyst. We see growth opportunities in the future. We see our industrial cost curve is very competitive one and the technology that we have, we consider as very good one. Things looks entirely different, if we look at our tin and gallium catalysts and therefore here we have decided and worked hard in the last basically 12 months to find a partner which we found with PMC I think for us the best and therefore we sell this business to PMC and expect that closing will occur in just a few months, end of the year. With this, we will then loose around about 60 million of sales, which has a very, very little single digit EBITDA contribution.

We will step from that point onwards for two years periods into a pure tolling agreement and then see what PMC takes as decision afterwards. With this, however, we believe that the base business aluminum catalysts will be the business of around about 100 million in size with a profitability of industry standard.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me now turn over to the guidance of the company next to the quarterly numbers. So I think the numbers are known to you everywhere headline says pretty stable, you see more cash flow generation in 2019 coming through, as indicated EBITDA margin relatively stable as well. And ladies and gentlemen, please let me inform you macroeconomic times are not improving. We don't see that, we see that auto market is still in no recovery and therefore we expect it Q4 trading is following the trend of the last few quarters.

But as far as current trading is concerned, when you look into Q4, it's exactly on track with what we had expected initially. So as far as guidance was concerned, we speak to our guidance and Q4 is anticipated to be slightly and I pronounced slightly better than Q4 of last year. And with this very speedy, we would like to open up the floor for your questions.

And we receive the first question from Tom Wrigglesworth from Citi.

Tom Wrigglesworth

I, just obviously you've stated very clearly there that things are tracking in line with your expectations. When was the earliest point do you think we could start to see some improvement in your automotive end markets? How are you thinking about that progresses into 2019. Is this a business that you have to maybe look at further adjusting if all institutions remain weak?

And secondly, on the restructuring charges. I'd like a bit of help, please, that you previously guided to 30 million to 60 million of restructuring charges for this year. And then you've highlighted I think 20 million for the Organometallics business. But that's still kind of leaves me short of around 20 million to 30 million of restructuring charges. Could you just run us through, where the restructuring charges have taken place this year and which businesses? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

So, let me address the first two. Michel will take number three. The automotive industry basically, you get different signs from nearly all customers we get the feedback that the market is pretty-pretty tough and of course under major transformational change, which will last not only one year but several years to come due to technology changes, regulatory pressure, etcetera. We see clearly positive signs from the e-mobility sides, which we get more volume attention also from the next year, but not only 2021 onwards due to regulatory changes, but we are prepared for stagnation in the automotive industry and even erosion. So therefore, I don't see right now that the automotive industry is changing overall. However, what we seen in Q4 now is that of course indeed the comparative base in last year is pretty low. So we see for instance that underlying performance versus previous year turned into slight improvements and therefore, overall the industry I would address as still in a clear troughy situation. But as far as our expectation is concerned, we are fully on track.

Now as far as metals are concerned, Tom, I think we've seen and shown this over the last several years. If we see under capacities for too long of a period, we will always address that. So that should be no surprise to you. If we take measures whenever needed, and Michael come on address exceptionals.

Michael Pontzen

Hi Tom. Welcome everybody. Yes, with regard to exceptional there are basically three to four major buckets, once obviously -- still some exceptions which we are booking in this specialty area related to the Chemtura integration. The second is obviously in the chemicals area now with regards to different measures we're undertaking and the third bucket that's the rather larger one you find on M&A and the M&A related exceptionals come in like we discussed in Organometallic, we discussed chrome, we discussed Currenta but obviously comes along some M&A cost. And last but not least, we have our digitization initiative, which does as well consume some of our exceptionals.

Matthias Zachert

Yes, I would just like to add on this. You've seen in third quarter, the Currenta coming through there was a project where we have invested a lot, but we get a lot. So any day related chrome chemicals was running for quite some time with its intensity in the third quarter and now you see today delivery on Organometallics . So if you do M&A you should not be surprised to incur certain cost for all the advisors and work that you're doing. But I think all of what you're seeing goes in the right direction.

The next question is from Martin Roediger, Kepler Cheuvreux.

Martin Roediger

Firstly, I see that a number of increase has increased by 100 people in Q3 compared to Q2 driven especially by engineering materials and at the corporate level. Why do you expand your workforce especially in these two segments? And the second question is might have one and if you certainly has been locked in the deal with TMC Group. Can you disclose the enterprise value you received for the tin base Organometallics business. Thanks.

Matthias Zachert

Well, Martin, you should not assume that we are here on the peak hiring modus. But you sometimes take in certain jurisdictions changes as far as contractors that are not on your P&L and current or employed employees are concerned. And we've made certain changes in some jurisdictions where we've changed from contractors we'll have to change from contractors to in source people and one specific case these people where production area however associated to our as we call it, technology, production PTSE function which is defined as a global function in the corporate area even though the people are completely production related, it's a technicality and therefore I would not spend too much time on this matter. Michael?

Michael Pontzen

Martin, with regards to the easy part we sell to the TMC, we agreed with TMC not to disclose the EV. So therefore, I appreciate that you appreciate that we agreed on it. But just as a reminder that business was not a very high margin business, just the opposite, very low single digits EBITDA. So you should not assume monster income from that.

Martin Roediger

Okay thanks.

Matthias Zachert

Next question please.

Next question is from Knud Hinkel, Pareto Securities.

Knud Hinkel

Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for taking my question. Two I have. So firstly, on Organometallics. Can you elaborate a little bit on the different economics of economies Organometallics with uses of different materials. So why is positioned the cost curve so different for these different divisions? And that would be my first question. Second questions on numbers. And here you guided for depreciation as high as $450 million for the full year. If I'm not mistaken, you are at 356 after nine months, so that leaves for last quarter, a little bit more than $90 million of depreciation, which is much lower than what we've seen in the first three quarters. Maybe you can explain the difference. Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Well, let me address the first one. Michael will take the Second one. So, if you look at the different catalysts. A, you have different deepness on the different strength in the value chain in the aluminum catalyst value chain that we have. We do have a variety of production steps, they are far lower or limited reduced to basically one in the tin and gallium catalyst capital production. So, here we are simply more competitive in the main one from the production cost curve.

Second, as far as scale is concerned in aluminum we have bigger than in tin. The third is as far as the end product is concerned. And aluminum goes basically to the polyolefins and the tin goes to PTC and therefore it's also a different market with different volumes, different margins and this gives you just a little bit heads up, as far as gallium is concerned it's basically negligible, we have a Mickey Mouse position here that we don't make a difference. And that's the reason why we plan to exit this as well because both businesses of tin and gallium are, you need to microscope to identify the EBITDA and I get older so I have glasses, when I start reading and microscope I don’t have it all and for that reason it simply doesn’t make any sense. We want to have big numbers, double digit margins number then you don’t need microscope and glasses to identify them. So it's basically in a nutshell the reason for the differentiation and Michael will address depreciation.

Michael Pontzen

Thanks and with regards to D&A. The underlying run rate per quarter is give-and-take 110 to 120 it also depends to some extent on the exchange rate because as we have a now of days a lots of assets as well in the US that are denominated in the US dollar with the stronger dollar, we have higher run rate of D&A. So the 350 give-and-take is of course to some extent an effect on D&A off the FX. So the FX remains as strong as it is the number for the year and could indeed be maybe around 460 but that's a small major deviation on the overall number which we are having and the second is obviously we're spending still more CapEx then we have as D&A this year we are little bit faster with regard to spending the D&A than last year that those as well have a little impact and these two impact are the major driver for the D&A number.

The next question is from Oliver Schwarz Warburg Research.

Oliver Schwarz

Two question from my side please. Firstly Rhein Chemie, seems like Rhein Chemie continues to struggle to achieve margins that are in tune what you're achieving for your divisions or business units. I know that Rhein Chemie has a history with LANXESS, once being up for divestitures and then due to the change in that management there was different such fee implemented as Rhein Chemie. And the light of the current development, would you still consider Rhein Chemie to be a core asset of LANXESS that would be my first question. Second question would be more philosophical perhaps in regard to your midterm target and the margin projections you have made. In the light of change in the reporting especially IFRS 16 impact and the resilience of the performance in 2019 which is more a trough year than a peak year I guess. Do you plan on going back to that guidance and maybe tweak it a little that would be my second question. Thank.

Matthias Zachert

Very valid questions and I think both one I would like to address on Friday our capital markets day event so if you don’t mind, I would be very, very aggregated on the first one and basically refer to Friday on our second one. Rhein Chemie has been always under, since the spin that we did 205 always been a pillar in our portfolio. It's the international leader and you need to differentiate right now. I mean, the whole position number one where they compete. You need to distinguish between two business lines here, the colorants additives business, which is superb in a unique little niche position.

And so therefore, things are running perfectly well in better than last year. The problem was most definitely the rubber additives business. And that is the separate business lines. Which of course has next to our polyamide value chain, the biggest exposure to automotive sector. And as such, they are going through tough times right now, as the automotive industry and the supplying industry are going through tough times.

At some point in time, the automotive industry will definitely stabilize and volumes will come back also to Rhein Chemie and we will know make sure that this is not lingering on our divisional profitability, which compared to last year in the additive segment could reach 19.5% as you have spotted in the third quarter results. So overall, there must be some other very good businesses in specialty additives that overcompensated the weakness in Rhein Chemie and even to some extent the weakness that we have in our lubricant additives. And again, on the margin, let's come back to this on Friday with delight.

Oliver Schwarz

See you on Friday then. Thank you.

The next question is from Peter Spengler with DZ Bank.

Peter Spengler

I have two questions. First, on the CURRENTA sale. If I remember correctly, can I assume that your net financial debt will decrease by around €620 million after receipt of the proceeds from the sale in Q2 in 2020? And the second question is on your COGS, which have risen in Q3. So can you elaborate about the utilization of your facilities, especially in Engineering Materials? I would imagine that the utilization rate there has decreased recently. Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

Michael will take both questions.

Michael Pontzen

First question with regards to CURRENTA. There is pretty much the direction, which is sort of assume we gave the EV for the equity, which was 780 million, you gave an indication of the tax rate to be expected. And that number sounds pretty reasonable to me. The second with regards to COGS indeed if you take a look into our P&L our give and take the 10 million declining EBITDA, you find in the gross margin. And that is driven for the overall group. Basically, on the one hand side we have a negative volume effect. We have a positive currency effect and we have a negative effect from a lower utilization for the group. The lower utilization is driven, let's put it like this, to some extent, and that you will find in the cash flow statements, because our businesses or we as a group started to work on our inventory levels in the second half of the third quarter. Why, the increase in inventory and you find that as I said in the cash flow statement, is much lower than it was in the third quarter last year. So that effect you find in the gross margin for the group and that effect you find then in the EBITDA. So it's one of many effects but yes the utilization rate was a couple of percentage points lower than it was last year.

Matthias Zachert

Next question, please.

The next question is from Chetan Udeshi from JPMorgan.

Chetan Udeshi

First question was on guidance. Can you maybe confirm it the midpoint is still relevant when you talk about slightly higher for Q4, just to be in the right ballpark? Second question was the pension provisions have gone up and just the reflection of the lower interest rates, but does that have any bearing on the costs next year for service, pension costs that go to your EBITDA line? And then just on this debottlenecking brownfield project CapEx, can you remind us how much of that is already being spent by end of this year and how much is left to be spent next year? So in other words, will the CapEx next year start to go down or will remain at current levels?

Matthias Zachert

Chetan, I would take number one and number three, Michael would take pensions. So on guidance, I reiterate what I said in Q2, our guidance is €1 billion to €1.050 billion, it's literally impossible to make a point landing. And so where I sit today, the guidance is basically in our range. And midpoints I would rather like to state it in the following way. We want to deliver last year's EBITDA which was €10.16 million. And I indicated to you in August we work hard to make sure, through cost measures, cost containment, that we land there. I would be surprised if we would be a lot above this. I would rather be very clear that the €10.16 million is what we want to achieve. I don't think we will be millions above this. So that is the guidance. It has been the guidance beginning of the year. We are working on that and do our professional work that we will deliver on this.

On Brownfield investments, it's something that we will comment on, on Friday. I think a very interesting development you've seen that we have started to bring on three additional capacities and advanced industry intermediate, I referenced to this already 2017 and '18. And the reason for stability in advanced intermediate is that these great projects are now coming on stream. They will continue coming on stream next year and we would like to explain more on this matter. So that some excitement is left to you for Friday we will explain some further topics on this on Friday when hopefully, we will also see you here in Cologne, Chetan. Michael, pensions.

Michael Pontzen

Yes, as exciting I guess the topics on Friday is pension, and it was a joke. Okay, with regard to the change in pension, you're absolutely right the interest rate in Germany, which is the major driver for our pension accrued declined further another 25 basis points, there is still a book value now. So we have to adopt it but there are no changes in the cash flow nor in the service costs, which go hand-in-hand with that development. What goes because the changes are recorded in the OCI, but what goes hand-in-hand is that we have at least to some extent counter position on the asset part of our balance sheet, which are the differed tax assets. So please don't forget or don't only assume or adopt your pension accrual, but please keep in mind that there is a pension asset sitting on the left hand side of the balance sheet, which does the theoretical outflow of cash related to the pension accrual, reduce that cash outflow.

The next question is from Oliver Schwarz from Warburg Research.

Oliver Schwarz

Can you give us an update on your lithium project please. And the second question would be with total exceptional items at 73 million after nine months and 55 million of that for digitalization emanate expenses. Is it would it be fair to assume that will only see 7 million run rate for the existing business and around about 20 million earmarked for the disposal of the Organometallics, because that would be like those 7 million for Q4 would be a bit lower than the run rate for the first three quarters. So I'm just wondering whether you're toning a bit down or have finalized some of the exceptional projects or is there more to come also in or shifted into 2020? Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

I will take lithium and Michael will take your questions on exceptionals. So on the lithium project there is nothing new. So, the current timetable is unchanged and therefore there is nothing that needs to be added at this stage, and Michael please take exceptional.

Michael Pontzen

Oliver with regard to the exceptional as you said many of the exceptionals are booked on the reconciliation line. Like and there is a certain trends like you see us whether in our reported EBITDA and exceptional, you don't have a linear development quarter-over-quarter you have a certain seasonality in these numbers. Because the majority or a large part of these exceptionals are project related and I was referring to the project with regards to the chrome, chemicals part with regards to the OMS part, especially with regards to the Covanta part and these are of course not running cost but project costs. So, therefore you should not expect let's say given run rate the project related but with regards to the give-and-take $20 million exceptional bookings for OMS, these should most likely expect that in the fourth quarter.

Oliver Schwarz

Very clear. Thank you.

Matthias Zachert

And again, we are not standing still. If we find good projects either on the cost side, in automotive, exports businesses or in form of good portfolio moves on buy and sell, we always concur exceptional and therefore, we would shy away because of the guidance on OTC costs. That would always go along with the cost with the communication of the project that is completed. So, there is understanding for this. I think we are working on a lot of good projects, which we have completed in the last several years, all of you know them and you should be convinced that we will continue doing this. Next question please?

The next question is from Andreas Heine, MainFirst.

Andreas Heine

Yes. Basically two questions. The first is on Specialty Additives which performed better than I have expected in Q3. Could you elaborate whether this is also let's say kind of quarterly on range to the positive and might be more on the down side than in the next quarter or is it sustainable and how important was bromium price in this particular quarter?

The second question I have is on the special items. Can you elaborate how much of this $100 million for this year relate to cash outs and how much of that is just impairment and other accounting?

Matthias Zachert

Yes. As far as Specialty Additives concerned, I think I gave some color already to Q3. So Q3 did well. But basically because of the entire flame retardants set ups. The flame retardants did well and of course notably the brominated flame retardants. Of course, price, please take into consideration, the price have been the rise on bromine over the last several years. But of course at the end of the day, we are sending not raw brom but our brominated flame retardants for the entire flame retardants

And now, back to your question Andreas, the entire brominated value chain did well and thus overcompensated the clear weakness in Rhein Chemie rubber additives was lubricants did by-and large okay. I would say that third quarter was, there was some volume momentum, some volume accounts with the customers that were especially strong that should not be considered as underlying next year I think third quarter 2020 Specialty Additives will have a tough comparable base.

So we have here some extra earnings, single-digit, but overall the brominated and phosphorus value chain did already the entire year 2019 pretty nicely. And therefore we've communicated that we are repositioning here, the business working hard to get margins up. And we've done that over the two years I think quite successfully.

Michael, come on, rock the €100 million.

Michael Pontzen

Hi, Andreas, thanks for the question. First, you will get an complete updates like usually when we report full year numbers about the table of expected cash out and synergies, like we gave you in the past couple of years. And if you take and recall what we told you from the beginning of, at the beginning of the year for this year, we told you, you should expect some €40 million cash-out for the Chemtura integration-related expenses and only a smaller expense to be taken. And that is what you exactly see in our accounts.

So there is a deviation between the booking of expenses and the cash-out obviously. With regards to the overall let say give and take €100 million which we are guiding, the majority does carry some cash-outs. But with regards to the €20 million we were guiding now on the OMS business here the majority write downs which will not carry major cash-out.

Matthias Zachert

Next question, please.

Currently, we have no further questions.

Matthias Zachert

Well, ladies and gentlemen, if there are no further questions, we close the call and again we would like to highlight we welcome all of you to our investor and analyst events on Friday, starting in the morning, and we've worked hard over the last few weeks, and basically months to make it a worthwhile trip for you. And we are excited to present more about LANXESS, and we are looking forwards to see you on Friday or on the road when we do our road show. All the best. Thank you for your time and participation. Bye-bye from LANXESS. Bye-bye from Cologne.

