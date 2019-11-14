Technology: Pop May Not Flop

The candlestick movements on XLK’s chart suggest that the stock is in a bull grip.

Technology is, of course, a double-edged sword. Fire can cook our food but also burn us ~ Jason Silva

Despite spiking a solid 39.55% in 2019 (as on 10 Nov), the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) still looks like it is in a strong bullish momentum on the charts. The fund’s focused on large-cap tech, and big tech companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Intel (INTC), Mastercard (MA) and Cisco (CSCO) make about 55% of the total holdings.

The ETF is trading way above its 20EMA and 200EMA, and its trend looks bullish.

Perceptions about the business potential of Artificial Intelligence ((AI)), SaaS, Blockchain, and Machine Learning are partly responsible for the bullishness, but will the new highs sustain? Here is my analysis:

The U.S.–China Tech War

Both countries are in a race to develop and dominate AI globally. The National Security Commission of Artificial Intelligence is of the opinion that America’s enemies will use AI to target the country and perhaps even wage war. China has been named in the report.

The U.S. still has to figure out how it can progress and grow in an AI-dominated world, and keep threats at bay while not isolating itself from the competition. Huawei has already been blacklisted because it has been considered as a threat to national security, and no one knows what’s coming next.

Competitors Qualcomm, Intel, Alphabet, Cisco, Broadcom, and Western Digital met with Trump late Sep 19 to discuss the Huawei issue because it is their top customer.

If the AI threat perception to national security intensifies, and more sanctions are imposed, it could hit the tech sector hard.

Growth v/s Value

Technology is a growth sector and tech stocks have high P/E multiples. The XLK commands a high P/E of 23.8 and a mighty P/B of 7.53.

Let me go off on a tangent: The Fed has cut interest rates three times this year because it perceives a slowdown. President Trump wants it to cut some more but the Fed has said it will pause for the time being as the employment numbers are encouraging.

Assuming the Fed’s prediction of recession comes true, the tech sector will be hit by two KO blows – a general slowdown, and a tech war with China. Then, money will fly out of growth and get parked in value stocks and fixed income instruments and the high P/E and P/B will get trashed.

U.S. Tech Sector Outlook

Global market analysts reckon that U.S. tech budgets will fall from 5% in 2019 to 4% in 2020. Spending on cloud will increase at the cost of other services/hardware. Specifically, hardware budgets will get squeezed.

Lower spends will impact hardware stocks but will end up benefitting the cloud, SaaS, and marketing software and services companies. Some analysts predict that fintech too will not do very well. Around 46% of this ETF has been invested in the vulnerable sub-sectors (hardware storage, semiconductors, communications equipment, and electronic equipment).

U.S. Government v/s Big Tech

An anti-trust investigation into big tech can include Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple. There already are calls from politicians to break up these giants and any adverse developments can result in stock price decay.

Apple (AAPL) makes up 19.12% of the XLK, and if it gets involved, it can drag the fund with it to a fair extent.

Summing Up

The explosive rally in the ETF is because its heavyweights are in an uptrend. If the hardware and fintech slowdown plays out in 2020, or if anti-trust investigations gather pace, sentiment may turn negative for the fund.

The biggest hole in the armor is the tech war with China. Eventually, both U.S. and China have to reconcile, but before a resolution is arrived, there will be a hell of a lot of tension. If China’s AI ambitions are viewed as a threat to U.S. national security, there will be trouble even if there is truce on the trade front.

Let’s also not forget about the possibility of the Dems returning to power in 2020 and rolling back the tax cuts that have boosted corporate profits. That’s another Damocles’ sword handing over the markets (this fund included).

The XLK faces many headwinds in 2020 and beyond, but can pop several times before trouble hits. Therefore, at this moment it looks like a potential swing-to-short-term trade candidate. Investing for the mediums to long term will require a satisfactory resolution of many contentious issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.